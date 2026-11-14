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Cane Corso laws in Texas are less restrictive than most owners fear. The state does not ban the breed, and Texas law generally judges a dog by what it does, not what it is. Your biggest legal risks come from a dog’s behavior, your city’s ordinances, and your landlord, insurer, or HOA, not a breed list in Austin.

That said, a 100-pound guardian breed raises the stakes when something goes wrong. A single bite can trigger a dangerous-dog designation, a civil lawsuit, and a canceled insurance policy in quick succession.

This article walks you through each layer of Texas rules that touches a Cane Corso, from state statutes to local leash laws to lease clauses. Where Texas law leaves gaps, we flag them so you know what to verify with your city, county, or an attorney.

Is the Cane Corso Banned in Texas?

No. Cane Corsos are not banned as a breed under Texas state law, but they may face restrictions in certain cities and municipalities. Nationally, no federal law prohibits Cane Corso ownership, and no state has implemented a complete statewide ban.

Texas also does not appear on the lists of states where cities restrict the breed. A Dogster breakdown of Cane Corso restrictions names Kansas, Arkansas, Idaho, Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota, Washington, and Oregon, but not Texas.

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The practical takeaway: you can legally own, buy, and breed a Cane Corso in Texas, subject to the same rules that apply to every dog. For broader context on pet ownership rules, see our guide to pet laws in Texas.

Texas Breed-Specific Legislation and Local Bans

Breed-specific legislation (BSL) restricts or bans certain breeds based on appearance or reputation. These laws can range from restrictions on ownership to outright bans. The American Veterinary Medical Association says there is no evidence that breed-specific legislation is effective in reducing dog bite incidents.

Texas has no state-level breed ban that names the Cane Corso. Texas state law focuses on the behavior and actions of individual dogs rather than their breed. If you own an American Bully or similar bully-type dog alongside a Corso, our American Bully laws in Texas article covers how that breed is treated.

Key Insight: No statewide ban does not mean no restrictions anywhere. Texas has more than 1,200 incorporated cities, and each one writes its own animal ordinances. Always confirm your own city and county rules before you buy or move.

Does Texas Block Cities and Counties From Banning Breeds?

Largely, yes. Texas is classed as a state where BSL is prohibited, but with exceptions, according to World Population Review’s 2026 state rankings. That source lists American Bulldogs as the breed named in Texas’s exceptions, not the Cane Corso.

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In plain terms, Texas limits local governments from adopting breed-based dangerous-dog rules, but it does not stop them from regulating dog behavior, leashing, tethering, or the number of dogs per household. Those behavior-based ordinances can still affect a large breed in practice.

Important Note: Sources describe the Texas preemption rules in summary form, and the details can change with legislative sessions. If a city official tells you the Cane Corso is banned locally, ask for the specific ordinance number and consult an attorney before rehoming your dog.

Texas Dangerous Dog Laws and How a Cane Corso Gets Labeled

Any dog can be labeled dangerous, and the process starts with behavior. Under the Texas Health and Safety Code, a dog can be deemed dangerous if it has attacked a person or a domestic animal without provocation, or if it has been previously determined to be dangerous. The relevant rules sit in Health and Safety Code chapter 822.

The Texas Municipal League explains that within 30 days of learning your dog is dangerous, you must meet the statute’s requirements. Those requirements include registration, secure restraint, and insurance, and you must also comply with any applicable municipal or county regulation on dangerous dogs.

What Happens If You Do Not Comply

A court can order animal control to seize the dog after notice and a hearing. You pay any seizure, impoundment, or destruction costs the city or county assesses. The court shall order humane destruction if you have not complied before the 11th day after seizure.

A dog that kills a person faces the harshest outcome. The court shall order the dog destroyed if it finds the dog caused the death of a person by attacking, biting, or mauling. For serious bodily injury, the court may order the dog destroyed.

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A dangerous-dog finding can be appealed, so do not ignore a written notice from animal control. Deadlines are short, and missing one can cost you the right to contest the designation.

Texas Dog Bite Liability for Cane Corso Owners

Texas does not have a strict-liability dog bite statute. As one Texas firm puts it, Texas has no general strict-liability dog bite statute, and an owner is liable only if the owner knew or should have known the dog was dangerous, or was negligent in controlling it. This is the traditional “one-bite rule” plus ordinary negligence.

