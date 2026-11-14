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Duck hunting season in Vermont 2026-27 is already underway, and your dates depend entirely on which of the state’s three waterfowl zones you hunt. Two zones opened October 10, the Connecticut River Zone opened October 13, and the last segments run into late December.

This article lays out the zone calendars, bag limits, required stamps and where to hunt, so you can plan the weeks that remain. The season is built on federal frameworks, and Vermont picks its own dates inside them.

Duck Hunting Season Dates in Vermont 2026-27

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department announced that duck season opens on October 10 in the Lake Champlain and Interior Vermont Zones and on October 13 in the Connecticut River Zone. The state’s Fish and Wildlife Board approved the seasons at its April 1, 2026 meeting.

Zone Duck, Coot and Merganser Dates Lake Champlain Oct. 10 to Nov. 1 and Nov. 21 to Dec. 27, 2026 Interior Vermont Oct. 10 to Dec. 8, 2026 Connecticut River Oct. 13 to Nov. 11 and Nov. 25 to Dec. 24, 2026

The Connecticut River dates are drawn from a season summary and match the state-set frameworks. As of November 11, 2026, the Lake Champlain Zone’s second segment opens November 21, and the Interior Zone has until December 8.

For a broader look at the state’s waterfowl rules, see our Vermont duck hunting laws page.

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Duck Hunting Zones and Split Seasons in Vermont

Vermont sets waterfowl season dates and bag limits in three zones: Lake Champlain, Interior Vermont, and Connecticut River. The Connecticut River Zone follows a federal arrangement: the season in the Connecticut River Zone is the same as the New Hampshire Inland Zone season, set by New Hampshire.

Two zones are split and one is straight. The Lake Champlain Zone has a split season of Oct. 10-Nov. 1 and Nov. 21-Dec. 27, and the Interior Vermont Zone has a straight season of Oct. 10 to Dec. 8.

Pro Tip: The late Connecticut River segment applies to Vermont land, not the river waters themselves. Check the zone map in the state’s waterfowl regulations before you set up near the border.

Early Teal Season in Vermont 2026-27

Vermont does not run a separate early teal season. Teal count as ducks in the regular season, so you hunt them on the same dates and under the same daily limit as any other duck in your zone.

The earliest duck opportunity for most hunters is the youth weekend in late September. After that, the zone openers on October 10 and October 13 are your first chance at teal.

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Youth, Veteran and Active-Duty Military Waterfowl Days in Vermont

Vermont’s youth waterfowl weekend was September 26 and 27, when resident and nonresident hunters 17 or younger could hunt ducks and geese in the Lake Champlain and Interior Vermont Zones while accompanied by an adult 18 or older. That weekend has passed for 2026, so plan on late September 2027 for the next one.

Federal rules also allow states to offer special days for veterans and active-duty military. Vermont’s published 2026 season proposal addresses only youth hunting days, so there is no separate veteran or military day to plan around this year.

Duck Bag Limits and Possession Limits in Vermont

The state limit is 6 ducks daily with an 18-bird possession limit. Federal season tables list the same numbers for the Vermont duck season: mergansers are 5 daily and 15 in possession, and coots are 15 daily and 45 in possession.

Bird Daily Limit Possession Limit Ducks (all species combined) 6 18 Mergansers 5 15 Coots 15 45

Possession limits cover birds in your freezer and vehicle, not just the field. Once you hit 18 ducks in total, you stop until you use or give some away.

Species Sub-Limits: Mallard, Pintail, Canvasback, Wood Duck and Scaup in Vermont

Your six-duck daily bag has species caps inside it. The department’s proposal describes a daily limit of 6 ducks that may include no harlequin, with caps on mallards, black ducks, wood ducks, pintail, canvasbacks, redheads and scaup. A source quoting the proposal lists no more than 4 mallards, only 2 of them hens, along with 2 black ducks, 3 wood ducks, 3 pintail and 2 canvasbacks.

