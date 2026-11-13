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Stray cat laws in Indiana are a patchwork. The state sets a few firm rules, such as rabies vaccination and a felony for killing a domestic animal, but cities and counties decide most of the day-to-day questions about strays, feeding, and holding periods.

That means the answer to “Can I keep this cat?” depends on where you found it. This article walks you through the state rules, then shows how local ordinances in places like Indianapolis, Evansville, Porter County, and Fishers change the picture.

You will not find a single statewide “finders keepers” rule here, and that is the most important thing to know. Read on for a plain-English breakdown of your rights and duties.

Stray Cat Laws in Indiana: Quick Answer

Indiana has no single statute that tells you how long to wait before a stray cat becomes yours. Local ordinances do that work, and they vary by city and county. Statewide, the rules that matter most are rabies vaccination, animal cruelty law, and nuisance law.

Rabies: Indiana state law requires a current vaccination for all cats, dogs and ferrets beginning at three months of age.

Indiana state law requires a current vaccination for all cats, dogs and ferrets beginning at three months of age. Cruelty: Knowingly or intentionally killing a domestic animal without the owner’s consent is a Level 6 felony. That protection applies to strays and feral cats too.

Knowingly or intentionally killing a domestic animal without the owner’s consent is a Level 6 felony. That protection applies to strays and feral cats too. Roaming: There is no statewide law that prohibits a cat from roaming freely.

There is no statewide law that prohibits a cat from roaming freely. Found cats: Local codes, not state law, usually decide whether you must report a stray and how long a shelter holds it.

Pro Tip: Before you do anything, call your city or county animal control and ask for the local stray ordinance. It is the document that controls your situation.

Is a Stray Cat Legally Owned or Unowned in Indiana?

A stray cat is treated as an animal without a known owner, but the law does not assume nobody owns it. Local codes define the term in slightly different ways. Porter County defines a stray as any animal that does not appear, upon reasonable investigation, to have an owner.

Evansville defines a stray as an animal that is not within its owner’s real property limits and is not under restraint or is unattended. Under that wording, a loose pet cat can be “stray” even though it has an owner.

In practice, you should treat every stray as possibly owned until you have made a reasonable effort to find out. That mindset protects you from later claims and keeps the cat’s family from searching in vain.

Stray vs. Feral vs. Community Cats Under Indiana Law

These three terms mean different things, and Indiana’s local codes use them differently. A stray is usually a lost or abandoned pet that is comfortable around people. A feral cat is unsocialized and lives outdoors without an owner. A community cat is an unowned cat that has been sterilized, vaccinated, and ear-tipped through a TNR program.

Term Typical Meaning Usual Legal Treatment Stray Lost or abandoned, often friendly Subject to local impoundment and holding rules Feral Unsocialized, lives outdoors Managed through local programs, often TNR Community cat Sterilized, vaccinated, ear-tipped Released where captured under local TNR rules

Indianapolis defines a community cat as an unowned cat that has been captured, evaluated, and ear-tipped. Its code defines a free-roaming cat as any homeless, stray, wild or untamed cat that is at large and lacks an identification tag or microchip, or an ear tip.

Can You Keep a Stray Cat in Indiana?

Yes, in most situations you can end up keeping a stray cat, but you should not simply take one in and skip the local steps. Keeping or rehoming someone else’s cat without going through proper animal control channels is not a safe path. If a family turns up later, you could lose the cat and face a dispute.

The safer route is to report the cat, scan it for a microchip, and give the owner a fair chance to claim it. Many shelters will then let the finder adopt the cat if nobody comes forward. If you take in a stray, you also take on the duties of an owner. Someone who houses and cares for a stray cat could be considered its legal owner, with duties to provide food, shelter, and medical care.

Your landlord matters too. If you rent, check your lease and read the guidance in our pet-friendly housing laws in Indiana article before you bring a cat home.

How Long Before a Stray Cat Is Legally Yours in Indiana?

Indiana does not set one statewide number of days. The clock is usually the shelter’s holding period under a local ordinance. After that period ends without an owner claiming the cat, the shelter can adopt it out, and you can often adopt it as the finder.

If you skip the shelter and keep the cat at home, no state law makes you the owner after a set number of days. Your safest evidence of good faith is a record of what you did: photos, a posted found notice, a microchip scan, and a report to animal control. Keep those records in case an owner appears.

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Pro Tip: Ask your local shelter in writing whether it will let you adopt the cat you found once the hold ends. Many do, and it gives you clear paperwork.

Are You Required to Look for the Owner of a Stray Cat in Indiana?

State law does not spell out a duty to search, but some local codes do. In Evansville, a person who finds a stray animal must notify Animal Care and Control within 48 hours, and the agency then inspects or scans the animal to determine ownership.

Even where no ordinance forces you, a good-faith search is your best protection. It shows you did not take someone’s pet. Take these steps:

Check for a collar, tag, or ear tip. Have a vet or shelter scan for a microchip. Post photos on local lost-pet pages and neighborhood apps. Put up found flyers near where you found the cat. Report the cat to animal control.

