The official website for the television anime of author Ryōsen Takami and illustrator Ririnra's Multi-Mind Mayhem: Isekai Tensei Soudouki (Isekai Tensei Sōdōki) light novel series revealed on Friday the January 6 debut, six new cast members, the opening theme song, the ending theme song, second key visual, and second promotional video.

The newly announced cast members include:

Marina Inoue as Maggot

Takehito Koyasu as Ignis

Toshiki Kumagai as Brooks

Ari Ozawa as Teresa

Kōhei Yanagi as William

Yuki Sakakihara as Franco

Maverick Mom performs the opening theme song “Isekai” (Another World) and VTuber Tokino Sora performs the ending theme “Brand New Day.”

The first episode will debut on January 6 at 10:00 p.m. on Tokyo MX and later that evening on BS Fuji. The series will later air on AT-X on January 8. The anime will stream on d Anime Store, ABEMA, and U-NEXT on January 6 at 10:30 p.m., and these services will debut the first two episodes at the same time. Afterward, streaming services will debut new episodes weekly one week before they air on television.

The anime stars Yūsuke Kobayashi as Bard.

Other previously announced cast includes:

Takashi Matsuyama as Sanai Oka

Satoshi Inomata as Masaharu Oka

Yukari Anzai as Seillune

Ayasa Itō as Selina

Sumire Morohoshi as Silke

Hiroaki Sakurai (Di Gi Charat) is directing the anime at Studio Deen. Keiichirō Ōchi (The Quintessential Quintuplets) is handling the series composition. Zenjirō Ukulele (My Wife Has No Emotion) is designing the characters based on Hajime Watanabe's (School Rumble) original designs. Ryoshi Takagi is composing the music.

One Peace Books is publishing Honoji's manga adaptation in English in print, and Alpha Manga is also publishing the manga in English digitally. One Peace Books describes the story:

Bard Cornelius: the son of a nobleman of Mauricia, an empire located in a parallel universe. But Bard is no ordinary boy―he's got three souls packed into one body! Aside from his own consciousness, he's got Oka Sanai, a miserly samurai, and Masaharu Oka, a high school otaku who loves animal ears. With his extra knowledge of military tactics and business acumen, Bard's ready to cheat his way to the top! Get ready to enjoy the manga version of this hit isekai light novel series!

AlphaPolis published the first novel volume in March 2014, and published the 14th volume in February 2019.

Honoji launched the manga adaptation on AlphaPolis in 2015. AlphaPolis published the manga's 14th compiled book volume on March 18. One Peace Books published the manga's ninth volume in March 2024.



Sources: Multi-Mind Mayhem anime's website, Comic Natalie