Explore amazing animal stories – visit Animal of Things Now and follow us!

Hitting a bear on a Michigan road is rare, but it happens, and the legal questions that follow are not obvious. Bear collision laws in Michigan do not treat the crash itself as a crime, yet they do control what you can do with the animal afterward. The most important rule is that an adult bear can be kept only if you get a salvage tag, and a bear cub can never be kept at all.

This article walks through reporting, who to call, what to do at the scene, fault, insurance, ownership of the carcass, and the rules for meat, hide, skull, claws and paws. It stays tied to Michigan’s own statute and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Rules can be amended, so for a specific situation, rely on the statute and the DNR directly.

Bear Collision Laws in Michigan: Quick Overview

Michigan handles vehicle-killed wildlife under MCL 324.40115, part of the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act. The law lets an individual possess most game that is killed by, or injured and then euthanized as allowed under law following, a collision with a motor vehicle. Cub bear is on the short list of animals that cannot be possessed this way.

For an adult bear, the statute adds a specific condition: an individual in possession of bear must obtain a salvage tag for that bear. The DNR issues that tag at no cost.

Question Short Answer Is hitting a bear a crime? No, unless the collision was intentional Can you keep an adult bear? Yes, with a salvage tag and prompt notice Can you keep a bear cub? No Who has first claim? The driver of the vehicle Does the law apply if you hit a bear on purpose? No

Do You Have to Report a Bear Collision in Michigan?

The salvage statute does not create a general duty to report a bear strike to the DNR if you are leaving the animal behind. The reporting duty in the statute attaches to people who want to keep the game. Separate Michigan traffic and crash-reporting rules can still apply when there is injury or significant property damage, so a crash involving a bear is treated like any other crash on that point.

Also trending:Elk Hunting Season in Pennsylvania: Dates, Draw Rules, and Zones for 2026-27

If you do want to keep the bear, you must promptly notify the DNR or a local law enforcement agency of your intent to keep it, by telephone or on the DNR’s website. A driver who calls 9-1-1 about the crash has a built-in option. If you are the driver and you are calling 9-1-1 to report the collision, you must state your intent to maintain possession of the game.

Pro Tip: If you think you might want the bear, say so during the 9-1-1 call. It creates a record at the moment of the crash and covers the notice requirement in one step.

Who to Call After Hitting a Bear in Michigan

Start with 9-1-1 if anyone is hurt, the vehicle is blocking traffic, or the bear is alive and dangerous. Dispatchers can send law enforcement who can deal with an injured animal and manage the scene. For a non-emergency crash with no injuries, a local police department, county sheriff or the Michigan State Police is the right contact.

The Michigan DNR wildlife permits page lists the roadkill salvage permit, which is the contact point if you want to claim the animal. Calling the DNR or a local law enforcement agency also satisfies the statute’s notice requirement.

9-1-1: injuries, traffic hazards, a live or aggressive bear

Local police, sheriff or Michigan State Police: crash reports and non-emergency scene help

Michigan DNR: salvage permits and questions about keeping the animal

What to Do at the Scene After Hitting a Bear in Michigan

Safety comes first. A bear is large, and an injured one can be unpredictable. Stay in your vehicle if the animal is alive, turn on your hazard lights, and call for help.

You might like:Georgia Bans Live Cervid Imports and Does Not Issue Licenses for Pet Elk, So Owning One Is Almost Never Possible

Check yourself and your passengers for injuries and call 9-1-1 if anyone is hurt. Move the vehicle out of traffic if it can be driven, or keep hazards on if it cannot. Do not approach the bear. Keep your distance until law enforcement arrives. Photograph the vehicle, the road, the bear’s position and any skid marks from a safe spot. Write down the date, time and exact location. The salvage application asks for this information. If you want to keep the bear, state that intent when you call 9-1-1 or notify the DNR or local law enforcement promptly.

Those photos and notes also support a later insurance claim, which matters because a bear strike can cause major front-end and hood damage.

What Happens If the Bear Is Still Alive or Runs Off in Michigan?

Do not try to handle a live bear yourself. The statute covers game that is killed by the collision or injured and then euthanized as allowed under law, so the decision to put down an injured animal belongs with authorized personnel, not the driver. Report the location to law enforcement or the DNR so they can respond.

If the bear runs off, you have no animal to claim and no salvage tag to request. A bear that leaves the scene may still be injured, so reporting the spot and direction it fled gives officers a chance to check on it. Keep your distance if you see it again, and do not follow it into woods or brush.

Who Is at Fault When You Hit a Bear in Michigan?

Michigan does not treat a collision with a wild animal as a driver-fault event in the way a crash with another vehicle would be. Your deer collision liability laws in Michigan guide covers the same reasoning for deer, and the principle carries over to bears: wildlife does not carry a driver’s legal duty of care.

