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Crow hunting season in Virginia 2026-27 is one of the longest on the calendar, but it is not open every day. The state allows crow hunting on just four weekdays, and the season runs from mid-August into March.

Crows are federally regulated migratory birds, yet Virginia hunters skip the HIP registration that waterfowl and dove hunters need. This page lays out the dates, days, gear rules and identification points so you stay legal and out of trouble with ravens.

Rules below come from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) and the Virginia Administrative Code. If you also hunt deer in the fall, our Virginia deer season guide covers the overlap.

Crow Hunting Season Dates in Virginia 2026-27

Virginia’s crow season is set in state code by calendar formula. 4VAC15-80-10 and the Virginia Administrative Code, Chapter 80 make it lawful to hunt crow from the third Saturday in August through the third Friday in March, both dates inclusive.

For 2026-27, that works out to two windows listed by the DWR:

Where Season Dates Statewide (private land and general areas) August 15, 2026 through March 19, 2027 National Forest lands and DWR-owned lands September 2, 2026 through March 10, 2027

Those dates match the HuntingSeason.com Virginia listing, which mirrors the DWR calendar.

Crow Hunting Days of the Week in Virginia

You can hunt crows on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays only. The code names exactly those four days for each week of the season.

Sunday hunting for crows is not allowed. Virginia once listed Sunday as a crow day, but the state rescinded it and added Monday, effective August 1, 2017, according to the Virginia Register of Regulations. Older guides and forum posts may still show the previous schedule.

Pro Tip: Write the four legal days on your scouting notes. Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday are all closed to crow hunting, even on your own land.

Crow Hunting Closures During Deer Season and Nesting in Virginia

Virginia’s crow season has no separate deer-season closure written into the crow regulation. The season stays open on its four weekdays through the fall and winter, which means you will share woods and fields with deer hunters.

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Firearm deer season opens November 14, 2026 in every zone, per HuntingSeason.com. Wear blaze orange where required for deer hunters, tell neighbors where you will be, and avoid public lands crowded with deer hunters on opening weekends.

Nesting is handled by the calendar. The season opens in mid-August, after most nesting is finished, and closes in March before the next cycle ramps up. Outside those dates, crows are protected from recreational hunting.

Crow Hunting Hours in Virginia

The DWR crow rules do not publish a special shooting-hour window for crows. Virginia’s default rule for game animals is one-half hour before sunrise to one-half hour after sunset, as summarized by AskHunting.

Federal migratory bird rules set their own hours for other species, so confirm the daily hours for your hunt date in the DWR seasons guide. DWR also posts sunrise and sunset tables on its hunting regulations page.

Hunting License, HIP and Stamp Requirements for Crows in Virginia

You need a valid Virginia hunting license unless you qualify for an exemption. HuntWise lists the common ones: hunting on land you own, or being a Virginia resident under 12 or over 65.

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The big difference from other migratory birds is HIP. The DWR states that no HIP registration is required for crows. You also do not need a federal duck stamp, since crows are not waterfowl.

Virginia hunting license: required unless exempt

HIP registration: not required for crows

Federal migratory bird (duck) stamp: not a crow requirement

Nonresident Crow Hunting in Virginia

Nonresidents can hunt crows in Virginia with the appropriate nonresident hunting license. The same four-day, mid-August to March schedule applies to you as to residents.

If you plan to hunt on a licensed shooting preserve instead, the DWR notes that a nonresident needs either a nonresident hunting license or a special nonresident preserve license valid only inside preserve boundaries. Pen-raised birds are the focus there, not wild crows.

Crow Bag and Possession Limits in Virginia

Virginia sets no daily bag limit for crows. A season summary table from AskHunting lists the daily limit as none, with hunting only on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

No limit does not mean no responsibility. Take only what you will use or properly dispose of, and never leave birds lying in a field.

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Legal Firearms, Bows and Falconry for Crow Hunting in Virginia

Crow hunting is the most flexible small-game pursuit in Virginia when it comes to gear. The DWR says all methods may be used to hunt nuisance species, crow and small game.

That includes shotguns, rifles, handguns, and archery tackle such as longbows, recurves, compounds and crossbows. Shotguns, including muzzleloaders, cannot be larger than 10 gauge. Check local firearms ordinances too, since some localities add restrictions.

Falconry is a separate permitted activity under federal and state falconry rules. If you fly raptors at crows, confirm your permit terms with DWR before the season.

Nontoxic Shot and Shotgun Rules for Crows in Virginia

Unplugged shotguns are legal for crows. The DWR spells this out for hunters because crows are migratory, and migratory-bird hunting usually requires a plug limiting the gun to three shells.

Virginia’s crow rules do not publish a separate nontoxic shot mandate for crows. Steel shot is still the safe choice when you hunt near wetlands or on public land, where nontoxic requirements can apply to other species you may encounter.

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Pro Tip: Number 6 or 7.5 shot patterns well on decoying crows inside 35 yards. Use a modified or improved cylinder choke so you do not blow the pattern too tight on close birds.

Electronic Calls, Decoys and Baiting Rules for Crow Hunting in Virginia

Electronic calls are legal for crows. The DWR says electronic calls may be used on private and public lands, and you do not need the landowner’s written permission unless the property is posted.

That is a crow exception. The Virginia Administrative Code bans recorded wild animal or bird calls in taking game but exempts bobcats, coyotes, crows, foxes and raccoons. The same chapter prohibits live birds or animals as decoys, so use fake or mounted decoys only.

Federal baiting rules apply to migratory birds, so do not hunt over a baited field. Hunting over a crow-attracting scatter of corn or carrion is a risk, so ask DWR before setting up over any food source.

