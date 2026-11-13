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Exotic animal permit requirements in Arkansas depend less on the word “exotic” and more on where your animal lands on a state species list. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) sorts captive wildlife into three buckets, and a species that is not listed at all is treated as prohibited. That catches a lot of first-time buyers off guard.

This article walks you through who regulates what, which animals need paperwork, which are banned, and what to expect if you apply. It also covers the other agencies and local rules that can stop a purchase even after the state says yes. Treat it as a planning guide, and confirm every detail with the AGFC before you buy an animal.

Important Note: This article is general information, not legal advice. Arkansas codes and species lists get amended, so check the current AGFC Code Book or call the Commission before you buy, move, or breed any animal.

Do You Need a Permit to Own an Exotic Animal in Arkansas?

Sometimes yes, sometimes no, and the answer turns on the species. According to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, no permits are required to import, breed, or sell species on the Unrestricted Captive Wildlife Species List (Addendum R1.01). Species on the Permit Required list are different: breeding takes a Wildlife Breeder/Dealer Permit (Code 09.07), and importing takes a Wildlife Importation Permit (Code 09.10).

Venomous reptiles get their own track. A Venomous Reptile Possession Permit under Code 09.17 is required to keep medically significant venomous species.

Even when no AGFC permit applies, you still need proof of where the animal came from. Our guide to legal exotic pets in Arkansas covers the species-by-species picture in more detail.

What Counts as an Exotic Animal in Arkansas?

Arkansas does not use one tidy definition of “exotic.” In practice, the state works with two ideas: non-native wildlife (Code 09.02 restricts possessing it in captivity) and native wildlife taken from or bred from Arkansas stock (covered mainly by Code 09.14). Domestic dogs, cats, and standard livestock fall outside both.

The AGFC sorts species as Unrestricted, Permit Required, or Prohibited, based on the risk they pose to native wildlife and habitats, human safety, or agriculture. A second agency enters the picture too. The Arkansas Department of Agriculture treats “zoo, wild, and/or exotic animals” as a category that needs an entry permit when crossing the state line.

So the label you use matters less than the list your animal appears on. Look up the species name, not the common name, since the codes use genus and species groupings.

Exotic Animals That Need a Permit in Arkansas

The Permitted Captive Wildlife Species List (R1.02) covers animals that may be bred, sold, or imported under Codes 09.07 and 09.10. Per the published R1.02 text, the amphibian entries include African bullfrogs, fire-bellied toads, and horned or Pacman frogs.

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Mammals on the permit list include capuchin monkeys, Bennett’s wallabies, and Canada lynx, based on a third-party breakdown of the AGFC code book. The AGFC itself says primates are classed as either Permit Required or Prohibited, and it names capuchins, marmosets, ring-tailed lemurs, and owl monkeys among the permit-required group.

Venomous snakes such as rattlesnakes and cobras sit on the R1.02 permit list too, which pulls them under the venomous reptile rules.

Category Permit Involved Code Reference Permit Required species (breeding or sale) Wildlife Breeder/Dealer Permit 09.07 Permit Required species (bringing into the state) Wildlife Importation Permit 09.10 Medically significant venomous reptiles Venomous Reptile Possession Permit 09.17, Addendum F1.08 Live-capture wildlife for education Conservation Education Permit 09.18, Addendum F1.10

Exotic Animals Banned as Pets in Arkansas

Anything on the Prohibited Captive Wildlife Species List is off the table for private owners. The AGFC also states that species not listed are prohibited by default, so an unfamiliar animal is a red flag, not a loophole.

The AGFC notes that limits apply to mountain lions, large carnivores, primates, and other species under Code 9.02 and Addendum R1.03. One third-party summary says Arkansas bans new private ownership of large carnivores, but verify the exact species against the AGFC Prohibited list rather than relying on a summary.

Keep in mind that prohibited does not always mean the animal can never be held. Code 09.01 carves out special permits for bona fide research, education, or conservation work, issued by the Chief of Wildlife Management.

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Exotic Animals You Can Own Without a Permit in Arkansas

The Unrestricted list (R1.01) is where most legal pets live. According to our exotic pets overview, it includes numerous parrot species, many lizard genera, various snake species, and select exotic birds.

Native wildlife has its own rule. The AGFC lets you keep up to six per household of captive-born, commercially obtained native wildlife species as personal pets, with some species restricted under Addendum R1.03. FindLaw’s state-by-state summary names bobcats, coyotes, foxes, opossums, rabbits, raccoons, and squirrels, though that page is several years old, so confirm against the current AGFC list.

Pro Tip: “No permit” does not mean “no paperwork.” Keep the seller’s receipt and breeder details. The AGFC says owners must be able to show proof of legal ownership.

