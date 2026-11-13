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Aggressive dog laws in California do not mention breed at all. The state looks at what an individual dog has done, and it sorts problem dogs into two legal tiers, “potentially dangerous” and “vicious,” each with its own consequences for the owner.

Separate rules cover who pays when a dog bites, when a leash is required, and what happens if a dog attacks another pet. This article walks through each of those pieces in plain terms, so you can see where you stand whether you own the dog, live next to one, or were on the receiving end of an attack.

Important Note: This article is general information, not legal advice. Local ordinances differ across California’s 58 counties and hundreds of cities, and statutes are amended, so confirm details with your local animal control agency or a licensed California attorney.

Aggressive Dog Laws in California: Quick Overview

California’s dangerous dog rules sit in Division 14, Chapter 9 of the Food and Agricultural Code. According to the Animal Legal and Historical Center, the chapter spans sections 31601 through 31683, with related provisions in the Civil Code (bite liability) and the Penal Code (sections 398 to 399.5).

The Legislature’s own findings say the state treats this as a statewide problem. The text of Food and Agricultural Code section 31601 attributes the number and severity of attacks to owners failing to register, confine, and control these dogs.

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Topic Short Answer Where to Read More Legal tiers Potentially dangerous and vicious Food and Agricultural Code 31602 and 31603 Breed bans Not allowed for dangerous dog programs Local and Breed-Specific Rules section Bite liability Strict liability for owners Civil Code 3342 Possible outcome for vicious dogs Destruction or strict court conditions Euthanasia section below

If you want the wider picture of how pet rules fit together in the state, the pet laws in California overview is a useful companion.

What Counts as an Aggressive, Dangerous or Vicious Dog in California

“Aggressive” is an everyday word, not a legal one. The law uses two defined terms instead, and a dog that growls or lunges is not automatically either of them.

Potentially Dangerous Dogs

Under section 31602, as summarized by the Connecticut General Assembly’s research report, a potentially dangerous dog is one that, without provocation, did at least one of three things. It engaged in behavior off its owner’s property twice in 36 months that required a person to take defensive action, it bit someone and caused an injury, or it injured or killed a domestic animal off the owner’s property twice in 36 months.

That report is dated, so check the current statute text before relying on the exact wording. Legal summaries from Nolo, which cites the 2026 code, describe the same structure.

Vicious Dogs

Section 31603 reserves the “vicious” label for more serious conduct. A dog qualifies if it severely injures or kills a person, unprovoked and in an aggressive manner. It also qualifies if it was already listed as potentially dangerous and, after the owner was notified, continued the behavior or the owner failed to follow the law, or if it was seized because of its owner’s dogfighting conviction.

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“Severe injury” has its own definition in section 31604. According to a California personal injury firm’s guide, it includes muscle tears, disfiguring lacerations, and injuries needing multiple sutures, corrective surgery, or cosmetic surgery.

When Aggression Is Legally Excused

Provocation matters. Per Nolo, a dog cannot be declared vicious or dangerous if it injured someone who was trespassing on the owner’s premises, teasing or abusing the dog, or committing or attempting a crime. Dogs may also defend people from unjustified attacks without being labeled.

The same protection extends to injuries against other animals in some situations. A dog working as a hunting, herding, or predator control dog on its owner’s property or under the owner’s control is excused, as is a dog responding to an animal that was tormenting it.

How a Dog Is Declared Dangerous in California

A bite alone does not trigger a designation. The process runs through an investigation, a petition, and a hearing, and the dog owner gets notice and a chance to respond.

An animal control officer or law enforcement officer investigates and decides whether probable cause exists that the dog is potentially dangerous or vicious. If so, the head of the animal shelter, animal control department, or local law enforcement agency petitions the superior court in the county where the dog lives, for a hearing. Section 31621 sets this out. The owner is served with notice and a copy of the petition. Under the statute text reproduced by the City of Burbank, the hearing happens no sooner than five working days and no later than ten working days after service. The hearing is open to the public and no jury is available. The court decides on a preponderance of the evidence whether the dog is potentially dangerous or vicious. The owner is notified of the decision and any orders in writing.

A city or county may set up an administrative hearing process instead of going to superior court. If an officer decides a dog is an immediate threat to public safety, the dog can be impounded until the hearing, according to the Connecticut General Assembly report.

