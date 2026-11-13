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Stray dog laws in West Virginia are mostly set at the county level, and that surprises many people who find a loose dog. The state sets a few firm rules on licensing, impounding, and owner liability. Your county commission, city council, and local shelter decide most of the day-to-day details.

This article walks you through what the state code says and where local rules take over. You will see what to do first, who to call, how long a dog may be held, and what your options are if you want to keep or adopt the dog. Nothing here replaces advice from a local attorney, but it will help you act with confidence.

Stray Dog Laws in West Virginia: What the State Says and What Your City or County Decides

The main state statute is West Virginia Code §19-20-6. It says each county commission may appoint a county dog warden and deputies to enforce dog control and registration rules. Because appointment is optional, some counties have a warden and some rely on a humane society, a sheriff, or a city animal control office.

The same section lets a county make its own dog-control rules and prosecute violations of local ordinances. The fine for a single violation of such an ordinance may not exceed $100. Cities can add their own rules on top, so a dog rule in one town may not exist in the next.

For related topics, see our pages on leash laws in West Virginia and stray cat laws in West Virginia.

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What Counts as a Stray Dog in West Virginia

West Virginia’s dog statutes do not give one tidy definition of a “stray.” In practice, a stray is a dog found loose without a known owner nearby. The code focuses instead on whether a dog is registered and wearing a valid tag.

Under the state code, every registered dog must wear a valid registration tag at all times, and a missing tag is prima facie evidence that the dog is not registered, making it subject to impoundment. A collar with a tag does not prove ownership, but a bare dog is easier for a warden to treat as unregistered.

Stray, Lost, Abandoned, and At-Large Dogs in West Virginia

These four labels overlap, but they are not the same thing legally. The differences matter because they affect who is responsible for the dog.

Term Plain Meaning Why It Matters Stray Loose dog with no owner in sight May be picked up by a warden or animal control Lost Owned dog that got away Owner keeps legal rights to the dog Abandoned Dog deliberately left by its owner Abandonment can be an animal cruelty issue At-large Dog running loose off its owner’s control Owner can be liable for harm the dog causes

A lost dog still belongs to its owner, even if it looks neglected. That is why picking up a dog and treating it as yours right away can create problems later.

What to Do If You Find a Stray Dog in West Virginia

Your first goal is to keep the dog and yourself safe. Approach slowly, and do not corner a frightened or injured dog. If the dog seems aggressive, call animal control or the sheriff’s office instead of handling it yourself.

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Check for a collar, tag, or rabies tag with contact details. Secure the dog in a safe, enclosed space such as a garage or fenced yard. Take clear photos and note the date, time, and place you found it. Call your county dog warden, local animal control, or humane society to report the dog. Have the dog scanned for a microchip at a vet or shelter.

Pro Tip: Keep a short written log of every call, post, and scan result. If an owner or the county ever questions your actions, a dated record shows you acted in good faith.

Who Picks Up Stray Dogs in West Virginia

It depends on where you live. Where a county has one, the county dog warden and deputies patrol the county and seize on sight any dog over six months old that is not wearing a valid registration tag. A warden can also be an employee or agent of a humane society that runs a suitable impound facility.

Many cities run their own animal control, and some counties contract with a shelter. Examples include the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter, which publishes its own local reclaim policy. If you are not sure who covers your address, start with your county commission or the local sheriff’s non-emergency line.

Do You Have to Report a Found Dog in West Virginia

The state dog statutes reviewed for this article do not impose a specific duty on a private citizen to report a found dog. Reporting is still the safest step. It shows you are not trying to take someone’s pet, and it gives the owner a place to look.

Some cities and counties may have their own rules, so ask your local animal control office what applies in your area. A quick call and a filed found-dog report cost you nothing.

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How to Find a Stray Dog’s Owner in West Virginia

Most owners are found within a few days, and the steps are simple. Work through them in this order.

Scan for a microchip at a vet clinic or shelter, which is usually free or low cost.

Read the rabies and county license tags and call the clinic or county office listed.

File a found report with the local shelter or animal control.

Post photos on local community pages, neighborhood apps, and lost-pet groups.

Put up simple flyers near where you found the dog, leaving out one identifying detail so you can verify the real owner.

When someone claims the dog, ask for proof such as vet records, photos, or microchip registration before handing it over.

Can You Keep a Stray Dog You Found in West Virginia

Not automatically. A dog you find still legally belongs to its owner until the owner is found or the proper legal process ends. Keeping the dog without trying to locate the owner can expose you to a claim later.

The safest route is to report the dog, make a real effort to find the owner, and then ask the shelter or county how to adopt the dog if no one comes forward. If you keep a dog older than six months, it must be registered and wear a tag. Our page on pet custody laws in West Virginia explains how ownership disputes over animals are handled.

How Long Do You Have to Hold a Found Dog in West Virginia

State law does not set a holding period for a private citizen who takes in a found dog. The only statutory clock in the dog code applies to dogs a county dog warden impounds. In that case, the warden must notify a known owner that the dog will be sold or destroyed if not redeemed within five days.

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If you are caring for a found dog yourself, a reasonable approach is to hold it while you actively search and to check with your local shelter about its timeline. Bills to lengthen the impound period have been introduced in the legislature, so it is worth confirming the current text of §19-20-6 if you are making a decision that depends on the exact number of days.

