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Animal neglect in North Dakota is defined by what an owner fails to provide, not by an act of violence. If you are asking what is considered animal neglect in North Dakota, the short answer is a failure to give an animal the food, water, shelter, or medical attention it needs. The state’s law is written in plain terms, and it applies to dogs, cats, horses, and other animals.

This article walks through the statute section by section. It is written to be careful and non-accusing, because many neglect situations start with an owner who is overwhelmed, ill, or unsure what an animal needs. You will see what the law says, where it is silent, and what to do if you are worried about an animal.

The rules come from Chapter 36-21.2 of the North Dakota Century Code, the state’s treatment-of-animals law. Local ordinances can add more rules on top of it.

What Is Considered Animal Neglect in North Dakota

The statute defines neglect as a failure to provide. For dogs and cats, neglect means failing to provide food and water, shelter from the elements, and necessary medical attention, each as appropriate for the species, breed, age, and physical condition. The dog and cat definition also covers the animal’s surroundings, which must be ventilated, cleaned, and free of conditions likely to cause injury or death.

For all other animals, the definition is slightly narrower. It means failing to provide food and water that is appropriate for the species and breed and sufficient to sustain health, minimal protection from adverse weather, and medical attention for injury or illness.

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Requirement Dogs and Cats All Other Animals Food and water Appropriate for species, breed, age, and condition Appropriate for species and breed, and enough to sustain health Shelter Shelter from the elements Minimal protection from adverse weather Medical care Necessary medical attention Medical attention for injury or illness Environment Ventilated, cleaned, and free of dangerous conditions Not listed as a separate item

Is Animal Neglect a Crime in North Dakota

Yes. Any person who willfully engages in animal neglect is guilty of a class A misdemeanor. The word “willfully” matters, and a later section explains what it means for prosecutors.

A neglect charge is the lowest of the state’s three animal-harm tiers. Abuse and cruelty carry heavier penalties, covered in the next section.

Animal Neglect vs. Animal Cruelty in North Dakota

The chapter separates neglect, abuse, and cruelty into different sections. Animal abuse is an act or omission that results in physical injury or death, and it is a class A misdemeanor for a first or second offense and a class C felony for a third or subsequent offense within ten years. Animal cruelty, which requires intentional conduct, is a class C felony.

In practical terms, neglect is about what was not done, such as missed meals or no vet visit. Abuse and cruelty involve injury or intentional harm.

What Counts as Animal Neglect in North Dakota: Food and Water

Food and water are the first items in both neglect definitions. For dogs and cats, the food and water must fit the animal’s species, breed, age, and physical condition. A puppy, a senior cat, and a nursing dog do not need the same thing, and the statute reflects that.

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For other animals, the food and water must be sufficient to sustain the animal’s health. That standard applies to horses, goats, rabbits, and similar animals. A missed bowl on a busy day is not what the statute targets; a pattern of not providing enough is.

Pro Tip: In North Dakota winters, a water bowl can freeze within hours. If an animal lives outdoors, check water more than once a day or use a heated bowl.

Shelter and Weather Protection Under North Dakota Neglect Law

The law requires shelter from the elements for dogs and cats, and minimal protection from adverse weather for other animals. Both are measured against what is appropriate for the species and breed. A short-haired dog and a husky have different needs in January.

North Dakota’s extreme cold makes this section especially relevant. The statute does not set a specific temperature or shelter size, so what counts depends on the animal and the conditions. Outdoor cats are covered by the same neglect standard as dogs, as described in this guide to leaving cats outside in the cold in North Dakota.

Veterinary Care and Untreated Illness as Neglect in North Dakota

Failing to provide medical attention is a listed form of neglect. For dogs and cats, the standard is “necessary medical attention.” For other animals, it is medical attention in the event of an injury or illness.

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The law also builds in a role for veterinarians. If a licensed veterinarian finds reasonable cause to believe an animal has been neglected, abused, or treated cruelly, the veterinarian may retain custody and must immediately notify law enforcement.

Cost is a real barrier for many owners. If you cannot afford care, contacting a local shelter or veterinarian early is better than waiting for an illness to worsen.

