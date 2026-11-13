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Can you kill possums in Virginia? Often, yes, but the answer depends on who you are, where the animal is, and why you are acting. The state classifies the opossum as a game animal with its own seasons, and it also gives landowners a specific right to deal with damaging animals on their own property.

That right comes with limits. It belongs to the landowner, local ordinances can be stricter than state law, and the method you choose has to be lawful where you live. This article walks through each situation so you can act within the rules.

Can You Kill Possums in Virginia? The Short Answer

You can kill a possum on land you own if it is causing damage, posing a threat to health or safety, or otherwise creating a nuisance. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) states that no kill permit is required from the department and that a landowner may kill on his own land during closed season.

The same DWR page tells you to contact the Commonwealth Attorney’s office in your county or city about legal methods of removal. It also notes that local ordinances are usually more restrictive than state laws.

Pro Tip: Treat the state rule as the floor, not the ceiling. Call your city or county before you set a trap or fire a weapon.

Is the Possum Protected, a Game Animal or a Nuisance Animal in Virginia?

The Virginia opossum (Didelphis virginiana) is not a protected or endangered species in the state. It is also not on the Board’s list of nuisance species. That list, found in 4VAC15-20-160, names animals such as the house mouse, Norway rat, coyote, feral hog, nutria and woodchuck.

Instead, the opossum is regulated as a game animal under its own chapter of the Virginia Administrative Code, 4VAC15-160. DWR’s hunting regulations confirm that bobcats, foxes, raccoons and opossums may be hunted by day or night during authorized seasons.

That classification matters. Because the opossum is a game species, the nuisance species open season does not cover it. The landowner provision for fur-bearing animals does, which is covered below.

Can You Kill a Possum on Your Own Property in Virginia?

Yes, with conditions. Under Virginia Code § 29.1-517, a landowner may shoot fur-bearing animals on his own land during closed season when they are causing damage to crops or property, posing a threat to human health or safety, or otherwise causing a nuisance.

The DWR’s furbearer page says this provision applies to the landowner only and not his or her agent. A neighbor, friend or hired helper cannot kill the animal under the landowner exception.

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You must own the land. Renters should talk to the owner and check local rules.

The possum should be causing damage, a nuisance, or a health or safety concern.

You still must follow local ordinances on trapping and firearms.

Do You Need a Permit or License to Kill a Possum in Virginia?

For a landowner dealing with a damaging possum on his own land, DWR says no state kill permit is required. For trapping, DWR says landowners and certain close family members do not need a license to trap within the boundaries of their own lands. That covers the landowner’s spouse, children, grandchildren, their spouses, and the landowner’s parents.

Everyone else who traps needs a valid Virginia trapping license unless they are license exempt. Hunting an opossum in season also carries ordinary hunting license requirements for those who are not exempt.

Situation State Permit or License Needed? Landowner killing a damaging possum on own land, closed season No kill permit from DWR Landowner or listed family trapping on the landowner’s land No trapping license Other people trapping Valid Virginia trapping license, unless exempt Paid wildlife removal for others Commercial nuisance permit through DWR

Possum Hunting and Trapping Seasons in Virginia

The trapping season is set by regulation. According to the Virginia Register, it is lawful to trap opossum from November 15 through the last day of February, both dates inclusive.

There are broad exceptions. DWR reports a continuous open season to trap opossum inside the incorporated limits of any city or town, and in the counties of Arlington, Chesterfield, Fairfax, Henrico, James City, Loudoun, Prince William, Spotsylvania, Stafford, Roanoke and York. A continuous open trapping season also applies on private lands statewide with the landowner’s permission.

Check the current DWR hunting regulations for the opossum hunting season dates before you go out, since seasons are set by the Board and can be amended.

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Can You Shoot a Possum in Virginia?

State law allows it in two situations: during an authorized hunting season, and under the landowner provision on your own land when the animal is causing damage or a threat. DWR confirms that opossums may be hunted by day or night during authorized seasons.

The bigger obstacle is usually local. Many cities, towns and suburban counties restrict or ban discharging firearms. DWR also warns that local ordinances are usually stricter than state law, so a legal shot under state rules can still violate a county or town ordinance.

If you live in a neighborhood, shooting is rarely a practical or safe choice. Trapping or hiring a licensed professional is the more common route.

Can You Trap and Kill a Possum in Virginia?

Trapping is the most practical lawful method for most homeowners. The seasonal rules above apply, along with the landowner exception for damage during closed season. Under that exception, DWR says a landowner may trap or shoot fur-bearing animals causing damage or threatening health or safety.

Trapping is allowed on any day of the week, including Sundays. In water, traps may be set only during the winter window set by regulation, while inside city and town limits and the listed counties, DWR’s season is continuous.

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Check your traps regularly, and do not set them where pets or non-target wildlife are likely to be caught. Our trapping laws in Virginia article covers licenses, trap rules and penalties in more detail.

Is It Legal to Relocate a Possum in Virginia?

Virginia treats the transport of wild animals strictly. The Code makes it unlawful to hunt, trap, possess, sell or transport wild animals except as permitted by law, and the Board’s regulations add that it is unlawful to take, possess, transport or sell wildlife not classified as game, furbearer or nuisance unless specifically permitted.

Because rules on moving live wildlife can be strict and change by situation, ask DWR before you release a trapped animal anywhere other than your own property. Releasing an animal on someone else’s land without permission is a separate problem.

Relocation also tends to be poor for the animal. A possum dropped in unfamiliar territory often struggles to find food and shelter.

What Counts as a Humane Way to Kill a Possum in Virginia?

Virginia’s furbearer and game regulations focus on lawful methods and seasons rather than defining a single humane standard for possums. Even so, a quick, low-suffering kill is the ethical goal, and animal cruelty statutes apply to how you treat any animal.