With a Cane Corso, “should have known” is where owners get into trouble. A jury may decide that a person who owns a powerful guardian breed should anticipate the risk and take extra precautions with fencing, visitors, and supervision.

Legal Theory What a Plaintiff Must Show One-bite rule Owner knew or should have known the dog was dangerous Negligence Owner failed to use reasonable care in controlling or confining the dog Negligence per se Owner violated a local ordinance, such as a leash law, and the violation caused harm Chapter 822 violation A dog already declared dangerous attacked after the owner failed statutory duties

There is a criminal side too. An owner of a dangerous dog commits a Class C misdemeanor if the dog makes an unprovoked attack outside its enclosure and causes bodily injury. In rare cases, Texas dog owners can face felony charges in addition to civil liability. Nolo’s Texas dog-bite overview also covers defenses such as trespassing and the victim’s own conduct.

Leash, Containment and Fencing Rules in Texas

Texas has no statewide leash law. The leash ordinance is local, which means rules differ between Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, and a small rural town. Many cities require leashes in public and cap leash length, and an off-leash incident can support a negligence per se claim.

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For a Cane Corso, treat a leash and a solid fence as your baseline even where the law does not demand it. Our leash laws in Texas guide explains how local rules typically work, and our dog chaining laws in Texas article covers tethering limits that often catch guardian-breed owners off guard.

Containment If Your Dog Is Declared Dangerous

Once a dog is declared dangerous, the standard changes. Registration requires proof of a secure enclosure in which the dangerous dog will be kept, and the owner must keep the dog restrained under the statute. A basic backyard fence is unlikely to satisfy an inspector.

Use a fence tall enough that a large, athletic dog cannot clear it

Install gate latches that a child or delivery driver cannot open by accident

Post visible warning signs where your city or the statute requires them

Never rely on an invisible fence as your only barrier

If your Corso also shares property with horses or cattle, review the livestock fence laws in Texas so your boundary fencing meets rural standards.

Licensing, Registration and Vaccination Requirements in Texas

Texas sets no statewide pet license, so licensing is a city or county matter. Many municipalities require an annual license tied to proof of rabies vaccination, and some offer discounts for spayed or neutered dogs. Check with your local animal services office for fees and renewal dates.

Rabies vaccination is the main vaccination requirement owners run into, and it also matters for dangerous-dog registration. When a dog is declared dangerous, registration requires proof of liability insurance, a current rabies vaccination, and the secure enclosure, plus an annual registration fee of $50. That fee figure comes from the statute text on the Texas Legislature’s site, so confirm it with your animal control authority.

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For the full rundown on shots, see our pet vaccination laws in Texas article. If you are bringing a dog in from another state, our pet import laws in Texas guide covers the health paperwork.

Liability Insurance Requirements for Cane Corsos in Texas

For a normal, undesignated Cane Corso, Texas does not require you to carry dog liability insurance. The requirement kicks in after a dangerous-dog determination. Then you must obtain liability insurance coverage or show financial responsibility of at least $100,000 to cover damages from an attack causing bodily injury to a person.

You must also give proof of that coverage to the animal control authority for the area in which the dog is kept. The FindLaw version of the statute was last updated January 1, 2024, so confirm the dollar figure has not changed before you shop for a policy.

Pro Tip: Many owners buy a separate canine liability policy or a personal umbrella policy before any incident. It costs far less than scrambling for coverage after a bite, when many carriers will decline a dog with a documented history.

Homeowners Insurance and Cane Corsos in Texas

Texas law does not stop insurers from setting their own dog-breed rules, and that is where Cane Corso owners feel the real pinch. Many carriers keep restricted-breed lists that can include Cane Corsos, and they may exclude dog-bite liability, raise premiums, or decline to renew after a claim. Policies vary by company, so the breed list in your quote matters more than any statewide rule.

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Before you buy or renew, run through this checklist:

Ask the agent in writing whether Cane Corsos or mastiff mixes are on the restricted list Confirm the personal liability limit and whether dog bites are covered or excluded Ask whether a breed exclusion endorsement is being added to your policy Compare at least three carriers, since breed rules differ widely Disclose the dog honestly; a misstatement can void a claim

If your carrier refuses coverage, look at a canine liability rider, a surplus-lines carrier, or an umbrella policy from a different insurer. I could not verify specific Texas premium figures for Cane Corso owners in my research, so request live quotes instead of relying on averages.