Types of Exotic Animal Permits in Arkansas

Arkansas has no single “exotic pet permit.” Instead, you match your situation to one of several AGFC permits.

Wildlife Breeder/Dealer Permit (Code 09.07): required to breed Permit Required species, and to hold more than six native captive-born animals.

required to breed Permit Required species, and to hold more than six native captive-born animals. Wildlife Importation Permit (Code 09.10): required to bring listed species into or through Arkansas.

required to bring listed species into or through Arkansas. Venomous Reptile Possession Permit (Code 09.17): required for medically significant venomous reptiles, with caging rules in Addendum F1.08.

required for medically significant venomous reptiles, with caging rules in Addendum F1.08. Conservation Education Permit (Code 09.18): needed to hold more than six wildlife individuals captured from the wild in Arkansas, for education purposes.

needed to hold more than six wildlife individuals captured from the wild in Arkansas, for education purposes. Special research, education, or conservation permit: issued by the Chief of Wildlife Management.

Some third-party sites describe an “Exotic Animal Possession Permit.” Treat that label with caution, since the AGFC’s own materials describe the permits above instead.

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Which Agency Issues Exotic Animal Permits in Arkansas?

The AGFC issues the wildlife permits, through its Licensing Division. A AGFC fact sheet lists 501-223-6300 as the number to call for applications.

A second agency handles animal health at the border. The Arkansas Livestock and Poultry Commission, part of the Department of Agriculture, requires an entry permit and a certificate of veterinary health to import zoo, wild, or exotic animals, as shown in the published Rule 12.

In short, wildlife permits come from the AGFC and disease-control permits come from the agriculture side. Some purchases need both.

Arkansas Exotic Animal Permit Requirements (Experience, Vet Care, Enclosure, Insurance or Bond)

The code does not set a general experience test or an insurance or bond requirement for ordinary captive wildlife, based on the sources reviewed. What it does set are eligibility, housing, and health standards.

Eligibility: for the venomous reptile permit, the applicant must be at least 18 with no captive wildlife or cruelty conviction in the past five years, according to the Addendum F1.08 summary. The Conservation Education Permit packet uses the same 18-and-five-year language.

for the venomous reptile permit, the applicant must be at least 18 with no captive wildlife or cruelty conviction in the past five years, according to the Addendum F1.08 summary. The Conservation Education Permit packet uses the same 18-and-five-year language. Local approval: some permits require written proof from the county or municipality that your possession complies with local ordinances.

some permits require written proof from the county or municipality that your possession complies with local ordinances. Enclosures: wildlife must be kept in pens strong enough to prevent escape and keep other wildlife out, and males and females must be separated unless neutered.

wildlife must be kept in pens strong enough to prevent escape and keep other wildlife out, and males and females must be separated unless neutered. Vet care: non-native animals on the permit list need acquisition records and a veterinary disease certificate under Code 09.02, per the same third-party summary.

non-native animals on the permit list need acquisition records and a veterinary disease certificate under Code 09.02, per the same third-party summary. Venomous reptiles: locked enclosures, a locked escape-proof room, and warning signage.

If a source claims a bond or insurance is required for your species, ask the AGFC to point to the code section.

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How to Apply for an Exotic Animal Permit in Arkansas

Look up your species on the Unrestricted, Permit Required, and Prohibited lists at the AGFC captive wildlife page. Identify the permit that fits your plan: keep, breed, import, or display. Gather eligibility paperwork, including any proof of local ordinance compliance. Prepare housing that meets the caging and escape-prevention standards before you apply. Contact the AGFC Licensing Division at 501-223-6300 to get the application. If the animal is coming from out of state, request the separate entry permit from the Livestock and Poultry Commission.

One independent write-up mentions a notarized affidavit as a precursor to Commission review for certain large carnivore situations. Ask the AGFC whether your permit type requires one.

Exotic Animal Permit Cost and Processing Time in Arkansas

Fees vary by permit, and I could not confirm a current fee schedule for every type. One AGFC fact sheet dated March 2021 states that the importation permit costs $50, is good for one year, and expires every June 30. Treat that as a dated figure and confirm the current amount.

The sources reviewed give no official processing time. Ask the Licensing Division when you request the application, and build in extra weeks if you also need a local ordinance letter or an out-of-state health certificate.

Pro Tip: The June 30 expiration means a permit bought in May may only last weeks. Ask whether fees are prorated before you pay.

Inspections, Renewals and Record-Keeping in Arkansas

Inspections are baked into the permit terms. For venomous reptiles, the code says facilities and animals are subject to inspection by Commission employees or agents. Permittees get adequate notice and inspection during reasonable hours, and the Commission gives 30 days’ written notice to fix problems, per the Captive Wildlife Regulations.

