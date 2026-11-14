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Beaver trapping season in Rhode Island 2026-27 opens November 1 on private land, and it does not close until March 14. That is a long window compared with many states, but the state land season is shorter, and two separate approvals stand between you and your first set.

You need a trapping license and a no-fee beaver permit, and every pelt has to be tagged by the Division of Fish and Wildlife before sale or export. This article walks through dates, gear rules, limits, reporting, and the practical timing that affects your catch.

Rhode Island adopts its trapping rules in the DEM’s hunting and trapping regulation (250-RICR-60-00-9), which is the authority for everything below. If you also hunt other game in the state, our Rhode Island deer season breakdown covers the other side of the abstract.

Beaver Trapping Season Dates in Rhode Island 2026-27

Rhode Island sets two beaver trapping windows depending on where you are. According to the Rhode Island Department of State rule text, the trapping season on private land is November 1 to March 14, inclusive, while the season on State Management Areas is December 1 to the last day of February, inclusive.

Land Type Opens Closes Private land November 1 March 14 (inclusive) State Management Areas December 1 Last day of February (inclusive)

The abstract for the 2026-27 seasons is published by DEM, so check it for any change before you set your first trap. The regulation text above is the active rule.

One timing rule matters on opening day. Traps may not be set, staked, or placed prior to 8:00 AM on opening day in the version of the rule published by the Department of State, and all traps must be removed by the last day of the season.

Beaver Hunting vs. Trapping Seasons in Rhode Island

Rhode Island regulates beaver as a trapped furbearer. The beaver season in the hunting and trapping regulation is written as a trapping season, with its own dates and its own permit, rather than a firearms season you can run alongside deer or small game.

That means a hunting license alone does not cover beaver. A current Rhode Island Trapping License is required to trap furbearers.

If you spend your fall in the woods with a gun first, you can plan around the other seasons using our guides to rabbit hunting in Rhode Island and turkey hunting in Rhode Island. Beaver season stays open long after those close.

Beaver Trapping Zones, Units and Open Counties in Rhode Island

Rhode Island does not divide beaver trapping into numbered zones or units. The state is small, and the only geographic split in the beaver rule is between private land and State Management Areas.

Harvest is still tracked locally. All trapped animals are recorded by county of harvest on your fur harvest report, so note the county for each animal as you go.

If you plan to trap on a DEM-managed area, review the area-specific packet DEM publishes for that property. Some management areas carry their own rules, and a few are closed to trapping entirely.

Beaver Trapping License and Trapper Education Requirements in Rhode Island

You need two approvals to trap beaver legally. All trappers participating in beaver trapping must first obtain both a Special Permit (no fee) issued by the Division of Fish and Wildlife Field Headquarters as well as a current RI Trapping License.

The trapping license is sold by DEM. In the 2023 hunting and trapping abstract, a resident trapping license was listed at $15.00 to $17.00 depending on the listed fee column, so confirm the fee for the 2026-27 license year when you apply. DEM offers the application for a trapping license on its forms page.

Buy or renew your Rhode Island trapping license from DEM.

Request the no-fee Special Beaver Trapping Permit from the Division of Fish and Wildlife.

If you trap State Management Areas, also get the area permit described below.

The regulation text I reviewed does not set a separate trapper education course as a condition of the beaver permit. Ask DEM Fish and Wildlife when you apply, because licensing procedures can change between regulation cycles.

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Beaver Permits, Lotteries and Quotas in Rhode Island

Rhode Island does not run a lottery or quota system for beaver. The permit is a no-fee approval, so any licensed trapper who requests it can get it.

The state lands permit works the same way. A Permit to Trap State Management Areas is required to trap on DEM management areas, in addition to a current Rhode Island trapping license, and permits are available at no fee from the Division of Fish and Wildlife.

Pro Tip: Request both permits before November. The state land season does not start until December 1, but you will want paperwork in hand when private land opens.

Beaver Bag Limits and Season Limits in Rhode Island

Rhode Island uses a season bag limit rather than a daily limit for beaver. The regulation defines it as the maximum number of game of a single species permitted to be taken by one person over the duration of the open season.

The current regulation text sets forty (40) beaver for Rhode Island resident trappers and twenty (20) beaver for non-residents. Earlier versions of the rule capped everyone at 20, so older guides that list a single 20-beaver limit are out of date.

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Nonresident Beaver Trapping in Rhode Island

Nonresidents can trap beaver in Rhode Island, but with a lower season limit and a reciprocity condition. The nonresident season limit is twenty beaver, and DEM’s abstract lists the nonresident trapping license as available if reciprocal privileges are allowed.

