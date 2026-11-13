Stars Shinnosuke Tokudome, Shūichirō Umeda Perform Ending Theme for Ore to Yu Nii! Anime

The official website for Ore to Yu Nii! (Me and Older Brother Yu), the televisionanime based on Miyuki Nakayama's Shota x Oni (or Shota Oni ) boys-love manga, revealed on Friday that the anime's stars Shinnosuke Tokudome and Shūichirō Umeda will perform the ending theme song "Pure Heart Beat."

The anime will debut in January 2027. The show will star Shinnosuke Tokudome as Tsubaki (pictured at right in visual at right) and Shūichirō Umeda as Yū (pictured left).

Noriko Hashimoto (Given movies 2024) is directing the anime and Yuniko Ayana (Given TV, Bang Dream!) is overseeing the series scripts. Studio Hibari is animating the series. Yumi Kuroiwa (sub-character design for HYPNOSISMIC -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima PLUS (TV 2)) is designing the characters, and Yukari Hashimoto (I Want to Love You Till Your Dying Day, Mr. Osomatsu) and Ruka Kawada (Is the order a rabbit?, The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-be Wife) are composing the music at Pony Canyon.

Other staff members include:

Art Director: Hirofune Hane

Color Design: Saki Tada

Director of Photography: Sena Nakagawa

Sound Director: Takeshi Takadera

The story centers on an elementary school boy named Tsubaki and his childhood friend Yū, who is in high school. Tsubaki loves Yū, but Yū always treats Tsubaki like a child. Tsubaki thinks, "I'll grow up quickly so I can make Yū happy!"

Nakayama (Blend S, Spirits & Cat Ears) debuted the manga on the Comic CMOA website as part of the launch for Square Enix's boys-love manga label "Gangan BLiss" in September 2021. The series is also on Manga Up!, ebookjapan, LINE Manga, and Kindle Store. Square Enix published the manga's seventh volume on March 21.

The manga won the Best Next Generation (Newcomer) award at boys-love website Chil-Chil's 13th annual BL Awards in 2022.



Source: Ore to Yu Nii! anime's website via Ota-Suke