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Record-keeping is just as firm. The same code requires records to be kept for as long as you hold the wildlife or five years, whichever is longer.

Permits can be suspended or revoked. If an animal escapes, a venomous reptile permittee must immediately start efforts to recapture it.

Exemptions to the Exotic Animal Permit Rules in Arkansas

Several exemptions exist. Species on the Unrestricted list skip the breeder and importation permits. The older captive wildlife codes also exempt certain farm-type animals, naming buffalo and emu among them.

People holding a valid U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service migratory bird permit may possess migratory birds under that permit, per Code 09.01. Dog trainers can get temporary permission to hold coyote, fox, squirrel, or raccoon for field trials and training.

Wildlife rehabilitators work under their own state or federal permits, and the AGFC regulates rehabilitation, education, and research uses separately.

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Grandfathered Exotic Animals and Existing Owners in Arkansas

I found no clear, current grandfather clause for general exotic pet owners in the AGFC materials. The venomous reptile rule does have a hard date: it is unlawful to possess a medically significant venomous reptile after July 1, 2021 without a valid permit.

If you already own an animal that is now regulated, do not assume you are covered. Gather your purchase records, the seller’s permit details, and any veterinary paperwork, then ask the AGFC in writing how your animal is treated.

Proof of legal ownership is the thing that protects existing owners, so keep it somewhere safe.

Wolf-Dogs and Other Hybrid Animals in Arkansas

My research did not turn up an AGFC code section that specifically addresses wolf-dogs. That gap matters, because wolves and other large carnivores fall under the restricted and prohibited categories, and unlisted species are prohibited by default.

Whether a particular hybrid is treated as domestic or wild can depend on its lineage and how a local agency reads the rules. Before you buy or adopt one, get the AGFC’s position in writing and check city and county animal ordinances, which often handle hybrids separately.

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Rabies vaccine status also gets complicated for hybrids, since no rabies vaccine is licensed for wolf-dog crosses. Our dog rabies vaccine page explains the baseline rules for domestic dogs.

Bringing an Exotic Animal Into Arkansas

You may need two sets of paperwork. The AGFC fact sheet says a Wildlife Importation Permit is required for certain species, and it also applies if you are simply driving wildlife through Arkansas. Moving legally owned captive wildlife within the state does not need an importation permit.

On the health side, the Arkansas Department of Agriculture says entry permits are required for zoo and exotic animals, and most animals need a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection issued within 30 days of entry.

Birds that are not poultry need a certificate within 30 days plus an entry permit. Most exotic ruminants need negative brucellosis and tuberculosis tests within 30 days before entry.

The entry permit request goes to the Livestock and Poultry Commission and must list the number and kind of animals, origin, proposed ship date, destination, consignor and consignee, and transport method.

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For pets like ferrets, see our page on ferret rabies vaccine rules.

Federal Rules That Apply on Top of Arkansas Permits

A state permit never replaces federal law. Migratory birds are the clearest case, since Arkansas code defers to a valid U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service permit for possessing them.

Other federal layers can apply depending on the animal, including endangered species protections, the Lacey Act, USDA licensing for exhibitors and dealers, and the federal rules for interstate movement that Arkansas health rules reference. I did not verify those specific federal programs in this research, so check each directly with the agency before you act.

If your animal is a protected species, review our page on endangered animals in Arkansas for context on what the state already protects.

County, City and HOA Rules on Exotic Animals in Arkansas

Local rules can be stricter than the state’s. The AGFC’s venomous reptile and education permits require written proof that your local jurisdiction allows the animal, so a city or county “no” can end your application before it starts.

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Check three places before you buy:

Your city or county animal control ordinance.

Zoning rules for your property, especially for outdoor enclosures.

HOA covenants, which can ban animals the state allows.

Get any local approval in writing. Our venomous animals page is a useful companion if your plans involve reptiles.

What Happens If Your Exotic Animal Permit Is Denied in Arkansas?

Denial usually traces back to one of the eligibility items: a recent captive wildlife or cruelty conviction, missing local approval, an animal acquired from an unapproved source, or housing that fails the standards. For venomous reptiles, the code says permits will not be issued to facilities that acquired stock by any method other than legal capture in Arkansas.

Ask the AGFC for the reason in writing, fix the specific problem, and reapply if the code allows it. I did not find a published appeals process in the sources reviewed, so ask the Commission what review options exist.

Do not keep or move the animal while the question is open. Under the AGFC code, wildlife held in violation can be forfeited to the Commission, and the AGFC can revoke or suspend existing permits.

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For adjacent requirements, see our guides to hunting license requirements in Arkansas and cat rabies vaccine rules.

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