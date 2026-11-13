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Crow hunting season in Oklahoma 2026-27 is split into two windows, and neither one has a daily limit. That makes crows one of the most generous targets in the state, but a handful of rules still catch hunters out: public-area closures during deer gun season, a 10-gauge shotgun cap, and nontoxic shot when you shoot under the federal depredation order.

This page walks through the dates, hours, gear, closures, and cleanup in the order you will need them. Keep your phone handy, because most of the real trouble comes from where you hunt, not what you shoot.

Crow Hunting Season Dates in Oklahoma 2026-27

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation lists the 2026-27 crow season as Oct. 10 to Nov. 16, 2026, and Dec. 9, 2026 to Mar. 4, 2027, open statewide. The state administrative code sets the same pattern, with dates of October 10-November 16 and December 9-March 4 and an open season statewide.

The gap between the two windows is Nov. 17 through Dec. 8, which lines up with the busiest part of deer gun season. Oklahoma’s wildlife agency notes that most season dates are the same date or same weekend every year, but dates are approved annually, so check the current regulations before you load the truck.

Season Window Opens Closes First split Oct. 10, 2026 Nov. 16, 2026 Second split Dec. 9, 2026 Mar. 4, 2027

Crow Hunting Days of the Week in Oklahoma

Oklahoma does not restrict crow hunting to certain weekdays. The season is listed as a straight date range, so every day inside an open window is a legal hunting day on land where crow hunting is allowed.

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That differs from states that limit crows to a few days per week. In Oklahoma, the only days you lose are the ones lost to closures on specific public areas, covered next.

Crow Hunting Closures During Deer Season and Nesting in Oklahoma

The statewide season gap from Nov. 17 to Dec. 8 does the heavy lifting for deer season. On top of that, many state-managed public areas add their own rules. The ODWC special regulations page shows that on some areas, crow is closed during the first nine days of deer gun season.

Other areas close crow for longer stretches. The wildlife rules list the McClellan-Kerr Wildlife Refuge Preserve crow season as the same as statewide dates, except closed October 15-January 31. Rules are area-specific, so read the entry for the exact property you plan to hunt.

The crow season has no separate nesting closure written into the statewide rule. The second window ends Mar. 4, before most crow nesting is underway, and the first window begins in October, well after the nesting period.

Pro Tip: Before you scout a new public area, pull up its page on the ODWC special regulations list and check the crow entry. A closed-season note there overrides the statewide dates.

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Crow Hunting Hours in Oklahoma

Under the state code, crow hunting hours run from one-half hour before sunrise to sunset. That is the same federal standard that applies to other migratory game birds.

Some public areas set earlier closing times. A few ODWC area entries list hunting hours closing at 7:00 p.m., and older rule text for certain areas shows afternoon cutoffs, so check the area listing before you plan a late hunt.

Hunting License, HIP and Stamp Requirements for Crows in Oklahoma

Crows are classed as migratory game birds, so Oklahoma hunters need a valid hunting license (unless exempt) and HIP registration. HIP is the federal Harvest Information Program, and the permit is available at any license dealer as part of the Universal License form. Hunters under sixteen, senior citizens sixty-four or older, and landowners on their own property are exempt from the HIP requirement.

No federal duck stamp is needed for crows, since that stamp applies to waterfowl. For current license types and fees, go to the ODWC licensing pages instead of relying on a third-party summary.

For more on how Oklahoma handles other game species, see our guides to pheasant season in Oklahoma and deer season in Oklahoma.

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Nonresident Crow Hunting in Oklahoma

Nonresidents can hunt crows in Oklahoma during the open seasons with the proper nonresident hunting license and HIP registration. The statewide crow rule does not set a separate nonresident season or a separate limit.

Watch the public-area fine print. At least one ODWC area lists crow as closed to nonresident hunting February 1-15, so out-of-state hunters should read the entry for each property.

