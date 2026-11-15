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A dead animal on your Indiana property is usually yours to deal with, and the state rules depend heavily on what kind of animal it is. Indiana’s Board of Animal Health says pets and wildlife do not fall under Indiana’s dead animal disposal law, though city and county governments may have their own requirements. Livestock are different, and the clock starts the moment you learn of the death.

This article walks you through the practical steps for a dead animal on your property in Indiana: who removes it, what you can legally do with it, when to report it, and what to watch for with local ordinances. Most cases involve a single small animal and take less than an hour to handle safely.

What to Do When You Find a Dead Animal on Your Property in Indiana

Start by looking from a distance. Note the species if you can tell, whether it appears to be a pet, wildlife, or livestock, and whether there are other dead animals nearby. Keep children and pets away from the area while you decide what to do.

If the animal is small and appears to have died from an obvious cause, such as a window strike or a cat kill, you can handle removal yourself with the right precautions. If it looks sick, has no apparent cause of death, or is one of several, skip ahead to the reporting section before you touch anything.

Keep people and pets away and do not touch the animal bare-handed. Identify what kind of animal it is: pet, wildlife, or livestock. Check for signs of disease or multiple deaths nearby. Decide whether to remove it yourself or call a professional. Dispose of it using a legal method, then clean up and wash thoroughly.

Who Is Responsible for Removing a Dead Animal on Private Property in Indiana?

You are, as the property owner. Indiana DNR states that for removal of dead wildlife from private property, you should contact a wildlife control operator or remove the dead wildlife yourself. Cities and counties do not generally send crews onto private land to pick up carcasses.

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For livestock, the responsibility is written into state law. Indiana law requires a person who owns or cares for an animal that has died from any cause to dispose of the body within 24 hours after knowledge of death so as not to produce a nuisance. That statute is Indiana Code 15-17-11-20, and the Board of Animal Health applies it to livestock and poultry.

If you have a related question about officials entering your land, see our article on whether animal control can enter your property in Indiana.

Who to Call for Dead Animal Removal in Indiana

The right call depends on the type of animal. The table below sorts the common situations.

Situation Who to Contact Small wild animal in your yard Remove it yourself, or hire a wildlife control operator Dead animal inside walls or attic Wildlife control operator or pest control company Dead pet Your veterinarian, a pet cemetery or crematory, or local animal control Dead livestock A licensed renderer or collection service; report problems to the Board of Animal Health Sick or multiple dead wildlife Indiana DNR online sick or dead wildlife report Animal on a public road Local public works or street department

For livestock, the Board of Animal Health notes that any person operating a service to collect dead animals in Indiana must be licensed. The Board also publishes a list of licensed renderers on its dead animal disposal options page.

Dead Animal on Your Property vs. a Public Road or Right-of-Way in Indiana

The dividing line is who owns the ground. DNR explains that local public works or sanitation departments collect wildlife killed on their own streets. If a deer or raccoon lies on the pavement or the road shoulder, call your city street department, county highway department, or INDOT for state routes.

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Once an animal is on your side of the property line, it becomes your responsibility. If you are unsure where the right-of-way ends, check your plat or ask the local highway office before you move anything.

Can You Throw a Dead Animal in the Trash in Indiana?

For a small animal such as a mouse, rat, squirrel, or songbird, many Hoosiers double-bag the body and put it in household trash. The state’s livestock disposal law does not cover pets and wildlife, so the deciding factor is your waste hauler’s policy and any local ordinance.

Some haulers refuse animal carcasses, and landfills may have their own rules. Call your trash provider before you set a bag at the curb. Larger animals such as deer or dogs are rarely accepted in curbside trash.

Pro Tip: Use two heavy-duty bags, tie each one off, and wear disposable gloves. Wash your hands with soap and water afterward, even if you never touched the animal directly.

Can You Bury a Dead Animal on Your Property in Indiana?

Yes, burial on your own land is an approved method for livestock, and it is the common choice for pets and wildlife as well. The statute allows burial upon the owner’s premises according to standards approved by the board to mitigate the risk of disease transmission. The Board’s materials describe burial at a depth with enough cover to prevent the carcass from resurfacing.

