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Kentucky’s 2026-27 bobcat hunting season opens on November 21, 2026, and closes February 28, 2027, with shooting limited to daylight hours. That is a statewide window with no zones, no drawing, and no quota hunt, which makes the rules simpler than in many states. The paperwork is where hunters slip up.

If you plan to hunt bobcat in Kentucky this winter, you need a hunting license (unless exempt), a bobcat hunting permit, and a plan for Telecheck, tagging, and jaw submission. This article walks through each requirement in the order you will run into it, from season dates to selling a pelt.

Pro Tip: Get your bobcat permit before opening day and save your Telecheck number in your phone. Both take minutes, and skipping either can turn a legal harvest into a violation.

Bobcat Hunting Season Dates in Kentucky 2026-27

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KDFWR) 2026-27 hunting and trapping seasons poster lists the bobcat season as Nov. 21, 2026 – Feb. 28, 2027, with daylight hours only for hunting. Under the department’s seasons framework, the hunting season starts on the 4th Saturday in November and runs through the last day of February.

The season is statewide. You do not need to match a county to a date range, and the same dates apply on public and private land.

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Activity 2026-27 Dates Hours Bobcat hunting Nov. 21, 2026 – Feb. 28, 2027 Daylight only Bobcat trapping Nov. 16, 2026 – Feb. 28, 2027 Daylight hours only

Bobcat Hunting vs. Trapping Seasons in Kentucky

Hunting and trapping run on separate calendars. Trapping opens first, on Nov 16, 2026 and runs through Feb 28, 2027, which gives trappers about five extra days before the hunting season starts.

The permits differ too. Hunters need a bobcat hunting permit, while trappers work under a trapping license. KDFWR’s furbearer page notes that bobcat hunters must carry a valid hunting license and a valid bobcat hunting permit while hunting. For trapping specifics, see our Kentucky trapping laws breakdown.

Bobcat Hunting License and Permit Requirements in Kentucky

You need two things in the field: a valid Kentucky hunting license and a bobcat hunting permit. The license is waived only if you qualify for an exemption, such as certain youth hunters or license-exempt categories described in the KDFWR guide.

The bobcat permit is a separate item. According to KDFWR’s spring hunting guide, the bobcat permit, required for hunters, costs $10.57. Older editions of the hunting guide described bobcat permits as free, so check the price when you buy rather than relying on a past season’s figure.

Valid Kentucky hunting license (unless exempt)

Bobcat hunting permit

Telecheck confirmation after harvest

Hunter education certification if you were born on or after January 1, 1975, unless exempt

Kentucky licenses generally run March 1 through the last day of February, so your 2026-27 license covers the whole bobcat season. If you hunt other game on the same trip, see our guide to deer hunting season in Kentucky for license overlap.

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Bobcat Permit Drawings, Lotteries and Quotas in Kentucky

Kentucky does not run a drawing or lottery for bobcat. The bobcat hunting permit is an over-the-counter item that you buy alongside your license, and there is no application period to miss.

The state also does not publish a statewide harvest quota for bobcat that closes the season early. Management happens through bag limits and jaw submission instead, which the sections below cover.

Bobcat Bag Limits and Season Limits in Kentucky

KDFWR’s furbearer bag limit table lists bobcat at 5, with no more than 3 of which shall be taken with a gun. That is a per-season limit, not a daily one, and it covers hunting and trapping combined.

The state is moving to raise it. The department’s guide notes that proposed regulation changes would increase the bag limits for otter and bobcat, and the amended text of 301 KAR 2:251 states that the bobcat limit will increase to 10 per season, only 3 of which can be taken with a gun by hunting. Because that change was still awaiting legislative review in the guide, treat 5 as your limit until the department confirms the new number.

Key Insight: Even if the limit rises to 10, the gun cap of 3 stays the same. Any bobcats beyond three would have to come from trapping.

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There is also an incentive system. The regulation lets hunters and trappers increase their bobcat bag limit for the following season by meeting the department’s requirements, which ties directly to jaw submission covered later.

Bobcat Hunting Zones, Units and Open Counties in Kentucky

Kentucky has no bobcat zones, units, or county-by-county openings. The season is statewide, so every county is open on the same dates. Some online guides describe zone-based limits, but KDFWR’s published seasons and bag limits apply to the whole state.

