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Duck hunting season in Maine 2026-27 opens on September 28 in the North Zone, but the Coastal Zone does not close until January 5, 2027. That gap of more than three months is why your zone matters more than any other detail on this page.

Maine splits waterfowl hunting into three zones and sets separate segments for each. Pick your zone first, then use the sections below for limits, licensing and gear.

Maine sets its dates inside the Atlantic Flyway framework, and the state publishes the final numbers on its migratory game birds page. If you are also planning other seasons, our Maine deer hunting season guide covers the firearm and archery dates.

Duck Hunting Season Dates in Maine 2026-27

Maine’s regular duck season runs from September 28, 2026 to January 5, 2027, depending on the zone. Duck season runs September 28, 2026 to January 5, 2027 across all zones. Each zone gets its own segments, shown below.

Zone Season Segments North Zone September 28 to December 5, 2026 South Zone October 1 to 10, 2026, and October 29 to December 26, 2026 Coastal Zone October 3 to 10, 2026, and November 5, 2026 to January 5, 2027

These dates match the zone table summarized by My Wild Report, which read them from Maine IFW. The state’s own season dates and bag limits page lists the Coastal Zone second segment as November 5, 2026 to January 5, 2027.

The same season covers mergansers and American coots. Check the zone and date together before you load the truck.

Duck Hunting Zones and Split Seasons in Maine

Maine uses three waterfowl zones: North, South and Coastal. It does not use a North, Central and South setup like some neighboring flyway states.

The North Zone runs as one long segment. The South and Coastal zones split their seasons, which gives ducks a break between the early and late segments.

The North and South line has been described as shifting in the western part of the state for 2026-27. It starts at the Maine and New Hampshire border in Gilead and runs east along a series of roads and routes to the New Brunswick border. The state’s migratory game birds page includes the official definitions of the North and South zone line and the Coastal Zone line, so read those before hunting near a boundary.

Pro Tip: If you hunt near a zone line, use the official zone definitions on the Maine IFW migratory bird page rather than a road map. A few miles can change both your opening day and your closing date.

Early Teal Season in Maine 2026-27

Maine does not run a separate early teal season in its published 2026-27 migratory bird schedule. Teal are taken during the regular duck season in your zone, under the same daily limit as other ducks.

The earliest regular duck opener is September 28 in the North Zone. In the South Zone the first segment is only ten days long, October 1 to 10, so plan those days early.

Youth, Veteran and Active-Duty Military Waterfowl Days in Maine

Maine’s youth waterfowl hunting days fall around the zone openings, and young hunters get a bag bonus. The state’s rule notes that in addition to the 6-bird daily bag limit youth can also take up to 5 birds of the species listed under the youth exceptions. Read the youth section of the rule for the exact species.

Youth hunters must hold a valid junior hunting license and be in the presence of a junior hunter supervisor. Veterans and active-duty military follow the regular season in Maine, with no separate published days in the 2026-27 schedule.

Check the dates and bag details on the Maine migratory bird rule before a youth hunt.

Duck Bag Limits and Possession Limits in Maine

The daily bag limit for ducks, mergansers and coots in Maine is 6 birds. No person may harvest in any one day more than the daily bag limit or aggregate daily bag limit, whichever applies. The possession limit is 18, which is three times the daily limit.

The six-bird limit is a general cap, and species restrictions cut into it. The federal framework adds that the daily bag limit may include no more than 4 of any species, with no more than 12 of any one species in possession.

Opening day has its own rule. On the opening day of the season, no person shall possess any freshly killed migratory game birds in excess of the daily bag limit.

Daily bag: 6 ducks, mergansers and coots combined under the general limit

Possession: 18 once the season is underway

Opening day: possession cannot exceed the daily bag limit

Closed season: no person may possess any freshly killed migratory game birds during the closed season.

Species Sub-Limits: Mallard, Pintail, Canvasback, Wood Duck and Scaup in Maine

Within the six-bird limit, several species carry tighter caps. Northern pintails and wood ducks are limited to a daily limit of 3 birds, with a possession limit of 9.

Scaup are the strictest. Scaup daily bag limit is one for the entire season, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service frameworks memo. Other species with reduced limits include black ducks, redheads, hen mallards and canvasbacks.

Species Maine Limit Notes Northern Pintail 3 daily, 9 in possession Wood Duck 3 daily, 9 in possession Scaup 1 daily bag for the entire season Eider 2 daily Black Duck, Redhead, Hen Mallard, Canvasback Reduced limits apply; see the official rule

One hunter guide summarizing the state’s rules lists the black duck, redhead, hen mallard, canvasback and eider group at 2 daily. Confirm your species limits against the official Maine IFW table and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service memo.

