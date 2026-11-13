Explore amazing animal stories – visit Animal of Things Now and follow us!

Beaver trapping season in South Dakota 2026-27 looks different from what many trappers remember. The statewide year-round season that applied for years now carries a major exception: the Black Hills Fire Protection District is closed to beaver. Nonresidents also face a much narrower window than residents.

This article walks through the season framework, license rules, trap requirements, harvest handling, and the nuisance-beaver options that sit outside the season. It draws on South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) materials and the state’s administrative rules. Rules shift between handbook editions, so treat the GFP handbook as the final word on anything that affects a specific set.

Beaver Trapping Season Dates in South Dakota 2026-27

For residents, the season is long. The administrative rule says the season to catch, trap, or hunt beaver is open statewide and year-round, except in the Black Hills Fire Protection District, as described in SDCL 34-35-15. You can read the wording in Administrative Rule 41:08:01:07 on the South Dakota Legislature site.

Nonresidents get a shorter window. Nonresidents may take only raccoon, beaver, and muskrat from December 1, 2026 to March 15, 2027. That period is also reflected on the GFP trapping page.

Seasons run on a sunrise-to-sunset schedule. Seasons begin at sunrise of opening day and end at sunset of closing day. Plan your first and last checks around those times.

Trapper Type Beaver Season Notes Resident Year-round statewide Black Hills Fire Protection District excluded Nonresident Dec. 1, 2026 to Mar. 15, 2027 Furbearer license required Black Hills Fire Protection District Closed Applies to beaver trapping and hunting

Beaver Hunting vs. Trapping Seasons in South Dakota

South Dakota does not split beaver into separate hunting and trapping calendars. The same rule covers both: it sets one season “to catch, trap, or hunt beaver,” so the dates above apply whether you use a trap or a firearm.

What changes is the equipment and light rules. From January 1 to August 31, a person may use night vision equipment, but not artificial light, to take beaver during its hunting season, along with several other species. That is from GFP’s 2026 big game regulations.

If you trap, a different light rule helps you at the set. A person may use a handheld light, while on foot, to engage in trapping activity and to take trapped fur-bearing animals. That covers checking sets after dark.

Beaver Trapping Zones, Units and Open Counties in South Dakota

South Dakota does not use beaver management units or county-by-county openings. The practical divide is the Black Hills Fire Protection District versus everywhere else. Outside that district, the season is open statewide for residents.

The Black Hills closure came through the GFP Commission process. The commission’s June 2025 materials describe a proposal to close the season in the Black Hills Fire Protection District for the 2025/2026 and 2026/2027 seasons. Before the closure, the rule had allowed a November 1 through April 30 season within the district south of Interstate 90 and west of State Highway 79, with a shorter window on U.S. Forest Service lands.

GFP’s 2025 handbook summary states it plainly: the taking of beaver is prohibited in the Black Hills Fire Protection District. GFP publishes an interactive map at gfp.sd.gov/maps, so check the district boundary there before you set anything near the Hills.

Pro Tip: Pull up the Fire Protection District boundary on the GFP map before scouting any West River drainage near the Black Hills. A creek that runs out of the Hills can have a legal stretch and a closed stretch within a few miles.

Beaver Trapping License and Trapper Education Requirements in South Dakota

Residents need a Furbearer License to trap beaver. The resident Furbearer License covers trapping coyote, red and gray fox, skunk, raccoon, badger, bobcat, opossum, mink, weasel, beaver, river otter, and muskrat. The GFP license page lists current fees.

The license is not the only item. The handbook’s license chart pairs the Furbearer License with a Habitat Stamp for trapping, and a nonresident needs the Nonresident Furbearer License. A Federal Waterfowl Stamp is a separate item and does not apply to beaver trapping.

Youth have an exemption. GFP’s handbook notes that no license is required for youth under age 18 for certain furbearer activity. Check the handbook’s exact wording for which species and methods it covers.

Popular choice:New Jersey Has a Squirrel Hunting Season, but Damaged Property Lets Owners Control Squirrels Year-Round

The sources I used for this article did not show a mandatory trapper education course for South Dakota beaver trapping. If you are new to trapping, the handbook and GFP’s instructional materials are the places to start. For a broader look at the licensing picture, see our South Dakota trapping laws article.

