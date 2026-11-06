Grouse Hunting Season in Virginia: Dates, Limits, and Where to Hunt

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Grouse hunting season in Virginia runs for nearly four months, but it covers only part of the state. Ruffed grouse are legal quarry west of Interstate 95 and completely off-limits to the east. That one line on the map decides whether a trip is legal.

This article covers season dates, limits, licenses, legal methods, shooting hours, and public land options for the 2026-27 season. It also explains how to check every detail against the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) before you load the truck. Virginia has one huntable grouse species, so the rules are simple once you know where the boundary sits.

Important Note: Sources differ slightly on the closing date. DWR’s small game page and several 2026-27 summaries list February 13, 2027, while one third-party summary lists February 7. The state code sets the close as the second Saturday in February, which is February 13, 2027. Treat the DWR page as the final word.

Which Grouse Species You Can Hunt in Virginia

The only grouse species with an open season in Virginia is the ruffed grouse (Bonasa umbellus). It is a mid-sized, forest-dwelling bird. Virginia’s regulations list a single “grouse” season, and the ruffed grouse is the species it covers.

You will not find sharp-tailed grouse, sage-grouse, or prairie chickens here, because those species live in the Great Plains and the West. Virginia hunters who want a mix of upland birds usually pair grouse with woodcock, quail, or dove. Our Virginia dove hunting season guide covers the dove side of that mix.

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Ruffed grouse numbers have been under pressure for years. Ultimate Upland’s 2026 outlook rates the 2026-27 grouse forecast as poor, citing a dry growing season on top of long-term habitat loss. It says the best prospects are in western mountain counties with young, regenerating forest.

Grouse Hunting Season Dates in Virginia

According to the Virginia DWR small game regulations, the grouse season runs October 24 through February 13 west of I-95. The area east of I-95 has a continuous closed season. A 2026-27 roundup from StateHunting.org lists the same window.

The dates come from the state code. Under 4VAC15-120, grouse may be hunted from the Saturday before the last Monday in October through the second Saturday in February, both dates inclusive. That formula moves the dates slightly each year.

Season Year Opens Closes Area 2025-26 October 25, 2025 February 14, 2026 West of I-95 2026-27 October 24, 2026 February 13, 2027 West of I-95 Any year Closed all year East of I-95

The 2025-26 dates come from HuntWise. Because today is October 24, 2026, this year’s season opens today.

Daily Bag and Possession Limits for Grouse in Virginia

The daily bag limit is three grouse. The state code states it plainly: the bag limit for hunting grouse shall be three a day. DWR’s small game page repeats the same figure.

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Some 2026-27 summaries list a possession limit of nine, which fits Virginia’s usual rule of three times the daily bag. DWR’s grouse listing shows only the daily limit, so confirm possession rules in the current regulations book before you keep birds in a freezer or camp cooler.

Common Mistake: Older and less reliable web pages sometimes list four grouse per day. The state code and DWR both say three. If a page disagrees with DWR, trust DWR.

Licenses, Stamps, and Special Permits for Grouse in Virginia

Grouse hunters need a Virginia hunting license. Per Hunting Locator’s small game table, ruffed grouse require the base hunting license. The same page notes that licenses can be bought through GoOutdoorsVirginia.com, by phone, at authorized retailers, or at select DWR offices.

Some blog posts claim a “game bird permit” is required for grouse. DWR’s small game listing does not mention one, so verify before paying for anything extra. Deer, turkey, bear, archery, and muzzleloader licenses are separate add-ons that apply only if you hunt those species or use those methods.

Hunters born on or after certain dates, and first-time hunters, may have hunter education requirements. Check DWR for current details. If you plan to hunt other game on the same trip, see our guides to Virginia deer season and Virginia turkey season for the add-on licenses those species need.

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Zones, Units, and Closed Areas for Grouse in Virginia

Virginia does not divide grouse hunting into numbered zones. It uses one boundary: U.S. Route I-95. The administrative code closes grouse hunting in all counties and portions of counties lying east of that highway.

The wording “portions of counties” matters. A county that straddles I-95 is open only on the western side of the highway. If you hunt near Fredericksburg, Richmond, or Petersburg, use a map and confirm which side of the interstate your hunting spot sits on.