How Long Do Shelters Hold Stray Dogs in West Virginia

Hold times vary by shelter and county. The statute sets five days for a dog impounded by a warden, and some shelters follow that minimum. For example, the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter holds strays for a minimum of 5 days, during which the owner can reclaim the dog.

That figure is a minimum at one shelter, not a statewide rule. Call the shelter that has the dog and ask for its stray-hold policy in writing if you can.

Can You Take a Found Dog to the Vet or Make Medical Decisions in West Virginia

You can take a found dog to a vet for a checkup, a microchip scan, or emergency care. Most clinics will scan for a chip at no charge. Be clear with the clinic that the dog is a stray, because that affects who can consent to treatment.

Since you are not the legal owner, avoid elective procedures such as spaying, neutering, or surgery unless the dog is in urgent need. If the dog is injured, call animal control as well so there is a record. Ask the vet about costs before treatment, since an owner who turns up may not agree to reimburse you.

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Pro Tip: Keep every vet receipt and written note. If the owner claims the dog, those records show what care the dog received.

What Happens to Unclaimed Stray Dogs in West Virginia

Under the state code, an impounded dog that is not redeemed may be sold or destroyed, as the notice language in §19-20-6 says. In practice, many shelters and humane societies place unclaimed dogs for adoption or transfer them to rescue groups before that point.

What happens varies a lot by county, shelter capacity, and the dog’s health and temperament. If you want a particular dog to have a chance, contact the shelter early about adoption or fostering.

West Virginia also has a statewide spay/neuter law, which is part of the broader effort to reduce unwanted litters. Shelters may require sterilization before or after adoption.

How to Adopt a Stray Dog From a West Virginia Shelter

Adoption rules are set by each shelter, but the steps are similar everywhere.

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Visit the shelter or check its website for dogs that have finished the hold period. Fill out an adoption application and show photo ID. Pay the adoption fee, which varies by shelter. Ask about vaccines, spay/neuter, and microchip requirements. Register your dog with the county and get a license tag if the dog is over six months old.

If you already fostered or found the dog, tell the shelter. Some shelters give first consideration to the person who brought the dog in once the hold period ends.

How to Get Your Lost Dog Back From a West Virginia Shelter

Move quickly, because the hold period can be as short as five days. Visit the shelter in person instead of relying on a phone call or website photo. Bring proof of ownership such as vet records, photos, and microchip details.

Expect to pay a reclaim fee. At the Huntington Cabell Wayne shelter, the fee is $50, and owners must show copies or the actual rabies and tax tags. Fees differ elsewhere, and that figure comes from a shelter page that may be dated, so ask your shelter for its current charges.

Pro Tip: Check the shelter in person every day or two while your dog is missing. Staff can miss a match when photos are blurry or a dog looks different when stressed or dirty.

Dog License, Microchip, and ID Rules in West Virginia

West Virginia requires dogs six months and older to be registered and to wear a tag. Every registered dog must wear a valid registration tag at all times. The tax and registration are handled through the county, and unpaid tax can lead to the dog being held. Where there is no county dog warden, the sheriff impounds a delinquent-tax dog for fifteen days.

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The state code reviewed here does not require a microchip, but a chip is one of the best ways to get a lost dog home. Dogs also need rabies vaccination under West Virginia’s vaccination article, covered in more detail on our pet vaccination laws in West Virginia page. If you are bringing a dog in from another state, see pet import laws in West Virginia.

Leash and Running-at-Large Laws for Dogs in West Virginia

West Virginia has no single statewide leash law. Instead, state law focuses on running at large, and under Code 19-20-13 an owner who lets a dog run loose is automatically liable if it hurts someone or damages property. That statute is the reason a loose dog becomes an owner’s problem quickly.

Cities and counties can pass their own leash rules, and many do. Check your local ordinance before assuming a dog may be off leash in a park or neighborhood. Our leash laws page and dog chaining laws page cover related local rules.

Stray Dog Bites and Rabies Rules in West Virginia

If a stray dog bites you or someone else, wash the wound with soap and water, seek medical care, and report the bite to the local health department or animal control. An unknown dog with an unknown vaccination history is treated as a rabies concern, so doctors often take extra precautions.

Dog owners must keep their dogs vaccinated against rabies under state law. If you find a dog that bit someone, do not release it, because officials may need to confine or observe it. Our pet vaccination article explains the vaccination requirements in detail.

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Pro Tip: Never try to catch a dog that is acting sick, aggressive, or disoriented. Call animal control and keep a safe distance.

Owner Liability for Stray Dogs in West Virginia

An owner whose dog is loose can be held responsible for what it does. A dangerous dog overview describes a hybrid approach: strict liability for dogs running at large, and the one-bite rule for incidents on the owner’s own property.

The state also bars keeping a known dangerous dog. No person may own, keep, or harbor a dog known to be vicious, dangerous, or in the habit of biting or attacking other people, whether or not it wears a tag or muzzle. A circuit court or magistrate may authorize a humane officer to have such a dog killed on satisfactory proof.

If you take in a stray and keep it, you become its keeper, and these rules can apply to you. That is one more reason to report the dog and follow the proper steps. For more on related animal issues, see our pages on pet euthanasia laws in West Virginia and estray livestock laws in West Virginia.

This article, Can You Keep a Stray Dog in West Virginia? What the Law Actually Says, appeared first on Animal of Things. Discover more animal wonders – VISIT Animal of Things NOW AND FOLLOW US FOR FRESH UPDATES!

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