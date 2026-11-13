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Trapping season in Ohio 2026-27 starts on November 10, 2026 for most furbearers, but coyotes can be taken all year. According to the 2026-27 Ohio Hunting and Trapping Regulations, the rules run from September 1, 2026 to August 31, 2027.

That gives you a mix of seasons: a standard window for fox, raccoon, and similar species, a longer one for mink and muskrat, and a later opener for beaver and river otter. Each has its own closing date, and the permit rules differ by species.

This article lays out the dates, permits, trap rules, and reporting steps for Ohio trappers. Species dates come from the Ohio Division of Wildlife season chart. Where the state sources do not give a figure, the article names the agency that does.

Trapping Season Dates in Ohio 2026-27

Most Ohio trapping seasons open on November 10, 2026. Beaver and river otter open later, on December 26, 2026, and coyote has no closed season. The ODNR season date chart is the official source for each opener and closer.

Opening day for fox, raccoon, skunk, opossum, weasel, mink, and muskrat: November 10, 2026.

Opening day for beaver and river otter: December 26, 2026.

Coyote and woodchuck: no closed season.

Lake Erie marsh mink and muskrat trapping: the longest window, ending March 15, 2027.

The Division of Wildlife also runs lotteries for controlled trapping on certain public areas. According to HuntingSeasons.org, those drawings are held in person on the first Saturday in October, and the regulation digest lists October 3, 2026 for the in-person event.

Furbearer Trapping Season Dates by Species in Ohio

Each species has its own closing date, so you cannot run one calendar for your whole line. The table below pulls the trapping dates from the state season chart and regulation digest.

Species Opens Closes Limit Fox, raccoon, skunk, opossum, weasel Nov. 10, 2026 Jan. 31, 2027 None Mink and muskrat Nov. 10, 2026 Feb. 28, 2027 None Mink and muskrat, Lake Erie marsh Nov. 10, 2026 Mar. 15, 2027 None Beaver Dec. 26, 2026 Feb. 28, 2027 None River otter Dec. 26, 2026 Feb. 28, 2027 Season limits by zone Coyote, woodchuck No closed season No closed season None Bobcat No open season No open season Not applicable

The fox, raccoon, skunk, opossum, and weasel window is a combined hunting and trapping season, according to the StateOutdoors Ohio guide. Bobcat has no open season in the 2026-27 chart, so any bobcat in your set is a nontarget catch.

What’s New for the 2026-27 Trapping Season in Ohio

The Ohio Wildlife Council approved the 2026-27 seasons on April 29, 2026, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The proposals presented in February focused on deer, waterfowl, and small game, so the furbearer chart is largely familiar.

One change affects some trappers indirectly: revised waterfowl hunting zones take effect in the 2026-27 seasons, according to the state’s Division of Wildlife regulation materials. If you trap marsh edges that overlap waterfowl hunting areas, check the new zone map before you set.

Pro Tip: The 2026-27 digest took effect September 1, 2026. Use that edition, not last year’s PDF, when you check a date or limit.

Trapping Zones, Units and Open Counties in Ohio

Ohio trapping is open statewide, so there is no county-by-county opener for the general furbearer season. Zones matter in two places: river otter limits and controlled trapping lotteries.

River otter has a Zone A and a Zone B. The season chart sets a limit of 3 in Zone A and 1 in Zone B, and the digest states the overall season bag limit is three river otters.

Some lottery permits are assigned to trapping units. Those units are printed on the permit and shown on the map, according to the Controlled Hunting Access Lotteries page. Furbearer lotteries in Northwest Ohio, for example, split the season into two halves, with permits for the first half of December and for the second half through close.

Species You Can Trap Year-Round in Ohio

Coyote and woodchuck have no closed season in Ohio, according to the state season chart. Those are the two species you can trap in any month.

Coyote is also the one furbearer that does not require a fur taker permit. The administrative code states that it is lawful to take coyotes without a fur taker permit, and you can read the rule in Ohio Admin. Code 1501:31-15-09.

Trap type rules still apply to year-round species. The same approved devices and size limits govern a coyote snare in July and a raccoon cage trap in December.

Trapping License and Permit Requirements in Ohio

You need a hunting license and a fur taker permit to trap furbearers in Ohio. The Division of Wildlife licensing page says all hunters must carry a valid hunting license to hunt or trap game, and furbearer trapping needs an additional game-specific permit.

Fur taker permit fees are set in the Ohio Revised Code, and Section 1533.111 lists these amounts:

Permit Fee Fur taker permit $14.00 Apprentice fur taker permit $14.00 Senior fur taker permit (resident only) $7.00 Special youth fur taker permit $7.00 Apprentice youth fur taker permit $7.00

A fur taker permit is not transferable, and you cannot carry one issued in another person’s name. Agent and processing fees can change the price at checkout, so the statutory fee is the base figure.

Ohio also sells apprentice permits to residents and nonresidents, which let a new trapper try the sport before completing education requirements.

