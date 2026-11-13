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Pet deposit laws in Delaware are more specific than in most states, and that works in your favor as a renter. The Delaware Code sets a hard ceiling on what a landlord can ask for a pet deposit, spells out the order in which damage gets charged, and bans pet deposits entirely for certified support animals.

The rules are not airtight, though. Delaware says almost nothing about non-refundable pet fees, puts no cap on monthly pet rent, and leaves a few questions to interpretation. This article walks through each one so you can read your lease with confidence, whether you are a tenant in Wilmington, Dover, Newark, or a beach town in Sussex County.

Most of what follows comes from 25 Del. C. § 5514, the security deposit section of Delaware’s Residential Landlord-Tenant Code. Where sources disagree or the statute is silent, this article says so plainly.

Important Note: This article is general information, not legal advice. For a specific dispute, read the current statute or talk to a Delaware attorney or a tenant legal aid organization.

What Is a Pet Deposit in Delaware?

A pet deposit is money a landlord collects at the start of a tenancy to cover damage an animal might cause. It is held as security, not earned as income. If your pet leaves the unit in good shape, the money comes back to you.

Delaware treats it as its own category inside the security deposit statute. A pet deposit is subject to subsections (b), (e), (f), (g) and (h) of § 5514, which cover where deposits are held, how they are returned, and what happens if a landlord mishandles them. In practice, that means the same protections you have for a regular security deposit apply to your pet deposit.

You can read the full text of the provision on FindLaw’s copy of the Delaware Code. Delaware also has related animal rules you may run into as a pet owner, such as its pet vaccination requirements.

Does Delaware Allow Landlords to Charge a Pet Deposit?

Yes. The statute states directly that a landlord may require a pet deposit. It is a permitted charge, not a loophole.

What Delaware does not do is force landlords to accept pets. No state law mandates that landlords accept pets, except for assistance animals, so a landlord can set a no-pets policy, restrict breeds, or limit size and number. Whatever the rules are, they should be written into your lease.

If you are still apartment hunting, the renter’s guide to pets in Delaware apartments covers what to ask before you apply.

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Maximum Pet Deposit in Delaware

The cap is one month’s rent. The statute says no landlord may require a pet deposit in excess of 1 month’s rent, regardless of the duration of the rental agreement. That applies to week-to-week, month-to-month, and fixed-term leases alike.

The cap is a flat number tied to rent, not to the animal. It doesn’t scale up for larger pets or multiple animals, so a Great Dane does not unlock a higher ceiling than a cat.

Monthly Rent Maximum Pet Deposit $1,000 $1,000 $1,400 $1,400 $1,800 $1,800

The ceiling is not the norm. Most landlords ask for far less, as the section on typical amounts below shows.

Does a Pet Deposit Count Toward Delaware’s Security Deposit Limit?

This is where sources disagree, so read your lease closely. The statute describes the pet deposit as something a landlord may require as an additional deposit from a tenant with a pet, which reads as separate from the regular security deposit. Several property-management sites, however, say pet deposits count toward the one-month total.

For example, Hemlane’s Delaware guide says security deposits including pet deposits generally cannot exceed one month’s rent unless the tenant voluntarily agrees to a higher amount in writing. Its worked example: with $1,500 rent and a $1,000 standard deposit, the maximum pet deposit would be $500. Another source, the American Apartment Owners Association, reads the statute the other way, saying landlords may request an additional pet security deposit equal to one month’s rent.

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Important Note: The statute’s wording (“additional deposit” plus a separate one-month pet cap) and the secondary sources do not line up cleanly. If your landlord is asking for a combined deposit above one month’s rent, ask where the lease justifies it, and consider confirming with a Delaware attorney or legal aid office.

One more detail matters either way. Deposits can exceed one month’s rent in some cases, as long as the tenant “agrees to a higher amount which must be specified in the rental agreement.” A higher figure should never appear as a surprise at move-in.

Pet Deposit vs. Pet Fee vs. Pet Rent in Delaware

These three charges look similar on a lease but work very differently. Only the deposit is regulated by the statute in a meaningful way.

Charge How It Works Refundable? Delaware Limit Pet Deposit One-time payment held as security Yes, minus pet damage One month’s rent Pet Fee One-time charge, often labeled as a cleaning or administrative cost Usually no No statutory cap; must be reasonable Pet Rent Recurring monthly charge added to rent No No statutory cap

The table reflects the way landlords may charge a one-time pet deposit, monthly pet rent, or both, with no statewide dollar limit on pet fees beyond a reasonableness standard. Pet rent does not count toward any deposit limit, because it is rent, not security.