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Avoid poison, drowning, and any method that leaves the animal injured or suffering. These methods are also dangerous to pets, children and non-target wildlife.

Use a legal trap and check it often.

Where discharging a firearm is lawful, use a method that ensures a clean, immediate kill.

If you are unsure how to dispatch an animal humanely, hire a licensed professional.

Can You Kill a Possum Raiding Your Chickens or Garden in Virginia?

Yes, if you are the landowner. Damage to crops or property is the exact situation § 29.1-517 describes, and a possum killing chickens or tearing up a garden fits it. DWR notes the landowner may trap or shoot during closed season in these cases.

Prevention works better than killing. DWR recommends stopping wildlife feeding, keeping trash in animal-proof containers, and not leaving pet food outdoors. A secure coop with a latched door and a buried or skirted wire base solves most poultry problems.

Pro Tip: Close the coop at dusk. Possums are nocturnal, so a locked coop stops most raids before they start.

Livestock rules differ from crop rules for some species, such as deer and bear, which require a DWR authorization under § 29.1-529. Opossums are not covered by that permit process.

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Can You Kill a Possum Living Under Your House or in Your Attic in Virginia?

The landowner provision covers a possum that is a nuisance or health concern on your property, which includes dens under porches, decks, crawl spaces and outbuildings. DWR lists these as the places urban possums commonly den.

Killing is often unnecessary. Possums are usually transient and may move on in a few nights, and a one-way exclusion door or sealed entry points keeps them out for good. Seal the openings after you confirm no young are inside.

Be careful in spring and early summer. Trapping a mother can leave dependent babies to die in the structure. A licensed wildlife professional can handle the removal and repair.

What If the Possum Looks Sick or Rabid in Virginia?

Seeing a possum in daylight does not mean it has rabies. DWR says that just seeing them during the day is not a sign of rabies, since they are commonly seen in urban and suburban areas at all hours.

Opossums rarely carry rabies, but a staggering, drooling or aggressive animal needs distance. Do not touch it. Keep pets and children away and contact your local animal control or the DWR wildlife helpline.

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If a person or pet is bitten or scratched, contact a doctor or veterinarian and your local health department right away.

Do You Have to Report a Possum Kill in Virginia?

Virginia does not require a landowner who kills a nuisance possum under the closed-season provision to get a kill permit from DWR. The DWR guidance for skunks and opossums lists no reporting step for this situation.

That is different from deer, elk and bear damage permits under § 29.1-529, which require reporting. If you hold a commercial nuisance wildlife permit, your permit conditions carry their own reporting duties.

Local animal control may want to know if you are dealing with a health risk. When in doubt, call your Commonwealth Attorney’s office, as DWR directs.

What to Do With a Dead Possum in Virginia

Wear gloves and avoid direct contact. Double-bag the carcass in heavy plastic and wash your hands thoroughly afterward. Many localities accept bagged carcasses through trash service or animal control, and some do not, so ask your city or county.

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You can also bury the animal on your own property, deep enough to keep scavengers out, if local rules allow. Keep it away from wells and water.

For a possum found dead on the road, see our guide to roadkill laws in Virginia.

City and County Rules on Killing Possums in Virginia

Local rules are where most homeowners get into trouble. DWR states that local ordinances are usually more restrictive than state laws and directs you to the Commonwealth Attorney’s office in your county or city.

Typical local limits include bans on discharging firearms, restrictions on trap types, and rules on animal disposal. Cities and towns in Virginia often prohibit firearms entirely inside their limits.

Call the Commonwealth Attorney’s office for your city or county. Ask about firearm, trapping and animal-disposal ordinances. Ask your local animal control what services they offer. Write down who you spoke to and when.

Who Can Remove a Possum for You in Virginia?

Because the landowner provision applies to the landowner only, anyone you hire needs proper authorization. The wildlife removal laws in Virginia overview explains that commercial nuisance trappers must pass a written test to receive a Commercial Nuisance Wildlife Removal Permit from DWR, and that permit is issued to the individual, not the company.

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Ask any company for the operator’s permit number and whether they use humane, lawful methods. Also ask what happens to the animal and whether they will seal the entry points.

Local animal control may help in some localities, though many only respond to sick or injured animals or public safety issues.

Killing Possums in Virginia: Frequently Asked Questions

Can a renter kill a possum in Virginia?

The landowner provision is written for landowners. A renter should get the owner’s consent and check local ordinances first, or have the owner act.

Can I kill a possum without a permit in Virginia?

On your own land, DWR says no kill permit is required from the department when a landowner kills during closed season. You still must follow local ordinances.

Can I let a friend kill the possum for me?

No. DWR says the closed-season provision applies to the landowner only and not his or her agent.

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Is it illegal to touch or harm a possum in Virginia?

Some pest control sites say harming a possum is illegal. The state rules above show a landowner exception, but local ordinances and the method you use can still make an act unlawful.

Do possums help my yard?

Yes. They eat ticks, slugs, beetles and fallen fruit, so removal is not always the best answer.

Do other states handle this differently?

Yes. For comparison, see our guides on killing raccoons in North Carolina and in Texas.

Virginia gives landowners real room to deal with a damaging possum, but only on their own land, and only within local ordinances and lawful methods. Call your Commonwealth Attorney’s office, choose a legal and humane method, and use exclusion and sanitation first. Sealing entry points and securing food often solves the problem with no killing at all.

This article, Virginia Lets Landowners Kill Possums Without a State Permit, but Local Ordinances and Shooting Rules Still Apply to You, appeared first on Animal of Things. Discover more animal wonders – VISIT Animal of Things NOW AND FOLLOW US FOR FRESH UPDATES!

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