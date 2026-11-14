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Snowbird pet travel laws in Louisiana come down to one detail that surprises many winter visitors: the state measures rabies protection from your date of entry, not from what your vaccine label says. A three-year vaccine that is perfectly valid at home can still fall outside Louisiana’s window.

If you spend winters in Louisiana with a dog or cat, you deal with three layers of rules: state entry requirements, parish or city licensing, and the pet policy of wherever you are staying. This article walks through each one in the order you will meet them, from your vet’s office up north to the drive home in spring.

Important Note: This article is general information, not legal advice. Entry rules and parish ordinances can change, so confirm details with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) and your parish before you travel.

Snowbird Pet Travel Laws in Louisiana: What Winter Visitors Need to Know

Louisiana has no special “snowbird” exemption. A dog or cat that spends December through March in the state is treated as an imported animal when it crosses the line, and then as a local pet once you settle in. That means you handle entry paperwork first and local licensing second.

The rules fall under the state’s animal entry regulations, which LDAF administers. For a deeper look at the import side, the Louisiana pet import laws guide covers documents for birds and exotics too.

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Rule Layer Who Sets It What It Covers Entry requirements State (LDAF) Health certificate and rabies timing Dog licensing Parish or city Registration, tags, local rabies proof Housing pet policy Landlord, HOA, park owner Pet limits, breed and weight rules, fees Transport rules Airline or carrier Carrier size, fees, documentation

Louisiana Entry Requirements for Dogs and Cats Arriving From Another State

Louisiana’s administrative code is blunt. According to La. Admin. Code tit. 7, § XXI-571, all dogs and cats imported into the state for any purpose must carry an official health certificate from an accredited veterinarian showing rabies immunization within 12 months before entry.

“Any purpose” includes a winter stay. The state does not carve out an exception for pets traveling with their owners, unlike some states that waive the certificate for personal pets with a current rabies certificate.

The American Kennel Club’s state importation table (dated May 2026) lists Louisiana as requiring a CVI issued within 30 days of import, with rabies required at 3 months and older. It also lists the LDAF Veterinary Health Division phone number, 225-925-3980, for questions.

Quick Entry Checklist

Book a vet visit with an accredited veterinarian within 30 days of your arrival date. Confirm the rabies vaccination falls within 12 months before you enter Louisiana. Have the veterinarian state on the certificate that your pet is healthy and free from signs of infectious disease and parasites. Carry the original certificate and rabies record, not only phone photos.

Rabies Vaccination and Health Certificate Rules in Louisiana

This is where most snowbirds get tripped up. One transport company that tracks Louisiana’s rules, Canine Cab Company, points out that Louisiana’s wording is a fixed 12-month lookback from the entry date and does not distinguish between one-year and three-year vaccines.

A dog vaccinated with a three-year product 20 months ago is current by the label but outside that lookback. The same source recommends raising the question with your veterinarian and having them confirm with the state office if there is any doubt.

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Pro Tip: If your pet’s rabies shot is 10 to 12 months old, ask your vet about a booster before you travel. Doing it at the same visit as the health certificate keeps everything on one document.

Health Certificate Timing

The certificate must be issued within 30 days of import. Our own pet import guide notes that a certificate issued more than 30 days before arrival will not satisfy Louisiana, even if it was valid when written.

Snowbirds who plan a slow drive south should count the days from the vet appointment to the state line, not to the final destination.

Puppies, Kittens, and Rabies Age Rules

Under the same administrative code, dogs and cats 3 months of age or younger are exempt from the rabies vaccination requirement. They still need the health certificate. Louisiana’s sanitary code, as summarized by Rabies Aware, requires dogs, cats, and ferrets over three months old to be vaccinated by a licensed veterinarian.

Dog Licensing for Winter Residents in Louisiana

Louisiana handles dog licensing at the parish and municipal level, so there is no single statewide tag to buy. Rules, fees, and grace periods differ between, for example, Orleans Parish and a small town in Acadiana.

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I could not verify specific parish license fees or residency thresholds for seasonal visitors in my research, so treat the following as a process rather than a price list.