Trapper Education Requirements in Ohio

A regular fur taker permit requires a trapper education course, and the Division of Wildlife also lists a hunter education course for first-time buyers. You can skip the course only if you show proof of a previously held hunting license or fur taker permit, or evidence of equivalent training approved by the chief of the division.

The statute is specific about one trap: a past apprentice permit does not count. According to the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies summary of Ohio law, a previously held apprentice hunting license or apprentice fur taker permit does not satisfy the proof requirement.

Apprentice and apprentice youth permits are exempt from the education requirement. Any regular fur taker permit issued without the required evidence is void.

Nonresident Trapping in Ohio

Nonresidents can trap in Ohio with a hunting license and a fur taker permit. Under Section 1533.111, a fur taker permit entitles a nonresident to take furbearing animals from the state as allowed by law or division rule.

The same education and proof rules apply to nonresidents. The senior discount is resident only, so nonresidents pay the regular fee. Apprentice permits are open to residents and nonresidents alike.

Trapping vs. Hunting Furbearers in Ohio

Fox, raccoon, skunk, opossum, and weasel share one season for both methods, so you can hunt or trap them from November 10 to January 31. Mink, muskrat, beaver, and river otter are trapping seasons in the chart.

Both methods require the same hunting license and fur taker permit, except for coyote. Hunting and trapping rules diverge on methods: trapping is governed by the trap device and size rules in OAC 1501:31-15-09, while hunting has its own restrictions on firearms and hours.

If you also hunt deer in Ohio, check the Ohio deer season dates before you plan trap checks. Gun seasons put more people in the woods, and trap lines near hunting areas see more traffic.

Bag Limits, Quotas and Season Limits for Trapping in Ohio

Most Ohio furbearers have no bag limit. Fox, raccoon, skunk, opossum, weasel, mink, muskrat, beaver, coyote, and woodchuck are listed with no limit.

River otter is the exception. The season limit is three river otters, with the zone caps of 3 in Zone A and 1 in Zone B described in the season chart. Otter and beaver trapping on some public areas also depends on a special permit.

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River otter: 3 per season, with zone limits.

Bobcat: no open season, so no legal take.

All other listed furbearers: no limit.

Legal Traps, Snares and Cable Restraints in Ohio

Ohio law limits you to specific trap types. Under OAC 1501:31-15-09, it is unlawful to place, set, or maintain any trap other than a cage trap, body gripping trap, foot encapsulating trap, foothold trap, or snare to take a wild animal. You can read the full text on the Register of Ohio.

Size limits apply to body gripping traps and foot-encapsulating traps. The rule measures foot-encapsulating traps with square or rectangular openings along the longest side of the opening.

Because the rule sets jaw-measurement thresholds that depend on set location, read the current text of paragraph (K) before you buy new traps. A trap that is legal in a water set can be illegal on land.

Banned Traps and Trap Restrictions in Ohio

Any device outside the five approved types is banned for taking wild animals. That excludes homemade or modified devices that do not fit one of the listed categories.

The rule restricts body gripping traps by jaw measurement, and the restriction changes depending on whether the set is on land or in water. A trap with a jaw spread larger than five inches is regulated on land, according to the administrative code.

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Public land adds a second layer. Beaver and river otter trapping is prohibited on state-managed areas, including state wildlife areas, state parks, and state forests, unless you hold a special beaver or river otter trapping permit for that specific area, according to the regulation digest.

Trap Check Requirements and Trapping Hours in Ohio

Check every trap and snare, and remove all animals, once each calendar day, according to the 2026-27 regulations. That applies to cage traps, foothold traps, body gripping traps, and snares alike.

Visit every set at least once between midnight and midnight. Remove any animal found, whether target or nontarget. Record the visit so you can show a consistent line schedule if asked.

The chart and digest summaries reviewed here do not set a separate daily hour window for trapping, so the calendar-day check is the operating rule. Confirm any hour restrictions for a specific public area in the area’s own regulations.

Trap Tags, Labeling and Marking Requirements in Ohio

Ohio requires trappers to identify their traps. The specific wording and format of the tag is set in the Ohio Administrative Code, so pull the current text from the Ohio Administrative Code before you tag a new line.

Mark every trap and snare before it goes in the field. An unmarked device is the easiest violation for a wildlife officer to document.

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Pro Tip: Tag traps at home, before the season, using a permanent method like metal stamping or a durable tag. A tag that fades in a month of freeze and thaw does not meet the purpose of the rule.

Bait, Lure and Set Restrictions in Ohio

Set restrictions in Ohio are tied to the trap type and the location of the set. The body gripping trap rules in OAC 1501:31-15-09 are the clearest example, with different jaw limits for land and water sets.

Keep sets away from public hunting areas unless you have the area permit that applies. Lottery-based controlled trapping also adds conditions printed on the permit itself, such as the unit and the date window.

The Division of Wildlife publishes the current wording on bait and lure in its regulation digest, so check that document for any species-specific limits.

Trapping on Public Land vs. Private Land in Ohio

Private land is open to the general furbearer season with the landowner’s permission. Public land is more restricted, and beaver and river otter trapping is prohibited on state-managed areas without a special permit.

