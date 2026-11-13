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If you searched for dangerous dog breeds banned in Arizona, here is the short answer: there are none. Arizona does not ban any dog breed at the state level, and cities and counties are not allowed to ban breeds either.

That does not mean every rule is breed-neutral in daily life. Landlords, HOAs, and some insurers can still set limits, and a dog that bites can still be declared dangerous based on what it does.

This article walks you through each layer, from state law to your lease, so you know exactly where you stand. For a wider look at other states, see our banned dog breeds overview.

Important Note: This article is general information, not legal advice. For a specific situation, such as a dangerous dog hearing or a lease dispute, talk to an Arizona attorney.

Are Dangerous Dog Breeds Banned in Arizona?

No. Arizona has no list of banned or prohibited dog breeds. You can legally own a pit bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, Akita, or any other breed anywhere in the state, subject to the same rules every dog owner follows.

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The Nolo legal encyclopedia notes that Arizona does not classify dogs such as pit bulls as vicious or dangerous based on breed. The rules that do exist focus on a dog’s behavior and on the owner’s responsibility.

You will still see a lot of confusing information online. Much of it comes from older articles written before 2016, or from guides that mix up government law with private rental rules.

Does Arizona Have a Statewide Dog Breed Ban?

Arizona has no statewide breed ban. It goes further than that: the state actively blocks local governments from creating one.

On May 19, 2016, Governor Doug Ducey signed Senate Bill 1248, making Arizona the 20th state with a breed-specific legislation (BSL) preemption law. The Arizona Humane Society described BSL as ineffective at promoting public safety and expensive to enforce.

Level of Government Can It Ban or Restrict Breeds? State of Arizona No breed bans exist Counties No, preempted by state law Cities and towns No, preempted by state law Tribal nations Not covered by state preemption

Can Cities and Counties in Arizona Ban Dog Breeds?

They cannot. The Best Friends Animal Society lists the statutory wording: a city or town may regulate the control of dogs only if the regulation is not specific to any breed. Counties follow the same principle when they contract to enforce city dog ordinances.

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The same law also stops local governments from regulating specific breeds through requirements like breed-based spay and neuter rules, according to DogsBite.org. That group opposes preemption, but its summary of what the statute covers is consistent with other sources.

Local governments can still pass rules that apply to every dog, such as leash, licensing, and vaccination requirements. For example, A.R.S. § 11-1012 keeps vicious dogs and unlicensed dogs from running at large.

Cities and Counties in Arizona With Breed Bans or Restrictions

None. No Arizona city, town, or county can legally enforce a breed ban or breed-based restriction today. That includes Phoenix, Tucson, Mesa, Scottsdale, Chandler, Gilbert, Flagstaff, and every other municipality.

If you see an old webpage claiming a particular Arizona county bans pit bulls, treat it as out of date. If a city official tells you otherwise, you have grounds to ask for the specific ordinance in writing and to challenge it, which we cover below.

One exception to keep in mind is tribal land. DogsBite.org reports that the state preemption law does not affect Indian reservations, which exercise tribal sovereignty. Check with the relevant tribal government if you live on or visit reservation land.

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Dog Breeds Most Often Banned or Restricted in Arizona

No breed is banned by the government, but some breeds are restricted by private parties. The breeds that appear most often on landlord and insurer lists are the same ones that appear on restriction lists nationwide.

According to Steadily, commonly restricted dogs in Arizona rentals include Pit Bulls, German Shepherds, and Rottweilers. Insurers have historically added Doberman Pinschers, Chow Chows, and Mastiffs to their exclusion lists, as Gage Mathers Law describes.

Pit bull-type dogs, including American Staffordshire Terriers and American Bullies

Rottweilers

German Shepherds

Doberman Pinschers

Chow Chows, Akitas, and Mastiffs

Our guide to types of pit bull dog breeds explains which dogs fall under that label, since the term covers several breeds and many mixes.

Dog Breed Bans vs. Breed Restrictions in Arizona

A ban stops you from owning a breed at all. A restriction lets you own the breed but adds conditions, such as muzzles, insurance minimums, special enclosures, or sterilization. Arizona law prohibits both when they come from a city or county.

Private rules are a separate matter. Your landlord’s pet policy and your HOA’s rules are contracts, not laws, and they can be stricter than public law.

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Type of Rule Who Sets It Allowed in Arizona? Breed ban by city or county Government No Breed-based muzzle or insurance requirement Government No Leash and licensing rules for all dogs Government Yes Behavior-based dangerous dog rules Government Yes Breed or weight limits in a lease Private landlord Yes Breed limits in HOA rules Private association Generally yes, if properly adopted

How Arizona Defines a Dangerous Dog (Behavior, Not Breed)

Arizona judges a dog by what it does. Nolo explains that an aggressive dog is one that has bitten a person or domestic animal without provocation, or has a history of attacking people or domestic animals without provocation.

State law also bars decision-makers from using breed as the basis for that finding. According to our liability guide, citing the Animal Legal & Historical Center, a court, hearing officer, or arbitrator may not consider breed when deciding whether a dog is aggressive, vicious, or the source of liability.

If you want the step-by-step process after an incident, read our explainer on the dangerous dog declaration in Arizona.

