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Feral pig hunting in South Carolina is one of the least restricted hunting activities in the state, but “few restrictions” does not mean “no rules.” Daylight hunting on private land runs all year, night hunting requires a registered property, and moving a live hog can land you in legal trouble fast.

Wild hogs now occur in every county in the state, and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) treats them as a destructive nuisance rather than a game animal. That attitude shapes the rules you will read below.

This article walks through each regulation that matters to you, from licensing and weapons to public land limits and live transport. Because wildlife rules change, the final section shows you exactly how to confirm everything before you head out.

Can You Hunt Feral Pigs in South Carolina?

Yes. South Carolina allows feral pig hunting on both private and public land, and the state actively encourages it as a population control tool. According to South Carolina eRegulations, a hunting license is required, but there is no closed season on feral hogs on private land statewide during daylight hours.

The rules get tighter after dark and on public land. Night hunting needs a registered property, and Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) follow their own season and weapon limits.

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If you already hold a South Carolina hunting license for deer or turkey, you do not need a separate hog license. Our guide to hunting license requirements in South Carolina covers what each license type includes.

Feral Pig Status and Classification in South Carolina

South Carolina does not classify feral hogs as game animals. The SCDNR says feral hogs occur in the wild in every county, where they compete with native wildlife and damage crops and plants. They also threaten public and livestock health.

Biologically, the animals are Sus scrofa. The SCDNR’s wild pig species fact sheet explains that the term covers both feral hogs (escaped domestic swine) and wild boars.

The damage is not abstract. SCDNR staff have documented pigs rooting in least tern colonies and trampling longleaf pine seedlings, peanuts, and acorns that deer and turkey depend on.

Key Insight: Because hogs are classed as a nuisance species, you will not find a bag limit, a tag requirement, or a harvest report for daytime hunting on private land. That is rare in a state where deer and turkey are tightly managed.

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Feral Pig Hunting Season Dates or Year-Round Rules in South Carolina

On private land, hog season is open 365 days a year during daylight. The SCDNR confirms there is no closed hunting season for wild hogs on private lands for hunters with a valid license.

Public land works differently. On WMAs, you can generally hunt hogs only during open seasons for other game, such as deer, turkey, or small game. Specific dates vary by property, so check the WMA’s listing before you go.

Setting Daytime Hunting Night Hunting Private land Year-round, no closed season Allowed on a registered property WMAs and public land Only during other open game seasons Not allowed

Important Note: Some older hunting blogs say night hog hunting is limited to March through July with 48 hours’ notice. That was the earlier rule. SCDNR’s current eRegulations describe an annual online property registration instead, so follow the official page rather than outdated summaries.

License and Permit Requirements for Feral Pig Hunting in South Carolina

You need a valid South Carolina hunting license to hunt feral hogs. The state’s eRegulations page states plainly that a hunting license is required for hog hunting, even though the season never closes. Some third-party sites claim private land hunters need no license, so rely on the SCDNR wording.

Hunters 16 and older need a license. Anyone born after June 30, 1979, must also complete an SCDNR-approved hunter education course, according to A-Z Animals. This applies to residents and non-residents alike.

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Here is what else you may need, depending on how you hunt:

WMA permit: required on top of your license when hunting hogs on a Wildlife Management Area.

required on top of your license when hunting hogs on a Wildlife Management Area. Night hunting registration: the landowner or lessee registers the property annually and free of charge through the SCDNR website.

the landowner or lessee registers the property annually and free of charge through the SCDNR website. Depredation permit: landowners without a hunting license can get a free permit from SCDNR to remove hogs causing damage.

landowners without a hunting license can get a free permit from SCDNR to remove hogs causing damage. Live removal permit: a special SCDNR permit is needed to take a hog from the wild alive (more on this below).

For fees, license types, and exemptions, see our breakdown of South Carolina hunting license requirements and the broader hunting laws in South Carolina.

Bag Limits and Possession Rules for Feral Pigs in South Carolina

There is no bag limit on feral hogs on private land. The SCDNR says wild hogs are not protected and have no closed season or bag limit, a point repeated in a Colleton County news report quoting the department.

Hunting Locator’s 2026 overview lists no limit on WMAs either, though you must still follow each property’s season and weapon rules. You do not need to tag or check in a hog the way you would a deer.

Possession rules center on live animals, not carcasses. Once a hog is dead, you can keep and process the meat. If you plan to eat it, SCDNR advises wearing disposable gloves and eye protection while dressing the animal, minimizing handling of reproductive tracts, and cooking meat to 160°F because of swine brucellosis risk.

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Legal Weapons and Hunting Methods for Feral Pigs in South Carolina

On private land, South Carolina is permissive. Any legal firearm, bow, or crossbow works, and the use of bait and electronic calls is legal on private lands statewide. At night, you can also use artificial lights and night vision devices on a registered property.

Trapping is allowed too. Feral hogs may be trapped year-round on private land without a license or permit, but cable restraints and snares are illegal for land trapping under state code 50-11-2460. Any deer or bear caught in a hog trap must be released immediately.