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Controlled trapping on public areas runs through lotteries. Applicants must hold a valid hunting license and fur taker permit to apply for raccoon and furbearer lotteries, according to the Division of Wildlife.

Lottery permits cannot be bought, sold, or traded. Under OAC 1501:31-15-06, you can transfer one only if you receive nothing in return, and raccoon permits can move to another fur taker permit holder before the permit start date.

Landowner Permission for Trapping in Ohio

You need the landowner’s permission to trap on private land in Ohio. Get it before you set anything, and keep a record of who approved which parcel.

A short written note with the owner’s name, the parcel, and the dates covers most disputes. If the property changes hands during the season, ask the new owner again.

Written permission also protects you on neighboring ground. If a set drifts or an animal drags a trap across a boundary, you want proof of where you were allowed to be.

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Trap Setbacks From Roads, Trails and Homes in Ohio

The state regulation sources reviewed here do not publish a single statewide setback distance from roads, trails, or homes in the season chart or digest summaries. Local ordinances, park rules, and township roads may add their own limits.

Apply common sense on shared ground. Keep sets away from trails, parking areas, and yards where pets and children travel, and use traps and snares sized for the target species.

Roadside sets also create nontarget risk. Culverts and ditches draw domestic animals as well as muskrat and raccoon.

Protected Species and Nontarget Catches in Ohio

Bobcat has no open season in 2026-27, so you cannot keep one. Recreational hunting and trapping of wild boar and feral swine is also prohibited in Ohio, according to StateOutdoors.

When you catch a protected or out-of-season animal, release it unharmed if you can do so safely. Because the daily check rule requires you to remove every animal each calendar day, a nontarget animal should never sit in a set overnight.

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Pro Tip: Choose cage traps and size-appropriate devices near homes and trails. A cage trap lets you release a pet or protected species with far less risk than a body gripping trap.

Pelt Tagging, Sealing and Harvest Reports in Ohio

The Ohio season chart and regulation digest summaries reviewed here do not describe a statewide pelt tagging or sealing program for general furbearers. River otter and some controlled-trapping species may carry reporting conditions tied to the permit.

Read your lottery or special permit carefully. Reporting duties for beaver and river otter on controlled areas appear on the permit paperwork the Division of Wildlife issues.

Keep your own harvest log with species, date, county, and set type. It costs nothing and answers most questions if you are checked in the field.

Lower Jaw and Tooth Sample Requirements in Ohio

The state sources reviewed for this article do not list a lower jaw or tooth sample requirement for Ohio trappers in the 2026-27 season. If the Division of Wildlife requests biological samples for a species, it communicates that through the permit or the regulation digest.

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Treat any request for a carcass or sample as part of the permit conditions. Store the carcass cold and labeled with your name, date, and county until it is collected.

Selling Furs and Fur Dealer Rules in Ohio

You can sell hides of furbearing animals taken legally during the open season, either during that season or after, within a set window. For animals taken in the 2026-27 season, the sale window closes June 15, 2027, according to the animalofthings trapping summary of the state regulations. Check that date against the regulation digest before you list pelts.

Buying furs from trappers requires a fur dealer’s permit from the Division of Wildlife. If you sell to a dealer, confirm they hold the permit and keep a receipt.

For a broader look at permits and penalties, see our Ohio trapping laws overview.

Trapping Nuisance Wildlife Outside the Season in Ohio

Coyote and woodchuck are the two species you can take any time of year without waiting for a season. For other animals causing damage, the regular furbearer seasons and permit rules still define what is lawful.

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Check the Division of Wildlife for nuisance wildlife rules before you set a trap in the off-season. A landowner with a raccoon problem in June has different options than a trapper in December, and the agency is the source for those options.

Many landowners hire a licensed nuisance wildlife operator rather than trap themselves. That route keeps the work inside the rules and handles live animals correctly.

Trapping Season in Ohio 2026-27: Frequently Asked Questions

When does trapping season start in Ohio in 2026?

Most furbearer trapping opens November 10, 2026. Beaver and river otter open December 26, 2026.

Do you need a license to trap in Ohio?

Yes. You need a hunting license and a fur taker permit for all furbearers except coyote.

Is there a bag limit on furbearers in Ohio?

Most species have no limit. River otter has a three-animal season limit with zone caps.

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How often do you check traps in Ohio?

Once every calendar day, removing all animals each time.

Can you trap bobcats in Ohio?

No. The 2026-27 chart lists no open season for bobcat.

Can nonresidents trap in Ohio?

Yes, with a hunting license and fur taker permit, and the same education rules as residents.

For other seasons that overlap with your trapline, see Ohio’s turkey hunting season and pheasant hunting season.

This article, Ohio Has No Closed Season on Coyotes, but Fur Taker Permit Rules Still Apply to Every Other Furbearer You Trap, appeared first on Animal of Things. Discover more animal wonders – VISIT Animal of Things NOW AND FOLLOW US FOR FRESH UPDATES!

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