Fault can become a question if other factors are involved, such as speeding, distracted driving, or a secondary crash caused by swerving into another lane. Those facts are judged on their own under Michigan traffic law. A bear strike alone does not make you the at-fault party.

Popular post:Feral Pig Hunting in Oklahoma: Laws, Licenses, and Night Hunting Rules

Does Insurance Cover Hitting a Bear in Michigan?

Vehicle damage from hitting an animal is normally handled under comprehensive coverage, not collision coverage, though policies differ. Medical costs for injuries to people in Michigan are generally handled through no-fault personal injury protection. Check your own policy language, because deductibles and optional coverages vary by insurer and by what you chose.

Our Michigan deer collision breakdown explains how these coverages fit together, and bears work the same way for insurance purposes. If you carry only the minimum required coverages, your own car repairs may not be paid. Call your insurer soon after the crash and give them the police report number if one exists.

Pro Tip: Ask your insurer whether a bear strike is filed under comprehensive or collision before you open the claim, since that can affect your deductible.

Can You Sue the State for Bear Collision Damage in Michigan?

Michigan wildlife is held by the state for the public. The statute that governs wildlife management lists as one of its sections “Animals as property of state; taking of animals to be regulated.” That does not mean the state is automatically liable when an animal strays onto a road.

Claims against the state or a road agency are limited by Michigan’s government immunity rules, and a bear crossing a road is not typically treated as a defect the government must fix. If you believe a specific road condition contributed to your crash, a Michigan attorney can assess whether a claim is realistic. For most drivers, insurance is the practical route for recovering vehicle costs.

Similar article:Can You Hunt Wolves in Montana in 2026-27? What the Law Requires

Who Owns the Bear After a Collision in Michigan?

Wildlife in Michigan belongs to the state, which is why possession is regulated. The salvage statute creates a narrow permission for individuals to possess certain vehicle-killed game, but it does not transfer general ownership of the species to the public.

The statute also sets a priority order. The driver of the motor vehicle has first priority to take possession of the game. If you decline, the DNR’s published guidance says that another individual may take it for salvage, and that person must meet the same permit requirements.

Can You Keep a Bear You Hit in Michigan?

You can keep an adult bear if you follow the statute’s steps, and you cannot keep a cub. There are three practical requirements:

Promptly notify the DNR or a local law enforcement agency of your intent to keep the animal

Obtain a salvage tag for the bear

Securely attach the tag to the animal once it is issued

The statute states that the section does not apply to an individual who intentionally uses a motor vehicle to kill or injure game. Without the protection of this section, possession would fall back under Michigan’s general ban on possessing game outside the rules.

Michigan Bear Roadkill Permit, Tag or Certificate: Rules and Deadlines

Michigan calls this document a salvage tag, and the DNR issues it free of charge. The DNR wildlife permits page describes it this way: you can obtain a free salvage permit to possess wildlife killed in vehicular collisions. The statute directs that the department shall promptly issue a salvage tag if requested by an individual in possession of game.

Related article:Elk Hunting Season in Idaho: Zones, Tags, Dates, and Nonresident Draw Rules

Before you apply, have the date and location of the collision ready. The DNR notes that you need to know the date and location where the salvaged animal was collected to begin the online application. The statute requires only “prompt” notice and does not set a specific hour count for bear, so act quickly and do not wait.

After the tag is issued, you must securely attach it to the game. If the bear is used for bait, the tag may be removed, but you must produce it if a conservation officer or peace officer asks.

Step What the Statute Requires 1 Promptly notify the DNR or local law enforcement 2 Request and obtain a salvage tag from the DNR 3 Attach the tag securely to the bear 4 Produce the tag on request from an officer

Can You Keep and Eat Bear Meat After a Collision in Michigan?

If you hold a valid salvage tag for an adult bear, the statute allows you to possess the game, and its written-record provision lists human consumption among the intended purposes that can be recorded for certain species. The statute itself does not address food safety for a bear that died on the road.

Practical risk is real. A bear killed at highway speed may have internal damage, and the time between impact and recovery affects meat quality. Bear meat also needs to be cooked thoroughly. If you plan to eat it, work with a licensed processor and follow DNR guidance, since the DNR notes that commercial processors are permitted to accept wild animals like bear for processing.

Can You Keep the Hide, Skull, Claws and Paws From a Bear You Hit in Michigan?

The salvage tag is designed to cover the whole animal, and the enacted Senate analysis notes that the DNR must promptly issue a salvage tag for taxidermy or tanning purposes if requested by an individual in possession of game killed by a vehicle. That makes hides and mounts a recognized use.

Continue the journey:Feral Pig Hunting in Indiana: Private Land Rules, Licensing, and Reporting Sightings

Keep the tag with the bear and its parts. Michigan law also treats possession of parts of an animal as evidence of a violation when the possession is not lawful, so documentation protects you. Without a tag, holding a skull, claws or paws is the kind of possession the law is built to scrutinize.