What does vary is the land you stand on. Wildlife management areas, state parks, and federal lands can add their own restrictions on hunting methods or access, so check the specific area before you go.

Nonresident Bobcat Hunting in Kentucky

Nonresidents can hunt bobcat in Kentucky with the same two items residents need: a hunting license and the bobcat permit. KDFWR’s license chart lists the bobcat permit under the “Other” category, and the permit price is $10.57 for both residents and nonresidents, according to StateOutdoors.org.

Owning land in Kentucky does not make a nonresident a resident for licensing purposes. Nonresidents also face the same Telecheck, tagging, and export rules, with one added wrinkle: moving a pelt across state lines for sale can trigger CITES tagging.

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Legal Weapons and Methods for Bobcat Hunting in Kentucky

Bobcat can be taken by hunting with legal firearms or archery equipment, subject to the equipment rules in 301 KAR 2:251. The regulation’s gun cap of three bobcats per season means bow hunters and trappers carry the rest of the limit.

Many hunters pair a rifle or shotgun with a sit-and-call setup in open timber or field edges. Check the KDFWR hunting guide for current restrictions on ammunition and on firearms during deer seasons before you load up.

Hunting Bobcats at Night, With Dogs, Bait or Predator Calls in Kentucky

Night hunting is off the table for bobcat. The season is daylight hours only, per the KDFWR poster, and the regulation limits artificial light and other night-vision aids to specific furbearer situations that do not include bobcat.

Predator calls and electronic calls are common tools for bobcat, but the rules on electronic attracting devices are set by 301 KAR 2:251, so read the current equipment section before you use one. Dogs and bait have their own restrictions, which differ by species, so do not assume a rule for raccoon or coyote applies to bobcat.

Common Mistake: Treating bobcat like coyote. Coyotes can be hunted year-round and at night in some windows, but bobcat is daylight only and open only during its season.

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Bobcat Season Closures During Deer Seasons and on Sundays in Kentucky

Kentucky does not close the bobcat season for Sundays. Because the season opens November 21, it overlaps the November 14-29 modern gun deer season, and hunter orange rules apply during firearms deer seasons.

Plan around deer hunters on public land. Wear the required orange, and expect heavier pressure on WMAs during the firearms deer weeks. If you also hunt whitetail, our Kentucky deer season dates page shows how the weeks line up.

Where to Hunt Bobcats in Kentucky: Public Land and Private Land

Private land with landowner permission is the most common option, especially in the farm-and-woodlot country of western and central Kentucky. Bobcats favor broken cover, rock outcrops, and timber edges near rodent and rabbit habitat.

For public access, one overview counts 85+ WMAs, hunting access areas, state forests, selected state parks, and national forest or recreation lands. Each area has its own rules, so confirm that furbearer hunting is allowed before you commit to a spot.

Wildlife management areas: check area-specific rules and any deer quota hunt overlaps

Daniel Boone National Forest: large acreage in the eastern part of the state

Private farms and timber tracts: get written or documented permission

Tagging, CITES Tags and Registering a Bobcat in Kentucky

Every bobcat must be checked through Telecheck. Third-party summaries note that bobcat and otter must be checked by midnight on the day recovered, so complete it the same day you take the animal.

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A CITES tag is a separate step. KDFWR says a CITES tag, issued by Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, must be attached to the raw fur of any bobcat or river otter taken in Kentucky if the hunter or trapper intends to sell or export internationally. The tag stays on the fur, pelt, or unskinned carcass until it is processed or exported, and it must be returned to the department.

If you give a bobcat to someone without selling it, a CITES tag is not required, but you must still attach a handmade carcass tag. The department says that taxidermists cannot legally accept an unchecked otter or bobcat for mounting.

Take the bobcat during the open season with your license and permit. Complete Telecheck and record the confirmation number. Attach a handmade tag with the confirmation number and your name and phone number if you transfer the animal. Request a CITES tag from KDFWR if you plan to sell or export the pelt.

Submitting Lower Jaws or Teeth From a Harvested Bobcat in Kentucky

KDFWR uses jaw samples to monitor bobcat populations and age structure. The department says that it needs jaw samples from harvested bobcats to monitor populations, and the 2026-27 guide asks hunters directly for lower jaws.

