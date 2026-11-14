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Woodcock hunting season in New Jersey is split into two zones, and the dates differ by more than a week depending on which side of the state you hunt. That surprises plenty of hunters who assume one statewide calendar covers every cover and covert. For 2026-27, the North Zone opens first, with the South Zone following in November.

This article walks you through the dates, daily limit, license and HIP requirements, shooting hours, legal methods, zones, public land options, and the grouse situation. It also shows you where to double-check everything before you load your shotgun.

One quick caution up front. New Jersey is a state where migratory bird rules combine federal frameworks with state choices, so a single missed requirement can turn a good day into a citation.

Important Note: Published sources disagree on the final South Zone closing date. The state’s 2026-27 migratory bird tables list the second South Zone segment as Dec. 19 to Dec. 31, while some third-party guides list Jan. 31, 2027. Treat the state’s published tables as your baseline and confirm with NJ Fish & Wildlife before you hunt late December or January.

Can You Hunt Woodcock in New Jersey?

Yes, you can. The American woodcock (Scolopax minor) is a legal migratory game bird in New Jersey, and the state is a significant stop on the flight. According to the NJDEP Division of Fish & Wildlife, woodcock are abundant during fall migration and some also spend winter here.

Related story below:Oklahoma Has No Crow Bag Limit, but WMA Closures and Shot Rules Still Apply Across Both 2026-27 Seasons

The state treats woodcock as a migratory bird, not a small game species. That means the season dates and bag limits come from the migratory bird tables, not the upland game bird table in the digest. The upland game bird page simply sends you to the migratory table for woodcock dates.

What about the outlook? As of the 2026-27 forecast from Ultimate Upland, woodcock is rated “Fair” and called the principal wild upland species worth watching in New Jersey, with migration timing, rainfall, and cold fronts driving results (Ultimate Upland). Dogs are allowed when hunting woodcock, which helps in the thick, wet cover these birds prefer.

Woodcock Hunting Season Dates in New Jersey

The 2026-27 season runs on a North and South Zone split. The state’s published 2026-27 migratory bird table lists these segments, and the Division’s proposed seasons document shows the same dates.

Zone Segment 1 Segment 2 North Zone Oct. 24 to Oct. 31, 2026 Nov. 3 to Dec. 5, 2026 South Zone Nov. 7 to Dec. 5, 2026 Dec. 19 to Dec. 31, 2026

Notice the gap in the North Zone. Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 fall between segments, and Nov. 1 is a Sunday. New Jersey does not allow migratory bird hunting on Sundays, so plan around that on every weekend of the season.

The New Jersey eRegulations migratory bird page was updated in September 2026 and lists the same zone dates, so you can cross-check them against the digest.

Give this a look:Indiana Duck Season Opens October 24 in the North Zone but Waits Until November 7 in the South Zone

Daily Bag and Possession Limits for Woodcock in New Jersey

The daily bag limit is 3 woodcock. The possession limit is three times the daily limit, which works out to 9 birds, according to the state’s migratory bird regulations.

The possession limit applies during each corresponding season, so you can hold up to 9 birds in the field, in your vehicle, and at home combined. Birds you give away or leave in cold storage still count until they are gone from your possession.

Daily bag limit: 3 woodcock

Possession limit: 9 woodcock (three times the daily limit)

Limits apply to each zone’s season, so check which zone you hunted when tracking birds

Licenses, HIP Certification, and Duck Stamp Requirements in New Jersey

Woodcock hunting needs fewer permits than waterfowl hunting. The NJDEP constant migratory game bird regulations say woodcock, rail, moorhen, and snipe require a hunting license and HIP certification only.

HIP certification costs $2 and is available at all license agents and online, per the state’s license purchase page. All hunters, including Apprentice License holders, must get it before hunting woodcock. The certification is valid from Sept. 1 to April 15 of the following year, and you can hunt immediately after registering.

A duck stamp is not required for woodcock. The NJ Waterfowl Stamp and Federal Duck Stamp apply to ducks, geese, and brant, so skip them unless you also plan to hunt waterfowl on the same trip.

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Requirement Woodcock Ducks, Geese, Brant NJ hunting license Yes Yes HIP certification ($2) Yes Yes NJ Waterfowl Stamp No Yes Federal Duck Stamp No Yes

Pro Tip: Beginning with the 2026-27 season, New Jersey accepts only a Hunter Education Course Completion Card as proof you qualify for a firearm, archery, or trapping license. A hunting license from another state no longer works as proof, according to the state’s license page.

Shooting Hours for Woodcock Hunting in New Jersey

Legal shooting hours for woodcock run from sunrise to sunset. The 2026-27 migratory table lists “Sunrise to sunset” for both zones, which matches the state’s constant regulations.

This differs from what some guides print. A few third-party sources list half an hour before sunrise or half an hour after sunset, but those hours apply to crows and certain goose seasons, not woodcock. When sources disagree, follow the state’s published table.

Because woodcock often feed and fly at dusk, the sunset cutoff matters. Check your phone’s sunset time before you walk into the last covert of the day, and unload when legal light ends.

Remember there is no Sunday hunting for migratory birds in New Jersey, so your hunting days are Monday through Saturday inside the open segments.