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Scaup are the trickiest because the limit changes mid-season. In the Lake Champlain Zone it is 1 daily during Oct. 10 to Nov. 1 and Nov. 21 to Dec. 7, then 2 daily afterward. In the Interior Zone, 1 daily through Nov. 18 and 2 daily afterward, and the Connecticut River Zone allows one scaup daily for the entire season.

Pro Tip: Learn to separate hen mallards from drakes and scaup from ring-necked ducks before you hunt. A bag with one extra hen mallard or a second early-season scaup is a violation, even if you are under six birds.

Sea Duck, Coot and Merganser Seasons in Vermont

Coots and mergansers hunt on the same dates as ducks. The board traditionally runs the merganser and coot seasons concurrently with the duck season in each zone. Daily limits are 5 mergansers and 15 coots.

Vermont is an inland state with no ocean coast, so sea duck hunting is limited. Sea ducks such as scoters and eiders count inside your six-duck daily bag when they are taken, and the proposal sets separate caps on them.

Hunting License Requirements for Ducks in Vermont

Before any waterfowl-specific stamp, you need a valid Vermont hunting license. New hunters must provide proof of a current or previous hunting license from any state or province, or a hunter education certificate, when applying for a Vermont license.

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Vermont licenses run by calendar year, so a license bought earlier in 2026 covers the whole duck season through December. The state’s licensing office on the Fish and Wildlife seasons page is the place to buy or confirm yours.

Federal Duck Stamp and State Waterfowl Stamp in Vermont

Hunters 16 and older need two waterfowl items beyond the license. A waterfowl hunter 16 or older must carry a current federal duck stamp and Vermont Migratory Waterfowl tag to hunt waterfowl in Vermont. The hunter must sign the federal duck stamp.

The state’s own proposal says Vermont also requires all hunters 16 years of age and older to have a state duck stamp. Hunters 15 and younger are exempt from both.

HIP Registration and Other Required Permits for Duck Hunting in Vermont

The Harvest Information Program, or HIP, is a federal survey registration. Anyone 16 or older needs the Vermont migratory waterfowl tag, a signed federal duck stamp, and HIP.

Buy your Vermont hunting license. Register for HIP when you buy it. Add the Vermont Migratory Waterfowl tag. Buy and sign the federal duck stamp.

Snow goose hunting is separate: the department lists it as permit required.

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Cost of a Duck Hunting License, Stamps and Permits in Vermont

Your total has four parts: the hunting license, the Vermont migratory waterfowl tag, the federal duck stamp and the free HIP registration. Prices change, and the department publishes the current fee schedule on its licensing pages.

Resident and nonresident license fees differ, and the federal stamp price is set nationally. Get your exact total at checkout through Vermont Fish and Wildlife before you head out.

Nonresident Duck Hunting in Vermont

Nonresidents can hunt Vermont ducks. The youth weekend rules, for example, apply to resident and nonresident hunters 17 years of age or younger.

A nonresident adult needs the same stack as a resident: a Vermont nonresident license, the Vermont waterfowl tag, a signed federal duck stamp and HIP. Out-of-state hunters should also confirm their home state’s rules on bringing game across state lines.

Duck Hunting Hours in Vermont

Migratory bird shooting hours are set under federal rules, and Vermont follows them. Hours generally run from half an hour before sunrise to sunset.

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That window shifts through the season as days shorten. Check a sunrise table for your location each week and set up early so you are in position at legal shooting time.

Sunday Duck Hunting in Vermont

Vermont allows Sunday hunting, and ducks are no exception. The species must be in season and all equipment, land-access, and shooting-hour rules still apply.

That matters for waterfowlers, since weekends are when most people can get out. A Sunday hunt in your zone follows the same dates and limits as any other day.

Legal Shotguns, Nontoxic Shot and Methods for Ducks in Vermont

Federal law requires nontoxic shot for all waterfowl hunting, so lead is off the table. Steel, bismuth and tungsten loads are the common choices, and you should match your choke to the shot type.

Falconry is also a legal method. The department notes that falconry is a permitted means of taking migratory game birds under special regulations. Baiting is prohibited under federal baiting restrictions, so keep decoy spreads over natural food and open water.

