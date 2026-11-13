Image via World Webtoon Awards' website © World Webtoon Awards

South Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) and the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA) announced on November 3 the 10 main award winners of the 2026 World Webtoon Awards, including Omniscient Reader.

The winners are:

The awards had announced the 20 finalists in September. This year's awards received 7,318 nominations from 4,038 fans worldwide, with 941 works submitted in total.

Now in its third year, the World Webtoon Awards recognizes outstanding webtoons from around the world, without restrictions on creators' nationalities or the regions where their works are serialized. Each of the 10 winners will receive a trophy and 10 million won (about US$7,200).

The awards ceremony will take place on December 3 at Starfield Library in COEX Mall, Seoul. The grand prize and Judges' Award winners will be selected from the 10 main award recipients at the ceremony. The grand prize winner will receive an additional 5 million won (about US$3,600), while the Judges' Award winner will receive an additional 3 million won (about US$2,200).

The World Webtoon Festival will also run from December 2 to 6 at COEX Hall B and the surrounding Starfield COEX Mall area. The festival will feature special exhibitions showcasing domestic and international webtoons and intellectual property, as well as events and activities for creators and fans.

Sources: World Webtoon Awards, YNA (Soon-hyun Lim)