What to Do When You Find a Stray Cat in Indiana

Start by checking whether the cat is hurt and whether it looks friendly. Do not handle a frightened or aggressive cat bare-handed. The Indiana rabies program advises people not to feed, touch or adopt wild animals, stray dogs or cats. Use a carrier, towel, or a humane live trap if you need to contain it.

Next, get the cat scanned for a microchip and contact animal control or a shelter. If you cannot reach anyone right away, keep the cat in a quiet room, away from your own pets, and provide water, food, and a litter box.

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Take clear photos from several angles.

Note the date, time, and exact location you found it.

Keep it separated from your own animals until a vet checks it.

Report any bite or scratch. The state advises reporting all animal bites or contact with wild animals to the county health office.

Does Indiana Law Require Reporting a Found Cat to Animal Control or Police?

There is no general state requirement, but many local codes require it. Evansville’s 48-hour notice rule is one example. Other cities may require you to turn a stray over to the designated shelter or contract agency.

Who answers the phone depends on where you live. In Lake Station, for example, the Hobart Humane Society is the contracted animal control agency. In rural areas, the county sheriff or a county shelter may handle strays.

Reporting is almost always the right move, even when it is not required. It creates a record, helps an owner find the cat, and keeps you on the right side of local rules.

Stray Cat Holding Periods at Indiana Shelters

Holding periods are set locally, so they differ from one shelter to the next. Third-party legal summaries describe typical holds of a few days, but the number that governs you is the one in your own ordinance or your shelter’s policy.

Some programs shorten the hold for community cats. Evansville holds a found cat belonging to a community cat program for a minimum of 24 hours. Indianapolis allows any free-roaming cat to be processed through its community cat program immediately without a hold.

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Ask the shelter for its stray hold length, its reclaim fees, and whether it lets finders adopt. Get the answer in writing if you can.

Will Animal Control Pick Up a Stray Cat in Indiana?

Often yes, though service levels vary. Many ordinances give officers the power to seize and impound animals found loose. Lake Station’s code, for instance, allows domestic animals found not under restraint or abandoned to be seized and impounded by a police officer or animal control officer.

Some agencies focus on dogs, injured animals, and public safety, and may ask you to bring a healthy cat to the shelter yourself. Call first, describe the cat’s condition, and ask whether they will send an officer or want you to drop it off.

If the cat is injured or acting aggressively, say so. That usually moves it up the response list.

Rabies Vaccination, Licensing and Microchip Rules for Stray Cats in Indiana

Rabies is the one cat rule set at the state level. Indiana Code 16-41-2-9 requires cats to be vaccinated against rabies by three months of age, with boosters following the manufacturer’s guidelines. A stray with no proof of vaccination should be treated as unvaccinated.

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Once you adopt or keep a cat, the vaccine duty becomes yours. Local codes add to this. Lake Station treats a dog or cat as unlicensed if the current year’s license has not been obtained or the tag is not attached.

Microchip rules are local as well. Evansville requires any dog or cat reclaimed from its Animal Care and Control to be microchipped before the owner takes possession. The Indiana State Board of Animal Health and the Indiana rabies program publish the state-level guidance.

Pro Tip: A bite from a stray can trigger a confinement period. In Porter County, a stray cat that has bitten a person or animal is confined at the shelter for seven days. Report the bite right away.

Is It Illegal to Feed Stray Cats in Indiana?

No statewide law bans feeding stray cats. Indiana law does not criminalize feeding feral cats, and no state law bans TNR or caring for feral colonies. Local ordinances, leases, and HOA rules are where restrictions appear.

Mobile home parks and apartment complexes often prohibit feeding in their rules, and a violation can lead to warnings or eviction. If you rent, read your lease first.

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The state health message is more cautious. The Indiana rabies program tells residents to keep property free of stored bird seed and other foods that may attract wildlife and strays, so feeding outdoors can draw other animals too.

Do Indiana Laws Make You Responsible for a Stray Cat You Feed?

Feeding alone does not automatically make you the owner, but it can raise questions. Third-party summaries note that courts may consider actively feeding or sheltering cats as an indication of ownership, which can complicate liability.

Registered caretakers in TNR programs have more protection. Indianapolis provides that a community cat caretaker is not deemed to own or keep a community cat. That wording is a major reason to join a formal program instead of feeding informally.

The same source also notes an Indiana trial court found a woman who fed feral cats and took part in a TNR program was not liable for negligently allowing the cats to damage a neighbor’s property. That is a trial court result, not binding statewide law, but it shows how program participation can help.

Trap-Neuter-Return Laws for Stray and Community Cats in Indiana

TNR is legal in Indiana and supported by several local governments. Indiana passed House Bill 1199 in 2014 to allow trap-neuter-return of feral and free-roaming cats, according to Pet Friendly Services of Indiana. The details are in local ordinances.