Renting With a Cane Corso in Texas

Texas landlords can generally set their own pet policies, and many apply breed and weight restrictions to dogs. A Cane Corso, which typically weighs 90 to 110 pounds, can fail a weight cap even when the breed is not listed. Pet deposits, monthly pet rent, and breed-specific clauses are all common.

Read the pet addendum closely and keep your own copy. If a landlord approves your dog in writing, that approval protects you if a property manager later changes policy.

Assistance animals are treated differently from pets under federal fair housing rules. Our guides to ESA housing laws in Texas and emotional support animal laws in Texas explain what documentation applies, but a landlord can still deny an animal that poses a direct threat based on its actual behavior.

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Common Mistake: Hiding a dog from a landlord. An unreported Cane Corso can lead to a lease violation, fees, or eviction, and it can weaken your position if a bite occurs on the property.

HOA and Housing Restrictions on Cane Corsos in Texas

Homeowners associations in Texas can enforce deed restrictions and community rules, and some of those rules limit dog size, number of pets, or breed. If you buy in a deed-restricted neighborhood, the covenants, conditions, and restrictions (CC&Rs) are part of your purchase, and violations can bring fines or enforcement action.

Request the governing documents and any pet rules before you close on a house. Look for weight limits, “dangerous breed” language, fencing and kennel rules, and limits on how many pets you can keep.

Ask for the CC&Rs, bylaws, and rules and regulations in writing

Check fence height and material requirements for backyards

Confirm whether the HOA can fine for barking or visible aggression complaints

Get any exception or variance approvals in writing

I could not confirm in my research whether any specific Texas HOA statute overrides a private breed restriction, so treat the deed restrictions as binding unless a Texas real estate attorney tells you otherwise.

How to Check Your City or County Cane Corso Rules in Texas

Texas rules live in several places, so a short research routine saves you headaches. Start with your city’s municipal code, which most Texas cities publish online, then check county rules if you live in an unincorporated area.

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Search your city’s online municipal code for “animals,” “dogs,” and “dangerous dog” Call animal services and ask about licensing, leash rules, and dog-per-household limits Ask whether any ordinance regulates breeds or “vicious” animals specifically Check county rules if you live outside city limits Review your lease or HOA documents for private restrictions Save the name, date, and ordinance number of anything an official tells you by phone

The Texas Municipal League’s dangerous dogs guidance for cities shows how local officials are told to apply the state process, which helps you understand what animal control can and cannot do. Rural owners should also look at the right to farm laws in Texas and nuisance wildlife laws in Texas if their dog interacts with farm animals or wildlife.

Cane Corso Laws in Texas FAQs

Are Cane Corsos illegal in Texas?

No. Cane Corsos are not banned as a breed under Texas state law. A city may regulate dog behavior, so check local ordinances.

Can my Cane Corso be declared dangerous?

Yes, like any dog. The trigger is behavior, such as an unprovoked attack on a person or domestic animal, not the breed. A declared-dangerous dog carries registration, enclosure, and insurance duties.

Do I need liability insurance for a Cane Corso in Texas?

Not by default. The statute requires at least $100,000 in coverage or proof of financial responsibility once the dog is declared dangerous. Many owners carry coverage voluntarily.

Am I liable if my Cane Corso bites someone?

Possibly. Texas applies the one-bite rule and negligence, so liability depends on what you knew or should have known and whether you used reasonable care.

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Can my landlord or HOA ban my Cane Corso?

Yes, private lease terms and deed restrictions can restrict breeds or sizes even when state law does not. Get approvals in writing.

Is there a statewide leash law in Texas?

No. Leash rules are set by cities and counties, so confirm the ordinance where you live and walk.

Important Note: This article is general legal information, not legal advice. Statutes and local ordinances change, so confirm current rules with your city, county, insurer, or a licensed Texas attorney, especially after a bite incident or a dangerous-dog notice.

This article, Cane Corso Laws in Texas: Bans, Liability, Insurance, and Housing Rules, appeared first on Animal of Things. Discover more animal wonders – VISIT Animal of Things NOW AND FOLLOW US FOR FRESH UPDATES!

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