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Pro Tip: If you are the owner, bring evidence of provocation, vaccination records, training certificates, and witness statements to the hearing. The statute lets you present evidence on why the dog should not be declared potentially dangerous or vicious.

Important Note: A bill introduced in the 2025-2026 session, AB 793, proposed heightened requirements for these hearings and a change to the burden of proof, according to the Senate Judiciary Committee analysis. Check the California Legislature’s website to see whether any version was enacted before relying on the preponderance standard described above.

Who Can Report an Aggressive Dog in California

Anyone can report a dog that bites or attacks people or animals. As Kornberg Law Firm explains, a report goes to local animal control, which may issue citations or order training, and in severe cases may ask to remove the dog from the community.

Your complaint carries more weight when it is formal. The statute says that whenever possible, a public complaint that supports the officer’s probable cause finding should be sworn to and verified by the complainant and attached to the petition.

Bite victims and their families

Neighbors who witness repeated incidents

Owners of pets that were attacked

Postal carriers, delivery drivers, and other workers

Veterinarians and medical providers who treat the injuries

Write down dates, locations, and what you saw, and keep photos and medical or veterinary records. Dogs that bite repeatedly can also face a separate court action. The Connecticut General Assembly report notes that when a dog has bitten people two or more times, an individual, district attorney, or city attorney can sue to determine whether the dog remains a danger.

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Dangerous Dog Owner Requirements in California

Once a court or hearing entity makes a finding, your obligations are specific. According to Nolo, an owner of a potentially dangerous dog must make sure the dog is vaccinated and licensed, keep it indoors or in an escape-proof enclosure children cannot enter, and allow it off the property only on a secure leash controlled by a responsible adult.

The Beliz Law Firm adds that owners may pay an additional licensing fee. One law firm summary also lists muzzling in public and posting warning signs as typical orders.

Requirement Potentially Dangerous Dog Vicious Dog Registration, license, vaccination Required Required if the dog is not destroyed Secure enclosure at home Required Court imposes conditions such as fencing Leash and adult control off property Required Required under court conditions Removal from the list Possible after 36 months of good behavior Not possible Fine for violations Up to $500 Up to $1,000

The fine amounts come from the Connecticut General Assembly report, which cites section 31662 and is several years old, so confirm current amounts with your local court. Removal rules come from a California law firm summary, and another firm notes that an owner can ask for earlier removal by showing changed circumstances such as training.

Your leash and containment duties overlap with ordinary local rules, and the leash laws in California guide covers how those work for dogs that have no designation. Vaccination and licensing duties are explained in the pet vaccination laws in California article.

Can an Aggressive Dog Be Euthanized in California?

Yes, but only for dogs found vicious, and only after due process. The Connecticut General Assembly report says local animal control can destroy a vicious dog if, after proceedings, it finds that releasing the dog would create a significant threat to public health, safety, and welfare.

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Euthanasia is not the only outcome. Per the same report, if a vicious dog is not destroyed, the court must impose conditions on the owner, such as fencing requirements, to protect the public. A city or county may also bar the owner from having any dog for up to three years if ownership would create a significant threat.

A potentially dangerous designation, by contrast, does not carry a destruction order. It leads to containment and licensing duties, and an owner who ignores them risks the dog being reclassified as vicious. That is why compliance after a first designation matters so much.

Important Note: Dogs involved in a fatal or severe attack may also trigger criminal exposure for the owner under Penal Code sections 399 and 399.5, which address owner negligence. If your dog is facing a vicious designation, speaking with a California attorney early is worth the cost.

California Dog Bite Liability: Strict Liability or One-Bite Rule

California is a strict liability state, not a one-bite state. Nolo’s California guide quotes the statute: an owner is liable for a bite “regardless of the former viciousness of the dog or the owner’s knowledge of such viciousness.”

Civil Code section 3342 applies when the victim was in a public place or lawfully on private property, such as a guest in your home. A “my dog has never bitten anyone” defense does not work. Homeowners insurance often covers these claims, though some policies exclude certain breeds, as Tofer and Associates points out. Without coverage, the owner is personally liable for damages.

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Strict liability under section 3342 is a civil rule about compensation. It is separate from the designation process, so a dog can leave an owner with a large claim without ever being declared dangerous. Provocation and trespass can still shape a case, so the facts of the incident matter.

Leash and Running-at-Large Laws in California

Statewide, California leaves most leash rules to cities and counties. That means a dog allowed off-leash in one town can be a citation risk in the next, so check your municipal code and park rules before heading out.

