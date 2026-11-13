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Pennsylvania’s state bird is also one of its hardest birds to hunt. Ruffed grouse numbers have fallen roughly 70% since the 1960s, according to researchers quoted by Lancaster Farming, yet the season stays open for those willing to work for a flush.

This guide covers grouse hunting season in Pennsylvania for the 2026-27 license year: dates, limits, licenses, legal methods, hours, and where to hunt. Every figure comes from Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) announcements and reputable hunting references, and you will see a clear note wherever you should double-check the official digest.

If you also hunt other game, our pages on turkey hunting in Pennsylvania and deer hunting in Pennsylvania cover the overlapping fall calendar.

Which Grouse Species You Can Hunt in Pennsylvania

You can hunt one grouse species in Pennsylvania: the ruffed grouse (Bonasa umbellus). It is the state bird, and the PGC’s small game seasons list it simply as “ruffed grouse.” No other grouse species is open to hunting in the state.

Ruffed grouse favor young forest. According to the Dive Bomb Industries regional guide, stands five to fifteen years past a timber cut, with aspen, birch, and dense ground cover, make ideal habitat.

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Most of the state’s grouse live in the northern forested region known as the Pennsylvania Wilds. PGC wildlife biologist Reina Tyl told Lancaster Farming that West Nile virus hit populations hard elsewhere, while higher elevations in the north saw less of it.

Key Insight: One species means one set of rules, but it also means you cannot substitute another bird if grouse are scarce. Plan around habitat, not just dates.

Grouse Hunting Season Dates in Pennsylvania

For 2026-27, the Board of Game Commissioners approved a ruffed grouse season of Oct. 17-Dec. 24. The board gave final approval in April 2026, and all 2026-27 seasons include the Sundays that fall within their start and end dates, except migratory game birds.

Some references describe the season as split, with a break during the firearms deer season. The PGC’s own 2026-27 announcement, however, notes that the seasons for squirrels, ruffed grouse, rabbits and pheasants will all remain open during the firearms deer season. That is a change from the split structure used in 2025-26.

Important Note: Several third-party sites still list the older split season (Oct. 17-Nov. 27 and Dec. 15-24). The PGC’s approved 2026-27 dates run continuously from Oct. 17 to Dec. 24, so confirm against the official digest before you plan a trip.

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Season Type Dates Daily / Possession Regular firearms season (statewide) Oct. 17-Dec. 24, 2026 2 / 6 Falconry season Sept. 1-March 31, 2027 2 / 6

Pennsylvania’s firearms deer season opens Nov. 28, so expect more hunters and orange in the woods from that point. For a closer look at that overlap, see our Pennsylvania deer season breakdown.

Daily Bag and Possession Limits for Grouse in Pennsylvania

The limit is 2 daily, 6 possession. Falconers hunting in the Sept. 1-March 31 window follow the same numbers.

The possession limit means the total you can have on hand at one time, including birds in your vehicle, camp, or freezer. If you take two birds a day over three days, you have reached six and must stop until you use or give away some of them under the digest’s rules.

Daily limit: 2 ruffed grouse

Possession limit: 6 ruffed grouse

Applies statewide, with no wildlife management unit (WMU) variation

Mentored hunters follow the same limits. The 2025-26 digest states that a mentored hunter can hunt squirrels, rabbits, hares, ruffed grouse and other species in their respective seasons and must follow daily and season bag limits.

Licenses, Stamps, and Special Permits for Grouse in Pennsylvania

You need a general Pennsylvania hunting license to hunt grouse. Licenses went on sale June 22, 2026, and are valid July 1, 2026 through June 30, 2027.

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Nonresidents can buy licenses as well, with sales for nonresidents beginning in July. You do not need an archery or muzzleloader add-on for grouse, since those privileges apply to specific deer and bear seasons.

Falconers need a PGC falconry permit in addition to a hunting license. The Hunterizer regulation summary lists a PA hunting license and a PA falconry permit for the falconry season.

Common Mistake: Some websites say a migratory game bird license is required for grouse. Grouse are not migratory birds, and the PGC’s season listings place them under small game. Do not buy a permit you do not need, but do confirm in the current digest.

First-time hunters must complete hunter education. The Game Commission offers in-person and online options, and online courses are available for hunters 16 and older.

Zones, Units, and Closed Areas for Grouse in Pennsylvania

Grouse season dates and limits are the same statewide, so you do not need to match a WMU to a different grouse calendar the way you do for deer or turkey. HuntingSeason.com lists the regular season zone as Statewide.

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Closed areas still matter. Some state game lands, state parks, and other properties restrict hunting, special-use areas, or Sunday activity. For example, the Penn State extension summary of PGC guidance notes that Sunday hunting in state parks was limited to three dates for the 2025-26 season, so check park rules for 2026-27 before you plan a Sunday hunt there.

State forests, by contrast, continue to permit hunting on all Sundays approved by the Game Commission. Always confirm the status of a specific tract on the PGC’s game lands maps or the managing agency’s page.

Our guide to bow hunting laws in Pennsylvania explains related property restrictions that sometimes apply on the same tracts.

