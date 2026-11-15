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Muzzleloader hunting season in Arizona 2026-27 is not one statewide window you can walk into with a license. Every muzzleloader deer, elk and pronghorn hunt is tied to a hunt number, a unit and a draw permit-tag. As Fish & Game Guide summarizes the AZGFD booklet, most muzzleloader deer hunts fall between Oct. 23 and Nov. 12, with a few stretching into December.

That changes how you plan. You pick a hunt number first, then build your load, optic and camp around that unit’s dates. This article walks through the dates, legal gear, tags, land access and reporting rules so your rifle and your paperwork both check out.

Dates below come from the AZGFD 2026-27 hunting regulations and summaries of it. Hunt numbers and unit boundaries decide everything, so always confirm your own hunt in the booklet.

Muzzleloader Season Dates in Arizona 2026-27

Arizona does not publish a single “muzzleloader season.” Instead, each species has its own muzzleloader hunts with dates that vary by unit. Youth-only hunts run Oct. 2 to Nov. 29, and muzzleloader hunts run Oct. 9 to Dec. 31 by unit for deer.

For deer, the Muzzle-Loaders.com listing of the 2026 hunts shows the pattern clearly:

Hunt Number Dates Units Legal Animal 1182 Oct. 23 to Nov. 1, 2026 3B Any antlered deer 1183 Dec. 11 to Dec. 31, 2026 3B Any antlered deer 1184 Oct. 23 to Oct. 29, 2026 6B (except Camp Navajo) Any antlered deer 1186 Nov. 6 to Nov. 12, 2026 12B West Any antlered deer 1187 Oct. 23 to Nov. 1, 2026 15A, 15B, 15C, 15D Any antlered deer 1196 Oct. 9 to Oct. 15, 2026 36A Antlered whitetail deer

Those rows come from the Muzzle-Loaders.com Arizona page, which lists them in the order shown. That page also lists elk and pronghorn hunts.

Pronghorn muzzleloader hunts sit earlier. AZGFD’s proposed 2026 recommendations list a muzzleloader pronghorn hunt Sept. 4 to Sept. 13, 2026, for buck pronghorn.

Pro Tip: Write your hunt number, unit and dates on the first page of your scouting notebook. Dates differ by a day or a week between neighboring units, and a wrong assumption costs you the whole hunt.

What You Can Hunt During Muzzleloader Season in Arizona

Arizona offers muzzleloader hunts for deer, elk and pronghorn. Deer hunts are mostly for antlered animals, while elk hunts split between bull and antlerless tags.

Deer: mule deer and Coues whitetail, usually listed as “any antlered deer” or “antlered whitetail deer.”

mule deer and Coues whitetail, usually listed as “any antlered deer” or “antlered whitetail deer.” Elk: bull elk hunts such as 3100 through 3107, plus antlerless hunts such as 3108 through 3111, depending on the unit.

bull elk hunts such as 3100 through 3107, plus antlerless hunts such as 3108 through 3111, depending on the unit. Pronghorn: buck pronghorn on a limited number of muzzleloader permits.

Not every species has a muzzleloader option. Turkey is closed to muzzleloaders; centerfire rifles, muzzleloading rifles and handguns are not legal for turkey, according to StateOutdoors.org. Check your species before you load.

Early, Late and Special Muzzleloader Seasons in Arizona

The early end of the calendar belongs to pronghorn and elk. Pronghorn muzzleloader hunts open in early September, and the first muzzleloader elk hunts run Sept. 25 to Oct. 1 in units such as 1, 2B, 2C, 3B and 5A.

Late hunts cluster in December. Late muzzleloader deer hunts in Units 3B, 35A/35B and 39 through 42 run Dec. 11 to 31, 2026, according to HuntingSeason.com. Unit 3B also has an antlerless elk muzzleloader hunt, number 3109, that runs Dec. 11 to Dec. 31.

Special hunts exist on military land. Fort Huachuca in Unit 35A has muzzleloader deer hunts Oct. 23 to Nov. 1 and Dec. 18 to Dec. 31, and Camp Navajo in Unit 6B has an antlerless elk hunt Oct. 9 to Oct. 15. Those access rules are set by the installations, so contact them before you apply.

Population management hunts also exist. AZGFD’s recommendations list elk muzzleloader population management seasons running Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2026 in Units 3B, 3C and 10.

Youth and Disabled Hunter Muzzleloader Seasons in Arizona

Arizona runs youth-only muzzleloader deer hunts with their own hunt numbers. The AZGFD booklet lists hunt 1197, Oct. 2 to Oct. 11, 2026, in Units 15A, 15B, 15C and 15D for any antlered deer. HuntingSeason.com adds that hunt 1198 runs Nov. 20 to Nov. 29 in Unit 16A.

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Youth must be licensed to apply. According to Fish & Game Guide, the Youth Combination Hunt and Fish license for ages 10 to 17 costs $5, for residents and nonresidents alike.

