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Duck hunting season in Indiana 2026-27 does not start on one date. The North Zone opens October 24, 2026, the Central Zone follows a week later, and the South Zone waits until November 7 for a two-day first segment before closing for three weeks.

Where you hunt decides your calendar, your scaup limit, and even which youth weekend your kids can use. This article lays out the dates, limits, and rules zone by zone, so you can plan around the segment that fits your marsh, river, or reservoir.

Every season date and bag limit below comes from the Indiana DNR Division of Fish and Wildlife. If you are also planning a deer hunt, see our Indiana deer season dates.

Duck Hunting Season Dates in Indiana 2026-27

Indiana splits its regular duck season into two segments per zone. The North Zone runs Oct. 24 to Dec. 13, then Dec. 19 to 27, 2026. The Central Zone runs Oct. 31 to Nov. 8, then Nov. 21, 2026 to Jan. 10, 2027. The South Zone runs Nov. 7 to 8, then Nov. 28, 2026 to Jan. 24, 2027.

Zone First Segment Second Segment North Oct. 24 – Dec. 13, 2026 Dec. 19 – 27, 2026 Central Oct. 31 – Nov. 8, 2026 Nov. 21, 2026 – Jan. 10, 2027 South Nov. 7 – 8, 2026 Nov. 28, 2026 – Jan. 24, 2027

As of November 11, 2026, the North Zone is already in its first segment, the Central Zone is in its break before the November 21 reopening, and the South Zone has just finished its opening weekend.

For a state-level view of hunting tradition and local rules, our Indiana duck hunting laws page covers the legal background.

Duck Hunting Zones and Split Seasons in Indiana

Indiana uses three duck zones: North, Central, and South. Each zone has its own split, which is why opening day can differ by two weeks across the state.

Always confirm which zone your hunting spot sits in before you scout or book a lease. The DNR publishes the zone boundaries alongside the season dates on its migratory game bird regulations page.

North Zone: earliest opener and the shortest late split, which ends December 27.

earliest opener and the shortest late split, which ends December 27. Central Zone: a short early segment, then a long run into January 10.

a short early segment, then a long run into January 10. South Zone: a two-day opener and the latest close, January 24, 2027.

Pro Tip: The South Zone’s two-day first segment is easy to miss. If you hunt the Ohio River region, mark both November 7 and November 28 on your calendar.

Early Teal Season in Indiana 2026-27

Indiana’s early teal season ran statewide September 5 to 13, 2026, and it is now closed. Teal hunting follows different hours from the regular season, running sunrise to sunset.

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That season is a useful preview for next year. Pressure is lighter than in the regular season, and only blue-winged and green-winged teal are targeted. Plan your next early teal hunt by checking the DNR’s migratory bird page each summer for the new dates.

Youth, Veteran and Active-Duty Military Waterfowl Days in Indiana

These weekends fall just before each zone’s regular opener, and they have already passed for the 2026-27 season. The North Zone had Oct. 17 to 18, the Central Zone Oct. 24 to 25, and the South Zone Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2026.

Zone 2026 Youth and Veteran Dates North Oct. 17 – 18 Central Oct. 24 – 25 South Oct. 31 – Nov. 1

The bag matches the regular season with one exception: the scaup limit is one per day. The DNR says participants must be 17 or younger on the day of the hunt, and young hunters must be accompanied by an adult at least 18.

Duck Bag Limits and Possession Limits in Indiana

The daily limit is six ducks. Species sub-limits sit inside that total, so you can hit a species cap well before you hit six birds.

Possession is typically three times the daily limit under federal migratory bird rules, which works out to 18 ducks. Coots and mergansers have their own limits. The DNR lists coots at 15 daily and mergansers at 5 daily, with no more than 2 hooded mergansers.

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Ducks: 6 per day

Coots: 15 per day

Mergansers: 5 per day, no more than 2 hooded

Species Sub-Limits: Mallard, Pintail, Canvasback, Wood Duck and Scaup in Indiana

Scaup is the species where timing matters most. Only one scaup may be taken daily on or before Nov. 7 in the North Zone, Nov. 26 in the Central Zone, and Dec. 10 in the South Zone, and two daily after those dates.

Wood ducks are capped at three per day. A statewide listing of the 2026-27 limits also shows no more than 4 mallards, of which only 2 may be hens, plus 3 pintail, 2 canvasbacks, and 2 redheads within the six-bird total, according to the state-guide summary. Check the DNR’s regulation page for the full species list before you load your gun.