Pro Tip: Keep vaccination records, license receipts, and training certificates in one folder. If your dog is ever involved in an incident, documented responsible ownership helps your case.

How Breed Bans in Arizona Treat Mixed-Breed Dogs

Because no breed bans exist, mixed-breed dogs are not at risk of being seized or removed for their ancestry. A mix that looks like a pit bull or Rottweiler gets the same legal treatment as a Labrador.

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This was one of the main arguments for ending BSL. BARK Post pointed out that there is no standard definition of a pit bull; the term generally refers to dogs of any breed with a blocky head and muscular body. Officials often misidentify mixes, which made old breed bans hard to enforce.

Mixed breeds can still face problems with private parties. A landlord who bans pit bull-type dogs may decide your mix falls under the rule, and a DNA test result or a vet’s note can sometimes settle the question. Our dog DNA testing laws article covers how these results are used.

Exemptions and Grandfathered Dogs Under Arizona Breed Rules

You do not need an exemption or a grandfather clause in Arizona, because there is no breed ban to be exempt from. Your dog does not need a special permit, registration, or “restricted breed” tag.

The exemptions that do exist in state law relate to working animals. For example, A.R.S. § 11-1012 relaxes the collar and license-tag rule for livestock dogs, hunting dogs, and dogs at kennel club events, as long as they are vaccinated, licensed, and controlled. Gage Mathers also notes that the 2022 law (HB 2323) includes liability exceptions for military and police dogs.

If you own a dog that was lawfully kept in another state under an exemption, that status does not carry over, and you do not need it here.

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Breed Restrictions by Landlords, HOAs, Insurers and Military Housing in Arizona

This is where most Arizona owners run into real limits. Government cannot restrict your dog by breed, but private parties still can, within rules that vary by type.

Landlords

Arizona landlords can set breed and weight limits. Steadily says restrictions often stem from insurance policies or perceived safety concerns. A 2024 proposal, SB 1439, would have banned landlord breed restrictions, but our pet-friendly housing guide reports that it did not become law, and as of August 2025 landlord discretion remains.

Service animals and emotional support animals are treated differently under fair housing rules, so a breed restriction generally cannot be used to deny a documented assistance animal.

HOAs

HOAs are private entities operating under contract law. Restrictions must be written clearly in the governing documents, apply equally to all owners, and be published before enforcement. Our DNA testing article makes the same point.

Insurers

Arizona’s insurance law is stronger than in most states. Under A.R.S. § 20-1510, which took effect June 30, 2023, insurers cannot use breed in underwriting personal homeowners, condo, manufactured home, or renters policies. The law does not cover commercial, excess, or umbrella policies.

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Insurers can still use criteria unrelated to breed, such as size limits, training requirements, or fencing. They can also exclude all dogs, as long as the exclusion applies uniformly.

Military Housing

Privatized and on-base military housing follow their own pet policies, set by the installation and the housing operator rather than by Arizona law. Our research did not turn up Arizona-specific breed lists for installations such as Luke Air Force Base or Fort Huachuca, so ask your housing office for the current written policy before you sign.

Common Mistake: Assuming that state law protects you from a lease clause. It does not. Read the pet addendum before signing.

Moving to Arizona With a Restricted Dog Breed

If you are moving here from a place with breed rules, such as Denver, the move can be a relief. Arizona’s law means you are not required to prove your dog’s breed to the government or register it as a restricted dog.

Confirm your new home’s pet policy in writing, including any breed or weight limits. Call your insurer and ask how it handles dog breeds under A.R.S. § 20-1510. License and vaccinate your dog with the county or city where you will live. Gather vet records, training certificates, and landlord references. Check with your airline or carrier about breed restrictions on travel, since those are set by the carrier, not the state.

NewsBreak’s summary of Arizona pit bull rules suggests offering a larger pet deposit, writing a pet resume, or earning a Canine Good Citizen certificate to help with housing. Our popular dog breeds in Arizona list shows which dogs are common across the state.

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Can You Challenge a Local Breed Ban in Arizona?

If a city or town tries to enforce a breed-based rule, you can challenge it. Our American Bully guide says Arizona’s preemption statute gives you legal standing to challenge breed-targeted local rules.

Start with a written request that cites the specific ordinance and the state preemption law. If that fails, consult an attorney or contact an animal welfare group such as the Arizona Humane Society.

You cannot challenge a private lease clause the same way. For landlords, HOAs, and insurers, your options are negotiation, documentation, an insurance complaint, or finding different housing.

Recent Changes to Dog Breed Ban Laws in Arizona

Two changes matter most. SB 1248 in 2016 stopped local breed regulation, and HB 2323 in 2022 stopped breed from being the sole factor in aggression findings, liability, and personal insurance underwriting, with the insurance section effective June 30, 2023.

The 2024 landlord bill passed a Senate committee but did not become law. Because lawmakers may revisit this issue, check the Arizona Legislature website before relying on any summary, including this one.

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The bottom line: you can own any breed in Arizona without government interference. Your main hurdles are private ones, so read your lease, HOA rules, and policy carefully. For more on local wildlife and pet safety, see our guide to dangerous animals in Arizona.

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