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Yes, you can kill skunks in Oklahoma, but only one of the two species the state tracks is open to harvest. The striped skunk is a legal furbearer with no closed season, while the spotted skunk is protected from hunting and trapping all year. Mixing the two up is the fastest way to turn a nuisance problem into a citation.

This article walks through who can kill a skunk, what license you need, which methods are legal, and where relocation and local rules change the answer. Read the species section first, because every other rule depends on which skunk is in your yard.

Can You Kill Skunks in Oklahoma?

You can kill striped skunks (Mephitis mephitis) in Oklahoma. Under the state’s wildlife rules, the season for taking raccoon, beaver, striped skunk, nutria and coyote is open year-round. The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation furbearer regulations list no daily, season, or possession limit for striped skunks.

Spotted skunks are a different story. They cannot be taken at all, and the next section covers why.

Pro Tip: Identify the skunk before you act. A striped skunk has two bold white stripes down its back. A spotted skunk is smaller, with broken white stripes and spots, and killing one is a violation.

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Are Skunks Protected, Furbearers, or Unprotected in Oklahoma?

Striped skunks are classed as furbearers but are open to harvest. Striped skunk is open to harvest statewide, while ringtail, spotted skunk, and swift fox are closed to harvest statewide. That makes the spotted skunk effectively protected from take, even though it is not labeled endangered in the rules.

Species Status in Oklahoma Can You Take It? Striped skunk Furbearer, open year-round Yes, no bag limit Plains or Western spotted skunk Closed statewide year-round No

The state is also tracking spotted skunks. The Wildlife Department is partnering with Oklahoma State University to track them and asks the public to report sightings to its furbearer biologist.

Can You Kill a Skunk on Your Own Property in Oklahoma?

Yes, for striped skunks, and the law is friendly to landowners. Oklahoma statute says it is lawful for a private landowner or designated employee of the landowner or lessee to have a chamber-loaded firearm on property owned by the landowner, and to use it to control nuisance or damage by any wildlife or feral swine. You can read the text in Title 29, Section 4-135.

That firearm language is about nuisance control on land you own. It does not override city limits on discharging firearms, and it does not make spotted skunks fair game. Both points are covered below.

Do You Need a Hunting or Trapping License to Kill a Skunk in Oklahoma?

If you take a striped skunk as a furbearer, you generally need the same license a hunter or trapper needs. The ODWC lists a Resident Annual Hunting License for residents who are not exempt, and a trapping license applies to people who trap furbearers.

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Exemptions exist. The state’s rules note that holders of an ODWC lifetime hunting or lifetime combination license, and senior citizen hunting or combination license holders, are exempt. Landowner nuisance control is handled separately through the depredation permit process covered later in this article.

Confirm your exact license category with ODWC before you set a trap or carry a firearm for skunks, since exemptions depend on residency and age.

Skunk Hunting and Trapping Seasons in Oklahoma

Striped skunk is one of the few Oklahoma furbearers with no season. The 2024-2025 regulations repeat the rule: statewide, open year-round, with no daily, season or possession limit.

Other furbearers are not so loose. Under the administrative code, the furbearer season runs from December 1 to the last day of February for badger, bobcat, gray fox, mink, muskrat, opossum, red fox, river otter and weasel. Skunks sit outside that window.

Striped skunk: open all year, no limit

Spotted skunk: closed all year

Most other furbearers: December 1 through the end of February

Can You Kill a Skunk That Is Damaging Property or Killing Chickens in Oklahoma?

Yes, for striped skunks, and you have two legal routes. You can take the skunk under the open furbearer season, or you can request a depredation permit from ODWC. Landowners may request a Wildlife Depredation permit, and an ODWC employee conducts a damage complaint investigation before issuing it.

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The statute behind it says ODWC is authorized to issue permits to landowners, agricultural lessees, or their designated agents with written permission to control nuisance or damage by any species of wildlife. The permit can be issued by the local game warden in the county or by the Law Enforcement Division.

For a coop problem, the faster fix is usually exclusion. Bury hardware cloth along the base, close gaps, and lock birds in at dusk. Skunks that find an easy meal come back.

Can You Shoot a Skunk in Oklahoma?

You can shoot a striped skunk on land you own or have permission to hunt, as long as you hold any required license and no local ordinance bans firearm discharge. The nuisance-control firearm provision in Section 4-135 covers a landowner’s own property.

Night shooting has its own rules. Furbearer regulations restrict artificial light use and shooting from public roadways, and rimfire rules apply to night hunting with hounds. A skunk shot at close range in a barn can still spray, and a wounded skunk is dangerous to approach.

Common Mistake: Shooting inside city limits because state law allows it. Many Oklahoma towns ban discharging a firearm within city boundaries, and that ban applies even when the animal is legal to take.

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Legal Ways to Trap or Kill a Skunk in Oklahoma

Live trapping is the most common legal method. Oklahoma’s trap rules apply to any trap you use on a skunk:

Traps must be tended once each 24-hour period.