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Place What the Local Rule Says Indianapolis Establishes a community cat program to stabilize the free-roaming cat population using trap, neuter, and return. Porter County Animal control may trap free-roaming cats, have them sterilized, ear-tipped and vaccinated, then release them to the shelter or a colony caretaker. Fishers Requires each feral cat colony to be registered by caregivers with Low Cost Spay Neuter Clinic, Inc. LaPorte County Commissioners approved Ordinance 2026-3 on July 1, 2026, authorizing TNR and shelter-neuter-return.

Read the Indianapolis TNR ordinance if you feed cats in Marion County. Anyone feeding outdoor cats there is required by the city’s ordinance to provide spay/neuter and ear-tipping for all cats.

Is Abandoning a Cat Illegal in Indiana?

Yes, abandoning a cat can break Indiana’s animal cruelty and neglect laws, and many local codes also prohibit abandonment. Lake Station’s ordinance lists abandoned animals among those that may be seized and impounded. Dumping a pet cat outside a shelter or in the country is not a legal way to rehome it.

If you can no longer keep a cat, surrender it to a shelter or rescue. For the wider rules, see our Indiana animal cruelty laws guide.

Pro Tip: Some cities set shelter standards for outdoor cats. Third-party summaries say some Indiana cities make it illegal to leave a cat outside in extreme heat or cold without proper protection. Check your city code.

Can Neighbors Complain About Stray Cats in Indiana? (Nuisance and Property Damage)

Yes. Neighbors can call animal control or file a nuisance claim. Under Indiana Code 32-30-6, property owners can take legal action if an animal’s presence substantially interferes with the use and enjoyment of their property.

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If animal control does not resolve the problem, a formal nuisance complaint can be filed under that chapter. Some cities also let officers cite owners whose cats repeatedly trespass.

Complaints about unowned cats are harder to enforce, since there is no owner to cite. That is one reason cities favor TNR. Our neighbor’s cat in your yard article covers the dispute side in detail.

Can You Trap, Relocate or Remove Stray Cats in Indiana?

You can use a humane live trap in many places, but you cannot harm the cat. Indianapolis allows a person to trap any free-roaming cat in a humane manner using a live release trap. The cat must then go to a vet for sterilization or to the shelter, not be dumped elsewhere.

Harming a cat is a serious crime. Harming a neighbor’s cat, even a repeat trespasser, can result in felony animal cruelty charges. Indianapolis also makes it unlawful to use any leg-hold trap or similar device in the city.

Poison is off the table. Lake Station’s code states that no person shall intentionally poison or attempt to poison a dog or cat for nuisance or control purposes. Relocating cats also tends to fail, because when cats are removed from a colony, new cats freely join.

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Stray Cat Laws by City and County in Indiana

Local rules do most of the work in Indiana, so the table below gives a starting point. Always read your own code, since ordinances change.

Location Notable Stray Cat Rule Indianapolis (Marion County) Community cat program with TNR; caretaker not deemed owner Evansville Finders must notify Animal Care and Control within 48 hours; reclaimed cats are microchipped Porter County TNR guidelines in ordinance; stray bite confinement of seven days Fishers Registered colony caretakers; vet evaluation of trapped feral cats Lake Station Contracted agency may impound strays and unlicensed cats LaPorte County 2026 ordinance authorizing TNR and shelter-neuter-return

You can read the full Evansville animal control code and the Porter County ordinance online. For Fishers, see Fishers Code section 91.06.

If you keep cats on a property with several animals, zoning may apply too. Our kennel zoning laws in Indiana page explains how local limits work.

Who Can Reclaim a Stray Cat in Indiana, and Can the Owner Sue You?

The original owner can reclaim a cat, usually by proving ownership and paying any shelter fees. Local codes control the process. In Evansville, Animal Care and Control returns the animal to its rightful owner once ownership is determined.

An owner who finds their cat in your home can pursue a claim, and a cat taken without effort to find the owner can lead to a dispute. Your best defense is the paper trail from the earlier sections: a report to animal control, a microchip scan, and found notices.

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If an owner does appear, return the cat promptly and calmly. If a dispute grows, speak to an Indiana attorney, since this article is general information and not legal advice. For related animals that wander onto property, see Indiana estray livestock laws.

Stray Cat Laws in Indiana FAQs

Is there a statewide stray cat law in Indiana?

No single statute covers it. The state sets rabies and cruelty rules, and local ordinances handle holding periods, reporting, and TNR.

Can I adopt a stray cat I found?

Usually yes, after you report it and any hold ends. Ask your shelter whether it allows finder adoption.

Do I have to vaccinate a stray cat?

Yes, once you keep it. State law requires a current rabies vaccination for cats beginning at three months of age.

Is it legal to feed strays?

Statewide, yes. Local ordinances, leases, and HOA rules may restrict it, and Indianapolis requires feeders to follow its TNR ordinance.

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Can I shoot or poison a stray cat?

No. Killing a domestic animal without the owner’s consent can be a Level 6 felony, and local codes also bar poisoning.

Where can I find my local rules?

Search your city or county code online or call animal control. Related guides on feral dog laws in Indiana and declawing cats in Indiana may also help.

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