Beaver Permits, Lotteries and Quotas in South Dakota

Beaver trapping in South Dakota has no lottery or quota system. You buy the Furbearer License and trap within the season. That differs from the bobcat and river otter programs, which carry harvest limits.

One permit concept does apply on certain lands. Public land and park rules can require specific permission or bar trapping outright, covered in the sections below on where you can trap and on closed areas.

Beaver Bag Limits and Season Limits in South Dakota

The beaver rule itself does not set a daily or season bag limit. Where limits exist for furbearers, they apply to species such as bobcat and river otter. The harvest limit for river otters was increased from twenty to thirty in the 2026 handbook, which shows how GFP uses limits on those species.

For beaver, the constraint is the calendar and the area, not a tag count. Still, read the furbearer regulations pages of the 2026 handbook each year, because limits are adjusted at commission meetings.

More content:Rat Poison Laws in Mississippi: Rules, Restrictions, and Penalties Explained

Nonresident Beaver Trapping in South Dakota

Nonresidents can trap beaver, but only inside a defined window. Nonresidents may take beaver from December 1, 2026 to March 15, 2027, and the June 2025 commission book states the flip side: nonresidents may not take any beaver from March 16 to November 30.

You need the Nonresident Furbearer License. This license allows nonresidents to trap according to nonresident season requirements. The Nonresident Predator/Varmint license does not cover trapping.

The handbook’s license chart lists a Habitat Stamp alongside the Nonresident Furbearer License for trapping. Buy both before your first set goes in.

Pro Tip: Nonresident ice-up timing matters. By December 1, many East River sloughs and creeks are skimmed or frozen, so plan for chisel work and under-ice sets rather than open-water sets.

Legal Beaver Traps and Trap Size Limits in South Dakota

South Dakota’s published materials I reviewed did not give a beaver-specific trap size limit in the sources used for this article. The handbook’s furbearer regulations section is where trap restrictions are listed, so read that section before you buy or modify gear.

Explore more:Rat Poison Laws in Arizona: Rules, Restrictions, and Penalties Explained

Several general rules do apply. Except when kept as a pet, a furbearer taken from the wild must either be released or immediately and humanely killed. That makes a quick-kill body-gripping or snare setup a practical choice for beaver, and it rules out holding live animals.

Live possession is tightly limited. GFP’s trapping page says possession of live furbearers is prohibited except that no more than one live furbearer of certain species per household may be kept as a pet. Beaver is not on that pet list.

Water Sets, Submerged Traps and Setbacks From Beaver Dams and Lodges in South Dakota

Beaver trapping is mostly a water game, so setback rules matter. The June 2025 commission book references a road right-of-way rule: public land or water open to trapping within 30 feet of water from October 1 to 31. The source text is partial, so confirm the exact wording and which species it covers in the handbook’s furbearer regulations before relying on it near a roadside ditch or culvert.

Muskrat houses have their own rule, and it affects beaver trappers who work the same marshes. GFP’s page notes no trapping on or in muskrat houses of any size after March, with the cutoff date given in the full handbook text.

The sources I reviewed did not show a statewide setback distance from beaver dams or lodges. Culvert and road-crossing sets are common for beaver, so also check county and township road rules before setting near a right-of-way.

Most popular:Rat Poison Laws in Montana: EPA Rules, Bait Station Requirements, and Penalties Explained

Trap Check Times and Trap Tagging in South Dakota

This is a point where South Dakota differs from many states. The review of furbearer statutes and GFP’s trapping page did not turn up a fixed trap-check interval, such as every 24 or 48 hours.

That does not excuse neglect. The humane-dispatch rule means a trapped furbearer has to be released or killed promptly, so a long check interval is a poor practice and a legal risk if an animal is left suffering.

Tagging of traps is likewise something to verify in the handbook’s regulations pages. If the handbook calls for name-and-address identification on traps or sets, follow it exactly. Public storage of game animals has a separate tag rule: no person may place into public storage any game animal unless it has a tag showing the owner’s name and address and other required details.