Crow Bag and Possession Limits in Oklahoma

There is no limit. The ODWC regulation page states that there is no daily or possession limit for crows, and the administrative code likewise says there is no bag limit for crow.

Older Oklahoma regulation booklets showed a daily limit of 15 on some other migratory species printed on the same page, which is why hunters sometimes assume crows have one too. They do not.

Legal Firearms, Bows and Falconry for Crow Hunting in Oklahoma

The legal means of taking are firearms, archery equipment, and legal raptors, plus anything else allowed under the general hunting regulations. Shotguns larger than 10 gauge are prohibited, and there is no magazine restriction for firearms.

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That opens the field. A 12-gauge pump, a .22 rimfire at long perches, an air rifle where the general regulations allow it, a bow, or a trained hawk all fit the rule. Falconers should confirm their state and federal permits cover the activity.

Nontoxic Shot and Shotgun Rules for Crows in Oklahoma

During the regular crow season, the crow rule itself does not require nontoxic shot. The requirement applies elsewhere: the state’s regulations specify that federally approved nontoxic shot must be used when taking crows under the depredation order.

The 10-gauge cap still applies in every case. If you are hunting a mixed spread on a public area, check that area’s rules, since some properties require nontoxic shot for all shotgun hunting.

Pro Tip: Carry one box of steel or other approved nontoxic loads in your bag. It keeps you legal if you move from a regular-season hunt to a depredation call on the same day.

Electronic Calls, Decoys and Baiting Rules for Crow Hunting in Oklahoma

Electronic calls are legal for crows in Oklahoma, a point stated plainly on the ODWC crow page. That makes recorded distress and assembly calls a standard tool here.

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Decoys are not restricted in the crow rule, and owl and crow decoys are the usual setup. For baiting, the crow rule does not carve out an exemption, so follow the general migratory bird regulations and the specific area rules before you put out any attractant.

Crow Hunting Zones and Closed Areas in Oklahoma

There are no hunting zones for crows. The season is open statewide, with the same dates in every county.

The closed areas are the public lands with special regulations. Some are listed as closed to all seasons except waterfowl, and others restrict crow during deer gun season. The ODWC special regulations list is the tool to use here.

Rule Type What It Means for Crows Statewide season Open in all counties on the season dates Deer gun closure on some areas Crow closed during the first nine days of deer gun season Long closure on some refuges Example: McClellan-Kerr closes October 15-January 31 Nonresident closure Example: Altus-Lugert closes to nonresidents Feb. 1-15

Where to Hunt Crows in Oklahoma: Public Land, WMAs, Refuges and Private Land

Many Oklahoma wildlife management areas list crow among their open seasons. Altus-Lugert, for example, lists crow under seasons that match the statewide dates, and Arbuckle Springs lists crow among its open species.

Private land is where most crow hunters do their best work. Farm fields, feedlots, pecan groves, and landfill edges hold roosts and flocks, and a landowner’s permission is all you need there beyond your own license. Always get permission in writing or in a text message you can show.

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On public areas, check the species list and closure dates for each property. Some areas are closed to everything but waterfowl, so a quick look saves a wasted drive.

Crow vs Raven Identification in Oklahoma

The American crow (Corvus brachyrhynchos) is the legal target. Common ravens and Chihuahuan ravens also occur in parts of Oklahoma, mostly in the west and panhandle, and they are not part of the crow season. ODWC describes how crows forage for insects, seeds, nuts, and acorns and scavenge carcasses, which helps explain where you will find flocks.

Use size, tail shape, voice, and behavior to separate them:

Crows are smaller, with a fan-shaped tail and a hoarse “caw.”

Ravens are larger, with a wedge-shaped tail, a shaggy throat, and a deeper croak.

Crows travel in noisy flocks; ravens are often seen in pairs or alone.

If you cannot tell which bird you are looking at, do not shoot. A raven is a federally protected nongame bird.

