Explore amazing animal stories – visit Animal of Things Now and follow us!

Colorado’s muzzleloader hunting season in 2026-27 is split in two. The statewide window for deer, elk and moose already ran September 12-20, and the plains deer hunt east of I-25 is the last muzzleloader opportunity this year.

Colorado is also one of the strictest states for muzzleloader equipment. It bans scopes, pellets and sabots on most hunts, so a rifle that is legal in Ohio or Pennsylvania can put you in violation here.

This page covers dates, gear, tags, blaze orange and reporting. Colorado’s license year runs April 1 through March 31, so the 2026 season carries into early 2027.

Muzzleloader Season Dates in Colorado 2026-27

Colorado stacks its big game seasons in a fixed order: archery first, muzzleloader in the middle of archery, then four rifle seasons. Colorado Parks and Wildlife describes the muzzleloader season as starting in the middle of archery season.

For deer and elk, HuntWise lists muzzleloader as September 12-20, 2026, with archery running September 2-30. The season opens on the second Saturday of September and runs nine days, a structure that carries through 2029 according to GOHUNT.

Popular choice:Pet Trust Laws in Wisconsin: How to Protect Your Pet After You’re Gone

Species and Zone 2026 Muzzleloader Dates Deer and elk (west of I-25 and Unit 140) September 12-20 Moose September 12-20 Black bear September 12-20 Pronghorn September 21-29 Plains deer (east of I-25, except Unit 140) October 10-18

The pronghorn and bear dates come from Hunting Prime. The plains deer dates match the Colorado deer season breakdown. Check your hunt code in the CPW brochure before you load the truck.

What You Can Hunt During Muzzleloader Season in Colorado

Muzzleloader seasons cover deer, elk, moose, pronghorn and black bear. Each species has its own license type and caliber rule, so the tag in your pocket decides which animal you can shoot.

Bear is the easiest entry point. Colorado’s 2022 big game regulations let a hunter use an over-the-counter archery or muzzleloader bear license during any regular archery or muzzleloader deer or elk season west of I-25 or in Unit 140, per the CPW Chapter W-2 regulations.

Deer and elk: limited licenses, mostly by draw

Moose: limited licenses only

Pronghorn: limited licenses by draw

Black bear: over-the-counter and limited licenses

Early, Late and Special Muzzleloader Seasons in Colorado

The plains muzzleloader deer hunt is Colorado’s special muzzleloader season. It runs October 10-18, 2026, east of I-25 except Unit 140, and the CPW five-year season structure lists the same dates.

Pronghorn muzzleloader follows the deer and elk window, running September 21-29. Some hunt codes also use season choice licenses, which CPW’s 2026 brochure says let you hunt archery, muzzleloader or rifle seasons in specified units with the correct method until your license is filled.

Just for you:Pet Deposit Laws in Delaware: Caps, Refunds, Fees, and Your Rights as a Renter

Season choice licenses are offered for deer and bull or either-sex moose only.

Youth and Disabled Hunter Muzzleloader Seasons in Colorado

Colorado does not run a separate youth-only or disabled-hunter muzzleloader season. Youth hunters draw the same limited licenses and hunt the same September dates as adults.

Hunters who need accessibility accommodations should contact CPW directly through the agency’s hunting pages. Youth hunters still need to meet the hunter education rules covered below.

Colorado Muzzleloader Season Zones, Units and Counties

Colorado manages big game by Game Management Unit (GMU), not by county. Your hunt code ties a license to specific units, and a tag is only valid inside those boundaries.

The dividing line for muzzleloader dates is Interstate 25. West of I-25 and in Unit 140, deer and elk follow the September window. East of I-25, plains deer use the October window. Some units have their own structures as well, such as GMU groupings 61 and 681, where the brochure combines archery and muzzleloader seasons.

Related story below:Elk Hunting Season in North Carolina: Two Permits, One Raffle, and What Hunters Need to Know

Pro Tip: Match the unit on your tag to the unit map before scouting. Hunt codes for the same herd can differ between archery and muzzleloader, and CPW has floated standardizing Grand Mesa (E14) muzzleloader codes with archery codes.

