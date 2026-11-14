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Can you kill possums in Oklahoma? In most situations involving property damage, yes, but the answer depends on who you are, where you are, and what the animal is doing. Oklahoma law treats the opossum as a furbearer, not as a protected species, and the state gives landowners wide room to act on their own land.

That room has edges. Relocating an opossum, hiring someone to remove one, shooting inside city limits, and killing one out of season for sport each fall under different rules.

This article walks through what you can do yourself, when a permit comes into play, and where local ordinances can be stricter than state law. It is general information, not legal advice, so check with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) or a licensed attorney for your specific situation.

Can You Kill Possums in Oklahoma? The Short Answer

Yes, with limits. Oklahoma does not list the opossum as a protected or endangered species, and state wildlife officials describe the law as giving citizens substantive latitude to deal with wildlife problems. A landowner controlling nuisance wildlife on land they own or lease is exempt from the hunting license, trapping license and Fishing & Hunting Legacy permit, according to Oklahoma’s administrative code.

The limits come from three places. Methods must be lawful and humane, city or county ordinances can ban firearms or traps, and charging someone to remove an opossum triggers a separate state permit.

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Key Insight: Oklahoma’s rules are built around the reason you are killing the animal. Protecting your property is treated very differently from killing for recreation or for pay.

Is the Possum Protected, a Game Animal or a Nuisance Animal in Oklahoma?

The Virginia opossum (Didelphis virginiana) is not protected in Oklahoma. State statute defines a furbearer as any animal whose fur or pelt has commercial value, and the opossum is named on that list alongside beaver, badger, bobcat, fox, mink, muskrat, otter, raccoon, skunk and weasel.

In practice the opossum sits in two categories at once. It is a furbearer that can be hunted or trapped under season rules, and it is a designated nuisance species that can be controlled year-round when it causes damage.

Category Applies to Opossums? What It Means for You Protected or endangered No No special protection under state law Furbearer Yes Hunting and trapping seasons and licenses apply for sport or fur Nuisance wildlife Yes Landowners may control animals causing damage; paid removal needs an NWCO permit

Can You Kill a Possum on Your Own Property in Oklahoma?

Yes, if you own or lease the land and the opossum is causing a problem. The state’s administrative code exempts landowners and lessees controlling nuisance wildlife on their own land from hunting and trapping license requirements. You still have to use a lawful method, and you cannot ignore local rules on discharging firearms or setting traps.

The exemption covers your own property. It does not let you trap or shoot on a neighbor’s land without permission, and it does not cover killing opossums for pelts or sport outside the regulated season.

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ODWC also notes that USDA Wildlife Services is authorized under federal and state law to help landowners manage furbearers on their property, which is another route if you want help without hiring a private operator.

Do You Need a Permit or License to Kill a Possum in Oklahoma?

For your own land, generally no. A permit comes into play when money is involved or when you are acting for someone else.

Under Oklahoma Statutes §29-4-135.1, no one may trap, capture, transport, relocate or euthanize nuisance wildlife for commercial purposes without a Nuisance Wildlife Control Operator (NWCO) permit from the Director of Wildlife Conservation. The statute sets the annual permit fee at $75, and the permit is issued only to people who pass the state certification exam.

Your own property, no payment: no NWCO permit needed for a landowner or lessee

no NWCO permit needed for a landowner or lessee Charging a fee or accepting donations: NWCO permit required

NWCO permit required Hunting or trapping for sport or fur: the standard license and season rules apply

the standard license and season rules apply Government employees on duty: exempt from the NWCO permit

Landowners who want formal authorization can also ask ODWC for a depredation permit. An ODWC employee conducts a wildlife damage complaint investigation before one is issued.

Possum Hunting and Trapping Seasons in Oklahoma

Because the opossum is a furbearer, recreational hunting and trapping follow ODWC’s furbearer regulations, which set seasons, licenses and legal methods. Those dates change, so read the current regulations on the Wildlife Department’s website or its published hunting and trapping guide before you head out.

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Seasons matter for sport and fur, but they do not limit nuisance control. A permitted NWCO can act at any time of the year and without limits that apply to certain species, provided they are working from a documented nuisance complaint.

