Picture a bumblebee that has plenty of better things to do. Food is nearby, and nothing is chasing it. It wanders over to a small wooden ball and starts rolling it around anyway.

That’s roughly what researchers saw in a study that’s still being discussed years after it came out. The question behind it sounds almost silly at first, but it touches something much bigger about what goes on inside a tiny insect brain.

A Discovery That Started by Accident

A Discovery That Started by Accident (Image Credits: Pixabay)

The story began with a different experiment. The researchers stumbled upon the behaviour while working on a different study, in which they trained bees to push balls in exchange for sugary treats. Some bees on the sidelines seemed to roll the balls with no obvious reason or benefit.

That earlier work had also noticed the same thing. It observed bumblebees rolling balls outside of the experiment, without the involvement of any rewards or food. So the team designed new tests to find out whether this might be something like play.

How the Experiment Was Set Up

How the Experiment Was Set Up (Image Credits: Unsplash)

The research was led by Queen Mary University of London and published in the journal Animal Behaviour. The study followed 45 bumble bees in an arena and gave them the options of walking through an unobstructed path to reach a feeding area or deviating from this path into the areas with wooden balls. The bees were buff-tailed bumblebees, Bombus terrestris.

The design mattered a lot. Rolling balls did not contribute to survival strategies, such as gaining food, clearing clutter, or mating and was done under stress-free conditions. In other words, the usual explanations were deliberately ruled out.

What the Bees Actually Did

What the Bees Actually Did (Image Credits: Unsplash)

The bees rolled the balls with their bodies, and some did it a lot. Individual bees rolled balls between 1 and, impressively, 117 times over the experiment. Not every bee was a fan, but the repetition among those who were is what caught the researchers’ attention.

Nobody taught them, either. The bees rolled balls repeatedly without being trained and without receiving any food for doing so, so it was voluntary and spontaneous. Researchers read that kind of self-driven repetition as a hint the activity was rewarding in itself.

Why Scientists Call It Play

Why Scientists Call It Play (Image Credits: Unsplash)

Play is notoriously hard to define in animals, so researchers lean on a set of behavioural criteria. The paper concludes that rolling of wooden balls by bumble bees fulfils behavioural criteria for animal play and is akin to play in other animals. One outside expert quoted by National Geographic called it one of the best experiments on animal play because it tested those criteria so carefully.

There was a preference test, too. After being trained to find freely movable balls in one of two differently coloured chambers, bees showed a preference for the colour of the chamber where they had rolled balls. That suggests the rolling left a positive impression, though “play” is still an interpretation of behaviour, not a window into feelings.

Young Bees, Male Bees, and Familiar Patterns

Young Bees, Male Bees, and Familiar Patterns (TrotterFechan, Flickr, CC BY 2.0)

The details echo what we see in other animals. Younger bees rolled more balls than older bees, mirroring young children and other juvenile mammals and birds being the most playful. Males also rolled individual balls for longer than females did.

One wrinkle is worth noting. Female bees engaged in the play alongside males, even though only males and queens are involved in mating. The bees also didn’t get faster at rolling, which fits with them doing it for its own sake, though future research could investigate whether frequent ball rollers are more dexterous in flower handling.

What It Might Say About Insect Minds

What It Might Say About Insect Minds (Image Credits: Unsplash)

The authors argue this adds to growing evidence that bees may have positive emotional states. It is the first time that object play behaviour has been shown in an insect. The lead author described the possible feelings as rudimentary, which seems a fair way to put it.

It’s worth keeping the limits in view. This was one species, in a lab, with a small group of 45 bees, and nobody can say what a bee actually experiences. Still, the work pushes against the idea that insects are simple machines.

Final Thoughts

Final Thoughts (Image Credits: Pexels)

My own take is that the finding is more convincing than it first sounds. The researchers worked hard to rule out food, clutter and mating, and the age and sex patterns look a lot like play in animals we already accept as playful.

I’d say the sensible response isn’t to declare that bees have feelings just like ours. It’s to stop assuming they have none. If a creature with a brain the size of a seed will spend its time rolling a ball for nothing, we probably should look at insects with a bit more curiosity and a bit less certainty.