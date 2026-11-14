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What is considered animal neglect in Nebraska? In plain terms, it is failing to give an animal in your care the food, water, or other care it reasonably needs for its health. The law does not require you to be cruel or angry for this to apply, and it covers owners as well as anyone who has an animal in their custody.

This article walks through how Nebraska’s statutes define neglect, how neglect differs from cruelty, what penalties apply, and what happens when someone reports a concern. It is written to inform, not to accuse. Many neglect situations begin with a person who is overwhelmed, ill, or short on money, and the law and the reporting process both reflect that range.

Key Insight: Nebraska’s cruelty law has two separate parts. “Cruel neglect” is about what someone fails to do. “Cruel mistreatment” is about harmful acts. This article focuses on neglect and abandonment.

What Is Considered Animal Neglect in Nebraska

Nebraska’s statutes define the term directly. “Cruelly neglect” means to fail to provide any animal in one’s care, whether as owner or custodian, with food, water, or other care as is reasonably necessary for the animal’s health. That definition was added in a 2007 bill, LB 227, which was approved by the Governor on May 16, 2007.

Three parts of that definition matter most. The animal must be “in one’s care,” so the person has to be an owner or custodian. The failure is about food, water, or other care. And the standard is what is “reasonably necessary” for the animal’s health, not what is ideal.

The same statute uses the word “animal” in a specific way. Animal means any vertebrate member of the animal kingdom, with exclusions covered later in this article.

Is Animal Neglect a Crime in Nebraska

Yes. Neglect and abandonment are criminal offenses under Nebraska Revised Statute 28-1009, which the legislature titles “Abandonment; cruel neglect; harassment of a police animal; penalty.” You can read the current text on the Nebraska Legislature website.

The core rule is short. A person who intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly abandons or cruelly neglects an animal is guilty of a Class I misdemeanor unless the abandonment or cruel neglect results in serious injury or illness or death of the animal, in which case it is a Class IV felony.

So the same underlying conduct can be charged at two different levels, depending on the outcome for the animal. A later section covers the misdemeanor-versus-felony line in more detail.

Animal Neglect vs. Animal Cruelty in Nebraska

Nebraska puts neglect and cruelty in the same statute but treats them as different things. Neglect is a failure to provide care. Cruelty, which the statute calls “cruel mistreatment,” is an act that harms an animal.

The penalties also differ. Under the statute, a person who cruelly mistreats an animal is guilty of a Class I misdemeanor for the first offense and a Class IIIA felony for any subsequent offense. A person who cruelly mistreats an animal is guilty of a Class IIIA felony if the mistreatment involves the knowing and intentional torture, repeated beating, or mutilation of the animal.

Feature Cruel Neglect Cruel Mistreatment What it involves Failing to provide food, water, or reasonably necessary care; abandonment Harmful acts toward an animal Baseline penalty Class I misdemeanor Class I misdemeanor (first offense) Felony trigger Serious injury, illness, or death of the animal (Class IV felony) Any later offense, or knowing and intentional torture, repeated beating, or mutilation (Class IIIA felony)

Penalty classes in this table come from the Nebraska statute as shown on FindLaw’s reproduction of 28-1009, last updated January 1, 2024. The Legislature’s own page is the authoritative text.

What Counts as Animal Neglect in Nebraska: Food and Water

Food and water are the two items the statute names outright, so they are the clearest starting point. If an animal in your care goes without them, and that harms or risks harming its health, that fits the definition of cruel neglect.

The law’s wording is about what is “reasonably necessary for the animal’s health.” That means one missed meal or a dry water bowl for a few hours is not the type of situation the statute is aimed at. A pattern of going without, or a lack that affects the animal’s body condition, is.

If you are a pet owner facing a rough stretch, local humane societies and shelters often know of food assistance. Reaching out early is almost always better than letting a problem grow.

Shelter and Weather Protection Under Nebraska Neglect Law

Nebraska’s definition does not list “shelter” by name. It reaches shelter through the phrase “other care as is reasonably necessary for the animal’s health.” An animal left outside without protection from severe heat, cold, wind, or precipitation can fall under that language.

Nebraska winters and summers both reach extremes, so weather is a common reason for neglect reports. A dog with a dry, windproof place to rest and the ability to reach water is in a very different position from one left in an open yard during a cold snap.

The statute sets no specific temperature or structure rule. What matters is whether the care provided was reasonably necessary for the animal’s health in those conditions.

Veterinary Care and Untreated Illness as Neglect in Nebraska

Veterinary care also falls under “other care as is reasonably necessary.” An animal with an untreated wound, a severe infection, or a painful condition that a reasonable owner would have addressed may be considered neglected.