In practice, nearly all grouse hunting happens in the Appalachian and Blue Ridge counties. The Piedmont, Tidewater, and Eastern Shore are either closed or have little grouse habitat.

Legal Weapons and Hunting Methods for Grouse in Virginia

DWR’s small game rules list the legal methods for the grouse season:

Modern firearms (shotguns are the standard choice)

Arrowguns

Archery tackle

Muzzleloading firearms

Dogs may be used

Special restrictions apply to firearms in some places. DWR points hunters to its pages on legal use of firearms and archery tackle and on local firearms ordinances. Some localities limit or ban discharging firearms, so check county rules even when the state season is open.

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For gun choice, Hunting Locator suggests a lightweight shotgun with number 7.5 or 8 shot. It also notes that steady pointing or flushing dogs help find birds that flush fast and unpredictably. Non-toxic shot rules apply on some public lands, so read the property rules for each area you plan to hunt.

Shooting Hours for Grouse Hunting in Virginia

Virginia’s general shooting hours for small game run from half an hour before sunrise to sunset. Hunting Locator gives that range in its Virginia safety rules section. DWR’s grouse listing does not set a different window.

Sunday hunting is also legal on private land with permission, with one exception: you cannot hunt within 200 yards of a place of worship. Public land rules on Sundays vary by property, so check the managing agency before you go.

Look up sunrise and sunset for the exact county and date. Subtract 30 minutes from sunrise to find your earliest legal shot. Stop shooting at sunset, even if a bird is still flushing.

Late October light fades fast in the mountain hollows. Plan to be out of the cover before the legal window closes.

How to Identify Legal Grouse Versus Protected Look-Alikes in Virginia

Ruffed grouse are the only legal grouse here, so the real question is separating them from other forest birds. Wild turkeys are far larger, and their seasons are separate from grouse. Bobwhite quail and woodcock also share some grouse habitat but are smaller and have their own seasons and limits.

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A ruffed grouse is a chunky, brown or gray-brown bird with a fan-shaped tail that carries a dark band near the tip. It also has a small crest on the head and a dark neck ruff. It flushes with a loud drumming of wings and often flies low through thick cover.

Pro Tip: Never shoot at a bird you have not clearly identified. Dense cover and fast flushes cause most misidentification. If you cannot see the bird’s size, tail, and head shape, let it go.

Songbirds and hawks are protected, and shooting a protected bird can bring serious penalties. The hunting hours and the open area are the best filters. Outside the October-to-February window, or east of I-95, no grouse are legal even if you are sure of the species.

Where to Hunt Grouse on Public and Private Land in Virginia

Good grouse cover is young forest next to mature timber. As Divebomb Industries explains, logging cuts and storm damage give birds food and shelter. Oak and pine ridges can hold birds early, and brushy creek bottoms can produce as the day warms.

For public land, start with the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests. Project Upland describes these as 1.8 million acres where ruffed grouse can be found. DWR also manages grouse habitat on several Wildlife Management Areas in the Appalachian region, according to HuntingPrime.

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Land Type Best For What to Check National Forest Large tracts, regenerating timber, walk-in access Forest road closures, local firearms rules DWR Wildlife Management Areas Managed early-growth habitat Property-specific rules, possible access permit Private Land Less pressure, known cover Written or verbal landowner permission

Private land requires permission from the landowner. Ask early in the fall, and offer to share information about what you find. If you also hunt in the neighboring state, our West Virginia deer season guide and West Virginia turkey season guide can help you plan combined trips.

How to Confirm Current Grouse Regulations With Virginia’s Wildlife Agency

Regulations can change between seasons, and web summaries often lag behind. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is the official source. DWR redesigned its printed regulations book for 2026-27 so that season dates and bag limits are easier to find, as noted on its what’s new page.

Use this short routine before each trip:

Open the DWR small game regulations page and read the grouse entry. Check the Virginia Administrative Code chapter on grouse for the exact legal wording. Look up the rules for the specific National Forest or WMA you plan to hunt. Check county or town ordinances if you will hunt near houses. Call or email DWR if any detail conflicts between sources.

You can also pick up a printed copy of the seasons book or use DWR’s app. Keep a copy of the rules on your phone, since cell service in mountain hunting areas is often poor. Those rules protect a bird population that is already struggling, so follow them closely.

If you also hunt big game in the state, our Virginia bear hunting season guide covers the dates and limits for that species.

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