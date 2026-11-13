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Your odds of hitting a deer in Ohio this season are better than one in a hundred, and they get worse every November. State Farm’s 2025-2026 analysis puts Ohio drivers at roughly 1 in 108 for an animal collision claim, which is a little better than the national 1 in 145 only in the sense that you are not driving in West Virginia.

The number hides a sharper pattern. Nearly half of Ohio’s deer crashes land in the last three months of the year, and most happen in the hours around dusk and dawn.

This article walks through the data month by month, road by road, and dollar by dollar, so you can see where your own risk sits and what to do about it.

Your Odds of Hitting a Deer in Ohio This Season (Short Answer)

The short answer is about 1 in 108 for an animal collision of any kind, based on State Farm’s 2025-2026 figures. According to a table compiled from State Farm data, Ohio ranks 20th nationally at that rate. Deer are the animal drivers hit most often, so that figure is a close stand-in for deer risk.

Your personal odds shift with the calendar. Fall is the dangerous stretch, and November is the worst month.

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Key Insight: State Farm’s odds measure insurance claims, not crashes you simply drive away from. They count animal collisions of all kinds, with deer making up the largest share.

How Ohio Ranks for Deer and Animal Collisions

Ohio sits in the upper third of states for animal-collision risk per driver, and near the top for raw volume. The ranking depends on which question you ask.

By odds per driver: Ohio is 20th at 1 in 108, in State Farm’s 2025-2026 analysis.

Ohio is 20th at 1 in 108, in State Farm’s 2025-2026 analysis. By claim volume: Pennsylvania reported the highest number of estimated industry claims with 147,000, followed by Michigan, North Carolina, Texas, and Ohio at 80,500 in the July 2024 to June 2025 period.

Odds favor small states with large herds, while claim counts favor big states with lots of cars and lots of deer. Ohio has plenty of both, which is why it shows up in the top five for claims even though it is not near the top for odds.

For a look at how neighboring and comparable states handle the same season, the Pennsylvania deer season guide covers the state that leads the country in claim volume.

How the Odds in Ohio Compare With the National Average

Ohio’s odds are worse than the national average. State Farm put the national odds of striking an animal at 1 in 145 for the 12 months ended June 30, 2026, improved from 1 in 139 a year earlier. At 1 in 108, an Ohio driver is meaningfully more likely to file an animal-collision claim than the typical American driver.

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Measure Odds Period National average 1 in 145 July 2025 to June 2026 Ohio 1 in 108 2025-2026 analysis West Virginia (highest) 1 in 46 July 2025 to June 2026 Pennsylvania 1 in 64 July 2025 to June 2026

The West Virginia and Pennsylvania figures come from MoneyTalksNews’ summary of State Farm’s report. Ohio’s neighbors to the east and north carry higher risk, so crossing the state line toward Pennsylvania or Michigan raises your odds.

When Are Deer Collisions Most Likely in Ohio? (Month by Month)

October through December is the danger zone. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 47% of deer-involved crashes occurred during October, November and December. A local news report on the same release says crashes tend to rise in early November because of peak breeding season and the end of daylight saving time.

State Farm’s national claims data points the same direction. Forty-one percent of all animal-involved collision claims filed with State Farm occurred in October through December in the prior study year.

January to March: Lower activity and fewer crashes, though icy roads can complicate any sudden stop. April to September: A steady background level, with a smaller bump in late spring when young deer disperse. One compiled State Farm table lists June among the months with the most fatal animal crashes in Ohio. October: Rut activity ramps up and daylight shrinks. November: The statewide peak, when breeding behavior and clock-change commutes overlap. December: Still elevated, especially during gun season and winter travel.

Deer Rut and Hunting Season in Ohio: Why Fall Is Riskiest

Fall is the riskiest time because two things happen at once. Bucks chase does during the rut and pay little attention to traffic, while hunters move deer around the countryside.

The rut is the white-tailed deer breeding season, and it falls in the weeks around early November. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources urges drivers to stay alert near woods, streams and fencerows during this period.