Unsanitary Conditions, Overcrowding, and Confinement in North Dakota

For dogs and cats, the neglect definition reaches the animal’s environment. The environment must be ventilated, cleaned, and free of conditions likely to cause injury or death, each appropriate to the species, breed, age, and physical condition.

That language covers heavy waste buildup, poor airflow, and hazards in a pen or room. The statute does not use the word “overcrowding” in its neglect definition, but a crowded space that is dirty or unventilated can fall under these environment requirements.

Caged animals on public display have their own rule. The cage must allow the animal to stand up, lie down, and turn or move about.

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Tethering and Chaining as Neglect in North Dakota

The neglect statute does not contain a separate tethering ban or a time limit for how long a dog may be tied outside. Tethering becomes a neglect issue when it leads to a failure to provide the items listed in the law, such as shelter, water, or a safe environment.

A dog on a chain with no shelter in subzero weather, or a tangled tether that blocks access to water, could meet the neglect definition. Cities and counties may have their own tethering rules, so it is worth checking local ordinances.

Abandoning an Animal in North Dakota

Abandonment is a separate offense. The chapter’s section list includes “Animal abandonment – Definition – Exemptions – Penalty” alongside neglect, abuse, and cruelty, which shows that the law treats it as its own category.

Boarding situations have a specific rule. The chapter states that failing to retrieve an animal within forty-eight hours after the agreed end of a boarding or service contract is not a violation of the neglect section. That language appears in the statute’s exemption provisions, and the full chapter text sets out the details.

If law enforcement takes custody of an abandoned animal, the officer must provide care and give notice of the animal’s custody. A five-day window applies for an owner to come forward.

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Leaving an Animal in a Hot or Cold Car in North Dakota

The chapter includes a section titled “Unattended animal in motor vehicle – Penalty.” A law enforcement officer may remove an animal left unattended in a motor vehicle when the animal’s health or safety is endangered.

That vehicle rule is separate from the neglect statute. One local summary lists the vehicle offense as an infraction with a fine only, while willful neglect is a class A misdemeanor. Because North Dakota summers and winters can both make a parked car dangerous, the safest approach is to leave the animal at home.

Animal Hoarding in North Dakota

North Dakota’s neglect chapter does not define hoarding as a separate crime. Hoarding cases are usually handled through the neglect and abuse provisions, since an owner with too many animals often cannot meet the food, water, shelter, and medical requirements for each one.

Seizure is the main tool. A law enforcement officer may petition the court for an order directing the seizure of any animal believed to have been neglected, abused, treated cruelly, or subjected to any act or omission in violation of the chapter.

Hoarding is often tied to mental health or isolation. If you are worried about someone you know, a gentle approach and a call to local authorities or a humane group can help both the person and the animals.

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What the State Must Prove: Intent, Recklessness, or Criminal Negligence in North Dakota

The neglect section uses the word “willfully.” A person who willfully engages in animal neglect is guilty of a class A misdemeanor. Abuse also uses “willfully,” while cruelty requires that a person act “intentionally.”

In plain terms, prosecutors generally have to show the failure to provide care was a knowing choice, not an honest accident. An owner who truly did not know an animal was sick is in a different position than one who saw the problem and did nothing.

The statute does not use the terms “recklessness” or “criminal negligence” in the neglect section. How a court reads “willfully” in a given case is a question for a judge or attorney.

Which Animals Are Protected Under North Dakota Neglect Law

The neglect definitions cover dogs and cats specifically, and then all animals other than those included in the dog and cat provision. That means horses, livestock, rabbits, birds, and other animals fall under the second definition.

The law does not protect every animal in every setting. Wildlife, fishing, hunting, and trapping are covered by exemptions, which are described below. For livestock-specific laws, see this overview of brucellosis laws in North Dakota.

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Exemptions to Animal Neglect Law in North Dakota

The neglect section lists activities that do not count as violations. Usual and customary practices in food, feed, fiber, and ornament production, including the livestock industry, and in the boarding, breeding, competition, exhibition, feeding, raising, showing, and training of animals are exempt, along with rodeo and animal racing.