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For a small animal, many homeowners dig at least two to three feet deep, which is a common recommendation rather than a number set in the statute for pets. Stay well away from wells, streams, ditches, and drain tile, and avoid areas where the water table is high. Call 811 before you dig deep to confirm there are no buried utility lines.

The Board of Animal Health also notes that it does not have any regulations for pet cemeteries, though livestock burial must follow the dead animal disposal rules.

Other Legal Ways to Dispose of a Dead Animal in Indiana

Burial is not the only option. The Board of Animal Health has approved seven carcass disposal methods: burial, above-ground burial, incineration, composting, rendering, exotic animal feeding, and anaerobic and chemical digestion. Several of these are practical mainly for farms.

Rendering: A licensed disposal plant or collection service picks up the carcass. This is the usual route for cattle, horses, and swine.

A licensed disposal plant or collection service picks up the carcass. This is the usual route for cattle, horses, and swine. Landfill: Landfill disposal qualifies as burial under BOAH rules, but the landfill must agree to accept the animal.

Landfill disposal qualifies as burial under BOAH rules, but the landfill must agree to accept the animal. Composting: Allowed under state standards. State law requires that domestic animals be kept from accessing the compost pile.

Allowed under state standards. State law requires that domestic animals be kept from accessing the compost pile. Incineration or cremation: Pet crematories handle companion animals. Any remaining animal matter must be buried or otherwise discarded by another approved method.

Important Note: A barrel or open burn pile is illegal under Indiana Department of Environmental Management rules. Do not burn a carcass in the yard.

How Soon Must a Dead Animal Be Removed in Indiana?

For livestock and poultry, the deadline is 24 hours. The Board of Animal Health states that an animal owner must dispose properly of a livestock carcass within 24 hours of learning of the animal’s death.

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For pets and wildlife, there is no state deadline, since those animals fall outside the state disposal law. In practice, you should act quickly. A carcass attracts flies, rodents, and scavengers within hours, and it draws complaints that local nuisance or health ordinances can enforce. Aim to remove a dead animal the same day you find it.

Dead Wild Animal on Your Property in Indiana

Wildlife are not covered by the state dead animal disposal law, so you handle them under DNR guidance. DNR says that other disposal options in Indiana include burial, incineration, rendering, and composting. For a single small animal, double-bagging for trash or burial are the usual choices.

Some species carry extra rules. Under Indiana hunting regulations, an Indiana Conservation Officer may issue a permit to possess certain animals found dead from another cause, so do not keep a dead deer, turkey, or furbearer as a souvenir without checking first. Bats deserve special care, and DNR asks that you report dead or sick ones through its online form.

If you are dealing with a live nuisance animal rather than a dead one, our article on hunting on your own property in Indiana covers what landowners can legally do.

Dead Pet on Your Property in Indiana

A dead dog or cat is outside the state disposal law, but you still have good options. The Board of Animal Health confirms that pets do not fall under the state law and local governments may set their own requirements. Check your city or county rules, especially if you live in town on a small lot.

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Many owners choose home burial on their own land, a veterinary clinic that arranges cremation, or a pet crematory. If you rent, get your landlord’s permission before burying anything. Wrap the body in a biodegradable material, dig deep enough that scavengers cannot reach it, and keep the grave away from water sources.

Dead Livestock on Your Property in Indiana

Livestock carry the strictest rules. The 24-hour requirement applies, and the approved methods are rendering, burial on your premises, incineration, composting, and the other methods the Board lists. Dead livestock must be disposed of promptly, and incidents involving livestock should be reported directly to the State Board of Animal Health.

The Board’s fact sheet adds practical limits for large animals. For example, a business that accepts carcasses from outside sources needs a disposal plant license, and owners of exotic animals who transport dead domestic animals for feeding must have a permit from the Board. If you are unsure whether your animals count as livestock, call the Board before you bury them.

Farm owners who process their own animals may also want to read about butchering your own animals in Indiana.

Dead Animal on a Neighbor’s or Rental Property in Indiana

If the animal is on your neighbor’s land, start with a friendly conversation. Many people simply have not noticed. If it is livestock left to rot, the Board of Animal Health says dead livestock must be disposed of promptly and such incidents should be reported to the Board.