Taking Crows Outside the Season: Depredation and Nuisance Rules in Oklahoma

Federal law allows crows to be taken outside the season under a depredation order. According to ODWC, the order covers crows committing or about to commit depredations, or concentrated in numbers that create a health hazard or other nuisance. The full text sits in 50 CFR Part 21.43.

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Under that order, federally approved nontoxic shot is required in Oklahoma. Landowners and lessees controlling nuisance wildlife on their own land are also covered by a state exemption from some license requirements, though you should read the wildlife rule text before relying on it.

The depredation order does not make crows open game year-round for sport. It applies when birds are doing damage or posing a health or nuisance problem.

Tagging, Transporting and Possessing Crows in Oklahoma

Crows do not require tags in Oklahoma. With no possession limit, you can keep any number you take legally.

Most hunters leave crows in the field or dispose of them, since few are kept for the table. If you plan to keep birds, field-dress or freeze them promptly, and keep them separate from other game so you can show what you took if asked.

Best Time to Hunt Crows in Oklahoma

The second window, December through early March, is the sweet spot for many hunters. Crows gather into big winter roosts, flocks are easy to find, and bare trees make decoy spreads visible.

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Within a day, aim for the first two hours after legal light, when birds leave the roost to feed. Late afternoon, as flocks return, is the second-best window, but watch the closing times on public areas.

The October-November split works too, especially along harvested fields. Pressure builds fast, so crows get wary after a few hunts in the same spot.

Crow Hunting Tips: Calls, Decoys and Scouting in Oklahoma

Scouting decides most hunts. Watch where crows leave the roost at dawn and where they feed midday, then set up on the flight line in a thick fence row or tree edge.

Wear full camouflage, including gloves and a face mask. Crows pick out bare skin. Set a few crow decoys on the ground and one owl decoy nearby to draw mobbing birds. Start with a few calm calls, then switch to distress or fighting calls if birds hold back. Stay still until birds commit, then shoot the leaders and keep calling. Move after a few good volleys; survivors remember the spot.

Electronic calls are legal in Oklahoma, so a speaker placed 30 to 50 yards from your blind pulls attention away from you. If you hunt deer in the same region, our Kansas deer season guide covers a neighboring state’s schedule so you can plan trips across the line.

Cleaning and Eating Crow in Oklahoma

Crow is edible, and some hunters do eat it, mainly the breast meat. The usual approach is to skin the bird, remove the breasts, and soak them in salted water or buttermilk before cooking.

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The meat is dark and lean, and it is best braised or slow-cooked. Wear gloves while cleaning, wash your hands and tools afterward, and cook the meat to a safe internal temperature.

Because crows eat carrion and scraps, many hunters skip them as food. If you keep birds, take them from clean areas and avoid any bird that looks sick.

Crow Hunting Season in Oklahoma 2026-27: Frequently Asked Questions

When Is Crow Season in Oklahoma in 2026-27?

The first split runs Oct. 10 to Nov. 16, 2026, and the second runs Dec. 9, 2026 to Mar. 4, 2027, statewide, according to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.

Is There a Bag Limit on Crows in Oklahoma?

No. There is no daily or possession limit.

Can You Use Electronic Calls for Crows in Oklahoma?

Yes. Electronic calls are legal for crow hunting.

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What Hours Can You Hunt Crows in Oklahoma?

From one-half hour before sunrise to sunset, per the state administrative code. Some public areas close earlier.

What Is the Largest Shotgun You Can Use?

A 10-gauge. Larger shotguns are prohibited, and there is no magazine restriction for firearms.

Do You Need a HIP Number to Hunt Crows?

Crows are migratory game birds, so HIP registration applies unless you are exempt, such as hunters under sixteen or landowners on their own land.

This article, Oklahoma Has No Crow Bag Limit, but WMA Closures and Shot Rules Still Apply Across Both 2026-27 Seasons, appeared first on Animal of Things. Discover more animal wonders – VISIT Animal of Things NOW AND FOLLOW US FOR FRESH UPDATES!

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