Legal Weapons and Hunting Methods for Grouse in Pennsylvania

Most grouse hunters use a shotgun, and a light, quick-handling gun suits the thick cover. A reference guide recommends a twenty-gauge or a sixteen, while a Find A Hunt guide lists 20 or 12 gauge as common choices.

Open chokes and small shot work best because flushes are close and fast. Dive Bomb Industries suggests open chokes and light shot sizes like seven-and-a-half or eight. Always check the digest for current shot restrictions, since lead and nontoxic rules can apply on certain game lands.

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Falconry is a separate legal method with its own long season. Dogs are legal and helpful, especially pointing breeds that can work close in thick cover.

Fluorescent Orange Requirements

Pennsylvania’s orange rules depend on the season and the species you hunt. Find A Hunt states that hunters must wear a minimum of 250 square inches of blaze orange material on the head, chest, and back combined, but treat that as a starting point. Verify the exact requirement for small game in the current digest, especially when your grouse hunt overlaps deer season from Nov. 28 onward.

Shooting Hours for Grouse Hunting in Pennsylvania

Small game hunting hours run from one-half hour before sunrise to one-half hour after sunset. Ask Hunting summarizes the rule as small game and big game may be hunted from one-half hour before sunrise to one-half hour after sunset.

The Hunterizer regulation summary lists the same grouse hours: 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset. The PGC publishes daily sunrise and sunset tables in the digest, and hours shift by about four minutes for each meridian west of the 75th.

Look up sunrise and sunset for your date in the digest’s hunting hours page. Adjust for your location using the meridian map. Subtract 30 minutes from sunrise and add 30 minutes to sunset. Be in position before legal light, and unload when the clock runs out.

Pro Tip: Mornings tend to be best, especially on calm days when birds are feeding and moving, according to the Dive Bomb Industries upland guide. Late-day hunts work too, but plan your walk out before legal light ends.

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How to Identify Legal Grouse Versus Protected Look-Alikes in Pennsylvania

Because ruffed grouse are the only legal grouse, misidentification risk is lower than in states with several species. The real confusion comes from other forest birds and from stocked or protected species that share the same cover.

Ruffed grouse are chunky, brown or gray birds with a fan-shaped tail and a dark band near the tip. They flush with a loud wing burst, often at your back or off to the side, as one Appalachian guide points out when describing how flushes are sudden and often behind you.

Look-alikes and nearby game include:

American woodcock, a migratory game bird with its own season and a long bill

Ring-necked pheasant hens, which are larger with a long, pointed tail

Wild turkey poults, which have longer legs and necks

Protected nongame birds such as hawks and owls, which you may never shoot

If you cannot clearly identify the bird as a ruffed grouse, do not shoot. Species ID and season status are your responsibility, and the penalty for taking a protected bird is steep.

Hunters pursuing multiple upland species can also review our Pennsylvania dove season guide to see how migratory bird rules differ from small game.

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Where to Hunt Grouse on Public and Private Land in Pennsylvania

Start in the north. Northern and central counties such as Potter, Tioga, Clinton, Lycoming, and Cameron hold some of the best grouse habitat, with vast state forests, state game lands, and national forest tracts.

Named public tracts include the Allegheny National Forest, Sproul State Forest, and Tioga State Forest. One Hunting Locator guide recommends State Game Lands 176 in Centre County as a grouse-focused option with mature forest and decent access.

Land Type Typical Access What to Check State Game Lands Open to licensed hunters Parking, orange rules, special area closures State Forests Open to licensed hunters Sunday rules and seasonal closures Allegheny National Forest Open with state license Road and trail access Private land Landowner permission required Posted signs and written permission

On private land, always get permission before you hunt. Look for regenerating clearcuts and brushy edges, and ask landowners about recent timber work, since grouse favor young forest. According to Ultimate Upland, the 2026-27 population outlook is fair to poor, so expect to cover ground and do not count on a big year.

Habitat matters more than a specific tract. A mapped game land with older timber will often hold fewer birds than a smaller patch with fresh cuts.

How to Confirm Current Grouse Regulations With Pennsylvania’s Wildlife Agency

The Pennsylvania Game Commission sets and publishes all grouse rules. Its Seasons and Bag Limits page lists dates and limits, and the annual Hunting and Trapping Digest has the full text of regulations.

More story:Migratory Bird Hunting Laws in Kentucky: Season Dates, Licenses, and Rules Every Hunter Must Follow

Third-party sites often lag behind or repeat last year’s dates. The PGC’s own news release on the 2026-27 seasons and bag limits is a good cross-check for any date you see elsewhere.

Open the PGC Seasons and Bag Limits page and find ruffed grouse under small game. Download the current Hunting and Trapping Digest and read the hunting hours, orange, and shot rules. Check the status of any game land or state forest you plan to use. Call or email the nearest PGC region office if a rule is unclear.

Rules change between license years, and the board can adjust seasons at its meetings. Treat this article as a planning aid and the PGC as the final authority.

If you travel to hunt in other states, our pages on pheasant hunting in Montana and turkey hunting in Ohio show how seasons and licensing differ across state lines.

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