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For a dead pet or wild animal next door, state law gives you no direct remedy, so contact your local health department or code enforcement office about nuisance rules. On a rental, tell your landlord in writing and keep a copy. Whether the landlord or tenant handles removal depends on your lease and local housing codes, so ask the landlord to confirm in writing who will take care of it.

Dead Animal in Your Walls, Attic, or Crawl Space in Indiana

This is the situation where most people call a professional. A dead animal in a wall void or crawl space is hard to reach, and the smell can last for weeks as the body decomposes. The Indiana companies that advertise this service describe it as locating the carcass, removing it, and cleaning up the area.

A wildlife control operator can find the source, remove the body, and treat the area. If you try it yourself, expect to open drywall or crawl into tight spaces, so wear a respirator-rated mask, gloves, and eye protection.

Pro Tip: After removal, seal the entry point. Otherwise, another animal can move into the same space, and the smell may linger if insulation or drywall absorbed fluids and was not replaced.

Health Risks of Handling a Dead Animal

A dead animal can carry bacteria, parasites, and viruses, and decomposition adds its own hazards. The risk is usually low for a single animal if you take basic precautions. It rises if the animal was sick, if you have open cuts, or if you are handling a bat or other rabies-vector species.

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Wear disposable gloves and, when practical, a mask for decomposing remains.

Use a shovel or double-bagging so you never touch the body directly.

Wash hands and tools with soap and water, then disinfect any surface the body touched.

Do not handle a dead bat with bare hands. Call your local health department if there was any contact with you or a pet.

Keep pets and children away until the area is cleaned.

DNR also reminds hunters and families that meat from animals known or suspected to be ill should not be consumed.

Reporting Sick or Multiple Dead Animals in Indiana

Single, obvious deaths do not need a report, but sick animals and unexplained die-offs do. Indiana DNR runs an online system at on.IN.gov/sickwildlife. According to DNR, the system collects information about wildlife that appear sick or appear to have died without an apparent cause.

DNR asks you not to use the form for animals that died of an apparent cause. Predation, roadkill, and window collisions do not belong in the report. The agency is most interested in incidents involving the death of five or more animals and recurring deaths in the same location over time.

The form is also not a removal request. DNR says the report is not intended to provide removal of dead animals, so you still need to handle the carcass yourself or hire help. For dead or sick domesticated poultry, DNR directs you to a separate reporting page, and livestock incidents go to the Board of Animal Health.

A real example shows why this matters. About 40 deer were found dead on private property in Newton County, and officials believed heavy snow, cold temperatures, and poor nutrition played a part.

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Dead Animal Removal Cost in Indiana

Prices vary by company, animal size, location, and how hard the carcass is to reach. Indiana wildlife control and pest companies generally price by the job and often quote after hearing the details. Removal from a wall, attic, or crawl space costs more than picking up an animal from a yard because it involves access work, cleanup, and sometimes odor treatment.

Because specific rates change and differ from company to company, get at least two written quotes. Ask what the price includes: carcass removal, sanitizing, odor control, and sealing entry points. Rendering services for large livestock are priced separately, and a licensed collection service can tell you its fee for pickup.

Option What Affects the Price DIY removal Cost of gloves, bags, and a shovel only Yard pickup by a wildlife control company Animal size, distance, and travel fee Wall, attic, or crawl space removal Access difficulty, repairs, and odor treatment Livestock rendering pickup Animal size, distance, and the collection service’s rates Pet cremation Pet weight and private versus group cremation

City and County Dead Animal Rules in Indiana

This is where Indiana’s rules get specific to your address. Because the state does not regulate pets and wildlife, local governments may have requirements, and you should contact local law enforcement or health authorities. A city might ban burial inside its limits, require that pet remains go to a crematory, or set nuisance rules for rotting carcasses.

Your trash hauler also sets its own terms, and the county health department can tell you about nuisance and sanitation codes. If animal control is involved in your situation, our article on animal control entry rules in Indiana explains how local officials can act.

For a quick answer, call your city clerk or county health department and ask three questions: whether burial is allowed on your lot, whether your hauler accepts bagged animals, and whether any nuisance ordinance sets a removal deadline. Most local offices can answer in a single call.

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