Pro Tip: Learn to tell hen mallards from drakes and scaup from ring-necks before you shoot. A single misidentified bird can put you over a species limit even when your total is under six.

Sea Duck, Coot and Merganser Seasons in Maine

Mergansers and American coots share the regular duck season dates in each zone, so you do not need to track a separate calendar for them. They are listed with ducks on the state season page.

Sea ducks get special treatment on certain dates. Maine’s lawbook explains that scoters, eiders, and long-tailed ducks may be harvested as part of the 6 bird daily limit on regular ducks on designated hunting days. Eider daily bag limit is two, per the federal frameworks.

The state’s 2026-27 hunting lawbook carries the sea duck language. Read it before heading to the coast, where sea duck hunting is concentrated.

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Hunting License Requirements for Ducks in Maine

To hunt ducks in Maine you need a valid Maine hunting license, resident or nonresident. Young hunters need a junior hunting license and a qualified supervisor.

A hunting license alone is not enough for adults. You also need the migratory waterfowl permits covered in the next two sections.

The state’s 2026-27 hunting seasons summary lists the license and permit rules that apply to migratory birds. Also see our Maine duck hunting laws page for a rules-focused look.

Federal Duck Stamp and State Waterfowl Stamp in Maine

Adult waterfowl hunters need both the federal duck stamp and Maine’s state waterfowl permit. One planner states it plainly: adults pursuing waterfowl need the Maine state waterfowl permit and the federal duck stamp.

Migratory waterfowl permits are not required to hunt crow, woodcock, common snipe, sora and Virginia rails, or gallinules, according to the state’s quick reference guide. They do apply to ducks, geese and mergansers.

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The Maine state duck stamp can be bought online, and the state also offers an e-stamp option through its own service page. Keep proof of both stamps on you in the field.

HIP Registration and Other Required Permits for Duck Hunting in Maine

Maine requires Harvest Information Program registration for migratory bird hunters. The state’s migratory game birds page has a dedicated section on H.I.P. stamp requirements.

HIP lets wildlife agencies sample hunters for harvest surveys, so it is quick and free of drama, but you cannot skip it. Make sure your license record shows the HIP designation before opening day.

A pheasant permit is a separate requirement that applies only to pheasant hunting in York and Cumberland counties. It does not apply to ducks.

Cost of a Duck Hunting License, Stamps and Permits in Maine

Your total cost is the sum of three pieces: the base hunting license, the state waterfowl permit and the federal duck stamp. Fees differ for residents, nonresidents and juniors.

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Maine IFW sets the license and permit fees, and the federal duck stamp price is set federally. Check the current prices on the state’s licensing pages and the federal stamp page before you buy, since fees can change between seasons.

Budget for shotshells and licensing together. Nonresidents should plan for a higher license cost than residents.

Nonresident Duck Hunting in Maine

Nonresidents can hunt ducks in Maine with a nonresident hunting license plus the same state waterfowl permit, HIP registration and federal duck stamp that residents carry. The licensing rule is a valid Maine license, resident or nonresident, per one hunter guide.

Plan your trip around the zone, not just the calendar. A nonresident coming in October will find the North Zone and the South Zone first segment open, while the Coastal Zone does not reopen until November 5.

If you are comparing out-of-state trips, our New York pheasant season guide shows how another Northeast state handles nonresident access.

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Duck Hunting Hours in Maine

Maine publishes a legal hunting hours chart, and migratory birds have their own set of times. The state notes that its time chart is not the sunrise and sunset time table but has already been adjusted to show the actual legal hunting hours.

Use the official Migratory Bird Hunter’s Legal Hunting Hours chart on the IFW migratory page for each date. Do not rely on a phone sunrise app, since legal shooting time is set by rule.

Pro Tip: Print the legal hours chart for your zone and keep it in your blind bag. Cell service on tidal marshes and inland lakes is unreliable.

Sunday Duck Hunting in Maine

Sunday is not a duck day in Maine. All dates are inclusive, but Maine does not allow Sunday hunting. If a season segment spans a Sunday, waterfowl hunting is still closed that day.

That affects planning in the short South Zone first segment, October 1 to 10. A Sunday inside that window removes one of your already limited days.

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Count your legal days before you book time off or a guide.

Legal Shotguns, Nontoxic Shot and Methods for Ducks in Maine

Maine requires nontoxic shot statewide for waterfowl hunting. The state’s migratory page lists nontoxic shot among its core topics, along with rules on wildfowl decoys.

