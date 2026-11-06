Dangerous Dog Breeds Banned in Pennsylvania: What State Law Actually Says

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The short answer on dangerous dog breeds banned in Pennsylvania is that there are none. Pennsylvania does not ban any breed at the state level, and it does not let cities or counties do it either. If you own a pit bull, Rottweiler, or German shepherd, state law treats your dog the same as a Labrador.

That said, a few old local ordinances still sit in municipal codes, and private landlords and HOAs can set their own rules. This article walks through what the law says, where the confusion comes from, and what to check before you sign a lease or move across the state line with your dog.

Pro Tip: Pennsylvania judges a dog by what it has done, not what it looks like. Keeping your dog licensed, vaccinated, and under control is the best protection you have.

Are Dangerous Dog Breeds Banned in Pennsylvania?

No. Pennsylvania has no list of banned breeds, and the state’s dog law does not name any breed as illegal to own. Steadily’s rental-law summary notes that no municipality may prohibit or limit a specific breed.

The confusion usually comes from other places. The United Kingdom, for example, bans several breeds outright, and Stockport Council lists Pit Bull Terriers, Japanese Tosas, Dogo Argentinos, and Fila Brasileiros under its Dangerous Dogs Act 1991. Pennsylvania has nothing like that.

Keep reading:Aggressive Dog Laws in Wisconsin: Liability, Penalties, and Owner Duties

For a wider look at breed bans across the country and abroad, see our overview of banned dog breeds.

Does Pennsylvania Have a Statewide Dog Breed Ban?

No. The state’s Dog Law handles licensing, dangerous dogs, and kennels through the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement, and it contains no breed prohibition. Pennsylvania goes further than simply skipping a ban: it forbids local governments from creating one.

Animal law resources agree on this point. The Animal Legal and Historical Center says Pennsylvania preempted local breed-specific rules and also bars insurance discrimination based on breed. Best Friends Animal Society includes Pennsylvania on its list of states that prohibit breed-specific legislation.

Can Cities and Counties in Pennsylvania Ban Dog Breeds?

No. The controlling language is in 3 P.S. § 459-507-A(c). It says local provisions relating to dangerous dogs are abrogated, and that a local ordinance otherwise dealing with dogs may not prohibit or otherwise limit a specific breed of dog.

Municipalities still have real authority, just not over breed. They can add breed-neutral rules, such as running-at-large ordinances and limits on the number of dogs per household, and Pennsylvania courts have upheld both.

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Local Rule Type Allowed in Pennsylvania? Ban on a named breed No Breed-based “vicious” or “dangerous” label No Leash and running-at-large rules Yes Limits on number of dogs per household Yes General licensing, noise, and kennel zoning Yes

Cities and Counties in Pennsylvania With Breed Bans or Restrictions

On paper, a handful of municipalities still have breed language in their codes. DogsBite.org’s Pennsylvania page lists Clairton, Collingdale, Glenolden, Deerfield Township, Marple Township, and McCandless. The entries range from pit bulls being presumed dangerous to a wolf-dog hybrid ban in McCandless.

These listings are dated, and the census site that tracks them also carries older entries such as Camden. Treat them as historical records, not as enforceable rules. Some municipalities may still have outdated restrictions on their books, but those local laws cannot be enforced because of the state prohibition.

Important Note: Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Allentown cannot ban pit bulls, Rottweilers, or any other breed, according to our guide to dog DNA testing laws in Pennsylvania. If a town official cites an old breed ordinance, ask which state-law provision supports it.

Dog Breeds Most Often Banned or Restricted in Pennsylvania

No breed is banned or restricted by law here, but a few breeds come up most in conversation. They tend to be the ones targeted elsewhere in the country, and they are the ones landlords and insurers ask about.

PetPlace’s state-by-state guide reports that pit bulls are the breed most often targeted in breed-specific ordinances nationally, followed by Rottweilers and wolf-dog hybrids. Pennsylvania’s own records tell a similar story about reputation. In a 2019 Lancaster Online report on the state dangerous dog registry, the registry’s top breeds were American pit bull terriers, German shepherds, Rottweilers, boxers, and American Staffordshire terriers.

Read this next:Aggressive Dog Laws in Michigan: What Owners and Bite Victims Should Know

That same registry included dogs ranging from Chihuahuas to chow chows, and 161 of the listed dogs were mixed-breed. If you want to know more about the types usually grouped under the pit bull label, see our breakdown of types of pit bull dog breeds.

Dog Breed Bans vs. Breed Restrictions in Pennsylvania

A ban says you cannot own a breed at all. A restriction lets you keep the dog but adds conditions, such as muzzling in public, special insurance, secure enclosures, or registration. Pennsylvania’s preemption language covers both, because it says local ordinances may not “prohibit or otherwise limit” a specific breed.

Ban: ownership is prohibited, and the dog may be removed from the municipality.

ownership is prohibited, and the dog may be removed from the municipality. Restriction: ownership is allowed with added requirements tied to breed.

ownership is allowed with added requirements tied to breed. Breed-neutral rule: applies to every dog, such as leash laws, and is allowed.

The Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court enforced this line. According to Steadily, it struck down a local “vicious dog” ordinance on that basis in Lerro v. Upper Darby Township.

How Pennsylvania Defines a Dangerous Dog (Behavior, Not Breed)

The state label depends entirely on conduct. As Edgar Snyder & Associates explains, it is not a breed-based decision but a label placed on dogs that show violent or hostile behavior.

Under 3 P.S. § 459-502-A, only a Magisterial District Judge can declare a dog dangerous, and the finding must be made beyond a reasonable doubt. The grounds include inflicting severe injury on a human without provocation, or killing or severely injuring a domestic animal off the owner’s property.

