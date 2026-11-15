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Crow hunting in Utah runs on a split calendar, not one long stretch. The 2026-27 season has a September block and a winter block, and you need a HIP number before you take a single bird.

This guide covers the crow hunting season in Utah for 2026-27, from dates and paperwork to refuge closures, calls, decoys and the crow-versus-raven question that trips up careful hunters. Every rule below comes back to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) or federal regulation, so you can plan the trip without guessing.

If you already hunt other birds in Utah, you will recognize much of the framework. If you are new, start with the dates, then check the license and refuge sections before you scout.

Crow Hunting Season Dates in Utah 2026-27

The Utah DWR guidebook lists American crow season as Sept. 1-30, 2026 and Dec. 1, 2026-Feb. 28, 2027. That is two separate windows with a gap in October and November.

The split matters because the gap covers much of the big game rifle season. The 2026-27 Utah guidebook is the document to check each year, since season dates change annually.

Window Dates Fall segment Sept. 1-30, 2026 Winter segment Dec. 1, 2026-Feb. 28, 2027

Federal rules cap how long any state can keep crows open. Under 50 CFR 20.133, the combined crow seasons cannot exceed 124 days in a calendar year. Utah’s two windows fit inside that limit.

Crow Hunting Days of the Week in Utah

You can hunt crows any day of the week inside the two open windows. The guidebook lists no weekday restriction for American crows.

That makes weekends and weekdays equally legal. It also means Sunday mornings in December are fair game, which helps if you work a standard schedule.

Crow Hunting Closures During Deer Season and Nesting in Utah

Utah does not run crow hunting through the heart of fall. The state closes the season from Oct. 1 through Nov. 30, which lines up with the peak of big game hunting and keeps shotgun traffic down while deer hunters are in the field.

For planning, note that Utah’s general-season firearm deer hunt runs Oct. 17-25, 2026 in general-season units according to HuntingSeason.com, a third-party summary. Our Utah deer season guide covers those dates in detail.

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Federal rules also require that hunting is not permitted during the peak crow nesting period within a state, according to 50 CFR 20.133. Utah’s spring and summer gap, March through August, keeps the season clear of nesting.

Crow Hunting Hours in Utah

Utah publishes shooting-hour tables for migratory game birds in its waterfowl guidebook. Crow hours follow that framework, so read the table for your date and zone rather than assuming a fixed clock time.

Plan to be set up and calling before first light is useful for crows, but only shoot once legal hours begin. The DWR migratory bird page links to the current guidebook.

Hunting License, HIP and Stamp Requirements for Crows in Utah

You need a valid Utah hunting or combination license, plus a HIP number. The guidebook notes that HIP numbers for the 2026-2027 season are valid March 11, 2026 through March 10, 2027.

The guidebook also says you can enter and save your HIP number on the Utah Hunting and Fishing app. Registration is free through the state.

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You do not need a federal duck stamp for crows. The DWR updated its guidebook to clarify that American crow, band-tailed pigeon, mourning dove, white-winged dove and sandhill crane hunters are not required to purchase a federal duck stamp.

Pro Tip: Save your HIP number in the DWR app before you leave the truck. A screenshot works when cell service drops in the west desert.

Nonresident Crow Hunting in Utah

Nonresidents can hunt crows in Utah with the same basic setup: a valid Utah hunting license and a HIP number. Utah publishes nonresident license fees on the DWR licensing pages, so check the fee schedule before you buy.

If you are traveling from out of state, confirm the fall and winter windows before you book. A trip in October or November will land in the closed gap.

Crow Bag and Possession Limits in Utah

For the prior season, the 2025-26 DWR guidebook listed a daily limit of 10 and a possession limit of 30. Read the 2026-27 guidebook table for the limit that applies this year, since limits can change between seasons.

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Possession limits cover birds in your freezer and truck combined. Keep count across trips so you never end up over.

Legal Firearms, Bows and Falconry for Crow Hunting in Utah

Federal regulation allows crows to be taken only by firearms, bow and falconry methods, per 50 CFR 20.133. In practice, most Utah crow hunters use shotguns.

Falconers hunting crows should use the migratory game bird guidebook for their requirements. Utah moved crows into that guidebook starting in 2025.

Nontoxic Shot and Shotgun Rules for Crows in Utah

Utah’s migratory game bird rules govern shot type and shotgun setup for crows. Read the shot and plug requirements in the current guidebook before you load shells.

If you hunt a state WMA, check the posted area rules too. Some WMAs have their own ammunition requirements.

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Electronic Calls, Decoys and Baiting Rules for Crow Hunting in Utah

Electronic calls and decoys are standard crow gear in much of the country, and federal rules address them for crows. Utah’s guidebook and administrative rule control what is allowed here, so check the current text before you buy a caller.

Baiting is a separate issue. Treat any food, grain or scattered attractant as off limits unless the guidebook clearly says otherwise.

Common Mistake: Dumping feed or carcasses near your setup to draw birds in. Baiting rules for migratory game birds are strict, and “it was already there” is a weak defense.

Crow Hunting Zones and Closed Areas in Utah

The guidebook lists crow season as statewide, with all national wildlife refuges in Utah closed to crow hunting. There is one statewide season, with no northern and southern split like ducks have.

