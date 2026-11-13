Explore amazing animal stories – visit Animal of Things Now and follow us!

Photo by Sirwon Creations / pexels

Rifle deer season 2026 in Arizona does not start on one statewide opening day. Each hunt has its own dates, its own units and its own number of permits, and you can only hunt the one printed on your tag.

That makes the first question simple: which hunt number do you hold? This article walks through dates, units, legal rifles, tags, licenses, blaze orange, shooting hours, public and private land, and what you do after you take a deer. Where the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) publishes the rule, you’ll get the pointer to it. Where it doesn’t, you’ll get the rule in general terms.

Rifle Deer Season 2026-27 Dates in Arizona

Arizona’s general rifle deer hunts are draw hunts with set windows. According to the 2026-27 AZGFD hunting regulations, examples include Oct. 23 to Nov. 1, Oct. 30 to Nov. 8, Nov. 13 to Nov. 22, Nov. 20 to Nov. 29 and Dec. 11 to Dec. 31, 2026, depending on the hunt number.

Short whitetail windows also appear in the same booklet, such as Oct. 23 to Oct. 29, Nov. 6 to Nov. 12 and Nov. 27 to Dec. 6, 2026. Because it is Oct. 31 as you read this, some hunts are already under way and the Nov. 6 to 12 and Nov. 13 hunts are next.

Example Hunt Dates Units Legal Deer 1002 Oct. 23 to Nov. 1, 2026 2A, 2B, 2C Any antlered deer 1007 Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, 2026 6A Antlered mule deer 1008 Nov. 6 to Nov. 12, 2026 6B (except Camp Navajo) Antlered mule deer 1021 Nov. 13 to Nov. 22, 2026 13A Any antlered deer 1018 Nov. 20 to Nov. 29, 2026 12B Any antlered deer

Hunt dates are set by the Arizona Game and Fish Commission, so your tag controls what you can do, not a calendar on a website.

Reader's choice:Texas Rifle Deer Season Opens Nov. 7, 2026: Dates, Zones and Rules

Arizona Rifle Deer Season by Zone, Unit or Region

Arizona manages deer by game management unit (GMU) rather than by zone. The hunt number on your tag names the unit or units where it is valid, and a tag for 6A does not work in 6B.

Mule deer hunts cover northern and central units such as 5A, 5B, 6A, 7, 9, 10 and 12B. Coues whitetail hunts are concentrated in southeastern “sky island” units like 35A, 35B, 36A, 36B and 36C, per the AZGFD booklet.

North Kaibab and Arizona Strip: Units 12A and 12B carry low-permit mule deer hunts in October and November.

Units 12A and 12B carry low-permit mule deer hunts in October and November. Central and eastern mule deer units: Hunts such as 1009 (Units 7 and 9) and 1006 (Units 5A and 5B) run Oct. 30 to Nov. 8 with hundreds of permits.

Hunts such as 1009 (Units 7 and 9) and 1006 (Units 5A and 5B) run Oct. 30 to Nov. 8 with hundreds of permits. Southeastern whitetail units: Units 35B, 36A and 36B have several staggered hunts from late October into December.

Hunting in a unit outside your tag is a violation, so read the “Open Areas” column for your hunt number before you load the truck. Hunting Arizona in a neighboring state? Compare with our guides to deer hunting season in New Mexico and deer hunting season in Utah.

Legal Rifles, Calibers and Cartridges for Deer in Arizona

Arizona allows any legal firearm during general weapon seasons, and centerfire rifles are the common choice for big game. Handguns and some other firearm types may also be legal for big game under the department’s rules.

AZGFD publishes the exact weapon and ammunition standards in its annual regulations, so check that booklet for any caliber or bullet question rather than relying on a forum answer. Arizona also treats possession differently from use: carrying a firearm not authorized for taking wildlife is not prohibited as long as you do not use it to take wildlife.

Continue reading:Rabbit Hunting Season in Montana: Dates, Limits, and Rules for Hunters

Pro Tip: Match your rifle to the terrain. Southern whitetail hunts often involve long shots across canyons, while many mule deer units reward a flat-shooting caliber you have practiced with at distance.

