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If you are wondering whether you can own a deer in Alabama, the short answer is no for nearly everyone. Alabama’s wildlife rules treat deer as protected wild animals, and the state has banned bringing live deer in from elsewhere for decades.

That does not mean every situation is identical. Game breeders, licensed facilities, and landowners with fenced wild deer fall under different rules than someone who wants a hand-raised fawn in the backyard.

This article walks through what the state’s rules say, who enforces them, what happens with found fawns, and what you can do instead. It is written to help you avoid a violation, not to lecture you about your reasons for asking.

Can You Own a Deer in Alabama?

For most people, no. The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) rule on restricted animals makes it unlawful to hold a live, protected wild animal, and deer are protected wildlife in the state.

The rule text, published in the Alabama Administrative Code, says that except as authorized by a permit issued before the date of the amendment, no one may have in possession any live, protected wild bird or wild animal. The same rule bars bringing in or possessing any member of the deer family from outside Alabama.

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A separate state hunting regulation summary lists the prohibition plainly. It is illegal to have in possession or keep in captivity any protected live wild bird or wild animal.

Pro Tip: Alabama is often described as a state with loose exotic pet laws. That reputation does not extend to deer. Deer are specifically named in the restricted list.

Is It Legal to Keep a Pet Deer in Alabama?

Keeping a pet deer is not legal for the general public. A deer raised by hand is still a protected wild animal under state rules, and there is no pet-deer category.

The rule does carve out one exception. “Possession” does not include deer restricted by natural or man-made barriers as long as the deer remain wild and are not subject to management practices of domesticated animals. That language covers wild deer living inside a fenced property. It does not allow you to capture, tame, feed by hand, or handle a deer like livestock.

If you manage a deer the way you would a goat or a dog, the exception stops applying. That is the line between a wild deer on your land and an unlawfully possessed animal.

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Which Deer Species Can You Own in Alabama?

No deer species is available to ordinary pet owners. White-tailed deer, the species native to Alabama, are protected wildlife. Out-of-state deer of any kind, along with elk, moose, and caribou, fall under the importation and possession ban for the deer family.

Alabama’s hunting regulations also address exotic game. The state’s summary of prohibited practices lists hunting any exotic game such as wild goat, wild sheep, deer other than white-tailed or fallow or elk except those certified prior to 2006. That tells you the state limited the exotic deer species that could be kept at licensed facilities, and closed the door to new ones.

In practice, the species that exist in Alabama’s licensed captive facilities are white-tailed deer and, in limited cases, fallow deer. These are held by licensed game breeders, not by private individuals as pets.

Do You Need a Permit to Own a Deer in Alabama?

Yes, and for a private individual the permit path is essentially closed. The restriction on possessing live protected wildlife applies unless a permit was issued by the Department before the date of the rule’s amendment.

The workable routes are institutional. Alabama’s cervid rules refer to members of the Family Cervidae held under a Game Breeder’s License, and to facilities with a public display of captive wildlife permit. These are regulated businesses or exhibitors, not backyard arrangements.

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Situation Status Under Alabama Rules Hand-raised pet deer at home Not allowed Wild deer inside a fenced property, left wild Not treated as possession Licensed game breeder facility Allowed under license and ADCNR rules Deer or other cervids brought in from out of state Prohibited

Which Agency Regulates Deer Ownership in Alabama?

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources regulates it. The rule on restricted animals sits in the Game and Fish Division chapter of the Administrative Code, with the statutory authority cited as Code of Ala. 1975, §§ 9-2-7, 9-2-8, 9-2-12.

The ADCNR Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division handles deer management and chronic wasting disease response. The Alabama State Veterinarian also has a role. State rules say all live captive Cervidae as prescribed by the State Veterinarian shall be made available to test for brucellosis, tuberculosis, and chronic wasting disease.

If you are unsure whether a situation counts as possession, contact the ADCNR Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division before acting, not after.

Where Can You Legally Get a Deer in Alabama?

For a private individual wanting a live deer, there is no lawful retail source. Importing one is banned, selling one is restricted, and capturing a wild deer counts as possession of a protected animal.

The only lawful channel is through a licensed game breeder operating under ADCNR rules, and those licenses are tied to the breeder’s facility, not to a buyer who wants a companion animal. If someone offers you a live deer for sale, treat it as a red flag.

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Hunters do take deer legally, but that is a harvest, not ownership of a live animal. If you want that route, see our guide to deer hunting season in Alabama for season structure and harvest rules.

Can You Keep a Fawn You Find in Alabama?

No. Picking up a fawn and keeping it counts as possessing a live protected wild animal, even when you mean well. Fawns are often left alone on purpose while the doe feeds nearby, so a fawn by itself is usually not abandoned.

If a fawn appears injured or you know its mother has died, the safer step is to leave it in place and contact ADCNR or a licensed wildlife rehabilitator. Do not feed it, and do not transport it across county lines on your own.

Observe from a distance for several hours without approaching. Keep pets and children away from the area. Call ADCNR if the fawn is visibly injured or the doe is confirmed dead. Do not bring it home, even temporarily, without direction from wildlife officials.

Common Mistake: Rescuing a healthy fawn removes it from a mother that was likely nearby. It can also expose you to a possession violation.

Fencing and Housing Rules for Owning a Deer in Alabama

Fencing matters because it affects whether deer count as possessed. The rule exempts deer that are restricted by natural or man-made barriers while remaining wild and unmanaged as domestic animals.

