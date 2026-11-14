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Presa Canario laws in North Dakota are mostly a matter of local control. The state has not passed a law that bans the breed, and the three largest cities do not single it out. That does not mean every address in the state treats the breed the same way.

Your real exposure comes from city ordinances, lease terms, insurance underwriting, and what happens if your dog is ever accused of biting or threatening someone. This article walks through each layer so you can see where a Presa Canario owner actually faces risk.

Presa Canario Laws in North Dakota: Quick Answer

North Dakota has no statewide ban or restriction on the Presa Canario. Cities and counties are free to adopt their own rules, and North Dakota has no state law blocking them from doing so.

No statewide breed ban or breed-specific permit requirement.

Local governments may regulate dangerous or vicious dogs, and some may regulate by breed.

Landlords and insurers can set their own breed rules.

Owner liability for a bite depends on negligence and what the owner knew about the dog.

For a similar breed, see our guide to Cane Corso laws in North Dakota.

Is the Presa Canario Banned in North Dakota?

No. You can legally own a Presa Canario at the state level. There is no statute that lists the breed as prohibited, and no state license or permit applies to it specifically.

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Online lists of “banned” breeds often mix city ordinances from other states with state law. Those lists do not show a North Dakota ban. Always confirm the rules for the exact city or county where the dog will live.

Does North Dakota Have a Statewide Presa Canario Ban?

No. North Dakota does not have statewide breed-specific legislation, so no state law bans or restricts any particular breed across the board.

The state does regulate how dogs are treated and what owners owe for harm to livestock. For example, the owner of any dog that kills, wounds, or chases any sheep or other domestic animal or poultry belonging to another person is liable for all resulting damages under the North Dakota Century Code, Chapter 36-21. That rule applies to every breed equally.

Can Cities and Counties in North Dakota Ban the Presa Canario?

Yes, in principle. North Dakota has no state preemption law, so local governments are free to enact breed-specific ordinances for public health, safety, and animal welfare.

Local governments also have broad power over dangerous dogs. The Century Code allows municipalities to enact ordinances addressing dangerous dogs, often defined as those inflicting severe injury or showing unprovoked aggression. In practice, the rules that apply to you depend on the city or county where the dog lives.

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Pro Tip: Before you buy, adopt, or move, request the animal control chapter of your city or county code from the clerk’s office. A breed rule can sit in a nuisance, zoning, or dangerous animal section rather than a section labeled “breed.”

North Dakota Cities and Counties With Presa Canario Bans or Restrictions

The three largest cities do not have breed-specific ordinances. Fargo, Bismarck, and Grand Forks apply only general dangerous dog rules that treat all breeds equally. Minot also moved away from breed rules, since its pit bull regulation under Section 7-34 was repealed in 2022.

Smaller towns are harder to summarize. Residents of smaller towns should check the municipal code directly, since a lease permitting a breed does not override a citywide ban. Many small North Dakota communities publish their codes online or keep them at city hall.

Bismarck’s code is a useful example of how general language can still reach a large dog. Its animal control title defines dangerous animals as those whose size or propensity to viciousness or aggressiveness would constitute a hazard to citizens. You can read the full text in the City of Bismarck animal control title.

What Local Presa Canario Rules Require (Bans, Confinement, Muzzling, Spay/Neuter, Insurance)

Local rules that target large guardian breeds usually fall into a few categories. Which ones apply, if any, depends entirely on the ordinance in your town.

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Type of Rule What It Usually Means for You Outright ban You cannot keep the dog inside city limits. Confinement The dog must stay indoors or in a secure enclosure on your property. Muzzling and leashing The dog must be muzzled or tightly restrained in public. Spay/neuter The dog must be sterilized to stay in the jurisdiction. Insurance or registration You must carry liability coverage or register the dog as restricted.

Dangerous dog rules often use similar tools after a dog is designated. A 1999 North Dakota bill proposing a statewide dangerous dog chapter, for instance, would have required a potentially dangerous dog to be kept indoors or in a securely fenced yard from which it could not escape. That bill shows the kind of confinement language local codes tend to borrow. Check your own city’s current ordinance for the actual requirements.

Leash requirements also apply regardless of breed. Our page on leash laws in North Dakota explains the general rules.

Are Existing Presa Canarios Grandfathered in North Dakota?

There is no statewide grandfathering rule because there is no statewide ban to grandfather against. Whether a dog you already own can stay after a new local ordinance passes depends on that ordinance’s wording.

Some local breed rules include a clause allowing current dogs to remain if the owner registers them by a deadline. Others give no such protection. If your town proposes a new breed rule, read the transition section closely and attend the public meeting where it is debated.

Presa Canario Mixes and Look-Alikes Under North Dakota Breed Rules

Where a local breed rule exists, it often covers mixes and dogs that look like the named breed. That language is a problem for the Presa Canario because the breed resembles other mastiff-type dogs, including the Cane Corso and some Dogo Argentino and bullmastiff crosses.