Deer Tags, Permits and Draw Deadlines in Arizona

Rifle deer hunting in Arizona requires a permit-tag from the big game draw. The 2026 fall deer draw is over: Fish and Game Guide reports the deadline was 11:59 p.m. Arizona time on June 2, 2026, with results posted June 22, 2026.

That means a new rifle tag for this season is only possible through leftover tags, if any remain for your hunt. The next deer draw deadline is expected in June 2027, and AZGFD publishes the application schedule and leftover lists on its website.

Over-the-counter archery deer tags are separate from rifle tags and do not authorize a rifle hunt. For the full draw system, see our Arizona deer hunting season guide.

Hunting License Requirements and Costs in Arizona

You need a valid Arizona hunting license or combination hunt and fish license to apply for the draw and to hunt deer. The deer tag is a separate purchase on top of the license.

Don't miss:Drew a General Buck Tag in Utah? Your Rifle Hunt Is Nine Days Long

Item Resident Nonresident General hunting license $37 Not offered Combination hunt and fish license $57 $160 Draw deer permit-tag (includes application fee) $58 $315

These figures come from third-party fee summaries such as Hunting License USA, so treat AZGFD’s fee schedule as the final word when you buy. Licenses are valid for 365 days from purchase, according to Fish and Game Guide.

Nonresident tags are capped, and the 2026 allotment for OTC archery tags has sold out. For general rules beyond deer, see Arizona hunting laws.

Bag Limits and Antler Restrictions During Arizona Rifle Season

The legal deer is printed on your tag. In the AZGFD booklet it appears as “any antlered deer,” “antlered mule deer,” “antlered whitetail deer” or, in a few hunts, “antlerless deer.”

Most general rifle hunts are antlered-only, so a doe is not legal unless your hunt number says antlerless. Each permit-tag allows one deer, and Arizona’s limit is generally one deer per calendar year on draw permit-tags.

Common Mistake: Shooting a mule deer on a whitetail-only tag, or the reverse. Check the “Legal Wildlife” column for your hunt number before you squeeze the trigger.

Explore this:Big Cat Ownership Laws in New York: What Is Banned, Who Is Exempt, and Who Enforces It

Hunter Education and Age Rules for Rifle Deer Hunting in Arizona

Arizona sets youth rules by age. Youth hunters ages 10 to 13 must complete hunter education before hunting, according to Hunting Locator, and AZGFD lists the hunter education requirement and its exemptions in its regulations.

Youth-only deer hunts also exist, typically running in early to mid October, and they use a separate draw. Adults with no education certificate should check AZGFD before assuming they are exempt.

Young hunters from other states can compare rules in our guide to deer hunting season in Texas.

Blaze Orange Requirements for Rifle Deer Season in Arizona

Arizona has no statewide blaze orange requirement for deer hunters. Hunter-ed.com lists Arizona among the states with no statewide mandate, and recommends orange anyway when hunting with or near others.

Rifle seasons put several hunters in the same canyon, and orange makes you easy to spot against oak and juniper. Wear an orange cap or vest even though the law does not make you.

Additional reading:Feral Pig Hunting in Vermont: What the Law Allows and What to Do Instead

Pro Tip: Some public properties, such as certain wildlife areas or refuges, set their own clothing rules. Check the managing agency for your hunt area.

Legal Shooting Hours in Arizona

Big game hunting in Arizona follows daylight shooting hours, and AZGFD publishes the exact rule in its regulations. Plan to be in position and have a clear target before it is light enough to see, and stop when you can no longer identify your animal.

Because hunts are short, 7 to 10 days in most cases, losing an evening to a violation is expensive. Keep a sunrise and sunset table for your unit on your phone.

Sunday Rifle Deer Hunting Rules in Arizona

Arizona does not have a general Sunday hunting ban, so a rifle hunt can run on any day within your tag’s dates. Your hunt window is what limits you, not the day of the week.

A few specific areas, such as military lands or tribal lands, set their own access days and rules, so confirm the area you plan to hunt.

More from this series:Elk Hunting Season in Pennsylvania: Dates, Draw Rules, and Zones for 2026-27

Public Land vs. Private Land Rifle Hunting in Arizona

Your deer tag works on both public and private land inside the units on your tag. A tag does not give you permission to enter private property, so you need the landowner’s consent.