State law backs this up. Under Rhode Island’s fur-bearing animals statute, no license shall be issued to any nonresident from a state which does not afford to Rhode Island residents trapping privileges.

Nonresidents also need the same no-fee beaver permit and must follow the same tagging and reporting rules as residents.

Legal Beaver Traps and Trap Size Limits in Rhode Island

Body-gripping traps are the main legal tool for beaver. The use of body-gripping type traps with a jaw spread up to but not exceeding ten inches, measured hinge to hinge, is permitted for beaver.

Several other methods are off the table. The use of deadfalls, pitfalls, fish hooks, treble hooks, or other similarly sharpened instruments to catch, capture, or injure furbearers is prohibited. State law also restricts steel-jawed leghold traps, with limited exceptions.

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Every trap must be identifiable. Every trap set by a licensee must carry a license identification, insignia, or number in a design the director designates. The DEM abstract describes this as the trapper’s license number embedded or cut into the trap.

Water Sets, Submerged Traps and Setbacks From Beaver Dams and Lodges in Rhode Island

Placement rules are where beaver trappers most often get into trouble. Rhode Island requires that body-gripping traps for beaver be set completely submerged underwater and in a vertical position.

The setback is specific. Setting traps within ten (10) feet of a beaver lodge or bank den is prohibited, unless specifically allowed under a nuisance permit. Measure the distance before you commit to a set location.

The eRegulations summary adds a related limit for muskrat lodges, with a setback of eight feet. Since muskrat and beaver share the same wetlands, keep both distances in mind when you scout a pond edge.

Pro Tip: Carry a tape or a pre-marked stick. A ten-foot setback is easy to misjudge on a lodge with a sprawling brush apron, and a check by an Environmental Police Officer will not accept an estimate.

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Trap Check Times and Trap Tagging in Rhode Island

Rhode Island’s trapping summary materials describe a 24-hour trap check for traps, and the eRegulations text refers to enforcement within 24 hours of taking. Plan your line so you can run it every day.

Two tags are involved, and they are different. The trap itself must carry your license identification, as covered above. The animal must be tagged separately, because beaver and fishers must be tagged.

Daily checks also protect your catch. A beaver left in a set past a day’s end risks spoiled fur and a legal problem.

Where You Can Trap Beaver in Rhode Island: Public Land, State Land and Private Land

Where you set your trap decides which season dates and permits apply.

Private land: November 1 to March 14. DEM’s materials also describe written landowner permission as a requirement for private property trapping.

November 1 to March 14. DEM’s materials also describe written landowner permission as a requirement for private property trapping. State Management Areas: December 1 to the last day of February, with the no-fee Permit to Trap State Management Areas.

December 1 to the last day of February, with the no-fee Permit to Trap State Management Areas. Closed or restricted properties: Some DEM-managed areas prohibit trapping or limit use to a single activity.

The active rule lists several properties as hunting-restricted. For example, the Beaver River Preserve, Francis Carter Preserve, Queens River Preserve, King Preserve, Cuttyhunk Brook Preserve South, and Pocasset Ridge Conservation Area are listed for deer hunting only. Do not set traps on those properties.

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Also remember that no person shall engage in any activity that interferes with or interrupts lawful hunting or trapping on any lands open to public hunting and trapping. That rule protects you and applies to you.

Beaver Trapping Season Closures and Closed Areas in Rhode Island

The season closes March 14 on private land and on the last day of February on State Management Areas. On the closing day, remove every trap, because all traps must be removed by the last day of the season.

Closed areas come from the property-specific lists in the regulation. The active rule includes areas where no trapping is allowed and areas limited to deer hunting only, so check the DEM management area packet for each property before you scout it.

Seasonal closures also exist for other furbearers. For instance, there is no open season on bobcat or river otter, which matters for the incidental catch section below.

Protected Species and Incidental Catches When Trapping Beaver in Rhode Island

Submerged body-gripping sets reduce the chance of catching land animals, but wetlands hold other protected species. The regulation states that there is no open season on bobcat or river otter, and the hunting abstract notes the same for otter.

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Otter are the main risk on beaver water, since they travel the same channels and lodge approaches. Choose set locations and trap placement that keep an otter’s path away from your trap.

Possession rules apply too. The regulation limits possession of pelts or carcasses of otter, fisher, bobcat, or beaver, and unlawful take or possession of a road-killed furbearer is addressed in state law. If you catch a protected animal by accident, contact the Division of Fish and Wildlife or an Environmental Police Officer rather than keeping it.