Species Daily Sub-Limit Wood Duck 3 Scaup 1 early, 2 late (zone dates apply) Mallard No more than 4, only 2 hens Pintail 3 Canvasback 2

Pro Tip: Know your scaup cutoff for your zone. Shooting a second bluebill on November 5 in the North Zone is a violation even though you are under six birds.

Sea Duck, Coot and Merganser Seasons in Indiana

Coots and mergansers hunt on the same dates as regular ducks. The DNR sets the coot limit at 15 daily and mergansers at 5 daily, with no more than 2 hooded mergansers.

Indiana is an inland state, so true sea ducks such as eiders and scoters are rare visitors and are not a regular hunting target. Most Indiana hunters pick up mergansers incidentally on big water and reservoirs during the late segments.

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Hunting License Requirements for Ducks in Indiana

Adult duck hunters need a valid Indiana hunting license, resident or nonresident. Indiana DNR rules also tie waterfowl hunting to a waterfowl stamp privilege and federal stamp for those old enough to need them.

Youth are treated differently from adults on stamps, and youth 17 and under are exempt from the state waterfowl stamp per a summary of the state guide. Confirm age cutoffs on the DNR site if your hunter is close to a birthday threshold.

Licenses are sold over the counter in Indiana, and there are no draw deadlines to track for deer, turkey, duck, or dove. Draw hunts on some public sites are a separate system, covered below.

Federal Duck Stamp and State Waterfowl Stamp in Indiana

Two stamps cover most adult waterfowlers. The DNR’s regulations page notes a federal duck stamp is required for all persons 16 and older. Indiana also requires its own waterfowl stamp privilege for adult hunters.

The federal stamp is signed across its face, and an electronic version is available. For the official federal program details, see the Indiana DNR waterfowl regulations.

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HIP Registration and Other Required Permits for Duck Hunting in Indiana

Harvest Information Program registration is mandatory. According to eRegulations’ summary of the state rules, all Indiana hunters, including those exempt from buying a license, must register with HIP before hunting coots, doves, ducks, mergansers, geese, snipe, sora, teal, and woodcock.

HIP data feeds the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s season-setting process. Register once each license year, and carry your confirmation with you in the field.

Cost of a Duck Hunting License, Stamps and Permits in Indiana

Fees change from year to year, and the DNR sets Indiana’s license and stamp prices. For the current resident and nonresident prices, use the license page on the Indiana DNR hunting pages.

Budget for four line items: the base hunting license, the state waterfowl stamp privilege, the federal duck stamp, and HIP registration. HIP itself carries no separate charge in most states, but your license purchase is what triggers the registration.

Nonresident Duck Hunting in Indiana

Nonresidents can hunt ducks in Indiana with a nonresident hunting license plus the same stamps and HIP registration that residents carry. Season dates are identical for residents and visitors.

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The practical difference is access. Many Indiana public waterfowl sites run on reservation draws, and visitors compete in the same pool. Neighboring-state hunters from Ohio and Illinois often cross the line for the late South Zone segment, so book early if you want a blind. For comparison, see how Ohio and Illinois handle their seasons.

Duck Hunting Hours in Indiana

Regular waterfowl hours are one-half hour before sunrise to sunset. Teal hunting during the early season is sunrise to sunset.

Plan to be set up and quiet before legal shooting time. Check your watch against sunrise tables for your county, because legal light shifts by several minutes across the state.

Sunday Duck Hunting in Indiana

Indiana’s published duck segments run continuously across weekdays and weekends, including Sundays. The Central Zone’s opener of October 31 and the South Zone’s two-day segment on November 7 to 8 both land on weekends in 2026.

That makes weekend hunting the busiest time on public water. If you want quiet, weekdays inside the long late segments are your best bet.

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Legal Shotguns, Nontoxic Shot and Methods for Ducks in Indiana

Waterfowl hunting is done with a shotgun, and federal law requires nontoxic shot for ducks. Steel, bismuth, and tungsten loads are the common legal choices. Lead shot is illegal for waterfowl everywhere in the country.

Shell capacity limits and other method rules are set by the DNR. Before you head out, review the state’s migratory bird regulations for any gear restrictions that apply on a specific property.