The eRegulations furbearer rules also include a protection for livestock owners: nothing in them prevents killing furbearers actually found destroying livestock or poultry. Treat that as a guide to the rule’s intent and read the full text before relying on it.

Can You Shoot a Possum in Oklahoma?

State law does not single out opossums for a firearm ban, and a landowner controlling a nuisance animal does not need a hunting license. The practical barrier is local. Most Oklahoma cities restrict discharging firearms within city limits, and some counties and subdivisions do as well.

If you live in a town, call city hall or the police non-emergency line before you shoot. Safety also matters, since a missed shot at night near homes is a bigger risk than the possum.

Common Mistake: Assuming that because a possum is legal to kill, shooting it in a backyard is legal too. City firearm ordinances apply regardless of the animal.

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Can You Trap and Kill a Possum in Oklahoma?

Yes, a landowner or lessee can trap nuisance opossums on their own property without a trapping license. Live cage traps are the common choice because they let you confirm what you caught before deciding what to do.

Professional operators work under tighter rules. Oklahoma’s NWCO program limits operators to authorized NWCO traps, with no bait and no poison for commercial removal. As a homeowner you are not bound by the NWCO rule set, but poison is a poor idea anyway because it can kill pets, raptors and non-target animals, and it can violate other laws.

Check your city or county rules on trapping before you set anything. Use a live cage trap sized for the animal and check it at least daily. Release any non-target animal, such as a cat, on the spot. Decide in advance whether you will euthanize or arrange removal.

Is It Legal to Relocate a Possum in Oklahoma?

Relocation is allowed in some cases but discouraged, and it is regulated for professionals. ODWC says it does not encourage release or relocation of opossum, raccoon, skunk and similar species to urban or semi-urban areas.

For permitted operators, the rules are specific. Relocated wildlife must be released within Oklahoma, outside any city limit, and not more than one county from the capture site. Operators may hold animals for relocation for no more than 24 hours unless the Department authorizes more.

Moving a possum onto someone else’s land without permission is trespass, and a relocated animal often dies or comes back. If you want it gone for good, exclusion and removal work better than a drive across town.

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What Counts as a Humane Way to Kill a Possum in Oklahoma?

Oklahoma’s NWCO rules require that wildlife be taken and disposed of in a manner to ensure safe and effective handling and euthanasia. Homeowners are not formally held to that wording, but it is the best standard to follow and the one an investigator would likely compare you to.

Generally considered humane: a well-placed shot at close range by a competent shooter, or euthanasia carried out by a veterinarian or trained professional

a well-placed shot at close range by a competent shooter, or euthanasia carried out by a veterinarian or trained professional Not humane: leaving an animal in a trap to die over days, drowning, poison, or blunt methods that risk a slow death

Animal cruelty laws can apply to needless suffering regardless of the species. If you are not confident in doing it quickly, hire a licensed NWCO or ask a veterinarian.

Can You Kill a Possum Raiding Your Chickens or Garden in Oklahoma?

This is the strongest case for acting. Furbearer rules explicitly leave room for killing animals caught destroying poultry or livestock, and the landowner exemption covers damage control on your own property.

Opossums go after eggs and young birds more than adult chickens, and they rarely damage a garden compared with raccoons or deer. Before you kill anything, confirm what is actually causing the loss, since skunks, raccoons and snakes leave similar signs.

Pro Tip: Locking the coop at dusk with a latch a raccoon cannot open stops most opossum losses and removes the need to kill anything.

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Can You Kill a Possum Living Under Your House or in Your Attic in Oklahoma?

You can remove one, but timing and method matter. A trapped mother may have young still nursing, and orphaned babies will die. A local pest operator advises that the attic should be checked for baby possums since nursing mothers often use attics, though that is a commercial site, so treat it as practical advice rather than law.

ODWC points out that game wardens do not usually handle routine nuisance wildlife inside homes, and the work falls to you or a licensed operator. The state keeps a list of permitted operators by county.

After the animal is out, seal the entry point. Otherwise another one moves in within weeks.

What If the Possum Looks Sick or Rabid in Oklahoma?

