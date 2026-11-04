Why Yellowstone's Bison Leave the Park During Winter – and the Controversy That Has Surrounded Their Survival for Decades

Picture a snow-covered road near Gardiner, Montana, and a line of shaggy, frost-whiskered bison walking along it as if they own the place. In a way, they do. Yet when those animals cross an invisible line on a map, they stop being a conservation icon and become a legal, political and cultural problem.

The story of why they leave, and what happens when they do, is stranger and more contested than most visitors realize. It involves cattle ranchers, tribal nations, courtrooms, a disease with a tricky name, and a herd that’s frankly too successful for its own good. Here’s how the pieces fit together.

The Winter Walk: Why Bison Head for Lower Ground

The Winter Walk: Why Bison Head for Lower Ground (Image Credits: Unsplash)

The reason is mostly about food. Yellowstone sits on a high plateau, and deep snow can bury the grasses and sedges bison depend on. Bison use their big heads like snowplows, swinging them side to side to uncover forage, but there’s a limit to how long that works.

So they move downhill, toward lower elevations where the snow is thinner and the grazing is easier. Many of those lower areas sit just beyond the park boundary, especially around Gardiner Basin in the north and the area near West Yellowstone in the west. Managers have noted that limited summer and winter habitat outside the park is a key factor in how many animals the surrounding landscape can realistically support.

Brucellosis, the Disease at the Heart of the Fight

Brucellosis, the Disease at the Heart of the Fight (Watson Lake, Flickr, CC BY 2.0)

Much of the tension traces back to brucellosis, a bacterial disease that can cause cattle to abort their pregnancies. Some Yellowstone bison carry antibodies to it, and that fact has shaped policy for decades. Ranchers in Montana worry that an outbreak would threaten their herds and the state’s livestock trade status.

Here’s the part that often gets lost, though. To date, no bison have been implicated in the disease’s transfer to cattle on lands near Yellowstone. Supporters of the current approach say the risk is still real enough to justify caution, while critics say the response has been far heavier than the evidence of actual harm.

How the Park and Its Partners Manage the Herd

How the Park and Its Partners Manage the Herd (Image Credits: Pixabay)

Bison management in the Yellowstone area runs through the Interagency Bison Management Plan, a partnership of federal, state and tribal groups. Capture and shipping operations begin when bison migrate from the interior of the park into the Gardiner Basin and may continue through late March. The tools include hunting outside the park, capture and shipment to tribes for meat and hides, and a transfer program that moves brucellosis-free animals to tribal lands.

The numbers can be sobering. Under the plan finalized in 2024, the park uses all available tools to decrease the herd once it tops 5,200 animals, with removals of up to a quarter of the early winter population. The goal is a population somewhere between 3,500 and 6,000 animals. Park officials have also pointed out that the herd’s growth rate over five years has averaged about 15.6 percent when removals aren’t counted.

Tribes, Hunters and a Contested Legacy

Tribes, Hunters and a Contested Legacy (Image Credits: Pixabay)

For many Native nations, bison are far more than wildlife. Several tribes hold treaty hunting rights, and they’re now formal partners in management. The tribes support Yellowstone’s current plan, arguing that they’re co-managers of the herd. The shipments of animals for tribal food programs have supplied meat to communities, with 260 animals provided to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes in one season alone.

Still, not everyone in that conversation agrees. At one recent interagency meeting, a Nez Perce representative criticized the trapping program for frustrating their treaty hunts. Then there’s the genetic angle: Yellowstone bison are prized for their genetic purity, since many other herds carry cattle genes. That makes each animal valuable for restoring bison elsewhere, which complicates the idea of simply sending them to slaughter.

Lawsuits, Weather and an Unsettled Future

Lawsuits, Weather and an Unsettled Future (Image Credits: Pexels)

The fight has moved into the courts. Montana has sued over the park’s management plan, and environmental groups have challenged it from the opposite direction. One group argued that the Park Service failed to consider a study supporting reduced quarantine time for bison. Meanwhile, the state’s position, as described in one account, is that the herd should be held closer to its smaller numbers of two decades ago.

Even the weather gets a vote. Winter conditions are outside the Park Service’s control, and a mild winter can frustrate capture and hunting. In one recent season, only two bulls were captured for the transfer program against a goal of 120, because warmer conditions let bison stay inside the park.

Final Thoughts: A Wild Animal in a Fenced-In Argument

Final Thoughts: A Wild Animal in a Fenced-In Argument (Image Credits: Flickr)

My view, for what it’s worth, is that the bison are doing exactly what wild animals should do. They follow food. The trouble is that we’ve built a landscape where following food can get them shipped, shot or hazed back into the snow.

That doesn’t mean the concerns on every side are fake. Ranchers have livelihoods at stake, tribes have treaty rights and cultural ties, and the park has a herd that grows fast. Still, a management model built mostly around keeping numbers low feels like a patch on a bigger question, which is how much room we’re truly willing to give a wild species once it has recovered. Until that gets answered honestly, the winter walk out of Yellowstone will keep being a quiet test of our priorities.