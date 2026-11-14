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Your odds of hitting a deer in Illinois this season are lower than the national average, yet the state still logged thousands of deer crashes last year. The Illinois Department of Transportation counted 14,529 deer-related crashes in 2025, and mid-autumn is when most of them pile up.

The numbers below come from State Farm’s insurance claims analysis and from state crash records. They measure different things, so this article keeps them separate and tells you which is which.

You will see how Illinois ranks, which months and hours carry the most risk, what a collision costs, how insurance treats it, and what the law says you must do afterward.

Your Odds of Hitting a Deer in Illinois This Season (Short Answer)

State Farm puts the odds of an animal-collision claim for an Illinois driver at about 1 in 195 for the year ending June 30, 2026. That number comes from State Farm’s interactive state map, as summarized by a DuPage County service provider.

The odds are not spread evenly across the calendar. November is the single riskiest month, so your personal risk this season is well above that yearly average.

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Key Insight: State Farm’s figure counts claims for any animal, not only deer. Deer are the animal struck most often, but the 1 in 195 number also includes dogs, raccoons, livestock, and other animals.

How Illinois Ranks for Deer and Animal Collisions

Illinois ranks 35th out of 51 (the 50 states plus Washington, D.C.) in State Farm’s 2025-26 analysis. That places it in the lower-risk half of the country.

Wisconsin, by contrast, ranks third nationally at 1 in 62, so a drive across the northern border changes your odds dramatically.

Earlier State Farm studies put Illinois at 1 in 148, and one regional comparison listed it at 1 in 152. Those were different study years. The 1 in 195 figure is the one tied to the July 2025 to June 2026 period.

How the Odds in Illinois Compare With the National Average

State Farm’s national odds are 1 in 145 for 2025-26, an improvement from 1 in 139 the year before. Illinois sits below that risk level, meaning fewer claims per driver than the typical state.

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Area Odds of an Animal Collision Claim Study Period Illinois 1 in 195 July 2025 to June 2026 United States 1 in 145 July 2025 to June 2026 United States (prior year) 1 in 139 July 2024 to June 2025 Wisconsin 1 in 62 July 2025 to June 2026

Put plainly, an average American driver is about 35 percent more likely to file an animal claim than an Illinois driver, based on those two odds. Nationally, State Farm estimated more than 1.6 million animal collision claims in the study year, costing $1.9 billion.

When Are Deer Collisions Most Likely in Illinois? (Month by Month)

State Farm ranks November, October, and December, in that order, as the top months for hitting a large animal. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety reports that November’s rate of animal-strike claims is more than twice the yearly average, according to a compiled state-by-state readout.

Illinois crash records follow the same pattern. In IDOT’s 2021 data, more than 42 percent of deer crashes happened in October, November, and December, with November the highest-risk month.

A local news summary of state data put November at 3,037 crashes, about 21 percent of that year’s total. Spring and summer see far fewer crashes, though fawn season and young deer dispersing can bring smaller bumps.

Deer Rut and Hunting Season in Illinois: Why Fall Is Riskiest

The rut, or breeding season, is the main driver. Bucks chase does across roads with little regard for traffic, and does move more as they are pursued. One central Illinois injury law firm notes that the peak rut runs from late October to mid-November. IDOT and IDNR say peak mating season lasts through December.

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Hunting adds pressure. Deer pushed out of cover by hunters may cross roads they would normally avoid, which is why firearm and archery seasons overlap with the riskiest weeks. Our Illinois deer hunting season dates page lays out when each season runs, so you can see how closely they track the crash peak.

Collisions with vehicles are also a major cause of deer death in the state. According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, as relayed by that same law firm, they rank second only to hunting.

Time of Day and Daylight Saving Time: When Deer Crashes Happen in Illinois

Deer are most active around dawn and dusk. A local report on state data found that eight out of 10 crashes happened at twilight or at night, and 69 percent were in rural areas.

IDOT’s 2021 figures were similar: more than 72 percent of deer crashes were in rural settings, and more than 71 percent happened at twilight or nighttime. The injury law firm cited earlier puts the busiest windows at roughly 5 to 8 a.m. and 5 to 10 p.m.

Daylight saving time ends on the first Sunday in November, which was November 1 in 2026. That change pushes your evening commute into darkness just as deer movement peaks, so the same drive you made in daylight in October now falls in the riskiest window.

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Pro Tip: For the first two weeks after clocks fall back, treat your evening commute like a night drive. Slow down on rural stretches and use high beams when no one is ahead of you.

How Many Deer Crashes Happen in Illinois Each Year?

IDOT reports 14,529 crashes involving deer in Illinois in 2025, and six of those crashes resulted in seven fatalities. Most deer crashes damage property rather than people.

Earlier years give context. IDOT counted 14,522 crashes in 2021, with two fatal. In 2020, there were 13,787 crashes, of which 611 caused injuries and 10 were fatal, according to the law firm summary of state data. An older IDNR-era report cited 15,636 crashes in 2018.

Year Deer Crashes in Illinois Fatal Crashes 2025 14,529 6 (7 deaths) 2021 14,522 2 2020 13,787 10

The count has stayed in a steady range of roughly 14,000 crashes a year recently. These are police-reported crashes, so minor collisions that were never reported are not included.

Which Roads and Counties in Illinois See the Most Deer Crashes?

