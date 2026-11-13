Shinei Animation announced on Friday that the planned new episodes for ATASHIn'CHI Next , the latest net anime for the ATASHIn'CHI franchise, will debut on the franchise's YouTube channel on January 1 at 6:00 p.m. JST. New episodes will stream on the first Friday of every month at 6:00 p.m. JST.

The anime's website also revealed a key visual, more staff, the main returning cast, and the theme song artist.

As previously announced, Taku Kimura (Chainsmoker Cat) is directing the anime. Masae Ōtake is designing the characters. Kinmokusei is performing the opening and ending theme song, titled "Saraba" (Farewell).

Returning cast members include:

Daisuke Sakaguchi as Yuzuhiko

Fumiko Orikasa as Mikan

Kenichi Ogata as Father

Kumiko Watanabe as Mother

Image via Comic Natalie © けらえいこ/シンエイ

The first batch of five episodes of the anime debuted with a monthly schedule per episode from June to October 2024.

The next batch of five new episodes debuted on November 20, 2025; December 20, 2025; and this year on January 20, February 20, and March 20.

The anime commemorates the 30th anniversary of Eiko Kera's original manga. The series animates stories in the original manga that were not adapted in the previous anime.

The manga inspired a television anime series that aired from 2002 to 2009. The ATASHIn'CHI film premiered in 2003, followed by the 40-minute 3D ATASHIn'CHI film in 2010. A new television anime series titled Shin ATASHIn'CHI premiered in October 2015, and ended in April 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

The official YouTube channel for the anime has been streaming the series and Shin ATASHIn'CHI with English subtitles since May 2020.

Shinei Animation and AlphaBoat describe the anime's story:

ATASHIn'CHI ... describes the everyday life of the Tachibana family: Mother, who tries her best in everything she does despite her clumsiness; Father, who says little and insists on doing everything his way; Mikan, a high school romantic; and Yuzuhiko, who might appear to be emotionless at first glance but is quite naïve.

Kera launched a new serialization for the manga titled ATASHIn'CHI SUPER in December 2019, seven years after she originally ended the series. When Kera ended the manga in March 2012, she had been drawing it in the Sunday edition of the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper since 1994, for 17 years and 10 months.

Sources: ATASHIn'CHI Next anime's website, Comic Natalie