Closed areas are the main limit. Refuge boundaries, youth waterfowl hunt days and posted WMA rest areas all affect where you can shoot.

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Where to Hunt Crows in Utah: Public Land, WMAs, Refuges and Private Land

Start with private farmland, since crows gather around fields, feedlots and dairies. Always get documented permission from the landowner instead of relying on a handshake.

On public ground, BLM land and national forest are open options subject to local rules. State WMAs allow access during hunting seasons, but unless you have prior permission, you may use WMAs only during the hunting season or for activities posted open.

New for 2026, visitors 18 and older need a valid license or a free digital access permit for certain wildlife management areas in Davis, Salt Lake, Utah and Weber counties, according to StateOutdoors.org. A hunting license satisfies that requirement.

Refuges are off the table. Bear River, Ouray and Fish Springs are all closed to crow hunting.

Crow vs Raven Identification in Utah

This is where careful hunters earn the label. Utah has both American crows and common ravens, and only crows are open to hunting under the season. Ravens are protected.

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The DWR publishes video guides on distinguishing between crows and ravens, and between the sounds they make, and links Cornell Lab of Ornithology identification help. Watch them before opening day.

Feature American Crow Common Raven Size Smaller, house-cat sized body Noticeably larger, closer to a hawk in bulk Call Higher, repeated caw Deeper croak or gurgle Tail in flight Fan-shaped, squared end Wedge-shaped Throat Smooth Shaggy feathers Flight style Steady flapping Flaps, then soars and glides

Ravens are common across much of Utah, including desert and mountain country. If you cannot confirm a bird is a crow, do not shoot.

Taking Crows Outside the Season: Depredation and Nuisance Rules in Utah

Outside the open windows, crows remain protected under federal migratory bird law unless a specific depredation authorization applies. Landowners dealing with crop damage or nuisance flocks should contact the Utah DWR or the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service before taking action.

Do not assume a nuisance rule covers you. Get written guidance first.

Tagging, Transporting and Possessing Crows in Utah

Crows do not require a tag in Utah. You do need to keep your harvest within possession limits and be ready to show your HIP number and license on request.

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When transporting birds, keep them in a condition that lets a wildlife officer identify the species. Do not strip or process birds beyond recognition until you reach home.

Best Time to Hunt Crows in Utah

Winter is the stronger bet for many hunters. Flocks bunch up in December through February, roosting in large groups and feeding together near open fields.

September is quieter and birds are more spread out, but young-of-the-year birds can be less wary. Early morning near roost sites and mid-morning at feeding fields are the usual productive windows.

Crow Hunting Tips: Calls, Decoys and Scouting in Utah

Scouting decides the hunt. Find where crows leave the roost in the morning and where they feed during the day, then set up along that flight line.

Glass fields and feedlots at midday to find active feeding spots. Set up in cover, with a face mask and gloves. Crows pick out bare skin. Run a few decoys, often including an owl or a feeding group, within shotgun range. Call sparingly at first. Over-calling flares wary birds. Stay still until birds commit, then shoot.

Remember that your calling and decoy setup is subject to Utah’s migratory bird rules. Check them before you buy gear.

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Cleaning and Eating Crow in Utah

Some Utah hunters do eat crow. A feature on Utah crow hunting notes that some people even eat the crows they harvest, though that snippet comes from a general-interest outlet, not a food-safety authority.

Field dress birds promptly, keep them cool and cook the breast meat thoroughly. Most cooks breast out the bird, soak it, then braise or slow cook it. Hunters in Utah can also review the DWR’s avian disease notes before handling any wild birds.

Crow Hunting Season in Utah 2026-27: Frequently Asked Questions

When Is Crow Season in Utah 2026-27?

The season runs Sept. 1-30, 2026 and Dec. 1, 2026 to Feb. 28, 2027, according to the Utah DWR guidebook.

Do I Need a HIP Number to Hunt Crows in Utah?

Yes. The HIP number is required and is valid from March 11, 2026 through March 10, 2027.

Can I Hunt Crows on National Wildlife Refuges in Utah?

No. All national wildlife refuges in Utah are closed to crow hunting.

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Do I Need a Duck Stamp for Crows?

No. Crow hunters are not required to buy a federal duck stamp, per the DWR migratory bird page.

Can Youth Hunt Crows During the Youth Waterfowl Hunt?

No. Crows are closed during the youth waterfowl hunt days, which are Sept. 19 in the Northern Zone and Sept. 26 in the Southern Zone, according to Blindbook’s reading of DWR data.

Are Crows and Ravens Both Legal?

No. Only American crows are open to hunting. Ravens are protected, so confirm your target before you shoot.

Utah’s crow season is short enough to plan around and simple enough to follow once the paperwork is done. If you also chase other birds, see our guides to pheasant hunting in Utah, sandhill crane hunting in Utah and turkey hunting in Utah. The migratory bird laws overview covers the shared rules.

This article, Utah Has a Split Crow Season for 2026-27, but You Still Need a HIP Number and Must Stay Off National Wildlife Refuges, appeared first on Animal of Things. Discover more animal wonders – VISIT Animal of Things NOW AND FOLLOW US FOR FRESH UPDATES!

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