Trapping Nuisance Beaver Outside the Season in Rhode Island

Beaver damage does not follow the season calendar. Flooded roads, clogged culverts, and killed trees can happen in July, and the regulation anticipates this with nuisance permits.

The ten-foot lodge setback is waived only when specifically allowed under a nuisance permit issued by the Division. That tells you nuisance work runs under DEM authority, not the regular season rules.

WildlifeHelp.org notes that Rhode Island has strict regulations on trapping problem beavers and prohibits translocation of any wild mammal. You cannot live-trap a beaver and release it somewhere else. Contact DEM Fish and Wildlife before you start a nuisance job.

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Beaver Pelt Tagging, Sealing and Registration in Rhode Island

Rhode Island tags beaver pelts rather than sealing them. All beaver pelts must be presented for tagging in accordance with beaver permit requirements and as prescribed by the DEM.

DEM’s trapping publication adds the practical consequence: fisher, coyote, and beaver pelts must be tagged by the Division of Fish and Wildlife prior to sale or export. Do not ship, sell, or send a pelt out of state before it carries a tag.

Skin and handle the pelt, keeping it intact. Contact the Division of Fish and Wildlife to arrange tagging. Present the pelt with your permit paperwork. Keep the tag attached through any sale or transfer.

Reporting Your Beaver Harvest in Rhode Island

Every trapper owes a harvest report. DEM states that all trappers are required to submit a fur harvest catch card at the close of the trapping season.

The penalty is lost access. Failure to return the card will result in a loss of trapping privileges for the following season. State law is just as direct, requiring a report of the number and species of fur-bearing animals taken within thirty (30) days of the end of the trapping season and before the expiration of the holder’s license.

Report even if you caught nothing. A zero report keeps your license renewal intact, and DEM uses the numbers to manage furbearers. Rhode Island’s annual furbearer harvest report is built from these mandatory returns.

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Selling Beaver Pelts and Fur in Rhode Island

You can sell beaver pelts in Rhode Island, but only after tagging. The tag requirement applies before sale or export, so a raw, untagged pelt cannot legally change hands.

Fur markets are the larger limit. DEM’s furbearer report observes that fur prices have never really recovered from the worldwide collapse, and it describes recreational harvest as staying at historically low levels. Expect modest returns on a beaver pelt.

If you sell animals or animal products online, review our guide to selling live animals online in Rhode Island for the separate rules that apply to live sales.

Best Time to Trap Beaver in Rhode Island

Beaver pelts are prime in the cold months, and Rhode Island’s season is set to match. The private land season starts November 1, but the best conditions usually come after hard cold arrives and before the thaw.

Open water is the deciding factor for submerged sets. Early in the season you work open ponds and channels, while a hard freeze can lock up a pond and force you to cut ice for under-ice sets. A late-season thaw in March reopens water, though pelts begin to rub and fade by then.

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November: Open water, easy access, pelts still coming into prime.

Open water, easy access, pelts still coming into prime. December to February: Prime fur. State Management Areas are open only in this window.

Prime fur. State Management Areas are open only in this window. March 1 to 14: Private land only, with thaw and flowing water to work around.

If you track other seasons to plan your calendar, our Rhode Island tick season guide helps with early fall and late winter scouting trips.

Beaver Trapping Season in Rhode Island 2026-27: Frequently Asked Questions

When Does Beaver Trapping Season Start in Rhode Island?

On private land, the season starts November 1 and runs through March 14. On State Management Areas, it starts December 1 and ends on the last day of February.

How Many Beaver Can You Trap in Rhode Island?

The season limit is forty beaver for resident trappers and twenty for nonresidents, according to the regulation text published by the Rhode Island Department of State.

Do You Need a Permit to Trap Beaver in Rhode Island?

Yes. You need a current trapping license and a no-fee Special Beaver Trapping Permit from the Division of Fish and Wildlife. State land trapping adds a separate no-fee permit.

What Size Trap Can You Use for Beaver?

Body-gripping traps with a jaw spread of up to ten inches, hinge to hinge, are permitted for beaver. They must be set completely submerged and in a vertical position.

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Do You Have to Report Your Beaver Catch?

Yes. Return your fur harvest catch card at the end of the season. Failing to return it costs you trapping privileges the following season.

Can You Trap Beaver Outside the Season?

Only under a nuisance permit issued by the Division of Fish and Wildlife. The regular season rules do not authorize off-season trapping.

This article, Rhode Island Beaver Trapping Runs November 1 to March 14 on Private Land, but State Land Closes at the End of February, appeared first on Animal of Things. Discover more animal wonders – VISIT Animal of Things NOW AND FOLLOW US FOR FRESH UPDATES!

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