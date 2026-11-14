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Feral pig hunting in Massachusetts is not like hog hunting in Texas, Georgia, or Florida. The state has no established wild pig population, no dedicated hog season, and no bag limit written for the species. That leaves hunters with more questions than answers.

This article walks through what the available sources say about the legal status of feral swine in the Commonwealth, how the rules for licenses, weapons, and land access apply, and what to do if you spot a pig. Because Massachusetts has never published a hog-specific hunting framework, you will also see where the written rules stop and where you need to confirm details directly with MassWildlife.

Important Note: Third-party hog-hunting websites disagree about Massachusetts. Some list the state as “N/A” for hog hunting, while others list year-round hunting on private land. No source reviewed for this article cites a Massachusetts regulation that creates a feral swine season, so treat any blanket claim with caution and verify with MassWildlife before you hunt.

Can You Hunt Feral Pigs in Massachusetts?

The honest answer is that there is almost nothing to hunt. According to Hogman Outdoors, there is no viable feral hog population in Massachusetts, and the site lists season, licensing, night hunting, baiting, and limits all as “N/A.” Other state-by-state tallies, including one from Bowhunting.net, put the Massachusetts population at none.

That does not mean a pig has never shown up. A 2015 Newsmax feature reported that one wild pig was hit by a car on Route 2 in 2008 and that three had been recorded in the state over the prior decade. The same piece noted that wild boar live in neighboring New Hampshire and Vermont.

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If you are planning a trip specifically to hunt hogs, Massachusetts is the wrong destination. If you are a landowner or hunter who stumbles onto a free-roaming pig, the sections below explain how the existing rules are likely to apply.

Feral Pig Status and Classification in Massachusetts

The clearest written classification comes from state regulation. 321 CMR 9.00 lists domestic swine as exempt from wildlife licensing, but it expressly excludes captive European wild hogs and free-living or feral wild hogs and wild swine. In plain terms, a pig that is truly wild or feral is not treated as ordinary livestock.

Wild hogs (Sus scrofa) are native to Eurasia and North Africa. They reached the United States through escaped livestock and through introductions of Eurasian wild boar for sport hunting, as the USDA APHIS distribution page explains. Today’s feral swine are a mix of escaped domestic pigs, Eurasian boars, and hybrids of the two.

One third-party site, Wildlife Boss, says Massachusetts classifies wild hogs as nuisance and invasive animals, similar to coyotes. That claim does not cite a regulation, so use it as context rather than a legal citation. For background on how the state treats other nuisance animals, see our guide to feral cat laws in Massachusetts.

Question What Sources Say Established breeding population? None reported by third-party tallies Domestic swine status? Exempt from wildlife licensing under 321 CMR 9.00 Feral or free-living wild swine? Excluded from the domestic animal exemption Dedicated game species with a season? No Massachusetts regulation found setting one

Feral Pig Hunting Season Dates or Year-Round Rules in Massachusetts

Massachusetts does not publish a feral pig season. The Hogman Outdoors state list shows the hog season as “N/A,” which matches the lack of any hog-specific entry in the regulations found during research.

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Some sources say otherwise. A Hog Blog list of year-round hog states includes Massachusetts under “private land only,” and Wildlife Boss lists a year-round season with a valid license. Neither source points to a statute or regulation, so you should not rely on them as authority.

Compare that with the seasons Massachusetts does regulate in detail. Deer, bear, and turkey all have published dates, which you can review in our pages on deer hunting season in Massachusetts, bear hunting season in Massachusetts, and turkey hunting season in Massachusetts.

License and Permit Requirements for Feral Pig Hunting in Massachusetts

There is no feral swine permit or tag in Massachusetts. Hog-specific hunting licenses are listed as “N/A” by Hogman Outdoors, which fits a state with no recognized hog hunting program.

If you hunt any wild mammal in Massachusetts, the baseline is a valid hunting license. The state’s licensing regulation in 321 CMR 2.00 describes a resident citizen hunting license that allows hunting of game birds and mammals under the seasons and regulations set by law. A pig is not a listed game species, so a license alone may not authorize taking one.

That gap is exactly why a phone call to MassWildlife matters. Our overview of hunting license requirements in Massachusetts covers the standard license types, and you should confirm with the agency whether any of them apply to a loose or feral pig.

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Pro Tip: Before you pick up a rifle or shotgun, call MassWildlife and ask directly whether taking a free-roaming pig requires a license, a landowner authorization, or neither. Write down the date, the staff member’s name, and the answer.

Bag Limits and Possession Rules for Feral Pigs in Massachusetts

No bag limit exists for feral pigs in Massachusetts, because the state has not set a season or classified the animal as a managed game species. Hogman Outdoors shows the limit as “N/A.”

That is different from states such as Wisconsin, where the same Hogman Outdoors list notes that feral pigs are unprotected with no closed season and no bag limit. Do not assume the Wisconsin model carries over to Massachusetts just because both are in the Northern US.

Possession is the more important question. Domestic swine are exempt from wildlife licensing, but feral or wild swine are carved out of that exemption in 321 CMR 9.00. If you kill a pig you believe is feral, report it promptly and ask MassWildlife how to handle the carcass before you move it or process it.