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Once a dog is declared dangerous, the owner takes on duties. These include:

Registering the dog annually with the state. Carrying a $50,000 surety bond or $50,000 liability insurance policy, per Steadily’s summary of the statute. Confining the dog properly and posting warning signs. Notifying authorities within 24 hours if the dog is loose, attacks, dies, or is transferred.

For the full process, read our guide to a dangerous dog declaration in Pennsylvania. If you are wondering whether a first bite triggers anything, our explainer on the one bite rule in Pennsylvania covers civil liability.

How Breed Bans in Pennsylvania Treat Mixed-Breed Dogs

Because no breed ban is enforceable, mixed-breed dogs are not swept up by one. Pennsylvania does not require a breed determination to decide whether a dog is dangerous, so a mix is judged by its record like any other dog.

Mixed-breed identification is still a problem where private rules apply. Visual breed guesses are often wrong, and a landlord or insurer may rely on a shelter label or a DNA result. Our dog DNA testing guide for Pennsylvania notes that any testing requirement you meet will come from a local ordinance, an HOA agreement, or a specific legal proceeding, not from state statute.

Exemptions and Grandfathered Dogs Under Pennsylvania Breed Rules

Since the state prohibits breed rules, there is no breed-ban exemption or grandfather program to apply for. Older local ordinances were not grandfathered in; the statute says those dangerous-dog provisions are abrogated.

Read more:Neighbor Poisoned My Dog Laws in Washington: Charges, Evidence, and Your Right to Sue

The closest thing to a grandfather situation involves dogs already declared dangerous. Those dogs stay under the state’s dangerous dog requirements for life, and the owner keeps meeting the registration, insurance, and confinement conditions. That status comes from the dog’s behavior, not its breed.

Breed Restrictions by Landlords, HOAs, Insurers and Military Housing in Pennsylvania

State law limits government, not private parties. Private entities still have authority over their own property, which is why a lease or HOA covenant can still list prohibited breeds.

Who Can Restrict Breeds? What to Know Landlords Yes Lease terms control; assistance animals follow separate federal and state rules HOAs Yes Covenants and bylaws can name breeds or weight limits Homeowners insurers Often Policies may exclude or price by breed Military housing Often Set by installation policy, so confirm with the housing office Dangerous dog bonds and policies No State law bars excluding a specific breed

The insurance rule is narrow. According to DogEats’ 2026 state summary, 3 P.S. 459-507-A(d) says no liability policy or surety bond may prohibit coverage of a specific breed. That applies to the bonds and policies required for dangerous dogs, not to every homeowners policy.

Landlords and insurers are free to price risk, however. Pennsylvania law requires dangerous dog owners to carry at least $50,000 in liability insurance and bars breed exclusions in that coverage, but a standard policy is a private contract. Ask your insurer in writing whether your breed is excluded before you renew.

Pro Tip: If a landlord denies your dog, ask for the policy in writing and check whether the dog is an assistance animal. Fair housing rules treat assistance animals differently from pets, and Pennsylvania has its own Act 118 on assistance animal integrity.

Similar story:Dogfighting Laws in West Virginia: Felony Charges, Attendance Rules, and Penalties

Moving to Pennsylvania With a Restricted Dog Breed

If you are coming from a place with breed bans, such as Denver or parts of the UK, your dog is generally welcome here. Pennsylvania does not require a breed permit, breed registration, or breed-specific insurance for ordinary pet owners.

Plan your move around the rules that do apply:

License your dog in your county. Pennsylvania’s Dog Law covers licensing, and rabies vaccination is mandatory for dogs. Read your lease, HOA covenant, or purchase contract for breed or weight clauses before you commit. Call your insurer and ask about breed exclusions before closing on a home. Learn the local leash and number-of-dogs limits, since those breed-neutral rules are enforceable.

Thinking about other animals in your household? Our guide to goat ownership laws in Pennsylvania covers a different set of local rules that do vary by municipality.

Can You Challenge a Local Breed Ban in Pennsylvania?

Yes, and you have strong footing. The statute abrogates breed-targeting local provisions, and courts have already applied it. A 2008 Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling is cited by our pit bull laws in Pennsylvania guide as confirming that municipalities lack authority to create breed-specific laws.

If you receive a citation or notice that names your dog’s breed, take these steps:

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Ask the municipality for the exact ordinance section and date it was adopted.

Point to 3 P.S. § 459-507-A(c) in a written response.

Keep vaccination, license, and training records ready.

Talk to a Pennsylvania attorney if the municipality will not withdraw the notice.

This is general information, not legal advice. A local attorney can review your specific citation and the ordinance behind it.

Recent Changes to Dog Breed Ban Laws in Pennsylvania

The core rule has not changed in decades. According to DogEats, the insurance provision dates to 1990, and the statewide preemption language is the same text that appears in older legal summaries from the Animal Legal and Historical Center.

Recent coverage focuses on related areas rather than breed bans. The Steadily guide, titled for 2026, notes updates such as Libre’s Law rewriting the Crimes Code in 2017 and Pennsylvania State Police guidance from April 2025 on neglect determinations. Neither adds a breed restriction.

Important Note: Sources disagree on small details, such as how many states bar breed rules entirely (figures of 10 and 13 both appear). They agree on Pennsylvania: no local breed bans. Check the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture or your municipality for any new ordinance before you act on a rumor.

For related reading on living with specific types of dogs, you might like our lists of low shedding dog breeds and herding dog breeds.

See also:Who Pays Vet Bills in a Dog Fight in Maine? Owner Liability, Insurance, and Small Claims

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