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For licensed facilities, enclosure standards are tied to disease control. ADCNR’s CWD response materials describe captive deer as members of the Family Cervidae held within a perimeter fence or confined area, and its surveillance plan notes that some facilities are double fenced to prevent direct contact between captive and wild deer.

Alabama does not publish a pet-deer fence standard, because pet deer are not an authorized category. If you are building a fence for a licensed operation, the specifications come from your license conditions and ADCNR, not from a general homeowner rule.

Chronic Wasting Disease Rules for Deer Owners in Alabama

CWD drives most of Alabama’s tight rules on live deer. Alabama has had a regulation banning the importation of all cervids into the state since 1973, and movement of live cervids within Alabama is closely regulated. That information comes from Outdoor Alabama’s CWD page.

The disease has since reached the state. A filing from ADCNR notes that a deer tested positive for CWD in Colbert County, Alabama on December 20, 2024, which prompted a management zone rule. You can read the filing in the emergency rule certification.

Under that framework, licensed captive cervid facilities face testing and movement limits. State veterinary rules require that if a cervid tests positive for CWD, the results are confirmed through another qualified testing facility, and facilities linked to a positive animal can be placed on non-movement status.

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Within a CWD Management Zone, rehabilitation is also restricted. The rule states cervid rehabilitation shall not be permitted within a CMZ, nor shall a cervid be transported out of a CMZ for rehabilitation purposes. Check the zone map with ADCNR before moving any deer or deer parts.

Can You Bring a Deer Into Alabama or Sell One?

You cannot bring a live deer into Alabama. The rule prohibits anyone from possessing, selling, offering for sale, importing, or bringing in any member of the deer family from outside the state. Importing, possessing, selling, or offering to sell live deer from outside Alabama is on the list of illegal acts.

Selling is restricted for the same reasons. Licensed breeders operate under conditions that include CWD testing, and unlicensed sales of live deer are not authorized.

Deer parts follow a different set of rules. Whole carcasses from other states cannot come in, but ADCNR allows completely deboned meat, cleaned skull plates with attached antlers if no brain or spinal tissue is present, raw capes under the same condition, upper canine teeth without root structure, and finished taxidermy or tanned hides.

Item From Out of State Allowed Into Alabama? Live deer, elk, moose, or caribou No Whole deer carcass No Completely deboned meat Yes Finished taxidermy or tanned hide Yes Cleaned skull plate with antlers, no brain or spinal tissue Yes

Do Local Zoning Rules Affect Owning a Deer in Alabama?

Local rules can add limits, but they cannot loosen the state ban. A city or county may restrict keeping livestock or wild animals on residential lots through its own ordinances, and a homeowners association can ban animals outright.

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Because the state already prohibits possessing a live protected deer, zoning rarely becomes the deciding question. It matters mainly for licensed operators, who still need to meet local land-use requirements on top of their ADCNR license.

If you are considering any property purchase with deer in mind, contact the county planning office and ADCNR before you commit. For neighboring-state comparisons, our article on deer rules in Georgia shows how another Southeastern state structures its wildlife regulations.

Are Deer Safe to Keep as Pets?

Not really. Deer are prey animals with strong flight instincts, and they do not become domesticated through hand-raising. Bucks in particular can become aggressive during the autumn rut, and antlers cause serious injuries.

There is also a disease dimension. CWD is always fatal in deer, and ADCNR notes that a deer infected by CWD can live years with the disease without symptoms. A captive deer that appears healthy is not necessarily disease free.

Deer also need large range, specialized nutrition, and veterinary care that most small-animal vets do not provide. Even when a hand-raised animal seems gentle, it can injure people unintentionally.

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Key Insight: Even where deer ownership is legal in other states, wildlife agencies generally advise against it. In Alabama, the legal barrier and the safety concerns point the same way.

What Can You Do Instead of Owning a Deer in Alabama?

If you like deer, there are several lawful ways to be around them. Each avoids the possession problem and keeps wild animals wild.

Watch deer in the wild. State wildlife management areas and parks give you legal viewing, especially at dawn and dusk.

State wildlife management areas and parks give you legal viewing, especially at dawn and dusk. Take up hunting. Legal harvest during season is allowed with the proper licenses and records. See Alabama’s deer season dates to plan.

Legal harvest during season is allowed with the proper licenses and records. See Alabama’s deer season dates to plan. Volunteer with a licensed rehabilitator. If you want hands-on work, ask ADCNR for a list of permitted wildlife rehabilitators.

If you want hands-on work, ask ADCNR for a list of permitted wildlife rehabilitators. Visit a licensed zoo or exhibit. Accredited facilities can lawfully hold deer under their permits.

Accredited facilities can lawfully hold deer under their permits. Manage habitat on your own land. Native plantings and water sources support wild deer without making you their keeper.

Feeding rules vary widely by state, and some prohibit it outright. For a look at how a different state handles that question, see our piece on feeding deer in New Jersey.

The simplest takeaway is that in Alabama a live deer belongs in the wild or in a licensed facility. If you come across a deer that needs help, call ADCNR rather than taking it home.

This article, Alabama Bans Out-of-State Deer and Keeping Wild Animals, So Pet Deer Are Off the Table for Most Residents, appeared first on Animal of Things. Discover more animal wonders – VISIT Animal of Things NOW AND FOLLOW US FOR FRESH UPDATES!

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