Pro Tip: Photograph the salvage tag attached to the carcass and save the confirmation email or application record. Keep both with any hide, skull or taxidermy work.

Who Gets the Bear If You Don’t Keep It in Michigan?

If you pass on the bear, the statute’s priority rule means someone else may claim it. DNR guidance says that when the driver leaves it, another individual may take it for salvage. That person still needs the salvage tag and must notify authorities of their intent to keep it.

Many bears are never claimed. In that case, responsibility for removal usually falls to the road agency or law enforcement handling the scene. If you are not claiming the animal, tell the officer or dispatcher where it lies so it can be removed from the roadway.

Do Bear Cubs and Orphaned Cubs Change the Rules in Michigan?

Yes, and in a firm way. Cub bear appears on the statute’s list of animals that cannot be possessed under the vehicle-collision exception, alongside species such as elk, moose and wolf. The DNR repeats that the permit cannot be used to possess a bear cub.

Further exploration:Idaho Has No Wolf Bag Limit or Harvest Quota, but Tag, Reporting, and Method Rules Still Apply

That means you cannot claim a cub killed in a collision, and you should not take a living cub home. If you find an orphaned or injured cub near the crash, leave it alone and contact the DNR or law enforcement. Taking a wild cub, even with kind intentions, can create legal trouble and is dangerous because a mother bear may be close.

Is It Illegal to Hit a Bear on Purpose or Leave the Scene in Michigan?

Hitting a bear on purpose is not protected. The statute says the salvage exception does not apply to someone who intentionally uses a motor vehicle to kill or injure game. A person who does that has no lawful basis to possess the animal and risks charges under Michigan’s wildlife protection law. The DNR’s published guidance repeats that using your vehicle to intentionally hit animals is not allowed.

Leaving the scene of an accidental bear strike is a different question. Michigan’s wildlife salvage statute does not by itself require you to stay for a bear that has died or fled. Traffic law about crashes involving injury or property damage still applies, so if anyone was hurt or another vehicle or property was damaged, stay and report as you would for any crash. For violations of wildlife possession rules, the code classifies them as misdemeanors under Part 401 of the wildlife conservation chapter.

When and Where Bear Collisions Happen in Michigan

The enacted Senate analysis cites the Michigan State Police for the point that tens of thousands of vehicle-wildlife collisions occur on Michigan roads every year. Most of those involve deer, and bear strikes make up a small fraction. I do not have an official count of bear collisions to cite, so treat any specific number you see elsewhere with caution.

Bear crashes cluster where bear range meets roads, which in Michigan means the Upper Peninsula and the northern Lower Peninsula. Dawn and dusk are higher-risk periods for wildlife crossings in general. Slowing down on wooded two-lane roads and watching the shoulders reduces your risk. For related wildlife topics, see our guides to roadkill laws in Michigan and nuisance wildlife laws in Michigan.

More content:Big Cat Ownership Laws in New York: What Is Banned, Who Is Exempt, and Who Enforces It

Bear Collision Laws in Michigan: Frequently Asked Questions

Do I need a permit to keep a bear I hit?

Yes. For an adult bear, the statute requires a salvage tag, which the DNR issues for free after you notify the DNR or local law enforcement of your intent to keep it.

Can I keep a bear cub I hit?

No. Cub bear is excluded from the vehicle-collision possession rule, and the DNR says the salvage permit cannot be used for a bear cub.

Am I at fault for hitting a bear?

A bear strike alone does not make you the at-fault driver. Other driving behavior, such as speeding or distraction, would be judged separately.

Will my insurance pay for the damage?

Vehicle damage from an animal strike is usually handled by comprehensive coverage if you carry it. Review your policy, since coverage varies.

Can someone else take the bear if I don’t want it?

Yes. If the driver passes, another individual may take it for salvage, but that person also needs the salvage tag and must notify authorities.

Reader's choice:Virginia Lets Landowners Kill Possums Without a State Permit, but Local Ordinances and Shooting Rules Still Apply to You

What if I hit a bear on purpose?

The salvage rules do not protect you. Intentionally using a vehicle to kill or injure game is excluded from the possession exception.

For more Michigan animal rules, you may also find our guides on pet laws in Michigan and leash laws in Michigan useful, and the Michigan Legislature publishes the full text of Section 324.40115.

This article, Michigan Has No Bear Roadkill Ban, but You Need a Free DNR Salvage Tag to Keep a Bear You Hit With Your Car, appeared first on Animal of Things. Discover more animal wonders – VISIT Animal of Things NOW AND FOLLOW US FOR FRESH UPDATES!

Related Posts:

• Can You Hunt Deer With a Rifle in Arizona in 2026? What the Rules Require

• Missouri Ranks 15th for Deer Crashes With Odds Near 1 in 97, and November Is the Riskiest Month for Drivers

• Can You Hunt Deer With a Rifle in Maine Right Now? What Maine Law Requires