Crow Hunting Zones and Closed Areas in Virginia

Crow season is statewide, with a split only by land type. Private land and general areas follow the August 15 start. National Forest lands and DWR-owned lands open later, on September 2, and close earlier, on March 10.

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Local firearm ordinances can close areas to shooting even when the state season is open. Check city and county rules before you set up near neighborhoods, and avoid posted land without permission.

Where to Hunt Crows in Virginia: Public Land, WMAs, Refuges and Private Land

Private farmland is the top choice. Crows gather near livestock operations, corn stubble, and orchards, and landowners often welcome hunters who thin flocks.

On public land, the later-opening dates apply to National Forest and DWR-owned lands. Wildlife management areas fall under DWR lands, so use the September 2 to March 10 window there. Federal refuges set their own rules, so call the refuge office before you go.

The HuntingSeason.com summary notes federal openings at five Virginia stations, with a final rule effective August 31, 2026, so some refuges may have changed access.

Crow vs Raven Identification in Virginia

Common ravens share Virginia’s mountains with American crows, and ravens are protected. Take your time on the ID, because a wrong shot is a federal problem.

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The American crow (Corvus brachyrhynchos) is about 17 inches long with a fan-shaped tail and a short, straight “caw.” The common raven (Corvus corax) is larger, around 24 inches, with a wedge-shaped tail, a heavier bill and a deep croak.

Feature American Crow Common Raven Size About 17 inches About 24 inches Tail shape in flight Fan-shaped, even edge Wedge-shaped Call Higher, nasal caw Deeper croak Flight style Steady flapping Soaring and gliding Range in Virginia Statewide Mostly western mountains

Fish crows (Corvus ossifragus) also live in eastern Virginia and look almost identical to American crows. If you cannot tell which bird you are seeing, do not shoot.

Taking Crows Outside the Season in Virginia: Depredation and Nuisance Rules

Outside the season, you cannot simply shoot crows because they are a nuisance. Federal migratory bird rules cover crows, and depredation actions fall under the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and DWR guidance.

Federal regulations allow crows to be controlled without a permit only when they are committing or about to commit serious damage, such as damaging crops or ornamental trees, or creating a health hazard. Contact DWR before acting so you know which conditions and methods apply.

Pro Tip: Call your DWR regional office before any off-season control work. Document the damage with dated photos so you can show cause if questioned.

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Tagging, Transporting and Possessing Crows in Virginia

Crows do not need a tag or harvest report in Virginia. You carry your hunting license, and that is the main paperwork for the field.

Keep your birds in a cooler if you plan to eat them, and carry them out of the field rather than dumping them on the roadside. If you give a bird to another person, include your name and address on a note as a safe practice for migratory birds in general.

Best Time to Hunt Crows in Virginia

Early morning is the standard. Crows leave their roosts at dawn and move to feeding areas, so set up in a flight path an hour before sunrise.

Season timing also matters. Late summer brings young, naive birds that decoy easily. Winter brings large flocks and rich roost sites, especially after cold snaps, and the white-out days of January and February can produce great calling.

August and September: young birds, easy to decoy, but hot and buggy

October through December: moderate weather, but heavy deer hunter traffic

January through March: large flocks, bare trees, and the best visibility

Plan around the four legal days. Saturday has the most pressure on public land, so weekday hunts often work better.

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Crow Hunting Tips: Calls, Decoys and Scouting in Virginia

Scouting wins crow hunts. Watch where birds fly at dawn and dusk for two or three mornings, then set up near the flight line with cover behind you.

Wear full camouflage including a face mask and gloves. Crows spot bare skin. Sit tight against a tree line or in a ghillie blind. Set 6 to 12 crow decoys in the open and add an owl decoy for aggressive responses. Start with a hand call, using a few short caws before ramping up. Use an electronic caller, which is legal in Virginia, with distress or fight sounds. Pick up decoys quickly after shooting, because survivors learn fast.

If birds flare, change your volume or sound. Hunting the same field too often teaches crows to avoid it.

Cleaning and Eating Crow in Virginia

Crow is edible, though most hunters shoot them for pest control and sport. If you want to eat one, field dress it quickly and keep it cold.

Most of the meat is in the breast. Skin the bird, slice the breast away from the keel, and discard the rest. Soak the meat in salted water or buttermilk, then cook it low and slow in stews or braise it to avoid toughness.

If you are also planning upland trips, see our Virginia pheasant hunting season page for another small-game option.

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Crow Hunting Season in Virginia 2026-27: Frequently Asked Questions

When does crow season start in Virginia?

Statewide, it opens August 15, 2026 and closes March 19, 2027. National Forest and DWR-owned lands run September 2, 2026 to March 10, 2027.

Can you hunt crows on Sunday in Virginia?

No. Only Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday are legal days.

Do you need HIP for crows in Virginia?

No. The DWR says HIP registration is not required for crows.

Is there a bag limit on crows?

Virginia sets no daily bag limit for crows.

Can you use an electronic call?

Yes, on private and public lands. Landowner written permission is not needed unless the property is posted.

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Can you use a rifle or bow?

Yes. DWR says all methods may be used for crow, subject to local firearms ordinances.

Are ravens legal to hunt?

No. Ravens are protected, so confirm your target before every shot.

For neighboring-state comparisons, see our West Virginia deer season and North Carolina deer season pages, or the West Virginia goose season guide.

This article, Virginia Has No HIP Rule or Bag Limit for Crows, but Hunting Is Open Only Four Days a Week From August to March, appeared first on Animal of Things. Discover more animal wonders – VISIT Animal of Things NOW AND FOLLOW US FOR FRESH UPDATES!

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