Where You Can Trap Beaver in South Dakota: Public Land, State Land and Private Land

Trapping is legal on private land with permission, and on public land and water that GFP leaves open to trapping. Trespass carries real consequences. If a person is convicted of knowingly trespassing, that person’s hunting privilege shall be revoked for one year. Hunting, fishing, or trapping privileges are revoked for two years following a second or subsequent trespass conviction.

Leased lands need extra care. GFP’s trapping page says permission is required from the landowner for trapping on private land leased for public hunting in the Walk-In Area program and the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program. A walk-in sign does not equal trapping access.

Must read:Rat Poison Laws in Illinois: Rules Every Homeowner Should Know

Tribal land follows separate rules. State licenses are valid on public lands and private, deeded lands within the exterior boundaries of an Indian reservation, but persons planning to hunt on tribal lands should contact the tribe first, since tribal regulations can differ. Motor vehicle use is also restricted: using a motor vehicle for hunting, fishing, or trapping on school or public lands is prohibited.

Beaver Trapping Season Closures and Closed Areas in South Dakota

The Black Hills Fire Protection District is the main closed area for beaver. Beyond that, specific parks and preserves are off limits. The administrative rules state that no permit may be issued for trapping in Beaver Creek Nature Area, Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve, or Custer State Park, or on any privately owned lands within those areas.

Custer State Park carries heavier penalties than the general rule. Trapping there outside Commission rules is a Class 1 misdemeanor under SDCL 41-17-18, per the summary in our trapping laws overview.

Pay attention to the legal text if the closure changes. The commission’s own materials note the closure covers the 2025/2026 and 2026/2027 seasons, so a future commission action could reopen or extend it. Check the Chapter 41:08:01 rules before each season.

Protected Species and Incidental Catches When Trapping Beaver in South Dakota

River otters are the species beaver trappers most often catch by accident. GFP’s trapping page links an instructional video on avoiding otters, and river otter is open to residents only, so a nonresident who catches one has a legal problem.

Continue the journey:Rat Poison Laws in Michigan: What Homeowners and Pest Professionals Must Know

The furbearer license has a firm exclusion. A license to take fur-bearing animals permits trapping of fur-bearing animals, except the black-footed ferret. The black-footed ferret is federally protected, and any capture should be reported to GFP immediately.

Release non-target animals unharmed whenever possible. Body-gripping traps set in a dam breach or culvert can catch otters, muskrats, and mink, so position and trigger choices matter. Sets sized and placed for beaver reduce, but never eliminate, bycatch.

Trapping Nuisance Beaver Outside the Season in South Dakota

For residents, the season is year-round outside the Black Hills Fire Protection District, so most nuisance work falls inside it. The practical gap is the closed Black Hills district and the nonresident window.

The commission discussed the landowner angle directly. A petition in the commission materials argued for rules to make it easier for landowners to kill conflict beaver. The final rule kept the statewide year-round season outside the Hills, which preserves that flexibility for most landowners.

If a beaver problem is inside the closed district, contact GFP before acting. Do not assume the nuisance exception covers you. A phone call to the regional office is cheaper than a Class 2 misdemeanor, which is the penalty for trapping furbearers without proper authorization under SDCL 41-8-19.

Similar topic:Rat Poison Laws in Alabama: EPA Rules, Licensing, and Penalties Explained

Beaver Pelt Tagging, Sealing and Registration in South Dakota

South Dakota does not require beaver pelt sealing in the sources I reviewed. Sealing and registration programs in the state attach to certain species like bobcat and river otter, and the handbook’s regulations pages list the details.

The administrative rules do address carcass inspection in some situations. Upon request, the carcass may be returned to the hunter or trapper after the carcass has been inspected and the lower jaw has been removed. That language applies to species GFP samples for management, so confirm in the handbook whether beaver is included this season.

Keep the carcass and pelt together until you know the answer. If GFP or a conservation officer asks to inspect your catch, having it intact avoids a problem.