What Counts as a Legal Muzzleloader in Colorado

A legal muzzleloader loads from the muzzle. CPW’s Chapter W-2 regulations cover muzzle-loading rifles and smoothbore muskets and require firearms to load from the muzzle.

Caliber depends on both species and projectile. The Colorado Hunting Guide, quoting 2 CCR 406-2 section 203, gives these minimums:

Species Conical Bullet Round Ball Deer, pronghorn, black bear .40 caliber .50 caliber Elk and moose .50 caliber .54 caliber

Bullet weight scales with caliber. The same source lists 170 grains as the minimum for .40 through .50 caliber, and Elk River Guns reports 210 grains for anything above .50. Buckshot is not legal for big game.

Scopes, Sights and Optics on a Muzzleloader in Colorado

This is where out-of-state hunters get caught. CPW’s brochure bars scopes or sighting devices that use artificial light, batteries or electronics, and Elk River Guns summarizes the practical result as open or iron sights only on muzzleloader-season hunts.

Read more:Illinois Ranks 35th for Animal Collisions at 1 in 195 Odds, but November Still Brings the Most Deer Crashes to Its Roads

Sight rules can vary by license, so read the rules attached to your hunt code in the brochure. If your rifle wears a scope you use in other states, swap it for iron sights before the hunt.

Common Mistake: Leaving a battery-powered red dot or lighted reticle mounted. The state regulation says electronic or battery-powered devices cannot be incorporated into or attached to the muzzleloader during muzzleloading seasons.

Powder, Pellets, Primers and Bullets Allowed in Colorado

Colorado’s regulations bar electronic devices on the rifle, and Elk River Guns reports that the state does not allow sabots, pelletized powder or smokeless powder. Cloth patches are not sabots, so a patched round ball is fine.

That leaves loose black powder or a loose substitute, patched round balls and conical bullets that meet the weight minimums above. Plan on loading powder by volume from a measure rather than using pre-formed pellets.

Ignition type matters in the truck. CPW’s brochure says it is illegal to have a loaded electronic-ignition muzzleloader in or on a motor vehicle.

Latest update:Ohio Drivers Face 1 in 108 Odds of Hitting an Animal, and Deer Crashes Peak in November

Muzzleloader Bag Limits and Antlerless Rules in Colorado

Your license sets your limit. Colorado licenses specify the species, sex and unit, and CPW tells hunters to harvest only the species and type indicated on the license they hold.

Antlerless animals are tied to specific licenses, often in lists that differ by herd. CPW’s Northwest Region proposals show how this shifts, including a question about changing List A antlerless elk licenses to List B in the Bear’s Ears (E-2) and White River (E-6) herds.

Muzzleloader Hunting License, Tag and Permit Requirements in Colorado

Most muzzleloader deer, elk, moose and pronghorn hunts are limited licenses by draw. Hunting Locator reports that every 2026 deer season was draw-only, and the primary draw deadline was April 7, 2026.

The 2026 secondary draw closed June 30, and leftover licenses went on sale August 4. Elk River Guns reports that CPW posts a reissue preview list every Tuesday at 11 a.m. MT, with returned licenses going on sale the following Wednesday.

You also need a qualifying license before applying for either draw. Qualifying licenses include an annual small game or small game/fishing license, per the CPW regulations. Next fall’s draw runs the spring before the season, so mark April on your calendar.

More like this:Cane Corso Laws in Louisiana: Bans, Bite Liability, and Insurance Rules

Hunter Education and Muzzleloader Course Requirements in Colorado

Colorado does not have a separate muzzleloader course requirement. The general hunter education rules apply to muzzleloader hunters the same way they apply to rifle and archery hunters.

Check CPW’s hunter education page for the age and certification rules that apply to you before you apply for a draw. Youth and first-time hunters should finish certification well ahead of the September opener.

Using a Muzzleloader in Archery, Rifle and Any-Weapon Seasons in Colorado

Muzzleloaders are legal in rifle seasons as well. CPW lists “associated methods” as shotguns, handguns, muzzleloaders of at least .40 caliber (.50 for elk and moose), hand-held bows and crossbows, and these are legal in rifle-season hunts.

The reverse does not work. During archery season you hunt with archery equipment, and during muzzleloader season you use a muzzleloader on a license valid for that method.

Season choice licenses are the exception, since they let you switch between methods within one license.