Dogs with a potentially dangerous designation face a stricter standard everywhere. As noted above, they may leave the property only on a substantial leash controlled by an adult. Strays and roaming dogs fall under local animal control, and a dog repeatedly found at large can supply the evidence needed for a later designation.

For a closer look at local leash requirements, see our California leash law breakdown. If you are dealing with dogs that have no owner at all, the feral dog laws in California article explains how those cases differ. Noise complaints follow a separate track, covered in barking dog laws in California.

Local and Breed-Specific Rules in California

Breed bans do not apply to dangerous dog programs. The Food and Agricultural Code says no program for the control of potentially dangerous or vicious dogs may be specific as to breed, a point quoted by Shouse California Law Group.

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The one exception is narrower. The Connecticut General Assembly report notes that breed-specific ordinances are allowed for spay and neuter programs and breeding requirements under Health and Safety Code section 122331. Pit bulls, Rottweilers, and German Shepherds are not illegal statewide, and a dog’s breed alone does not make it vicious.

Cities and counties still add their own rules. For example, the Los Angeles Municipal Code has separate provisions for vicious animals on private premises and menacing dogs, in sections 53.33 and 53.34.1. Your local animal services department can tell you which ordinances apply. If you own a German Shepherd and worry about breed stereotypes, the German Shepherd laws in California page covers what the law does and does not say.

Renters sometimes face a different obstacle, since landlords and insurers can set their own breed restrictions. Those are private policies, not state law, and assistance animals follow separate rules described in the ESA housing laws in California guide.

When an Aggressive Dog Attacks Other Pets or Livestock in California

An attack on another animal can count toward a designation. As the Beliz Law Firm explains, a dog that injures or kills a domestic animal can be declared potentially dangerous, but the attack must be unprovoked and must happen twice within 36 months and off the owner’s property.

You also have a civil remedy. According to Tofer and Associates, an owner whose dog attacks another dog is responsible for the injured dog’s veterinary expenses. To pursue a claim, you generally need to show the other dog was unprovoked and the owner failed to control it. Compensation can include vet bills and, in some cases, emotional distress damages.

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Kornberg Law Firm says California law lets pet owners take reasonable measures to protect a pet from immediate harm. It recommends separating dogs with objects rather than your hands where possible and using loud noises or commands first.

Livestock adds another layer. A dog that kills or injures chickens, goats, pigs, or cattle can create civil liability and local enforcement problems, and the rules for keeping those animals vary by zoning. These guides cover the related issues:

I did not find a specific statewide statute in my research that lets a livestock owner kill a dog that is attacking animals, so confirm that point with your county or an attorney before acting.

Aggressive Dog Laws in California: Frequently Asked Questions

Is a Dog Bite Enough to Make a Dog “Vicious”?

No. A bite causing a less severe injury can lead to a potentially dangerous designation. The vicious label generally requires severe injury or death to a person, a prior designation followed by continued behavior, or a dogfighting seizure.

Are Pit Bulls Banned in California?

No. California law does not set special requirements for pit bulls, and the state’s dangerous dog regulations rest on an individual dog’s conduct, not its breed.

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How Long Does a Potentially Dangerous Designation Last?

According to Hsr Legal’s summary, it usually lasts at least three years, though an owner may seek earlier removal by showing changed circumstances. Vicious designations cannot be removed from the list, per the Sally Morin Law guide.

Can I Be Sued If My Dog Has Never Bitten Anyone Before?

Yes. California’s strict liability rule makes owners liable for bites regardless of the dog’s history or the owner’s knowledge of it, as long as the victim was in public or lawfully on private property.

What Should I Do If a Dog Attacks Me or My Pet?

Get medical or veterinary care first, then report the incident to local animal control and keep records. If the dog’s owner is unknown or the dog is roaming, tell animal control that too, and consider speaking with an attorney about your claim.

Can I Challenge a Dangerous Dog Designation?

Yes. You are entitled to notice and a hearing where you can present evidence on why the dog should not be declared potentially dangerous or vicious. Different outcomes are possible depending on the evidence, so prepare documentation early.

The strictest outcomes in California are reserved for dogs with a proven record of unprovoked, serious harm, and the process gives owners a real chance to respond. Whatever side of an incident you are on, acting quickly, documenting everything, and contacting your local animal control agency are the steps most likely to protect people and animals alike.

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