Opossums rarely carry rabies, but a possum that is staggering, drooling or acting unafraid may be injured, poisoned or sick with something else. Keep people and pets away and do not handle it with bare hands.

Call your local animal control, a licensed NWCO or your county health department. If a person or pet was bitten or scratched, contact a doctor or veterinarian right away and tell them what happened. Do not kill and dispose of the animal before getting advice, because testing may be needed.

Read more:Virginia Lets Landowners Kill Possums Without a State Permit, but Local Ordinances and Shooting Rules Still Apply to You

Do You Have to Report a Possum Kill in Oklahoma?

A homeowner killing a nuisance opossum on their own land has no general reporting duty that I can point to in state statute. Permitted operators are different. Oklahoma requires NWCOs to file reports on activity involving species including opossum, and an individual report must be documented for each nuisance complaint.

If you hold a depredation permit, follow the reporting terms printed on it. If you hit an opossum with your car, that is a separate situation with its own rules, and our roadkill articles for other states show how widely those vary.

What to Do With a Dead Possum in Oklahoma

State wildlife law requires that you do not abandon the body of wildlife protected by law after killing it, and the opossum is not in that protected group. Even so, dumping a carcass in a ditch or on public land can run into littering and nuisance ordinances.

Wear gloves and double-bag the animal.

Bury it deep enough that dogs and scavengers cannot dig it up, where local rules allow.

Or place it in your regular trash if your hauler permits it. Ask first.

Wash your hands and any tools afterward.

City and County Rules on Killing Possums in Oklahoma

This is where most people get into trouble. State law may allow the act while your city bans the method. Common local limits include no firearm discharge in city limits, restrictions on traps in residential zones, and animal cruelty or nuisance ordinances.

Oklahoma City, Tulsa and smaller towns each write their own code. Look up your municipal code online or call city hall. In unincorporated areas, check with the county sheriff. When local and state rules differ, follow the stricter one.

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For comparison with other states, see how rules shift in our guides on killing raccoons in Texas and killing raccoons in Iowa.

Who Can Remove a Possum for You in Oklahoma?

Hire a Nuisance Wildlife Control Operator, not just a general pest control company. ODWC says NWCOs are permitted and regulated by the Department but are not state employees, and they operate as private enterprises and normally charge a fee.

The permit has two parts: NWCO certification and possession of a valid annual permit. Ask to see it, and ask how the operator handles nursing mothers and where they release live animals. Prices vary by operator and location, so get quotes from a few.

Another option is USDA Wildlife Services, which assists landowners with furbearers under federal and state authority.

Killing Possums in Oklahoma: Frequently Asked Questions

Is It Illegal to Kill an Opossum in Oklahoma?

No, the opossum is a furbearer, not a protected species. Methods, seasons for sport, and local ordinances still apply.

Also check out:Feral Pig Hunting in South Carolina: Seasons, Night Hunts, and Legal Rules

Can I Kill a Possum Without a License?

On land you own or lease, controlling nuisance wildlife is exempt from hunting and trapping licenses. Charging others for removal requires an NWCO permit.

Can I Relocate a Possum Myself?

ODWC discourages relocating opossums, especially into urban areas, and professionals must release them outside city limits within one county of capture. Dropping one on private land without permission is trespass.

Do Possums Carry Rabies?

They are an unlikely carrier, but an animal acting strangely should be avoided and reported to animal control.

Is It Legal to Shoot a Possum in My Yard?

State law does not ban it, but many city ordinances prohibit firearm discharge, so check locally first.

Who Do I Call for Possum Removal?

Contact a permitted NWCO from ODWC’s county list, or ask USDA Wildlife Services about assistance. For rules in nearby states, see our guides on Texas and Louisiana wildlife laws.

Explore related:Rabbit Hunting Season in Montana: Dates, Limits, and Rules for Hunters

For a broader look at homeowner rules, our page on wildlife removal laws in Oklahoma covers other species as well.

This article, Oklahoma Lets Landowners Control Nuisance Opossums, but Trapping, Relocation and City Ordinances Still Apply to You, appeared first on Animal of Things. Discover more animal wonders – VISIT Animal of Things NOW AND FOLLOW US FOR FRESH UPDATES!

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