The sources reviewed do not describe a separate statewide muzzleloader season for disabled hunters. If you hold a disability-related permit or need an accommodation, contact AZGFD directly before applying.

Arizona Muzzleloader Season Zones, Units and Counties

Arizona manages hunting by game management unit, not by county. The muzzleloader deer hunts concentrate in a limited set of units. Fish & Game Guide lists Units 3B, 6B, 12A East, 12B West, 15A through 15D, 20B, 30B, 33, 34A, 35A/35B, 36A and 39 through 42.

Some units are strong whitetail country. Unit 33 has a large whitetail muzzleloader hunt on Nov. 13 to 19, and Units 33 and 34A share that window. Units 30B and 36A hold earlier Coues whitetail hunts in mid-October.

Elk muzzleloader hunts spread across the northern and eastern units. Examples include Unit 10 on Nov. 6 to 12, Unit 6A on Nov. 13 to 19, and Unit 3B on Nov. 27 to Dec. 3. Use the booklet’s unit maps to confirm boundaries, since a road can separate an open area from a closed one.

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What Counts as a Legal Muzzleloader in Arizona

The AZGFD booklet points to two rules for muzzleloader hunts: muzzleloader weapons as prescribed in R12-4-101 and R12-4-318. The department’s definition, as quoted in the Muzzle-Loaders.com summary, covers a muzzleloading handgun and a muzzleloading rifle.

The handgun definition describes a firearm made to be fired from the hand, unable to fire fixed ammunition, with a single barrel, loaded through the muzzle with black powder or synthetic black powder and a single projectile. The rifle is the shoulder-fired equivalent. In short, you need a single-barrel, muzzle-loaded, single-projectile firearm that cannot use cartridges.

Muzzleloader hunts also allow other weapons. Muzzleloader hunts allow muzzleloaders, bows or crossbows, while the booklet notes that bow and arrow, crossbow or centerfire handguns may not be used in certain other hunt types. Read the weapon line for your exact hunt.

Important Note: Crossbow use requires a valid crossbow permit. Fish & Game Guide reports that all crossbow permits expired June 30, 2026, so a new medical evaluation and application are needed under R12-4-304.

Scopes, Sights and Optics on a Muzzleloader in Arizona

Arizona is friendly to optics. DeerSeason.org states that muzzleloaders may use scopes of any magnification in Arizona. That makes a variable scope with a decent turret a practical setup for 100-yard-plus shots in open desert and juniper country.

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Because the rule text sits in R12-4-318, confirm it in the current booklet before you buy glass. Many hunters pair a 3-9x or 4-16x scope with a ballistic reticle matched to their load. Zero it with the exact powder charge and bullet you will hunt with.

Powder, Pellets, Primers and Bullets Allowed in Arizona

The legal definition names black powder or synthetic black powder and a single projectile. That is the backbone of your load: loose powder or pellets of black or synthetic black powder, a primer or cap, and one bullet.

The search results reviewed did not spell out rules on bullet type, jacketing or primer style. Treat anything beyond the black powder, single projectile and no-fixed-ammunition requirements as something to verify in R12-4-318 and the booklet before you hunt.

Gear-wise, plan on a consistent charge weight, a bullet that expands at your expected range, and a spare primer or cap set. Dry, windy Arizona conditions mean fine powder blows around, so use a funnel or pre-measured tubes.

Muzzleloader Bag Limits and Antlerless Rules in Arizona

The default is one deer per calendar year. A second deer is allowed only on a restricted nonpermit-tag issued for a population-management hunt, citing Commission Order 2 and R12-4-115.

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Muzzleloader deer tags are mostly for antlered animals. Fish & Game Guide lists the bag limit as one antlered deer as listed on the tag. Antlerless opportunity is mostly in elk: hunts such as 3108 (Unit 3B, Oct. 16 to 22), 3110 (Unit 6A) and 3111 (Unit 8) are antlerless elk hunts.

Your tag defines what you may shoot. A tag for bull elk does not cover a cow, and a whitetail-only tag does not cover a mule deer.

Muzzleloader Hunting License, Tag and Permit Requirements in Arizona

You need two things for deer: a valid hunting or combination license and a deer tag, per the AZGFD booklet. For muzzleloader hunts, the tag is a draw hunt permit-tag.

License Resident Nonresident Note General Hunting $37 Not available Valid 365 days from purchase Combination Hunt and Fish $57 $160 Nonresidents need this to hunt deer Youth Combination (ages 10 to 17) $5 $5 Required to apply for big game

Those figures come from Fish & Game Guide’s Arizona deer page and were listed for the 2026-27 cycle. Fish & Game Guide also notes that the Short-term Combination license is not valid for big game or the draw.

The deer draw ran on a set deadline: the hunt permit application deadline was Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. Arizona time, according to the regulation listing. With that window closed, the next chance is leftover tags and the 2027 draw cycle. Fish & Game Guide notes 2027 tags go on sale Nov. 2, 2026.