The list also includes use of animals by exhibitors licensed under the federal Animal Welfare Act and fishing, hunting, and trapping. Pest and predator control, the humane or swift destruction of an animal for cause, and services provided by or under the direction of a licensed veterinarian are also exempt.

Normal farm and ranch practices

Rodeo and animal racing

Fishing, hunting, and trapping

Pest, vermin, and predator control

Humane destruction of an animal for cause

Veterinary services

The wording is “usual and customary,” so an unusual practice that harms an animal may not be protected. For hunters and landowners dealing with wildlife rules, see this page on chronic wasting disease laws in North Dakota.

Signs of Animal Neglect

The law is written around what is not provided, so the signs usually match the list of required items. Noticing one sign does not prove neglect, but several together are worth attention.

Visible ribs, hip bones, or a very thin body

No water, or water that is frozen or filthy

No shelter, or shelter that does not protect from wind, snow, or heat

Untreated wounds, limping, hair loss, or eye or ear problems

Heavy waste buildup or strong ammonia smell

An animal left outside in extreme weather for long periods

Matted fur or overgrown nails

Key Insight: Signs can have innocent causes, such as an illness the owner is already treating. Describe what you see, not what you assume about the owner.

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Is Animal Neglect a Misdemeanor or Felony in North Dakota

Neglect is charged as a misdemeanor. Willful animal neglect is a class A misdemeanor. Under the state’s sentencing rules, a class A misdemeanor carries a maximum of 360 days of imprisonment and/or a $3,000 fine, according to an animal-law compilation.

Offense Classification Animal neglect Class A misdemeanor Animal abuse Class A misdemeanor, class C felony on third offense within ten years Animal cruelty Class C felony

Neglect on its own stays a misdemeanor. The felony level applies to cruelty, and to repeat abuse.

How to Report Animal Neglect in North Dakota

Start with local law enforcement. Humane organizations in North Dakota do not have legal jurisdiction and must report complaints of abuse or neglect to local law enforcement. The North Dakota Department of Agriculture also directs people to the local agency with jurisdiction over where the animals are located.

Note the address or location, the date, and the type of animal. Write down what you see, such as no water or no shelter, without guessing at motives. Take dated photos or video from a public place if you can do so safely. Call the sheriff’s office or police department for that area. Follow up if conditions do not change.

For a fuller walk-through, see this guide to animal cruelty reporting in North Dakota.

Can You Report Animal Neglect Anonymously in North Dakota

The state’s neglect chapter does not set out an anonymous-reporting rule. Whether a local agency accepts an anonymous call depends on that agency’s own practice, so you can ask when you call.

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A report with specific details is more useful than one with a name attached. Include the exact location, a description of the animal, and what you observed. If you prefer to stay unnamed, say so at the start of the call.

What Happens After a Neglect Report in North Dakota

An officer may visit, speak with the owner, and decide whether a violation is occurring. In some cases an officer may issue a citation and allow a chance to correct the problem.

For more serious cases, the law provides for seizure. After seizing an animal, the law enforcement officer must provide care for it, either directly or through a contractual arrangement. If the officer refuses to return the animal to its owner, the owner may petition the court for an order directing its return.

If the owner is charged and convicted of willful neglect, the penalty is a class A misdemeanor. Many cases end earlier, when the owner fixes the problem.

Local Animal Neglect Ordinances in North Dakota

State law sets the baseline, and cities and counties can add their own rules. Local ordinances often cover tethering, outdoor shelter, pet limits, and vehicle safety, and they are often enforced more directly than the state statute.

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To find your local rules, check your city or county code, or call the city clerk or police non-emergency line. For another North Dakota animal rule that varies by situation, see this page on what happens if a dog bites someone in North Dakota. You can also read about endangered animals in North Dakota for wildlife rules that sit outside the neglect statute.

If you are unsure whether a situation counts as neglect, a call to local law enforcement or a veterinarian is a reasonable first step. The goal of the law is to get animals the care they need, and early help is usually the best outcome for everyone involved.

This article, North Dakota Treats Willful Animal Neglect as a Class A Misdemeanor, and the Law Spells Out What Owners Must Provide, appeared first on Animal of Things. Discover more animal wonders – VISIT Animal of Things NOW AND FOLLOW US FOR FRESH UPDATES!

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