Night Hunting Restrictions

Night hunting comes with firm conditions. You must hunt on a registered property where you have a lawful right to hunt. Hunting at night on unregistered property is unlawful.

Register the property annually at the SCDNR night hunt page. Do not fire a firearm at night within 300 yards of a residence without the occupant’s permission. Never shoot from, on, or across a public paved road. Report your harvest within 30 days after the 12-month registration ends, or before you re-register.

The state’s penalty language is spelled out in the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies’ legal summary. It also bars anyone convicted of night hunting deer, bear, or turkey in the previous five years from night hunting hogs.

If you use hounds, review the state’s feral dog laws and WMA dog rules. On WMA lands in Game Zones 1 and 2, hog and coyote hunting with dogs is restricted outside special hunts. If you prefer archery, our bow hunting laws in South Carolina article covers equipment rules.

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Private Land and Public Land Feral Pig Hunting Rules in South Carolina

Private land offers the most freedom. You need written or verbal permission from the landowner, a valid license, and, for night hunts, a registered property. Many hunters lease access or work with outfitters because hogs face less pressure there.

Public land is more regulated. WMA hunting for hogs is tied to other open seasons, weapons are limited to what is legal for that season, and night hunting is banned. Hunting Locator also notes that hunters on WMAs generally need solid international orange during gun seasons, so confirm the requirement for your property.

Pro Tip: Hunting a WMA during deer gun season? Your hog hunt follows deer season weapon and orange rules, so you may not be able to use a thermal setup or other night gear even in the evening.

Two public land exceptions to know: Congaree National Park does not allow public hunting, and staff run their own hog removal operations instead. As reported by the Post and Courier, the park becomes something of a refuge for pigs because surrounding lands are hunted.

Other seasons often overlap with hog hunts on public ground, so check the dates for deer hunting season in South Carolina and turkey hunting season in South Carolina when planning a WMA trip.

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Transport, Release, and Live Possession Rules for Feral Pigs in South Carolina

This is where well-meaning hunters get into trouble. According to SCDNR eRegulations, it is illegal to remove a hog from the wild alive. The SCDNR’s wild pig fact sheet adds that relocating a hog from the wild requires a special permit, and translocation of wild pigs is not permitted.

Transporting live swine on public roads or waterways also requires paperwork. You need either an official ID approved by the State Veterinarian or a receipt or bill of sale showing the quantity and the producer or dealer. Live swine moved without ID are presumed to have been taken from the wild illegally.

Do not release trapped hogs onto new property, ever.

Do not buy or move live “wild” hogs for a hunting preserve without checking permit rules first.

Do not keep a live captured hog as a pet or breeding stock without proper authorization.

Trapped hogs are typically dispatched at the trap site. The SCDNR fact sheet recommends, for corral traps, shooting the largest pig first and working down to the smaller ones.

Where to Hunt Feral Pigs or Report Sightings in South Carolina

Hogs live in all 46 counties, so opportunities are widespread. A 2019 Hog Wild USA write-up citing a density study ranked Sumter, Allendale, Calhoun, Richland, and Darlington counties highest per square mile. Treat that as a general guide, since populations shift over time.

Public options include WMAs and portions of national forests. Dive Bomb Industries lists Webb, Bear Island, and Hamilton Ridge WMAs as having solid hog populations. Always confirm that hog hunting is allowed on the specific tract you choose.

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To report sightings or damage, start with the SCDNR’s Wild Hog Information page, which links to hunting regulations, distribution maps, and Wild Hog Task Force resources. Landowners with crop or property damage can also ask SCDNR about a free depredation permit.

Common Mistake: Hunters assume a hog on the neighbor’s property is fair game because hogs are a nuisance species. Trespass laws still apply, so get permission first.

How to Confirm Current Feral Pig Regulations With South Carolina’s Wildlife Agency

Hog rules are updated through the SCDNR, and blogs often lag behind. A quick check takes ten minutes and can save you a citation.

Open the SCDNR feral hog regulations page and read the full text for your hunt type. Visit the SCDNR Wild Hog Information page for hunting regulations and background documents. Register your property for night hunting through the SCDNR website, and confirm the process hasn’t changed. For WMA hunts, read the individual property listing for dates, weapons, dogs, and orange requirements. Call the SCDNR if your situation is unusual, such as trapping near a residence or using a depredation permit.

Lawmakers have also floated changes. A prefiled bill reported by Yahoo News would allow permitted aerial hunting of feral hogs on tracts of 1,000 acres or more. As of the report, it was a proposal, not law.

Stay up to date on related rules in our overview of South Carolina hunting laws, and if you also hunt predators on the same land, see the state’s coyote hunting laws, which share night hunting provisions with hogs.

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Feral pig hunting in South Carolina gives you year-round daytime access on private land, no bag limit, and a legal path to night hunting through free property registration. The main rules to remember are carry a valid license, register before hunting after dark, stay off WMAs at night, and never move a live hog without authorization.

This article, Feral Pig Hunting in South Carolina: Seasons, Night Hunts, and Legal Rules, appeared first on Animal of Things. Discover more animal wonders – VISIT Animal of Things NOW AND FOLLOW US FOR FRESH UPDATES!

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