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When applying, you must use hunt numbers. Arizona also uses bonus points, not preference points.

Hunter Education and Muzzleloader Course Requirements in Arizona

The research reviewed for this article did not turn up a separate muzzleloader-specific course requirement for Arizona. Hunter education rules for youth and first-time hunters are set by AZGFD, so check the department’s hunter education page and the regulations booklet for the age and certification rules that apply to you.

Even without a mandatory course, spend range time with your specific rifle. Practice loading under pressure, from a bench and from field positions, before opening day.

Using a Muzzleloader in Archery, Rifle and Any-Weapon Seasons in Arizona

Arizona draws a firm line between hunt types. A muzzleloader tag lets you use muzzleloaders, bows or crossbows during that hunt. That works in only one direction.

In an archery-only hunt, archery-only draw hunts allow bows only, or crossbows with a crossbow permit, so a muzzleloader stays at home. In a general rifle hunt, the legal weapon list is broader and typically includes centerfire rifles, though you should confirm the hunt’s weapon line in the booklet.

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Muzzleloader hunt: muzzleloader, bow or crossbow.

Archery-only hunt: bow, or crossbow with a permit.

General (rifle) hunt: check the hunt’s listed weapons.

For a muzzleloader hunter, the practical takeaway is to hunt your tag’s season with your tag’s weapon. Do not carry a muzzleloader into an archery-only unit during its season.

Nonresident Muzzleloader Hunting in Arizona

Nonresidents can hunt Arizona muzzleloader seasons, but they pay more and apply through the same draw. A nonresident combination license costs $160 against $57 for residents, per Fish & Game Guide.

Application fees are modest. According to Fish & Game Guide, application fees of $13 for residents and $15 for nonresidents are built into the permit-tag prices.

Plan your travel around the unit, not the state. Many muzzleloader hunts sit in remote country with limited services, so scout by map first and arrive with enough fuel and water.

Where to Hunt During Muzzleloader Season in Arizona: Public and Private Land

Most of Arizona’s hunting happens on public land. The AZGFD booklet notes that there are 13.1 million acres of private land in Arizona, and that the U.S. Forest Service manages 15 percent of the state. National forest land is open to hunting in season, though some areas have restrictions.

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Private land needs permission. A permit-tag does not give you access across private property, so get landowner approval before crossing or hunting.

Tribal and military lands follow their own rules. Hopi hunts, Fort Huachuca and Camp Navajo all appear in the muzzleloader schedule with special notes, and each requires separate access arrangements. Contact the managing agency early.

Blaze Orange and Shooting Hours During Muzzleloader Season in Arizona

Arizona’s shooting-hour rule is simple. Fish & Game Guide says to shoot only during daylight hours. Plan to be set up and loaded before first light, and unload at the end of legal time.

The sources reviewed did not confirm a blaze orange requirement for Arizona muzzleloader hunters. Wearing it anyway is smart on a public unit with other hunters, especially in multi-weapon units during overlapping seasons.

Pro Tip: Load your muzzleloader at your hunting spot, not in camp. It keeps the rifle unloaded during travel and gives you a clear, deliberate routine.

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Sunday Muzzleloader Hunting in Arizona

Arizona does not have a statewide Sunday hunting ban in the sources reviewed. Hunt dates are listed as continuous ranges, such as Oct. 23 to Nov. 1, which include Sundays within the window.

Your hunt’s printed dates are what matter. If your hunt number covers a date range, every day in that range is a legal hunting day, subject to the unit’s land rules.

Harvest Reporting, Tagging and Transport Rules in Arizona

After a harvest, your tag becomes a legal record. Attach it as the booklet directs, and keep it with the carcass or meat while you transport it.

Arizona also asks hunters to report. The department runs a hunter survey and harvest reporting process for permit-tag holders, so keep your hunt number and unit notes handy when you report.

The sources reviewed did not detail exact tagging deadlines or carcass transport specifics. Read the tagging and reporting pages of the AZGFD booklet before your hunt, and carry your license and tag with you during transport.

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For deer more broadly, our Arizona deer season guide covers rifle and archery hunts alongside muzzleloader dates.

Muzzleloader Season Changes in Arizona for 2026-27

Pronghorn saw changes for 2026. AZGFD’s proposed recommendations list a muzzleloader pronghorn hunt with 5 permits, down 4 from the previous cycle. A hunting guide also reports that Unit 8 dropped its October muzzleloader pronghorn hunt and added a rifle hunt, leaving one September muzzleloader hunt.

Crossbow rules also reset. Fish & Game Guide notes that all crossbow permits expired June 30, 2026, so hunters who used a crossbow in a muzzleloader hunt need a new medical evaluation and application.

The most useful habit is checking the booklet’s hunt tables for your exact hunt number every year. Permits, dates and units shift between cycles, and a changed unit or date is the most common way a prepared hunter ends up unprepared.

If you are comparing neighboring states for a muzzleloader trip, see our guides for New Mexico and California deer seasons.

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