Legal Weapons and Hunting Methods for Feral Pigs in Massachusetts

Massachusetts has no weapon rules written for feral pigs, so the closest guide is how the state regulates other big-game and nuisance species. For deer, the 2015 Newsmax overview notes that rifles and handguns are not allowed, while shotguns and muzzleloaders with slugs, single balls, or buckshot are. Hunters must also wear 500 square inches of hunter orange during those seasons.

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Archery has its own framework, covered in our guide to bow hunting laws in Massachusetts. Those rules were written for deer and other listed species, so confirm that they apply before you assume a bow is legal for a pig.

In states with large hog populations, trapping and dogs are common control tools. According to Wikipedia’s boar hunting entry, pen traps, box traps, and snares are all used on feral hogs. In Massachusetts, trap use is tightly restricted by M.G.L. c. 131, § 80A, which the MSPCA-Angell lists among the state’s trapping restriction laws. Do not set any trap for a pig without written guidance from MassWildlife.

Firearms: Assume deer-season restrictions are the safest model until the agency tells you otherwise.

Assume deer-season restrictions are the safest model until the agency tells you otherwise. Bows: Review the state’s bow hunting rules and confirm they cover this use.

Review the state’s bow hunting rules and confirm they cover this use. Traps and snares: Heavily restricted statewide; get approval first.

Heavily restricted statewide; get approval first. Dogs and bait: Not addressed for pigs; verify before using either.

Private Land and Public Land Feral Pig Hunting Rules in Massachusetts

On private land, you need the landowner’s permission, full stop. Backfire’s state roundup says feral hogs in Massachusetts are to be dealt with by landowners and state officials, which suggests the practical route is working with the property owner and the agency rather than hunting on your own.

Public land adds another layer. State wildlife management areas and forests have their own rules on firearms, seasons, and species, and none of those rules name feral pigs. Walking into a wildlife management area to hunt a pig without prior written confirmation would be a risk.

The Hog Blog’s year-round list places Massachusetts under “private land only,” which hints that public land is off the table. That is an unsourced summary, though, so treat it as a caution rather than a rule.

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Common Mistake: Assuming that “unprotected” or “nuisance” means anyone can shoot a pig anywhere, any time. In Massachusetts, no regulation found during research grants that blanket authority.

Transport, Release, and Live Possession Rules for Feral Pigs in Massachusetts

This is where the rules are clearest. Live feral swine should never be moved, sold, or released. The Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation notes that many states have transportation bans for feral swine to stop their spread, and releasing pigs is how many problem populations started.

Massachusetts regulates swine movement through the Department of Agricultural Resources. 330 CMR 11.00 covers the dealing and transportation of swine, importing swine into the Commonwealth, and garbage feeding. It was written with domestic livestock in mind, but it shows that moving swine is a regulated activity.

Keeping a wild animal alive is separate. According to 321 CMR 2.00, section 2.12 governs the importation, possession, and propagation of protected animals, and it sets minimum housing and care requirements. Because feral swine fall outside the domestic exemption, do not take a live pig home without written approval.

A local example shows how this plays out. When pigs got loose in Groton, a town official told the Nashoba Valley Voice that the state agriculture department advised catching them quickly, and that the animals could not be sold for commercial consumption.

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Where to Hunt Feral Pigs or Report Sightings in Massachusetts

You will not find a Massachusetts hog hunting hotspot, because no population supports one. If you want to hunt feral pigs legally and productively, the better move is to travel to a state with an established hog program. Our guide to hunting license requirements in Texas is a starting point for planning an out-of-state hunt.

If you see a pig in Massachusetts, reporting is the right call. Other states give the same advice: the Minnesota Board of Animal Health says to report loose pigs to local law enforcement and not to shoot or trap them yourself. That approach protects you legally and lets agencies tell escaped domestic pigs from true feral animals.

Note the date, time, location, and a rough count of animals. Take photos from a safe distance, including any ear tags or markings. Contact local police or animal control, then notify MassWildlife. Do not feed, chase, trap, or shoot the animals unless an agency directs you to.

Pigs from a farm are the more likely explanation for most Massachusetts sightings. Reporting helps the state locate an owner before a loose animal becomes a public safety problem.

How to Confirm Current Feral Pig Regulations With Massachusetts’s Wildlife Agency

MassWildlife is the agency to contact. Its official page lists a field headquarters at 1 Rabbit Hill Road in Westborough, with phone hours Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The agency is responsible for stewardship of the state’s wild mammals, birds, reptiles, and fish.

The Massachusetts Fishing and Hunting Guide is the annual rulebook for listed game species. The agency’s news page highlighted the 2026 guide in December 2025, so check the edition that matches your hunting year. Because the guide focuses on listed species, you may need a direct answer from staff on pigs.

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Pigs also fall partly under the Department of Agricultural Resources, which regulates swine health and movement. For a wider view of how state rules fit together, see our overview of hunting laws in Massachusetts.

When you call or email, ask these questions and keep a written record of the answers:

Is a free-roaming pig a game animal, a nuisance animal, or livestock in my situation?

Do I need a hunting license, a permit, or landowner authorization?

Which weapons and methods are allowed, and are any seasons or hunter orange rules relevant?

Who handles carcass disposal and disease testing?

Whom should I notify first if I see a pig on public land?

Feral pig hunting in Massachusetts comes down to one rule: the state has no hog program, so confirm everything first. Report sightings, never move or release live pigs, and take hog-hunting trips to states built for them.

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