Nebraska also expects veterinary professionals to speak up. The statutes include a provision on animal abandonment, cruel neglect, or cruel mistreatment reports required by an animal health care professional, with immunity from liability. That is part of why neglect concerns sometimes surface at a vet visit.

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Pro Tip: If you cannot afford a treatment, tell your veterinarian. Many clinics can discuss payment options or lower-cost alternatives, and a documented effort to get care matters.

Unsanitary Conditions, Overcrowding, and Confinement in Nebraska

The statute does not list sanitation, space, or confinement as separate offenses. These situations are reviewed under the same question: did the person fail to provide the care reasonably necessary for the animal’s health?

Heavy waste buildup, no clean place to lie down, or too many animals in too little space can harm health. In that case, officers and prosecutors can treat the conditions as neglect. Confinement that keeps an animal from reaching food, water, or relief works the same way.

Conditions are judged on facts. A cluttered but clean home with healthy animals reads very differently from a space where animals are visibly sick from the environment.

Tethering and Chaining as Neglect in Nebraska

The state statute I reviewed has no standalone tethering rule. A tethered animal can still be considered neglected if the tether keeps it from food, water, or shelter, or if it causes injury or illness.

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Examples include a chain that tangles so the animal cannot reach water, or a collar that has become embedded in the skin. These are the kinds of facts that move a situation from a general concern to a neglect case.

Cities and counties sometimes add their own tethering limits, so check your local code. A later section explains where to find local ordinances.

Abandoning an Animal in Nebraska

Abandonment is named alongside neglect in the same sentence of the law, so it carries the same penalties. It is a Class I misdemeanor, and a Class IV felony if the animal is seriously injured, becomes ill, or dies.

In practice, abandonment includes leaving an animal behind when you move, dropping it off in a rural area, or leaving it in a vacant property. It does not require that you walk away forever. Leaving an animal without a way to get care can qualify.

If you can no longer keep a pet, contacting a shelter or rescue is the safer route. A surrender through a shelter is not abandonment.

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Leaving an Animal in a Hot or Cold Car in Nebraska

The statute does not mention vehicles by name. A car left in extreme heat or cold can still fit the cruel neglect definition, because it fails to provide the care reasonably necessary for the animal’s health.

Temperatures inside a parked car can climb far above the outdoor temperature in a short time. If an animal is harmed, the felony tier for serious injury, illness, or death may apply.

If you see an animal in distress in a parked vehicle, call local law enforcement or the local animal control number rather than trying to handle it alone.

Animal Hoarding in Nebraska

Nebraska’s statute does not define hoarding as its own crime. Hoarding cases are typically handled as neglect, because too many animals leads to unmet needs for food, water, space, sanitation, and veterinary care.

Hoarding is often tied to mental health challenges, and the person involved may sincerely believe they are helping. That is one reason these cases often involve both law enforcement and animal welfare groups.

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Nebraska law also lets a court add conditions after a conviction. The statutes include a provision about possession of animals, and this section shall not apply to any person convicted under section 28-1005, 28-1005.01, or 28-1009 if a licensed physician confirms in writing that ownership or possession of or residence with an animal is essential to the health of such person.

What the State Must Prove: Intent, Recklessness, or Criminal Negligence in Nebraska

The statute names the mental states required. A person must act intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly when they abandon or cruelly neglect an animal. Before the 2007 change, the law simply said “a person who abandons or cruelly neglects an animal,” with no stated mental state.

Nebraska courts have confirmed how the felony tier works. The Legislature’s annotations cite State v. Meduna, 18 Neb. App. 818, 794 N.W.2d 160 (2011), which addresses the structure of subsection (1).

In plain language, an honest accident is different from knowingly ignoring an animal’s needs. A prosecutor still has to show the required mental state, not just that an animal was in poor condition.

Which Animals Are Protected Under Nebraska Neglect Law

The general definition covers a wide group. Animal means any vertebrate member of the animal kingdom, so dogs, cats, horses, birds, reptiles, and similar animals are covered. The definition also contains exclusions, including uncaptured wild animals.

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Livestock work differently. According to the Animal Legal and Historical Center’s reporting table, Nebraska exempts all livestock from its general cruelty statute, but has a specific cruelty statute that offers protection to livestock. That separate law is in section 28-1009.01, titled “Abandonment or cruel neglect, mistreatment of a livestock animal.”

If your concern involves a pet, use the general rules above. If it involves cattle, pigs, sheep, or similar farm animals, the livestock provisions apply.

Exemptions to Animal Neglect Law in Nebraska

The main exemption is the livestock carve-out described above, which moves those animals into a separate statute with its own definitions. That statute defines “animal welfare practice” to include veterinarian practices and animal husbandry practices, which is part of how accepted farm and veterinary methods are treated.

