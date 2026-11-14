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If you hit an elk in Michigan, you cannot keep it. Elk are on the short list of animals that state law excludes from roadkill salvage, even though deer are allowed with a free permit. That one fact shapes almost everything else about what you can and cannot do after a crash.

Michigan’s elk herd is small and concentrated in the northern Lower Peninsula, so collisions are rare compared with deer strikes. When one happens, the rules on reporting, salvage, insurance, and liability still apply. This article walks through each step using the text of Michigan law and guidance from the Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Elk Collision Laws in Michigan: Quick Overview

Michigan has no separate statute just for elk crashes. Instead, the rules come from the state’s wildlife code, mainly MCL 324.40115, which governs possession of game killed in a vehicle collision. That section lists elk among the animals an individual may not possess after a collision.

Question Short Answer Can you salvage the elk? No. Elk are excluded from roadkill salvage. Should you call 9-1-1? Yes. The DNR tells drivers to call 9-1-1 to report a collision. Is it your fault? Generally no, though your own driving still matters. Is it covered by insurance? Usually only with collision coverage and subject to your deductible. Can you hit one on purpose? No. Intentional killing falls outside the salvage rules and can bring criminal penalties.

Do You Have to Report an Elk Collision in Michigan?

Michigan’s roadkill statute builds reporting into the salvage process, and the DNR’s salvage instructions tell drivers to call 9-1-1 to report the collision. Because an elk cannot be salvaged, there is no tag or notification to file with the DNR for the animal itself.

Reporting still matters for practical reasons. A large animal on or near the road is a hazard to other drivers, and a police report gives your insurer a record of what happened. Elk are also a managed species, so the DNR has an interest in knowing when one is killed or injured.

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Pro Tip: Note the road name, nearest cross street or mile marker, and the time of the crash before you call. Dispatchers use this to send the right agency and warn other traffic.

Who to Call After Hitting an Elk in Michigan

Start with 9-1-1. Dispatchers can send a local police department, sheriff’s office, or Michigan State Police trooper, and they can notify the DNR when wildlife is involved.

If you are in or near the elk range, a DNR conservation officer may respond. Michigan Conservation Officers are the Law Enforcement Division of the DNR, and they handle wildlife-related incidents. After the scene is cleared, call your insurance company to start a claim.

What to Do at the Scene After Hitting an Elk in Michigan

An elk can weigh several hundred pounds, so a crash can total a vehicle and injure occupants. Work through the scene in order:

Stop in a safe place, turn on your hazard lights, and check everyone for injuries. Call 9-1-1 and report injuries, your location, and that a large animal is involved. Stay in your vehicle if you are on a high-speed road and the shoulder is unsafe. Do not approach the animal. A wounded elk can kick or charge. Photograph the vehicle damage, the road, and the animal from a safe distance. Get the responding officer’s name and report number.

For more on how Michigan treats roadside collisions with large animals, see our guide to deer collision liability laws in Michigan, which covers many of the same fault and reporting questions.

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Who Is at Fault When You Hit an Elk in Michigan?

In most cases, nobody is. A collision with a wild animal is generally treated as a no-fault event for your insurance record, and one Michigan law firm notes that a deer strike is not considered an at-fault accident. The same logic applies to elk.

Where fault can shift is when you swerve. If you leave your lane to avoid an elk and hit another car, a guardrail, or a tree, the resulting crash may be treated differently from a straight impact with the animal. Michigan uses modified comparative negligence, so a driver who is more than 50 percent at fault cannot recover damages from another driver.

Common Mistake: Swerving hard at highway speed. Braking firmly and staying in your lane usually causes less harm than a secondary collision.

Does Insurance Cover Hitting an Elk in Michigan?

Damage to your own vehicle from an elk is typically a comprehensive or collision claim, depending on how your policy is written. You pay your deductible, and the insurer covers the rest up to your policy terms. Michigan’s no-fault system also provides personal injury protection for crash injuries, even when no other driver is involved.

Filing deadlines vary by policy. According to the law firm LSM, some uninsured or underinsured motorist policies require notice within 30 days, and other claims may need to be filed within one year of the loss. Read your own policy, since those windows come from contract language rather than a single statute.

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Can You Sue the State for Elk Collision Damage in Michigan?

Almost never. Wild elk belong to the public, and the state does not guarantee that animals will stay off roads. Michigan law also gives government agencies broad immunity from tort claims, with narrow exceptions such as defective roadway conditions.

A lawsuit would need to show that a road defect, not the animal, caused your damage. Simply hitting an elk near a state forest does not meet that bar. If you believe a road hazard played a role, talk to a Michigan attorney before any claim deadline passes.

Who Owns the Elk After a Collision in Michigan?

The state does. Michigan treats wild game as a public resource managed by the DNR, and the driver gains no ownership just by hitting the animal. For species that are allowed, the law gives the driver first choice at possession, and the DNR states that the driver of the vehicle has first choice to take the game.

That priority does not reach elk. Since elk are on the excluded list in MCL 324.40115, no driver or passerby can claim the carcass, and it remains state property for the DNR or law enforcement to handle.

Can You Keep and Eat Elk Meat After a Collision in Michigan?

No. The statute allows an individual to possess game killed in a collision only if the species is not on the excluded list, and the list names elk alongside moose, wolf, otter, and wild turkey. Taking elk meat home, even from an animal you struck, would be unlawful possession.