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Where to Hunt Ducks in Vermont: Public Land, Refuges and Private Land

The state calls out one region above all others. The best waterfowling occurs in the Champlain Valley, where numerous public wetlands and private farmland provide excellent hunting for ducks and geese. The department’s hunting pages list public access options.

Public wetlands and wildlife management areas in the Champlain Valley

Private farmland, with landowner permission

Connecticut River margins, subject to the zone’s land-only rule for late segments

Always ask permission before crossing posted farmland, and learn where a refuge boundary closes to hunting before you launch a boat.

Public Waterfowl Draws, Reservations and Daily Hunt Permits in Vermont

Vermont is not known for the reservation or lottery blinds common in other flyways. Most public wetland hunting here is first come, first served, so showing up early is the main way to secure a spot.

The only permit-based waterfowl season is for snow geese. For ducks, your license, stamps and HIP are all you need to hunt public ground.

Best Ducks to Hunt in Vermont

Mallards and wood ducks anchor most Vermont bags, with black ducks, ring-necked ducks, goldeneyes and mergansers filling in as the season advances. Hunters willing to work big water in late fall also see scaup and bufflehead.

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Species When It Peaks Where to Look Wood duck Early season Beaver ponds, wooded streams Mallard Throughout, best with cold snaps Farm fields, marshes Black duck Mid to late season Tidal-style marsh edges, rivers Scaup and divers Late season Lake Champlain open water

Best Time to Hunt Ducks in Vermont

Early October favors local birds, especially wood ducks and resident mallards. Northern migrants push through as November cold arrives, which makes the weeks around the Lake Champlain Zone’s November 21 reopening a strong window.

Late December is the finale. Ice can push birds off small water, so open water on Lake Champlain and the Connecticut River often holds the last good hunts.

Duck Hunting Tips in Vermont: Decoys, Calling, Scouting and Blinds

Scout before opening day and again after every weather change. Birds follow food and open water, and a field that was empty Saturday may be full by Monday.

Run small, realistic decoy spreads on beaver ponds and creeks.

Use soft, sparing calls on pressured water.

Brush in blinds so they match the cattails or shoreline.

Keep dogs and boats ready for retrievals in cold water.

Pro Tip: Wear a life jacket whenever you hunt from a boat in late fall. Cold-water immersion is the leading hazard for Vermont waterfowlers.

Tagging, Transporting and Cleaning Ducks in Vermont

Waterfowl are not tagged like deer, but the Vermont migratory waterfowl tag and signed federal stamp must be carried in the field. Keep a wing or head attached to any bird you transport so an officer can identify the species and sex.

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Clean birds promptly and keep them cool. Remember that every duck in your freezer counts toward your 18-bird possession limit until it is eaten or given away.

If you also hunt big game, our Vermont deer season guide covers tagging for the November rifle season.

Duck Hunting Season in Vermont 2026-27: Frequently Asked Questions

When Does Duck Season End in Vermont?

The last segment ends December 27 in the Lake Champlain Zone, December 24 in the Connecticut River Zone and December 8 in the Interior Zone.

How Many Ducks Can You Shoot Per Day?

Six ducks daily, with an 18-bird possession limit and species caps inside that limit.

Do You Need a Duck Stamp in Vermont?

Yes, if you are 16 or older. You also need the Vermont Migratory Waterfowl tag and HIP registration.

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Is There a Youth Duck Hunt?

Yes. The 2026 youth weekend was September 26 and 27 for hunters 17 and younger, accompanied by an adult 18 or older. The next one will be set for 2027.

Can You Hunt Ducks on Sundays?

Yes. Sunday hunting is legal in Vermont when the species is in season.

Hunters in other states can use our Pennsylvania and Ohio season guides for comparison, and the federal 2026-27 seasons memorandum shows the national framework.

This article, Vermont Duck Season Opened Oct. 10 With Three Zones, Split Seasons and a Six-Bird Daily Limit, appeared first on Animal of Things. Discover more animal wonders – VISIT Animal of Things NOW AND FOLLOW US FOR FRESH UPDATES!

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