Continue exploring:Fireworks Laws and Pet Trauma in Arizona: What Owners Need to Know

Nonresident Muzzleloader Hunting in Colorado

Nonresidents hunt muzzleloader seasons on the same draw system, with the same equipment rules. Big game licenses issued to nonresidents are combination Big Game/Annual Fishing licenses, per Chapter W-2.

Ranching for Wildlife licenses are available to Colorado residents only. Nonresidents coming from scope-friendly states should plan their equipment first, because the sight and powder rules are the most common problem.

If you are comparing states, our New Mexico deer season guide covers a neighboring option.

Where to Hunt During Muzzleloader Season in Colorado: Public and Private Land

Muzzleloader hunters use national forest, BLM and state lands, plus private land with permission. Certain refuges also open to permitted muzzleloader hunting, and CPW’s brochure lists muzzleloader among the methods allowed on specified refuges.

Your hunt code, not just the land type, decides where the tag is valid. Western Slope Trellis reports that CPW reminds everyone using public lands in fall to prepare for shared use, especially during muzzleloader and rifle seasons.

Discover more:Antifreeze Poisoning Liability Laws in Massachusetts: Who Is Responsible and What You Can Do

For other Colorado game, see the pheasant season in Colorado and sandhill crane season pages.

Blaze Orange and Shooting Hours During Muzzleloader Season in Colorado

Muzzleloader hunters are not exempt from orange. Western Slope Trellis reports CPW requires at least 500 square inches of solid fluorescent orange or pink above the waist, plus a fluorescent hat or head covering visible from all directions.

Shooting hours for big game run from one-half hour before sunrise to one-half hour after sunset, according to CPW’s Chapter W-2 regulations.

Wear the 500 square inches above the waist. Add a fluorescent hat or head covering. Be off the hill by half an hour after sunset.

Sunday Muzzleloader Hunting in Colorado

Colorado’s big game regulations do not carve out a Sunday restriction for muzzleloader hunts. Legal days follow your license and the season dates for your hunt code.

The 2026 statewide window of September 12-20 includes a Sunday, September 13, and the plains hunt includes Sunday, October 11.

More on this topic:Traveling With Pets to Utah: Rabies Proof, Health Certificates, and What the Rules Require

Harvest Reporting, Tagging and Transport Rules in Colorado

Tag your animal as the regulations and your license direct, and carry the valid license for the species you took. CPW’s brochure also says to field dress and report big game that is accidentally killed.

Chronic wasting disease sampling is a growing part of this. According to Western Slope Trellis, CPW is requiring CWD samples from elk harvested during rifle seasons under selected hunt codes in 2026, and muzzleloader hunters should check their hunt code for any sampling requirement.

Transport carries gear rules too. Carrying a loaded firearm in or on a motor vehicle is a listed violation, and the loaded electronic-ignition rule applies to the muzzleloader specifically.

Muzzleloader Season Changes in Colorado for 2026-27

The season structure is stable. The 2025-2029 framework keeps muzzleloader opening on the second Saturday of September for nine days, so 2026 opens on September 12.

Open proposals are the thing to watch. As of September 28, 2026, CPW was asking for public input on 13 potential big game regulation changes in Northwest Colorado, including whether to standardize E14 Grand Mesa muzzleloader hunt codes with archery codes, according to the CPW news release.

Explore this topic:North Carolina Makes You Responsible for a Dead Animal on Your Land, but Roads and Wildlife Follow Different Rules

For your next muzzleloader hunt, confirm the gear rules first, mark the April draw date and keep your iron sights ready. The Colorado deer season page has the full rifle calendar.

This article, Colorado Muzzleloader Season Ran Sept. 12-20, but Plains Hunters East of I-25 Still Have Oct. 10-18 to Fill a Tag, appeared first on Animal of Things. Discover more animal wonders – VISIT Animal of Things NOW AND FOLLOW US FOR FRESH UPDATES!

Related Posts:

• Ohio Has No Closed Season on Coyotes, but Fur Taker Permit Rules Still Apply to Every Other Furbearer You Trap

• Leaving Pets Outside in Winter in Georgia: What the Law Requires

• Can Landlords Deny ESA in Virginia? What the Law Lets Them Refuse