Uncaptured wild animals are also outside the general definition. Separate Nebraska rules govern hunting, trapping, and wildlife.

If you are unsure which law covers a particular animal, local law enforcement or the county attorney can tell you which statute applies.

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Signs of Animal Neglect

Signs are clues, not proof. Each one can have an innocent explanation, so look at the whole picture and how long it lasts.

Visible ribs, hip bones, or spine, or sudden weight loss

Empty or filthy water containers, or no water source at all

Untreated wounds, limping, matted fur, overgrown nails, or skin problems

Animals left outside in severe weather without a dry, protected place

Heavy waste buildup, strong ammonia smell, or crowded living space

Collars embedded in skin, or tethers that tangle or restrict movement

An animal that appears left behind at a vacant property

If you notice several of these over time, it is reasonable to report what you saw. You do not need to prove neglect yourself.

Is Animal Neglect a Misdemeanor or Felony in Nebraska

It can be either. The starting point is a Class I misdemeanor. It becomes a Class IV felony when the neglect or abandonment results in serious injury, illness, or death of the animal.

Cruel mistreatment follows a different path, with a Class IIIA felony for torture, repeated beating, mutilation, or repeat offenses, as shown in the earlier table.

The law also adds consequences beyond the charge. Any animal involved in a violation of section 28-1009 or 28-1010 shall be subject to seizure. And when an animal is owned by a minor child, the parent or legal guardian with whom the child resides shall be subject to the penalties if the animal is abandoned or cruelly neglected.

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Important Note: Nebraska’s classes of crimes carry set sentencing ranges under a separate part of state law. For what a specific sentence could be, speak with a Nebraska attorney or the county attorney’s office.

How to Report Animal Neglect in Nebraska

Start with local law enforcement. According to the Animal Legal and Historical Center, the best place to report is the police department covering your city, town, or county. That can be a city police department, a county sheriff, or a local animal control or humane society.

Different settings have different contacts. Per the National Link Coalition’s Nebraska page, complaints about animal welfare issues at Nebraska dog or cat breeders, boarding kennels, pet shops, pet dealers, animal control, animal shelters, or animal rescues may be made to the Department of Agriculture at 402-471-6832. That page is several years old, so confirm the number with the Nebraska listing or the department before you call.

When you report, be ready with:

The address or location of the animal A description of the animal and what you observed The dates and times you saw it Any photos or notes you took from a lawful vantage point

If an animal is in immediate danger, such as one in a hot car, call your local emergency or non-emergency law enforcement line right away.

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Can You Report Animal Neglect Anonymously in Nebraska

The statutes I reviewed do not set out a general rule on anonymous reports from the public. Many local agencies accept calls without a name, though practices vary by agency, so ask when you call.

There is a structured reporting rule for certain people. Under the state’s reporting statute, reports are due within two working days of acquiring the knowledge for covered employees, and a person making a report is immune from liability under that section. The statute is aimed at specific professionals, not neighbors.

A separate protection applies to false reports. The statute grants immunity except for false reports, so only report what you actually observed.

What Happens After a Neglect Report in Nebraska

An officer or animal control worker usually checks on the animal. Many first visits end with education and a chance to fix the problem, particularly where the cause is lack of knowledge or resources.

If conditions are serious, the animal can be taken. The Nebraska Legislature’s statute list includes section 28-1012.01, “Animal seized; court powers; county attorney; duties; hearing; notice; animal abandoned or cruelly neglected or mistreated; bond or other security; appeal.” That section governs what the county attorney and court do after a seizure.

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After a conviction, the court can also add conditions beyond the sentence. Section 28-1012 deals with those orders, and the statute includes in addition to any other sentence given for a violation of section 28-1009 or 28-1010 language on further penalties. A prosecutor decides whether to file charges, and any case goes through the county attorney.

Local Animal Neglect Ordinances in Nebraska

Cities, counties, and villages can have their own animal rules in addition to state law. These often cover tethering, shelter, number of pets, and animal control procedures. Where a local rule is stricter, you must follow both.

To find yours, search your city or county code online, or ask the city clerk or local animal control office. Large cities such as Omaha and Lincoln have their own animal control departments and codes, while smaller towns may rely on the county sheriff.

If you want to learn how different animals are cared for and fed in other settings, our explainers on omnivore animals, what deer eat, and animals in petting zoos give useful background on species needs.

If you are worried about an animal, a call to local law enforcement or animal control is a reasonable first step. Acting early often gives both the animal and the person responsible the best chance of a good outcome.

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This article, Nebraska Treats Failing to Give an Animal Food, Water, or Care as a Crime, and Serious Harm Makes It a Felony, appeared first on Animal of Things. Discover more animal wonders – VISIT Animal of Things NOW AND FOLLOW US FOR FRESH UPDATES!

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