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Some third-party sites list elk as salvageable in Michigan, but the statute and the DNR’s own salvage page both exclude it. Follow the statute. If you want elk meat legally, the route is Michigan’s elk hunting season, which uses a drawing system with 200 licenses available for 2026 against more than 47,000 applicants, according to the DNR’s elk regulations summary.

Michigan Roadkill Salvage Permit for Elk: Rules and Deadlines

There is no salvage permit for elk in Michigan. The free roadkill salvage permit that the DNR offers covers deer and some other species, but the agency’s page says the permit cannot be used to possess elk, moose, bear cubs, and a list of other animals.

For deer, the statute gives you three ways to comply: obtain a salvage tag, promptly notify the DNR or local law enforcement of your intent to keep the animal, or state that intent when you call 9-1-1 as the driver. None of those options opens the door for elk. Our overview of roadkill laws in Michigan explains the deer process in detail.

Can You Keep the Antlers and Head From an Elk You Hit in Michigan?

No. The exclusion applies to the animal and its parts, so antlers, the skull, hide, and meat are all off limits. A bull elk’s rack may look like a harmless souvenir, but it is treated as part of a protected game animal.

The financial risk is real. Under MCL 324.40119, a person convicted of illegally possessing game must reimburse the state, and for elk that figure is $5,000 per animal. For an antlered elk, extra restitution applies at $250 per point for 8 to 10 points and $500 per point for 11 or more.

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Antler Size Base Restitution Added Per-Point Restitution Fewer than 8 points $5,000 None 8 to 10 points $5,000 $250 per point 11 or more points $5,000 $500 per point

Chronic Wasting Disease and Elk Salvage in Michigan

Chronic wasting disease (CWD) affects deer, elk, and moose, and it is one reason wildlife agencies restrict handling of carcasses. Michigan’s roadkill law lets the DNR Director suspend salvage in disease-affected areas by order, based on sound science, as described in the legislature’s analysis of the enacted salvage bill.

For elk, the point is moot because salvage is already barred. If you hit an elk or deer in an area with a CWD order, leave the carcass for officials and do not move it. Avoid handling brain or spinal tissue, and wash up after any contact.

Can You Donate or Give Away Salvaged Elk Meat in Michigan?

No, because there is no lawful salvaged elk meat to give away. Possession itself is the violation, so transferring meat to a friend, a food bank, or a processor would only pass along unlawfully held game.

The DNR does issue a commercial meat processing permit for businesses that accept wild animals such as deer, elk, and bear, according to the DNR wildlife permits page. That permit covers lawfully taken animals, such as those harvested by licensed hunters, and does not make a collision-killed elk eligible.

What Happens If the Elk Is Still Alive in Michigan?

Do not try to finish the animal yourself. The statute speaks of game that is killed in a collision or injured and euthanized “as allowed under law,” which means a trained officer, not a motorist, should decide whether to put the animal down. An injured elk is also dangerous.

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Stay back, keep other people away, and tell the 9-1-1 dispatcher the animal is alive. An officer will handle the situation. Michigan State Police have advised motorists against taking matters into their own hands.

Is It Illegal to Hit an Elk on Purpose or Leave the Scene in Michigan?

Yes to hitting one on purpose. The DNR’s salvage instructions state that the permit does not apply to an individual who uses a motor vehicle to kill or injure game intentionally. The DNR’s elk rules also say you cannot use a vehicle to hunt, pursue, worry, or kill an elk.

Violations involving elk carry criminal exposure. Under the wildlife statute, an individual who violates the part regarding the possession or taking of elk is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by up to 180 days in jail or a fine of at least $500, with restitution added under MCL 324.40119.

Leaving the scene is a separate question. If the crash injured a person or damaged another vehicle or property, Michigan’s traffic laws on stopping and reporting apply. For a crash involving only you and the animal, the practical rule is simple: stay, call 9-1-1, and document what happened.

When and Where Elk Collisions Happen in Michigan

Elk crashes cluster near the herd’s home range. The DNR notes that Michigan’s elk herd is centered in the Pigeon River Country State Forest, which covers more than 110,000 acres in the northern Lower Peninsula. Roads in and around that forest carry the highest elk risk.

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Dawn and dusk are the riskiest hours for any large wildlife, and fall brings more movement during the rut. Michigan overall ranks eighth among states for collisions with deer, elk, and moose, according to State Farm data reported by Patch, though most of those claims involve deer in the southern counties. That report’s figures are several years old, so treat them as a general ranking rather than a current count.

Elk Collision Laws in Michigan: Frequently Asked Questions

Can I take home an elk I hit in Michigan?

No. Elk are excluded from roadkill possession under MCL 324.40115, and the DNR salvage permit cannot be used for them.

Do I need a permit to keep elk antlers from a collision?

No permit exists for this. Antlers are part of the animal, and possessing them is unlawful.

Will my insurance go up after hitting an elk?

A wildlife strike is generally not treated as an at-fault accident, so it typically does not raise rates the way a driver-caused crash can. Your insurer makes the final call under your policy.

Should I call the DNR or the police?

Call 9-1-1 first. Dispatch can involve police, the sheriff, or a conservation officer as needed.

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Is the deer process the same?

No. Deer can be kept with a salvage tag or prompt notification. For related rules on other animals, see our pages on animal cruelty laws in Michigan and pet laws in Michigan.

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