Pro Tip: Check your shells in the truck, not at the blind. One lead load in a pocket can turn a good morning into a citation.

Where to Hunt Ducks in Indiana: Public Land, Refuges and Private Land

Indiana duck hunters split between state-managed public waterfowl areas, federal refuges where hunting is allowed, and private ground by permission or lease. Public sites are crowded on openers and slow down after the first cold front pushes birds south.

The Kankakee area is a well-known northern destination, though teal hunting was not allowed there during the 2026 early season. Private land with flooded timber or managed marsh offers the most control over pressure. Always get written permission before you cross a fence line.

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Public land: best for hunters without a lease, but expect competition.

best for hunters without a lease, but expect competition. Refuges: check whether waterfowl hunting is allowed and which units are closed.

check whether waterfowl hunting is allowed and which units are closed. Private land: ask early, offer to help with habitat work, and respect boundaries.

Public Waterfowl Draws, Reservations and Daily Hunt Permits in Indiana

Some Indiana public waterfowl sites assign hunting spots by draw. A third-party summary lists early and late season application windows that both ran August 17 to September 16, 2026, according to StateOutdoors.org.

Those windows have closed for 2026-27. Mark late August on your 2027 calendar and check the DNR’s reservation page when it opens. Sites that are not on the draw operate on a daily check-in basis, so arrive early on weekends.

Best Ducks to Hunt in Indiana

Mallards are the backbone of an Indiana bag, followed by wood ducks, gadwall, green-winged teal, and ringnecks. Early season hunters see more wood ducks and teal. Late season brings northern mallards, divers, and mergansers when open water holds.

The bag limits shape what you keep. With only two hen mallards and three wood ducks allowed, many hunters aim for drake mallards and gadwall to fill a six-bird limit.

Best Time to Hunt Ducks in Indiana

The best days are cold-front days. A hard north wind in November pushes migrants into the state, and the Central and South Zone openers often catch that first wave.

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The late segments matter most for volume. The Central Zone’s November 21 to January 10 run and the South Zone’s November 28 to January 24 run give you weeks when ice pushes birds to open water. Morning hunts on days after a front are usually the strongest.

Duck Hunting Tips in Indiana: Decoys, Calling, Scouting and Blinds

Scouting beats gear. Spend the evening before watching where ducks feed and roost, then set up on the X before first light. Keep your decoy spread simple: a few dozen mallard and wood duck decoys with a landing hole downwind.

Scout the evening before and note flight lines. Set decoys early, with a clear landing zone. Call softly and match the birds’ mood. Over-calling flares ducks. Hide your blind with local cover and stay still until shooting time. Pick up your hulls and leave the site clean.

On public ground, arrive early and have a backup spot. Pressured ducks learn fast, so adjust spreads and calling as the season ages.

Tagging, Transporting and Cleaning Ducks in Indiana

Ducks do not need a harvest tag. Keep a wing or head attached to any duck while you transport it so a game warden can identify the species, and keep your bag at or under the limit.

Field dress birds promptly and cool them down. Breasting out ducks is the fastest approach for most hunters, while plucking whole birds keeps the skin for roasting. Dispose of carcasses legally and away from water.

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Duck Hunting Season in Indiana 2026-27: Frequently Asked Questions

When Does Duck Season Open in Indiana?

The North Zone opens October 24, 2026, the Central Zone opens October 31, and the South Zone opens November 7 with a two-day first segment.

When Does Duck Season End in Indiana?

The last zone to close is the South Zone on January 24, 2027. The North Zone ends December 27, and the Central Zone ends January 10.

What Is the Daily Duck Limit in Indiana?

You can take six ducks per day, with species sub-limits inside that total, such as three wood ducks and scaup limits that change by zone date.

Do I Need HIP to Hunt Ducks in Indiana?

Yes. Every hunter must register with HIP before hunting ducks, coots, mergansers, and other migratory game birds, even if exempt from the license.

Can Youth Hunt Ducks Before the Regular Season?

Yes. Youth and veteran weekends fall just before each zone opens, and participants 17 and younger must be accompanied by an adult 18 or older. Those weekends have passed for 2026-27.

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This article, Indiana Duck Season Opens October 24 in the North Zone but Waits Until November 7 in the South Zone, appeared first on Animal of Things. Discover more animal wonders – VISIT Animal of Things NOW AND FOLLOW US FOR FRESH UPDATES!

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