Much of Arizona’s best deer country is national forest, state trust land and Bureau of Land Management land, but access rules differ. State trust land generally needs a separate permit, and some units have closed areas, military installations, or tribal boundaries.

Check the open-areas column and footnotes for your hunt number for closures.

Get written or clear landowner permission for private land.

Confirm any extra permit for state trust land before you hunt.

For another western comparison, see how California handles deer season.

How Arizona Rifle Season Differs From Archery, Muzzleloader and Youth Seasons

Archery is the long season: the AZGFD booklet lists archery deer windows of Aug. 21 to Sept. 10, Dec. 11 to Dec. 31, 2026 and Jan. 1 to Jan. 31, 2027 for some units. Archery also has over-the-counter nonpermit tags, which rifle hunts do not.

Season Typical Timing Tag Type Archery Late August to January, by unit OTC nonpermit or draw Youth-only Early to mid October, by unit Draw Muzzleloader Mostly late October to mid November Draw General rifle Late October to December, by hunt Draw

Rifle hunts are shorter, more tightly capped and more crowded than archery. You get fewer days, so scouting your unit before your hunt opens matters.

Related reading:Big Cat Ownership Laws in Wyoming: What State and Federal Rules Allow

CWD Rules and Carcass Transport in Arizona

Chronic wasting disease (CWD) rules affect how you move a carcass, particularly if you hunt in or bring deer from another state. AZGFD publishes its current CWD and carcass import rules, and they restrict bringing certain high-risk parts into Arizona from states with CWD.

Deboned meat, cleaned skull caps and finished taxidermy are the usual allowed items under most state programs. Check AZGFD’s CWD page before you transport anything across a state line.

If you hunted elsewhere first, see our Pennsylvania deer season guide for how another CWD state handles it.

Tagging, Checking and Reporting a Rifle-Harvested Deer in Arizona

Tag your deer right away at the kill site, following the instructions printed on the permit-tag. Arizona uses online harvest reporting, and the AZGFD booklet lists reporting deadlines by species.

For fall 2026, Fish and Game Guide says to report your deer online within 48 hours. Confirm the deadline for your own hunt in the AZGFD regulations before you head out.

Hot topic:Michigan Bobcat Hunting Is Residents-Only With Free Kill Tags, but You Must Register Every Cat You Take

Tag the animal at the site as the permit-tag instructs. Keep the tag with the carcass during transport. Submit your harvest report on the AZGFD website within the deadline.

Hunters who did not fill a tag should also check whether AZGFD asks for an unsuccessful-hunt report.

Rifle Deer Season in Arizona: Frequently Asked Questions

When Is Arizona Rifle Deer Season 2026?

It depends on your hunt number. General rifle hunts in the AZGFD booklet run in windows from Oct. 23 through Dec. 31, 2026.

Can You Still Get a Rifle Deer Tag This Year?

The main draw closed June 2, 2026. Any remaining tags would come through leftover sales, so check AZGFD for what is still available.

Do You Have to Wear Blaze Orange in Arizona?

No statewide rule requires it, but wearing orange is a smart safety choice during rifle seasons.

How Many Deer Can You Take?

Each permit-tag is good for one deer, and the species and antler requirement is printed on the tag.

Trending article:Sept. 15 to Dec. 31: Wyoming Wolf Hunting Season Dates and Quotas

Can You Hunt on Sundays?

Yes. Arizona has no general Sunday hunting ban, so you can hunt any day your tag allows.

For a deeper look at tags and weapons, read our full Arizona deer season page, or compare with New Mexico if you are planning a second hunt.

This article, Can You Hunt Deer With a Rifle in Arizona in 2026? What the Rules Require, appeared first on Animal of Things. Discover more animal wonders – VISIT Animal of Things NOW AND FOLLOW US FOR FRESH UPDATES!

Related Posts:

• Feral Pig Hunting in Kansas: What the Law Allows and Prohibits

• Can You Hunt Deer With a Rifle in Maine Right Now? What Maine Law Requires

• Rabbit Hunting Season in Rhode Island: Dates, Limits, and Rules for Cottontail Hunters