The same page covers the pursuit of crippled waterfowl under power, a method rule that matters if you hunt from a boat. Read it before you motor after a wounded bird.

Use nontoxic shot only; lead is not legal for ducks

Follow the state’s rules on wildfowl decoys

Review the crippled waterfowl under power rule before boat hunting

Check the extra rules for Merrymeeting Bay and its game sanctuary

Where to Hunt Ducks in Maine: Public Land, Refuges and Private Land

The coast, tidal marshes, large lakes and river mouths are where waterfowl concentrate in Maine. The coast, tidal marshes, large lakes, river mouths, and managed wetlands attract ducks, geese, sea ducks, and brant.

Merrymeeting Bay is the best-known area and has its own laws, including a game sanctuary section. Haley Pond also has specific rules on the state page.

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For private land, get landowner permission before you hunt. Refuges and sanctuaries carry their own boundaries, so check the posted rules rather than assuming access.

Public Waterfowl Draws, Reservations and Daily Hunt Permits in Maine

Maine’s published 2026-27 migratory bird rules do not describe a statewide public waterfowl lottery or daily reservation system. Most hunters access public water and tidal areas with their license and stamps.

Some specific areas, such as Merrymeeting Bay, carry area rules that you should read on the state page. If a specific wildlife management area announces a permit or reservation program, the details appear on that area’s page.

Best Ducks to Hunt in Maine

Maine hunters chase black ducks, mallards, wood ducks, ring-necked ducks, goldeneyes and bufflehead, along with sea ducks on the coast. Black ducks are a Maine staple, though they carry a reduced limit.

Wood ducks are popular early in the season but are capped at 3 daily. Mergansers fill out many bags because they share the regular season.

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Species choice depends on where you hunt. Inland marshes and rivers offer puddle ducks, while the coast adds sea ducks and brant.

Best Time to Hunt Ducks in Maine

Early season, September 28 to October, favors local wood ducks and resident mallards in the North Zone. The first South Zone segment is October 1 to 10.

The late season is when northern birds push south. In the Coastal Zone, the second segment from November 5 to January 5 gives the longest run, which suits cold-weather flights and sea ducks.

Cold snaps and freezing inland water tend to push birds toward open tidal water. Watch the weather as much as the calendar.

Duck Hunting Tips in Maine: Decoys, Calling, Scouting and Blinds

Scout before you hunt. Find where birds feed and loaf, then set up downwind of that spot with the wind in your face.

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Keep decoy spreads modest in early season, when birds are local and wary. On tidal water, set decoys to match the current and the tide.

Scout two days before opener to confirm bird use Build or brush a blind that breaks up your outline Set decoys with a landing pocket in front of the blind Call sparingly; overcalling spooks pressured birds Pick up decoys and gear before leaving

Follow the state’s decoy rules, and remember nontoxic shot only.

Tagging, Transporting and Cleaning Ducks in Maine

Keep proof of species and sex on birds you transport, since species limits depend on it. Do not carry birds in excess of the bag and possession limits.

Waterfowl need no tag in Maine the way big game does. Clean birds promptly and keep them cool to protect the meat.

The possession rules from the lawbook still apply to birds in your vehicle and freezer. Opening day possession cannot exceed the daily limit, and closed-season possession of freshly killed birds is not allowed.

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Duck Hunting Season in Maine 2026-27: Frequently Asked Questions

When does duck season open in Maine?

The North Zone opens September 28, 2026. The South Zone opens October 1, and the Coastal Zone opens October 3.

When does Maine duck season end?

The Coastal Zone is the last to close, on January 5, 2027. The North Zone closes December 5, and the South Zone closes in late December.

What is the daily duck limit in Maine?

The daily bag limit is 6 ducks, with 18 in possession. Species such as pintail, wood duck and scaup have lower limits.

Can you hunt ducks on Sunday in Maine?

No. Maine does not allow Sunday hunting, and waterfowl hunting is closed that day even inside an open season span.

Do you need a duck stamp in Maine?

Adult waterfowl hunters need the federal duck stamp and the Maine state waterfowl permit, plus a hunting license and HIP registration.

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Where can you find the official Maine rules?

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife publishes the full rules on its migratory game birds page and in the season dates and bag limits listing.

This article, Maine Duck Season Opens September 28 in the North Zone but Runs Until January 5 on the Coast With a Six-Bird Limit, appeared first on Animal of Things. Discover more animal wonders – VISIT Animal of Things NOW AND FOLLOW US FOR FRESH UPDATES!

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