Reporting Your Beaver Harvest in South Dakota

The beaver rule and the license pages do not mention a mandatory harvest report for beaver. A petition to the commission did propose that trappers who kill a beaver on federal public land report the number killed and the location, but that was a proposal, and the commission did not adopt it as written.

The June 2025 commission book notes that it is unknown how much the closure of the season will affect beaver populations, which is why harvest data matters to biologists. Even without a requirement, giving GFP your catch numbers when asked helps with future seasons.

Trending now:Alabama Squirrel Season Dates, Limits, and Rules for Hunters

Selling Beaver Pelts and Fur in South Dakota

You can sell legally taken beaver fur, but dealers have their own paperwork. GFP’s trapping page directs fur dealers and bearers to its Forms and Permit section for applications. Check the GFP trapping page for the current forms.

Live animals are different. Sale or purchase of a pet wild furbearer is prohibited. Pelts and fur are a separate matter from live animals.

Sell only pelts from animals taken legally and in season. A pelt from a closed area, such as the Black Hills Fire Protection District, creates problems for both you and the buyer.

Best Time to Trap Beaver in South Dakota

Fur quality drives the answer. Beaver pelts are at their best in late fall through early spring, which fits the original November-to-April window that older rules used, and it overlaps with the nonresident season that runs from December into mid-March.

Ice changes tactics more than the calendar. Early season suits open-water sets at dam breaches and trails. Mid-winter calls for under-ice sets near lodges and feed piles, and late winter thaws reopen the bank trails.

Staff favorite:Rat Poison Laws in South Carolina: Rules Every Homeowner Should Know

November: open water, active feeding trails, and fall food caching.

December to February: ice sets and lodge-area work, where nonresidents get their window.

March: thaw conditions and renewed bank travel, with the nonresident season ending March 15.

Year-round residents can also work summer nuisance beaver outside the Black Hills, but pelts taken in warm months have little value. If you also trap other furbearers, see our South Dakota trapping guide for how seasons overlap, and our roadkill laws piece for related possession rules.

Beaver Trapping Season in South Dakota 2026-27: Frequently Asked Questions

Is Beaver Trapping Open Year-Round in South Dakota?

For residents, yes, outside the Black Hills Fire Protection District. The administrative rule opens the season statewide and year-round, with the Black Hills district excepted.

Can Nonresidents Trap Beaver in South Dakota?

Yes, from December 1, 2026 to March 15, 2027, with a Nonresident Furbearer License. They may not take beaver outside that window.

Is the Black Hills Closed to Beaver Trapping?

Yes. The Black Hills Fire Protection District is closed to beaver trapping and hunting for the 2025/2026 and 2026/2027 seasons, per the GFP Commission materials and the current rule text.

What License Do You Need to Trap Beaver?

Residents need the Furbearer License, plus a Habitat Stamp. Nonresidents need the Nonresident Furbearer License and a Habitat Stamp.

Up next:Rat Poison Laws in Oklahoma: EPA Rules, Bait Stations, and Penalties Explained

Is There a Bag Limit on Beaver?

The beaver rule sets no bag limit. Limits in the furbearer chapter apply to other species such as river otter, so check the handbook each year.

Does South Dakota Require a Trap Check Time?

The sources reviewed did not show a fixed interval. Humane dispatch rules still apply, so check sets promptly.

Where Can You Find the Official Rules?

Start with the 2026 Hunting and Trapping Handbook and the rule text on the South Dakota Legislature site. Our other regional guides, such as elk hunting season in South Dakota, follow the same GFP framework for licenses and land access.

This article, South Dakota Closed Beaver Trapping in the Black Hills, and Nonresidents Can Only Trap Beaver From December to March, appeared first on Animal of Things. Discover more animal wonders – VISIT Animal of Things NOW AND FOLLOW US FOR FRESH UPDATES!

Related Posts:

• Rat Poison Laws in Wisconsin: Rules for Bait Stations, Disposal, and Penalties

• Rat Poison Laws in North Dakota: EPA Rules, Bait Stations, and Penalties Explained

• Rat Poison Laws in Arkansas: Rules, Restrictions, and Penalties Explained