No trap may be set in paths, roads, or runways commonly used for recreational purposes by persons, dogs, or other domestic animals.

Any traps not listed in the regulations are illegal.

Poison and explosives are off the table. For licensed operators, poisoning and exploding traps and trap devices are not allowed under the NWCO permit. There is also no registered poison made to kill skunks, so any product sold as one should be treated with suspicion.

If you trap a striped skunk, cover the cage with a towel before you approach and move slowly. A calm skunk is much less likely to spray.

Can You Relocate a Trapped Skunk in Oklahoma?

Relocation is the weakest option and the most tightly controlled. The ODWC does not encourage release or relocation of captured striped skunk to urban or semi-urban areas, since released animals could harm wild populations or simply become a nuisance somewhere else.

The legal side is stricter for anyone doing it for others. Under Section 4-135.1, no person shall trap, capture, possess, transport, relocate or euthanize nuisance wildlife for commercial purposes without a nuisance wildlife control operator permit.

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Dropping a skunk in a park or a neighbor’s field is not a safe workaround. Release it only on your own land or with landowner permission, and check with your local game warden first.

Can You Kill a Skunk That Is Sick, Aggressive, or Rabid in Oklahoma?

A sick or aggressive striped skunk can be killed under the same year-round allowance as a healthy one. Skunks are a rabies vector species, so a skunk that is out in daylight, stumbling, or unafraid of people is a health concern, not just a pest.

Do not handle it. Call your local animal control, a licensed wildlife control operator, or the county health department. If a person or pet has been bitten or scratched, contact a doctor or veterinarian right away, and ask animal control about testing the animal.

If you must dispatch a suspected rabid skunk yourself, avoid a head shot, since the brain is needed for rabies testing. Wear gloves and wash up thoroughly afterward.

Important Note: This is general information, not medical advice. Anyone exposed to a possibly rabid animal should contact a healthcare provider immediately.

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Is It Illegal to Kill a Spotted Skunk in Oklahoma?

Yes. The Oklahoma Administrative Code lists the spotted skunk as closed to harvest statewide. ODWC’s species page confirms that both the Plains and Western spotted skunk have a year-round closed season and cannot be hunted or trapped.

Possession is restricted too. It is illegal to possess live animals, carcasses or raw furs of ringtail, spotted skunk or swift fox unless proven legally taken outside Oklahoma.

If a skunk is raiding your property and you are not sure of the species, do not kill it. Photograph it, call the game warden or a permitted operator, and let them identify it.

Can You Hire a Wildlife Control Operator to Remove a Skunk in Oklahoma?

Yes, and if you are paying someone, they must be permitted. Oklahoma requires a nuisance wildlife control operator permit for commercial trapping, relocating, or euthanizing, and permits go only to people who passed the ODWC certification examination. The annual fee is $75.00 under the statute text published for 2025.

Striped skunk is on the list of species where operators must file reports. ODWC keeps a public directory on its Nuisance Wildlife Control Operator page.

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Ask for the operator’s current NWCO permit and certification. Confirm they will document the complaint and your signature as landowner. Get the method of control and any exclusion work in writing. Ask what happens to the skunk if it is trapped.

A general pest control company is not automatically authorized to trap skunks, so ask before you sign.

Do City or County Rules Change the Answer in Oklahoma?

They can. State law sets the baseline, but cities and towns control firearm discharge, trap placement on public land, and animal-control procedures inside their limits. A skunk that is legal to shoot under state law may still be off limits to shoot at your suburban address.

Check your municipal code for firearm discharge limits, and call local animal control before trapping on a city lot. ODWC also notes that traps on department-managed lands must carry the owner’s name or customer ID, as eRegulations summarizes.

When a local rule is stricter than the state rule, the stricter one controls what you can do at your address. Our guide to killing raccoons in Texas shows how neighboring states handle the same state-versus-city split.

What Can You Do With a Dead Skunk in Oklahoma?

For a striped skunk taken legally, you can dispose of it on your own property by burying it deeply, or bag it and place it in your trash, depending on local rules. Wear gloves and double-bag it. Skunk odor lingers, so keep the bag sealed until pickup.

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Fur is a separate matter. The state requires anyone buying, bartering or dealing fur to hold a current Fur Dealers License. A spotted skunk carcass or hide cannot be kept at all.

A skunk found dead on the road is a different question, and roadkill rules vary by state. See how other states treat it in our guides to roadkill laws in Louisiana and roadkill laws in Mississippi.

For a broader look at nuisance animals, see our overview of wildlife removal laws in Oklahoma, and compare how Iowa handles raccoons.

This article, Oklahoma Lets You Take Striped Skunks Year-Round With No Limit, but Spotted Skunks Are Fully Off Limits Statewide, appeared first on Animal of Things. Discover more animal wonders – VISIT Animal of Things NOW AND FOLLOW US FOR FRESH UPDATES!

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