Read the labels on your lease carefully. A charge called a “fee” may be fully non-refundable, while one called a “deposit” has to come back to you if there is no damage.

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Are Pet Deposits Refundable in Delaware?

Yes, to the extent your pet did not damage the unit. A deposit is held as security, so what is left after lawful deductions belongs to you. The money must be returned if no pet damage occurs.

The statute sets the order of deductions: damage to the rental unit caused by an animal is first deducted from the pet deposit, and where the pet deposit is insufficient, such damages may be deducted from the security deposit. That order protects your regular deposit, so a scratched door frame hits the pet deposit before it touches the rest.

Normal wear and tear is off limits for both. Delaware’s definition covers natural deterioration from ordinary use, such as minor scratches on floors, slight carpet wear, or small nail holes.

Are Non-Refundable Pet Fees Legal in Delaware?

Generally yes, but it is murky. The statute regulates deposits, not fees, and one landlord-focused summary lists no statute on non-refundable fees. In practice, Delaware landlords commonly charge a one-time pet fee, and the main limit is that it be reasonable.

Not every source agrees. Pet Deposits by State says that non-refundable pet fees are not permitted but also says a landlord may charge a reasonable non-refundable pet fee only if it is clearly labeled as a fee and not a deposit. Those two statements pull in different directions, which is a reason to treat that source with caution.

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A safer takeaway: a landlord cannot relabel a deposit as a “fee” to avoid the one-month cap and refund rules. If a “fee” is large, is held until move-out, or is described as covering damage, you have a fair argument that it is really a deposit. Keep in mind that landlords may also charge a surety bond premium instead of a traditional security deposit, which is a non-refundable fee.

Can Landlords Charge a Pet Deposit for Service Animals and ESAs in Delaware?

No. A service animal or emotional support animal is not legally a pet, and the usual pet charges do not apply. The Delaware statute says a landlord shall not require any pet deposit if the pet is a duly certified and trained support animal for a disabled person who is a resident of the rental unit.

Federal and state fair housing law goes further. According to a 2026 overview of Delaware landlord-tenant law, a landlord may not charge any pet deposit, fee, or rent for a service animal or ESA, and may not apply a breed or weight restriction or a no-pet policy to it.

You are still responsible for actual damage the animal causes. Tenants with service animals are exempt from the additional pet deposit but remain liable for any damages the animal causes, which can be taken from your regular security deposit.

For documentation rules and how to request an accommodation, see our guides to service dog laws in Delaware and emotional support animal laws in Delaware.

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How Much Is a Typical Pet Deposit in Delaware?

Well below the legal maximum. Hemlane puts the typical range in Delaware at $200 to $400 for a pet deposit, with pet rent usually $25 to $50 per pet per month. Those are market figures from a property-management site, not legal requirements, and they will vary by city and property type.

Higher-end apartment communities and single-family rentals may ask for more, especially with large dogs. Smaller landlords often charge less or waive it for a well-referenced tenant.

Pet deposit: commonly $200 to $400 per Hemlane’s range

Pet rent: commonly $25 to $50 per pet each month

Upper legal limit for the deposit: one month’s rent

Can a Landlord Charge a Pet Deposit and Pet Rent Together in Delaware?

Yes. Delaware does not force a landlord to choose. A refundable deposit and monthly pet rent can appear on the same lease, because they cover different things: the deposit secures against damage, while the rent offsets ongoing wear.

Hemlane describes this pairing as common practice, noting that most successful Delaware landlords charge a refundable pet deposit within the one-month limit plus monthly pet rent. Keep in mind that pet rent has no cap in Delaware, so the number is something you can negotiate or compare across listings.

When you total the cost of a rental with a pet, add the deposit, any one-time fee, and twelve months of pet rent. That full figure is the real price of keeping your animal at that address.

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Pet Deposits for Multiple Pets, Fish and Caged Pets in Delaware

The statute does not set a per-pet formula. Its cap is one month’s rent for the pet deposit as a whole, so two dogs do not get you a second cap, and a landlord cannot charge one month’s rent per animal on top of each other.

Landlords do have wide discretion over which animals they accept. They can limit the number of pets, and common limits run one or two animals per unit, with some bans on reptiles, certain rodents, or venomous species. Whether a small aquarium or a caged hamster triggers a deposit depends on your lease, since the law does not distinguish by animal type.

If you keep fish or a caged animal, ask the landlord to confirm in writing whether it counts as a pet. Some leases exempt fish tanks under a certain size, and a written note prevents a deduction dispute later. For more unusual animals, check the rules on specific species such as ferrets in Delaware.