The submission deadline matters because it ties to your bag limit. Under 301 KAR 2:251, hunters and trappers shall submit all lower jaws from bobcats they harvest during a single season to the department by March 15th the year the season ends to be eligible for bag limit incentives. Instructions for removing and mailing the jaws are on the department’s website at fw.ky.gov.

Pro Tip: Pull the jaws when you skin the animal and label the bag with your Telecheck number. Waiting until March makes it easy to lose track of which jaw belongs to which bobcat.

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Selling, Transporting and Exporting Bobcat Pelts From Kentucky

You can hold raw bobcat fur as long as you like. KDFWR states that there is no time restriction on the holding of raw furs after the close of furbearer season.

Selling is restricted to licensed buyers. Per the department’s guide, raw furs may be sold only to licensed taxidermists, licensed fur buyers or licensed fur processors. A CITES tag is required for sale or export, and it has to stay on the pelt until it leaves the country or is processed.

Situation CITES Tag Needed? Other Requirement Sell or export a pelt Yes Sell only to licensed buyers, taxidermists, or processors Give a bobcat to someone (no sale) No Handmade carcass tag with Telecheck number, name, phone Take to a taxidermist Not for mounting alone Bobcat must be checked first

Early Season Closures When the Bobcat Quota Is Reached in Kentucky

Kentucky does not set a statewide bobcat harvest quota, so the season does not close early when a number is hit. Your season ends February 28, 2027, unless the department issues a rule change.

The practical cap is your personal bag limit. Once you reach it, you are done for the season, regardless of how many days remain.

Bobcat Population and Management Status in Kentucky

KDFWR manages bobcat as a furbearer under 301 KAR 2:251, which is written to provide adequate furbearer hunting and trapping opportunities and to properly manage furbearer populations. The proposed move to a higher bag limit reflects the department’s view that harvest can expand.

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Jaw submissions are the main tool for tracking age and harvest pressure. That is why the incentive system rewards hunters who send them in, and why the department keeps asking for samples each year.

Best Time to Hunt Bobcats in Kentucky

Early morning and late afternoon give you the best odds, since the season is daylight only and bobcats are most active near dawn and dusk. Cold, clear days after a fresh snow make tracking and calling easier.

Late December through February tends to be quieter on public land once deer seasons wind down. Bobcats also move more during the breeding period in late winter, which can make calling more productive near the end of the season.

Can You Eat Bobcat in Kentucky?

Kentucky law does not prohibit eating a legally harvested bobcat, and the meat is lean and mild when properly handled. Cook it thoroughly, since bobcat can carry parasites such as trichinella, as can other carnivores.

If you plan to keep the meat, field-dress the animal promptly and keep it cool. Remember that the pelt, not the meat, is the part with sale restrictions and CITES requirements.

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Bobcat Hunting Season in Kentucky 2026-27: Frequently Asked Questions

When Does Bobcat Season Open in Kentucky?

Hunting opens November 21, 2026, and runs through February 28, 2027. Trapping begins November 16, 2026.

Do I Need a Special Permit to Hunt Bobcat?

Yes. You need a hunting license (unless exempt) and a bobcat hunting permit, which KDFWR lists at $10.57.

What Is the Bobcat Bag Limit?

The published limit is 5 per season, with no more than 3 taken with a gun. A proposed increase to 10 was awaiting legislative review.

Can I Hunt Bobcat at Night?

No. Bobcat hunting is limited to daylight hours.

Do I Have to Submit Jaws?

Submission is requested, and jaws sent in by March 15 make you eligible for bag limit incentives for the next season.

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Can I Sell a Bobcat Pelt?

Yes, but only to licensed taxidermists, fur buyers, or processors, and you need a CITES tag for sale or export.

Planning other Kentucky hunts this season? Our Kentucky pheasant season guide covers quota hunt dates for the same fall window.

This article, Kentucky Bobcat Season Opens Nov. 21 and Closes Feb. 28, but You Need a Bobcat Permit and a Telecheck First, appeared first on Animal of Things. Discover more animal wonders – VISIT Animal of Things NOW AND FOLLOW US FOR FRESH UPDATES!

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