IDOT publishes a Top 10 list of counties for deer crashes each fall, and it is worth checking for your own county in its 2025 deer crash release. The pattern across the state is consistent: rural highways and county roads that cut through woods, river bottoms, and farm edges carry the most risk.

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Roads bordering forest preserves and crop fields are classic crossing zones. Deer use creeks and tree lines as travel corridors, so bridges and culverts are frequent crossing points.

The rural share matters more than any single county. With roughly seven in ten crashes happening outside cities, a quiet two-lane road at dusk is statistically riskier than a busy suburban arterial.

Other Animals You Could Hit in Illinois

Deer dominate claim counts, but they are not the only hazard. State Farm’s claim data covers any animal. A national review reported by one deer-collision tracker found that deer account for more than 1.1 million of roughly 1.7 million animal claims in the prior study year, with rodents, dogs, raccoons, cattle, and unknown animals making up the rest.

In Illinois, expect raccoons, opossums, coyotes, and the occasional stray dog or loose livestock. Coyotes are also on the move in the fall, as young animals leave to find their own territory.

A strike on a small animal usually does little damage. The real danger comes from swerving, which can put you in another lane or off the road.

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How Much Does a Deer Collision Cost in Illinois?

Nationally, State Farm paid $1.9 billion on more than 1.6 million animal collision claims between July 2025 and June 2026. That works out to roughly $1,200 per claim on average, though that is a simple division of those two figures and not an Illinois-specific number.

Repair costs depend on speed, the point of impact, and your vehicle. State Farm notes that these variables affect the extent of damage, and a hit can make your car unsafe to drive.

Illinois law sets a useful benchmark. Crashes with $1,500 or more in damage must be reported, and a deer strike on a modern front end can reach that figure quickly once sensors, bumper covers, and radiators are involved.

Does Car Insurance Cover Hitting a Deer in Illinois?

Usually yes, if you carry comprehensive coverage. State Farm explains that damage from a deer crash is typically covered under comprehensive insurance, not collision.

There is an important exception. If you swerve to avoid a deer, miss it, and then hit another car or an object, that is likely treated as a collision loss. This is one more reason not to swerve.

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Liability-only policies do not pay for your own car’s damage. If you drive a financed or leased vehicle, your lender almost certainly requires comprehensive, so check your declarations page for your deductible before you need it.

Do You Have to Report a Deer Collision in Illinois?

You must report a crash that causes $1,500 or more in damage, according to Wildlife Illinois and Illinois State Police guidance. Any injury also calls for a call to 911.

If you want to keep the deer, state rules apply. Under the Illinois Administrative Code, only Illinois citizens who are not delinquent in child support may possess a road-killed deer, and the driver has first priority. You must report the possession to the Department of Natural Resources within 24 hours, and no salvage tag is needed.

The IDNR road kill page adds that non-residents may not claim a deer, no part of it can be sold, and no one except law enforcement may kill a deer crippled in a collision.

How to Lower Your Odds of Hitting a Deer in Illinois

Deer travel in groups, so one deer crossing often means another is behind it. IDOT’s advice is to resist the urge to swerve, since veering can cause you to lose control or hit another vehicle.

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Slow down on rural roads at dawn and dusk, especially from October through December. Use high beams when no oncoming traffic is present, and scan the road edges for reflecting eyes. Brake firmly and stay in your lane if a deer appears. Stay off your phone and keep to the speed limit. State Farm data cited by Consumer Reports shows risky behavior such as speeding or phone use raises the likelihood of an animal strike by 23 percent. Skip deer whistles. State Farm states that no scientific evidence supports car-mounted whistles.

If you do hit a deer, pull onto the shoulder, turn on your hazard lights, and call 911. Do not get out to check on an injured deer or drag it from the road.

Your Odds of Hitting a Deer in Illinois: Frequently Asked Questions

What Are the Odds of Hitting a Deer in Illinois?

State Farm’s 2025-26 study puts Illinois at about 1 in 195 for an animal-collision claim, ranking 35th among 51 jurisdictions.

Which Month Is Worst for Deer Collisions in Illinois?

November. October and December follow, and together the three months account for roughly 41 to 43 percent of crashes in the data cited above.

Do Deer Collisions Happen in Cities?

They can, but most do not. About seven in ten Illinois deer crashes happen in rural areas, based on both IDOT’s 2021 data and a recent county-level report.

Can I Keep a Deer I Hit in Illinois?

Yes, if you are an Illinois resident who is not delinquent in child support. You must report it to IDNR within 24 hours.

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Will My Insurance Rates Go Up After a Deer Strike?

A comprehensive claim is generally treated differently from an at-fault collision, but State Farm notes a deer strike can affect your policy in some cases. Ask your insurer how it handles animal claims on your policy.

How Does Illinois Compare With Neighboring States?

Wisconsin’s odds are far worse at 1 in 62. If you travel for hunting or work, our pages on Iowa deer season and Ohio deer season show when hunting pressure raises road activity in those states too.

This article, Illinois Ranks 35th for Animal Collisions at 1 in 195 Odds, but November Still Brings the Most Deer Crashes to Its Roads, appeared first on Animal of Things. Discover more animal wonders – VISIT Animal of Things NOW AND FOLLOW US FOR FRESH UPDATES!

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