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Hunting adds pressure on the herd. Ohio hunters checked 232,142 deer during the 2025-26 season, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife, which tells you how large the herd is that shares your roads.

If you hunt or travel through hunting country, the Ohio deer hunting season dates show when gun, archery and muzzleloader seasons overlap with the rut.

Time of Day and Daylight Saving Time: When Deer Crashes Happen in Ohio

Dusk and dawn are the high-risk hours. The Highway Patrol says deer activity increases significantly between dusk and dawn, when visibility is low and many people are traveling to and from work.

The clock change makes it worse. When daylight saving time ends in early November, the evening commute shifts into darkness right as deer are moving.

Evening: Highway Patrol figures reported by one outlet show about 31% of crashes occurring in the evening and night window starting at 6 p.m.

Highway Patrol figures reported by one outlet show about 31% of crashes occurring in the evening and night window starting at 6 p.m. Early morning: Approximately 26% of deer-related crashes occurred in a window beginning at 5 a.m.

Approximately 26% of deer-related crashes occurred in a window beginning at 5 a.m. Combined: Those periods accounted for 57% of deer-involved crashes.

Darkness itself is the biggest factor. One study cited in coverage of deer-collision risk found collisions were 14 times more frequent in the two hours after sunset than before sunset.

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Pro Tip: The first week after clocks fall back is when your usual commute changes most. Leave a little earlier or slow down on rural stretches until your eyes and routine adjust.

How Many Deer Crashes Happen in Ohio Each Year?

Ohio sees close to 20,000 reported deer crashes a year. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said nearly 20,000 deer-involved crashes were reported last year, seven of which were deadly. That report was published in November 2025 and refers to calendar year 2024.

Multi-year totals show the scale. Ohio has recorded 111,359 deer-involved crashes since the beginning of 2021, including 49 fatal crashes that resulted in 50 deaths, according to Highway Patrol statistics reported in early November 2026.

The Ohio Department of Transportation cites the same dashboard and says Ohio drivers suffer an average of 18,800 deer-related crashes each year. Most are minor. Since 2019, 95% of deer-involved wrecks resulted only in property damage.

Motorcyclists face a very different picture. They are involved in just 1% of deer-related crashes but account for 82% of the fatal ones.

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Which Roads and Counties in Ohio See the Most Deer Crashes?

Rural two-lane roads with woods, creeks and fencerows on either side carry the most risk, and the counts cluster in the state’s heavily wooded and farmland counties. The Ohio Department of Transportation runs a hotspot analysis of animal-vehicle collisions and has built 9 deer passages under bridge structures to help deer cross safely.

Local counts show how common this is in northeast Ohio. There were 438 deer strikes in Trumbull County in 2024, 433 in Mahoning, and 307 in Columbiana.

For a statewide county-by-county view, the Highway Patrol’s OSTATS Crash Dashboard is the official source. The ODOT guide to deer-collision prevention points readers to it and to the department’s wildlife crossing research.

Insurance coverage around the Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus suburbs also reflects this pattern. Counties on the edge of metro areas mix dense traffic with leftover woodland, which is a classic setup for deer crashes.

Other Animals You Could Hit in Ohio

Deer lead the list by a wide margin, but they are not the only animal on Ohio roads. Nationally, State Farm’s data shows deer led as the top animal struck, followed by unknown, rodents, dogs, and raccoons.

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In Ohio, you can reasonably expect the same cast, plus a few extras tied to the season and region:

Raccoons and opossums, most active at night year-round

Groundhogs and squirrels, mostly in warm months

Coyotes and foxes, especially on rural roads at night

Wild turkeys, common near fields and wood edges

Domestic dogs and cats near neighborhoods

Spring and fall turkey activity can put birds on the road. The Ohio turkey hunting season guide explains when those birds are most active.

How Much Does a Deer Collision Cost in Ohio?

A typical deer collision costs several thousand dollars. According to AAA, the average claim for an animal strike for its Ohio policyholders was $5,597 last year. That figure was reported in November 2025, so it reflects 2024 claims.