Ask the parish animal control office or city clerk whether short-term residents must register a dog. Ask whether your home-state license is accepted, and for how many days. Bring your rabies certificate, since licensing offices generally tie registration to current rabies proof. Keep an ID tag and collar on your dog at all times.

Important Note: Breed-specific local rules can apply on top of licensing. If you own a bully breed, shepherd, or Rottweiler, review our guides on pit bull laws in Louisiana, German Shepherd laws, and Rottweiler laws.

Also check leash and tethering rules before you set up a yard. Louisiana’s dog chaining laws affect how you can restrain a dog outside a rental or RV site.

Pet Rules in Louisiana Rentals, 55+ Communities and RV Parks

Your landlord or park manager often matters more than the state. Pet limits, weight caps, breed restrictions, and monthly pet rent are set by the property, so ask before you sign a seasonal lease.

Hotels and motels are the one place state law speaks directly. Under Louisiana’s hotel and motel pet statute, no one may take a dog, cat, or pet into a room where a conspicuous sign prohibits pets, and violators face a fine of up to $25 or up to 30 days in jail, or both. Guide and service dogs are exempt.

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Lodging Type Who Decides Pet Rules What to Ask Before Booking Hotel or motel Property, within state statute Pet-friendly rooms, fees, deposit Seasonal rental Landlord or lease Pet rent, weight and breed limits, pet addendum 55+ community HOA or community rules Number of pets, size caps, guest-pet rules RV park Park owner Breed bans, leash rules, per-pet fees

Service Animals and Emotional Support Animals

Service animals have federal protection under the ADA and Fair Housing Act. According to US Service Animals, Louisiana has no stand-alone ESA statute, and ESAs travel on airlines as ordinary pets. If you rely on an ESA for housing, a housing attorney or HUD resource can tell you how the Fair Housing Act applies to a seasonal stay.

Driving or Flying With Your Pet to Louisiana

Driving gives you the most control. Plan pet-friendly stops, never leave a pet in a parked vehicle, and keep the health certificate and rabies record within reach in case you are asked for them.

Flying adds airline rules on top of the state’s. Heat and humidity close air cargo from May through September, and hurricane season is a scheduling risk from June to November, according to Canine Cab Company. Snowbirds traveling in winter mostly avoid both, but a spring return can run into warm-weather embargoes.

Pro Tip: Book pet cabin space early. Airlines cap the number of animals per flight, and the carrier must fit under the seat. Check the airline’s own pet policy and fee schedule before you buy a ticket.

Public transit is limited for pets. A Louisiana pet-travel resource, Lost Pets Louisiana, notes that bags and backpacks do not count as suitable carriers unless they are fully enclosed.

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If you are hauling more than a dog or cat, such as a horse or goats, see our guide to transporting livestock in Louisiana. LDAF also notes that a State Veterinarian order on New World Screwworm restrictions for interstate animal movement took effect June 5, 2026, which applies to livestock rather than household dogs and cats. You can read it on the LDAF animal transport page.

Heading Home: Taking Your Pet Back North From Louisiana

Louisiana does not require an exit certificate for a pet leaving the state, but your home state may have its own entry rules. Some states waive the health certificate for personal pets with current rabies proof, while others require a CVI. Check your home state’s veterinary or agriculture department before you leave.

Plan the paperwork around your spring departure. If your pet’s rabies vaccine expires while you are in Louisiana, get the booster locally and keep the new certificate with you.

Return-Trip Checklist

Confirm your home state’s entry rules for returning pets.

Renew rabies vaccination before it lapses if it will expire during your stay.

Collect copies of any Louisiana vet records, including heartworm and flea and tick treatment.

Cancel or update any parish dog license if required.

If your plans change and you end up relocating a pet permanently, or you share pet ownership with a former partner, read our overview of pet custody laws in Louisiana. For stray cats near your winter home, see feral cat laws, and for pets hit on the road, roadkill laws.

The essentials are short: a health certificate within 30 days, rabies within 12 months of entry, a local dog license where required, and a landlord or park that welcomes your pet. Sort those four before you cross the state line and your winter in Louisiana starts without a surprise.

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