Further exploration:Migratory Bird Hunting Laws in Massachusetts: Season Dates, Licenses, and Rules for 2026-2027

Legal Weapons and Hunting Methods for Woodcock in New Jersey

A shotgun is the standard legal firearm for woodcock. Shot size may not exceed Size #4 for woodcock and crows, according to the NJ migratory bird regulations. Lead shot is permitted for woodcock, though the state encourages hunters to use lead-free or non-toxic shot.

Dogs are legal and often the difference between a full game bag and a long walk. The state’s upland game bird rules explicitly allow dogs when hunting woodcock. Woodcock tend to hold tight, so a pointing breed or a close-working flushing dog fits the cover well.

Baiting, traps, and nets are not allowed for migratory bird hunting, based on a third-party summary of state rules (Kalkal Online). Treat that as a reminder to hunt woodcock the traditional way, on foot over a dog, and confirm specifics in the digest.

Use a shotgun with shot no larger than Size #4

Carry your hunting license and HIP certification in your license holder

Check WMA-specific rules for hunter orange or other area requirements

Zones, Splits, and Closed Areas for Woodcock in New Jersey

New Jersey divides woodcock hunting into a North Zone and a South Zone, each with a two-segment split. The North Zone gets the early start in late October, while the South Zone opens in early November and carries into December.

Zones for migratory birds are described in detail on the state’s migratory bird hunting zones and closure areas page, which is referenced in the eRegulations migratory bird section. Look up the exact boundary line before you hunt near the dividing area, since which side of the line you stand on decides your dates.

Related story:Kentucky Has No Statewide Pheasant Season, but Three WMA Quota Hunts Still Run in 2026

Note that waterfowl uses a different zone system. Third-party guides point out that New Jersey uses North, South, and Coastal zones for ducks and geese, so do not assume the waterfowl map applies to woodcock.

The split structure creates two practical windows. Early North Zone hunting tends to find local birds, while the later segments overlap with the main flight as northern birds push south.

Where to Hunt Woodcock on Public and Private Land in New Jersey

Public land is your best starting point. Wildlife management areas with wet bottomland, young forest, and alder or briar thickets hold woodcock. The state has created and maintained habitat for the species, since woodcock need moist soils and early-successional cover, per Ultimate Upland’s summary of NJ Fish & Wildlife information.

Black River WMA in Morris County is a commonly cited option, with river bottom, swampy woodland, marsh, fields, and upland deciduous woods, and woodcock are among its listed species (AskHunting). Cape May is another historic staging ground for woodcock in the Garden State, and mid-December is a strong time to hunt the southern tip, according to Game & Fish.

Many WMAs are stocked with pheasant and run reservation or stamp rules. If you hunt a stocked area, anyone 16 or older hunting or possessing pheasant on designated WMAs needs a Pheasant and Quail Stamp, which costs $40. Hunting only woodcock does not trigger that stamp, but stocked-bird hunters in the same covers will be around, so wear orange and stay aware.

More on this:Grouse Hunting Season in Idaho: Dates, Limits, and Rules for 2026-27

For private land, get written or verbal permission before you enter, and ask about timing since landowners may restrict dog work during other seasons. Hunting leases are also an option through services such as Hunting Locator.

Pro Tip: Dry soil pushes earthworms deeper and birds with them. After a dry stretch, focus on low, damp ground near creeks and seeps, especially in the northern part of the state where rainfall has been heavier.

How Woodcock Season Overlaps With Grouse Hunting in New Jersey

It does not overlap, because there is no grouse season to overlap with. Ruffed grouse hunting is closed statewide in New Jersey, with no exceptions, according to the state’s upland game bird regulations. The state explains that ruffed grouse rely on young forest habitat, which makes up only about 5% of state forest lands, and populations have fallen below what supports a season.

Some third-party guides still list a grouse season in New Jersey, but those listings conflict with the state’s own closure. If you see a grouse date on a non-official site, trust the state digest instead.

This closure changes how you hunt woodcock in grouse country. You will likely flush grouse in the same northern covers where you find woodcock, and you must let them go. A dog that points a grouse is a good reason to keep a handle on your safety and your trigger.

Read more:Grouse Hunting Season in Utah: Dates, Limits, Permits, and Where to Hunt

If you want other upland or migratory options on the same trip, look at the dove hunting season in New Jersey guide, since dove season opens earlier in the fall and shares the migratory bird rules, including HIP.

How to Confirm Current Woodcock Regulations With New Jersey’s Wildlife Agency and USFWS

Season dates, zones, and hours can change between years, and the final published tables control. Start with the NJDEP Division of Fish & Wildlife migratory bird pages and the current-year hunting and trapping digest. The state’s migratory game birds page lists what you need to hunt woodcock and links to the constant regulations and zone maps.

Federal frameworks come from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. According to NJDEP, the Service sets season length, bag limits, and earliest and latest opening dates after consulting the flyway councils, and states then pick dates within those limits.

Open the current digest or eRegulations migratory bird page and read the woodcock rows for your zone. Confirm the zone boundary for the exact area you plan to hunt. Buy or confirm your HIP certification and carry it with your license. Check the specific WMA page for any area rules, closures, or reservation requirements. Call or email NJ Fish & Wildlife if any published source conflicts with another.

When a blog, app, or forum post disagrees with the state, the state wins. For related New Jersey rules, you can also read the deer hunting season in New Jersey and turkey hunting season in New Jersey guides, and the site’s overview of migratory bird hunting laws in New Jersey.

This article is for general information and is not legal advice. Regulations are set by the state and federal agencies, so verify every date, limit, and requirement with them before you hunt.

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