A Pennsylvania-focused outlet cited a lower range, saying the average cost of damage is between $2,500 and $4,000. The spread reflects vehicle type, speed and point of impact.

State Farm adds that variables such as speed and point of impact can factor into the extent of damage. Newer vehicles with sensors and cameras in the front bumper tend to cost more to repair.

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On the industry side, State Farm paid $1.9 billion in animal-vehicle collision claim costs in the 12 months ended June 30, according to data released in September 2026.

Does Car Insurance Cover Hitting a Deer in Ohio?

Yes, if you carry comprehensive coverage. Damage from auto-deer crashes is typically covered under comprehensive insurance, not collision. Liability-only policies generally will not pay for your own car.

The details matter if you swerve. If you swerve to avoid a deer, miss it, and then hit another car or an object, this will likely be considered a collision loss.

Many drivers worry about their rates. Progressive says in some states a rate may not rise because a driver is typically not considered at fault for hitting a wild animal, though that is no guarantee. Also, a deer strike does not appear on a driving record unless another vehicle or property was damaged, but the claim goes into claims history.

Common Mistake: Dropping comprehensive coverage on an older car to save money. A single deer strike can cost more than the premium savings from several years.

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Do You Have to Report a Deer Collision in Ohio?

You should report it, and the Highway Patrol makes that easy. After a crash, pull safely off the roadway and call 911 or the nearest patrol post to report it. Motorists can also call #677 to report a crash.

Reporting helps in two ways. It creates a record your insurer will want for a comprehensive claim, and it feeds the same state crash data used throughout this article. If anyone is hurt, or if other vehicles or property are damaged, call 911 right away.

Whatever you do, do not approach an injured deer. A frightened animal can kick hard enough to injure you.

How to Lower Your Odds of Hitting a Deer in Ohio

You cannot remove the risk, but you can shrink it. The Ohio State Highway Patrol recommends several habits, and most come down to attention and speed.

Watch the clock. Deer are most active between sunset and sunrise. Scan beyond your headlights. Scan roadsides beyond the reach of your headlights and remain prepared to stop. Expect more than one. If you see one deer, assume others are nearby. Brake, do not swerve. Apply your brakes and stay in your lane rather than risk losing control or striking another vehicle. Cut distractions and speed. State Farm’s survey data found that just one risky behavior, such as speeding or using your phone, increases the chance of an animal collision by 23%.

Low light on rural roads is the combination to respect most. A State Farm survey indicates between 30% and 50% of drivers had accidents in those conditions.

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If you drive for work or travel across state lines, compare how other states handle the season, such as the West Virginia deer season, where drivers face the highest odds in the country.

Your Odds of Hitting a Deer in Ohio: Frequently Asked Questions

What are the odds of hitting a deer in Ohio?

State Farm’s 2025-2026 analysis puts Ohio at about 1 in 108 for an animal collision claim. That is worse than the national average of 1 in 145 and ranks Ohio 20th among states.

What month do the most deer crashes happen in Ohio?

November is the peak month. The Highway Patrol reports that 47% of deer crashes occur from October through December, driven by the rut and the end of daylight saving time.

How many deer crashes does Ohio have each year?

The Highway Patrol reported nearly 20,000 deer-involved crashes for 2024, and ODOT cites an average of about 18,800 per year. Roughly 95% involve only property damage.

Is hitting a deer covered by insurance in Ohio?

It is typically covered under comprehensive insurance, not collision. If you carry only liability coverage, your own vehicle repairs are generally not covered.

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What should you do right after hitting a deer in Ohio?

Pull safely off the road and call 911, the nearest patrol post, or #677. Stay away from an injured deer, and photograph the scene for your insurer.

Are motorcyclists at higher risk in deer crashes?

Yes. Motorcycles are in about 1% of deer-involved crashes but account for most of the fatal ones, according to the Highway Patrol.

This article, Ohio Drivers Face 1 in 108 Odds of Hitting an Animal, and Deer Crashes Peak in November, appeared first on Animal of Things. Discover more animal wonders – VISIT Animal of Things NOW AND FOLLOW US FOR FRESH UPDATES!

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