What Can a Landlord Deduct From a Pet Deposit in Delaware?

A landlord can deduct for damage the animal caused beyond normal wear and tear. Typical examples include chewed trim, urine-stained subflooring, torn screens, and scratched doors that go beyond minor marks.

The deductions cannot be vague. The landlord must give you an itemized list of damages and the estimated repair cost for each, along with payment of the difference between the deposit and those costs. Photos from your move-in and move-out inspections are your best defense against inflated charges.

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Delaware’s allowed uses for deposits also include unpaid rent, late fees, and termination fees. A landlord cannot treat routine cleaning that any tenant would need, or ordinary carpet wear, as pet damage.

Document the unit’s condition with dated photos at move-in. Repeat the photos at move-out, including any areas your pet used. Compare any itemized list line by line against those photos. Dispute unreasonable charges in writing, keeping a copy.

How Long Does a Landlord Have to Return a Pet Deposit in Delaware?

Twenty days. Because the pet deposit is subject to the same return rules as the security deposit, it follows the same clock. Delaware landlords must return security deposits within 20 days of move-out, along with an itemized statement showing any deductions.

Per LeaseLenses’ 2026 guide, that 20-day clock begins at the latest of three events: you surrender possession, the lease terminates, or you provide a forwarding address. Give your landlord a forwarding address in writing so the clock starts without argument.

A lease cannot stretch this period. Tenant-rights site FlagMyLease flags that a lease saying the deposit is returned within 60 days conflicts with the 20-day statute, which a lease cannot extend.

Can a Landlord Keep Your Pet Deposit Without Proof of Damage in Delaware?

No. A landlord needs a lawful reason to keep any of it, and that reason has to be documented. If damage is claimed, the itemized list is the proof requirement, and you have 10 days from receiving that list to dispute the charges.

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Missing the 20-day deadline has real consequences. According to LeaseBase, tenants can sue for up to 2x the withheld amount when the deposit is returned late. Another source says that in this situation the landlord forfeits the right to withhold any portion of the deposit.

If negotiation stalls, small claims is available. One source notes that Delaware small claims court handles amounts up to $15,000, which covers most deposit disputes. The Delaware Attorney General’s office also accepts tenant complaints, according to Hemlane’s tenant-landlord overview.

Pro Tip: Send a short, dated written demand citing 25 Del. C. § 5514 and the 20-day deadline before filing anything. Many deposit disputes end at that step.

Can a Landlord Raise the Pet Deposit or Change the Pet Policy Mid-Lease in Delaware?

Generally not on their own. A lease is a contract, and its terms, including the pet deposit and pet policy, stay in place for the fixed term unless both sides agree to a change. A landlord cannot add a new pet charge halfway through a lease and expect you to pay it.

Delaware does allow deposit increases tied to rent, but only if the lease says so. If the rental agreement specifies, a landlord may increase the security deposit commensurate with the rent. When an increase would exceed 10 percent of monthly rent, payment is prorated over the lease term, or over 4 months for a month-to-month tenancy.

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Month-to-month tenants have less certainty. A landlord can typically change terms with proper notice at the next renewal point, so a new pet policy could take effect that way. If you are adding a pet partway through a lease, expect the landlord to ask for a deposit and a signed addendum before saying yes.

Can You Negotiate a Pet Deposit in Delaware?

Yes, because the one-month figure is a ceiling, not a price. Landlords often accept less from tenants who present themselves well. A friendly approach and paperwork tend to work better than a flat request to waive the charge.

Offer a pet resume with vaccination records, spay or neuter proof, and a photo of the animal.

Provide references from a previous landlord who can speak to your pet’s behavior.

Show that your pet is licensed and current on vaccines, in line with Delaware’s vaccination rules.

Ask to trade a lower deposit for slightly higher monthly pet rent, or the reverse.

Get the final agreement in writing in the lease or an addendum.

If you have a legitimate disability-related animal, do not negotiate a deposit at all. As covered above, the law bars these charges for certified support animals, and you can point your landlord to the statute and to Delaware’s ESA housing rules.

In short, know the one-month cap, watch the 20-day return deadline, and get every charge labeled and itemized in writing. With that in hand, you can sign a pet-friendly lease in Delaware knowing exactly what you owe and what you are entitled to get back.

This article, Pet Deposit Laws in Delaware: Caps, Refunds, Fees, and Your Rights as a Renter, appeared first on Animal of Things. Discover more animal wonders – VISIT Animal of Things NOW AND FOLLOW US FOR FRESH UPDATES!

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