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Are there coral snakes in Arkansas? Yes, but you are unlikely to meet one. The Texas coral snake lives in a small corner of the state, spends most of its life underground, and almost never bites.

Arkansas has over 35 common snakes, and six of those are venomous. The coral snake is the least encountered of the six, and the one most often confused with harmless red, black, and yellow snakes.

This article tells you where coral snakes occur in Arkansas, which snakes mimic them, how to identify each one, and what to do if you see or get bitten by a venomous snake. The tone here is calm on purpose: knowing the facts is the best way to stay safe.

Are There Coral Snakes in Arkansas?

Yes. The University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture lists the Texas coralsnake as a native species and labels it rare. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) also calls it a venomous snake native to Arkansas.

Its range is tiny. Only a small portion of southwest Arkansas falls inside it, so most residents in Little Rock, Fayetteville, Jonesboro, or the Ozarks will never see one in the wild.

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Even where they live, coral snakes are hard to find. Few people encounter them because of their highly secretive habits in forests in southwestern Arkansas.

Key Insight: Arkansas has one coral snake species and five pit vipers. If you live outside the southwestern corner of the state, a red, black, and yellow banded snake in your yard is far more likely to be a harmless mimic.

Which Coral Snake Species Live in or Near Arkansas

Arkansas has a single coral snake: the Texas coral snake (Micrurus tener), also called the Texas Gulf Coast coralsnake. Wikipedia notes that coral snakes in Texas, western Louisiana, and southeastern Arkansas are now considered a different species, Micrurus tener, which was previously considered a subspecies of M. fulvius. Older field guides may still list it as a form of the eastern coral snake.

Adults are small. They can reach 48 inches in total length, but most are closer to 24 inches. Their fangs are tiny too, measuring about 1/8 of an inch.

The eastern coral snake (Micrurus fulvius) is a separate species. It ranges throughout the Southeastern United States, including all of Florida, and extends north to the southern coast of North Carolina. It does not occur in Arkansas.

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Species Range Status in Arkansas Texas coral snake Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas Native, rare, southwest only Eastern coral snake Southeastern U.S., Florida to coastal North Carolina Not present

Where Coral Snakes Live in the U.S. and How Close Their Range Comes to Arkansas

In the United States, coral snakes are a southern group. The eastern coral snake covers the Southeast, while the Texas coral snake covers Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas, according to Wikipedia’s Texas coral snake entry. Arkansas sits at the northern edge of that range.

Inside the state, they stay in the southwest. The University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture says they occur in moist pine, hardwood, or mixed pine-hardwood forests with loose, sandy soils and pine straw, leaf litter, and logs for cover. That is classic West Gulf Coastal Plain habitat.

Some popular sources describe the snake as living along rivers. One says it is found primarily in the Ouachita River and the southern region of the Little Mississippi River. Treat that as a loose pointer to the region, since the state extension service ties the species to forest floors rather than open water.

Neighboring states have their own coral snake stories. If you travel, you can read our guides for Oklahoma, Tennessee, and North Carolina, where the eastern coral snake’s range ends.

Snakes in Arkansas That Look Like Coral Snakes

Several harmless snakes wear red, black, and yellow or white bands. The ones that look even remotely like a coral snake are the scarlet snake, ground snake, and milk snakes. The AGFC also names the milk snake as a banded Arkansas look-alike.

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The Orianne Society explains that scarlet kingsnakes (Lampropeltis elapsoides) and scarlet snakes (Cemophora coccinea) also have red, black, and yellow or white banding that can closely resemble coral snakes. Wikipedia’s Arkansas snake list includes the northern scarlet snake and the milk snake (Lampropeltis triangulum) as native species.

Scarlet snake: red blotches on a pale body, with no yellow. Its belly is white.

red blotches on a pale body, with no yellow. Its belly is white. Milk snake: larger and thicker, with a smooth, glossy look and red bands bordered by black.

larger and thicker, with a smooth, glossy look and red bands bordered by black. Scarlet kingsnake: usually the best mimic, with a red snout and black between the red and yellow bands.

Mimicry is the reason for all this. Batesian mimicry describes how a harmless species protects itself by resembling a dangerous one. The look-alikes are doing you a favor by eating rodents, so it helps to tell them apart rather than kill them.

How to Tell a Coral Snake From a Look-Alike in Arkansas

Check several features at once instead of relying on a single clue. Together they give you a reliable answer from a safe distance.

Feature Texas Coral Snake Harmless Look-Alikes Band order Red touches yellow Red touches black Snout Black and blunt Often red or light tan Belly Bands wrap onto belly Usually pale or irregular Pupils Round Round

The UA Division of Agriculture describes the Texas coral snake’s alternating black, red, and yellow bands, bands that extend onto the belly, and a black, stubby snout followed by a yellow band. A wildlife-removal guide on mimics adds that look-alikes tend to have light bellies and a red snout.

Pupil shape will not help you here. Coral snakes have round pupils, and if you can see the pupil, you are probably not at a safe distance. Head shape is no better, since the venomous coral snake has a slender head rather than the triangular head people expect.

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Pro Tip: Never get close enough to check a snake’s eyes or snout. Take a zoomed photo from several feet away and compare the band order later.

Why the “Red Touches Yellow” Rhyme Is Not Foolproof

You have probably heard the rhyme: red touches yellow, kills a fellow; red touches black, venom lack. The University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture repeats a version of it and says it helps prevent mistaken identity. For Arkansas snakes it is a decent starting point.