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Identification is often done by visual assessment rather than papers or DNA. If your dog is targeted under a local breed-specific ordinance, you generally have the right to contest the designation through the municipality’s hearing process. Keep veterinary records, registration papers, and any DNA results in one folder.

Our pages on Rottweiler laws and German Shepherd laws in North Dakota show how other large breeds are treated under the same local framework.

Dangerous Dog Laws in North Dakota and the Presa Canario

Dangerous dog designation is where most Presa Canario owners are likely to meet the law. Rather than targeting specific breeds, North Dakota focuses on the behavior of individual dogs. A designation can follow an unprovoked attack or a severe injury, and it can happen to any dog.

The rules are set locally. North Dakota does not have a statewide dangerous dog statute, but local governments have broad authority to establish their own frameworks. A designation usually leads to a hearing, then conditions such as secure fencing, leashing, or muzzling.

Common Mistake: Many owners assume that having no statewide breed ban means their dog cannot be designated dangerous. Behavior-based designation applies to every breed, and a large guardian breed tends to draw a stricter response after an incident.

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Nuisance complaints can also start the process. See our page on barking dog laws in North Dakota and the rules on dog chaining in North Dakota if you plan to keep the dog outdoors.

Owner Liability if a Presa Canario Bites Someone in North Dakota

North Dakota does not use strict liability for dog bites. A bite victim can recover compensation by proving the owner knew the dog was vicious and was negligent in not preventing the accident. Courts apply standard negligence analysis because no statute spells out the elements of a claim.

Notice does not require a prior bite. Notice can come from earlier nips, lunging at visitors, guarding food, or complaints from neighbors. A prior dangerous dog designation would also be strong evidence that you knew the risk.

The same page notes that North Dakota also uses comparative fault, so a victim’s own conduct can reduce what you owe. For a plain-language overview, read our guide on what happens if a dog bites someone in North Dakota.

Criminal charges are possible in serious cases even without a dog bite statute. General criminal law provisions can apply depending on the facts of the case.

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Landlord, HOA and Homeowners Insurance Restrictions on Presa Canarios in North Dakota

Private rules are often a bigger obstacle than public law. Nothing in state law stops a private landlord from writing breed exclusions into a lease. Many leases name mastiff-type breeds or set weight limits that a Presa Canario will exceed.

Homeowners insurance is the other pressure point. A summary of North Dakota law from a dog bite guide states that insurers in North Dakota are generally free to refuse or surcharge coverage based on breed, and a policy can be non-renewed once the insurer learns which dog lives at the address. Ask your agent directly about breed exclusions before you bring the dog home.

Source of Restriction Who Sets It What to Check Lease Landlord Breed list, weight limit, pet addendum HOA covenants Homeowners association Recorded declaration and rules Homeowners or renters policy Insurer Breed exclusion, liability limits, renewal terms

If you rely on an assistance animal, review ESA housing laws in North Dakota, and see pet deposit laws in North Dakota for rental costs.

Moving to North Dakota With a Presa Canario

Because the state has no breed ban, you can move with a Presa Canario. Start by checking the animal control code of the specific city or county, then confirm the lease or HOA rules before you sign anything.

Read the local animal control ordinance for breed, dangerous dog, and confinement rules. Ask your landlord or HOA for written breed and weight policies. Get a written answer from your insurer on coverage for the breed. Gather vaccination, microchip, and registration records for the dog. Review the state’s travel and entry requirements for animals.

Our overview of pet import laws in North Dakota covers health documents for animals entering the state.

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Can You Challenge a Presa Canario Ban in North Dakota?

Yes, through the channels your local government provides. If a dog is classified under a breed rule, you generally have a right to contest it through the municipality’s hearing process, as noted above.

You can also challenge the rule itself by speaking at city council or county commission meetings, asking for an exemption process, or proposing a behavior-based replacement. Minot’s repeal of its breed rule shows that local ordinances can change. If a dog is seized or you face a penalty, speak with a North Dakota attorney about your specific case.

Presa Canario Laws in North Dakota: Frequently Asked Questions

Is the Presa Canario legal in North Dakota?

Yes. No state law bans it. Local rules, leases, and insurance policies can still limit where you keep one.

Do Fargo, Bismarck, or Grand Forks ban the Presa Canario?

No. North Dakota’s three largest cities do not have breed-specific ordinances. General dangerous dog rules still apply.

Is North Dakota a strict liability state for dog bites?

No. North Dakota is a one-bite state, not a strict liability state, and negligence is the usual standard.

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Can my landlord refuse a Presa Canario?

Yes, in most cases. Breed and weight limits in a lease are enforceable unless the animal is an assistance animal protected by housing law.

Can my insurer drop me over the breed?

Possibly. Insurers can generally set breed-based terms, so confirm coverage in writing before you adopt or move.

Where can I read North Dakota’s laws myself?

The state legislature publishes the Century Code at ndlegis.gov, and local codes are available from each city clerk.

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