It has limits. One reptile guide warns that some snakes are aberrant, with atypical coloration and patterning, so the rhymes are often useful but not always accurate. Another source notes the rhyme only works in North America and can be defeated by juvenile coloration, faded bands, and poor lighting.

The rhyme also gives you nothing if you cannot see the bands clearly, such as in leaf litter at dusk. Use it as one clue, add the snout and location, and when in doubt treat the snake as venomous and leave it alone.

Venomous Snakes You Should Actually Watch for in Arkansas

Pit vipers cause nearly all of the real risk. According to Krebs Creek, an average of 307 people are bitten by Arkansas’ venomous snakes each year, and the coral snake accounts for very few of those bites.

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The six species are the copperhead (Agkistrodon contortrix), cottonmouth, western diamondback rattlesnake, timber rattlesnake, western pygmy rattlesnake, and the Texas coral snake. AGFC says the coral snake is the only venomous snake in Arkansas outside the pit viper family.

Copperhead: widespread, earth-toned, and well camouflaged. It relies on striking for defense rather than warning sounds or colors.

widespread, earth-toned, and well camouflaged. It relies on striking for defense rather than warning sounds or colors. Cottonmouth: found around swamps, oxbow lakes, sloughs, ditches, and streams.

found around swamps, oxbow lakes, sloughs, ditches, and streams. Rattlesnakes: three species, from the tiny pygmy to the large western diamondback.

Deaths are very rare. WorldAtlas reports that no one is known to have died from a native Arkansas snake since the 1960s. You can lower your risk further by keeping grass mowed and removing brush piles around your home, since that cuts down on the rodents snakes follow.

What to Do If You See a Red, Black, and Yellow Banded Snake in Arkansas

Stay calm and give the snake space. A wildlife-removal guide puts the rule simply: a coral snake, if it can be identified, should be left alone. The same goes for any banded snake you cannot name.

Stop and step back slowly, several feet at minimum. Keep children and pets away from the area. Take a photo from a distance if you can do it safely. Check the band order: red touching yellow means treat it as a coral snake. Let the snake move off on its own. Do not try to move, pin, or kill it.

Leaving it alone is also the legal choice. All native snakes in Arkansas, including venomous ones, are protected by law. Killing a harmless scarlet kingsnake by mistake is both illegal and a loss for your rodent control.

Nearby states share a lot of these same look-alikes, so our guides for New Mexico and South Carolina are useful comparisons.

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What to Do If a Coral Snake or Other Venomous Snake Bites You in Arkansas

Important Note: This section is general safety information, not medical advice. Call 911 or Poison Control at 1-800-222-1222 for any suspected venomous bite.

Coral snake bites are uncommon because the snakes are shy. The UA Division of Agriculture says coral snakes are usually docile and seldom bite when disturbed. Their venom is still serious, since it is neurotoxic and attacks the nervous system.

The biggest difference from pit viper bites is timing. A snake-ID resource advises that if bitten you should immobilize the limb, wash the area, and get to a hospital immediately for antivenom without waiting for symptoms. Coral snake symptoms can be delayed, so waiting is a mistake.

Move away from the snake and call 911. Keep the person calm and still, with the bitten limb immobilized. Remove rings, watches, and tight clothing near the bite. Note the time of the bite and, if safe, take a photo of the snake. Get to an emergency room. Do not cut the wound, suck out venom, or apply ice.

Treatment works well when it starts early. According to A-Z Animals, antivenom treatment is highly effective with prompt medical attention. One caution from WorldAtlas is that coral snake antivenin is underproduced due to lack of demand, so tell the ER staff the bite may be from a coral snake.

Can a Coral Snake Show Up in Arkansas as an Escaped Pet or Stowaway?

It is possible, though rare. Exotic and native coral snakes are sometimes kept illegally or by licensed handlers, and an escape could put a banded snake in a place it does not belong. Snakes can also hitchhike in landscaping materials, firewood, or equipment shipped from southern states.

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The simplest test is location. A red, yellow, and black snake found in north or central Arkansas is much more likely to be a milk snake or scarlet kingsnake than a coral snake. A banded snake in a pet store bag, a shipping crate, or an apartment hallway deserves a call to professionals rather than a guess.

Whatever its origin, do not handle it. Isolate the area, keep people and pets out, and contact a licensed wildlife or animal control professional. You can also check our guide for Virginia to see how states outside the native range deal with this question.

How to Report an Unusual Snake Sighting in Arkansas

Reports help biologists track where uncommon snakes really live. A confirmed coral snake outside the southwest corner would be notable news for state herpetologists.

Photograph it safely from a distance, showing the full body, snout, and band order.

from a distance, showing the full body, snout, and band order. Record the location with a county name, nearby road, or GPS pin, plus the date and time.

with a county name, nearby road, or GPS pin, plus the date and time. Contact the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission through its venomous snake education pages and local wildlife offices.

through its venomous snake education pages and local wildlife offices. Reach out to the county extension office run by the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture, which publishes the native snakes guide.

For snakes inside your home or a business, a licensed nuisance wildlife operator can remove them. Do not try to kill or relocate a venomous snake yourself, since all native snakes are protected by law.

The short version: Arkansas does have coral snakes, but they are rare, shy, and limited to the southwest. Learn the band order, keep your distance, and save your worry for the copperheads and cottonmouths that account for nearly all bites. For a wider view, browse our guides for Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

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