Connecticut Deer Season Runs Sept. 15 to Dec. 31, With Private-Land Firearms Nov. 18 to Dec. 8

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Deer hunting season in Connecticut 2026-27 starts earlier than most hunters expect: archery opens September 15, but the firearms window is only 21 days long. If you plan to carry a shotgun or rifle, you have November 18 through December 8 on private land, and the rest of your season is bow, muzzleloader or landowner time.

This article lays out each season segment, the bag limits that go with it, and the permits you need. Every date and rule below comes from the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) 2026 hunting guide and its season summary.

Deer Hunting Season Dates in Connecticut 2026-27

Connecticut stacks several overlapping seasons, so your dates depend on the land you hunt and the implement you carry. The DEEP 2026 season date summary lists them all in one place.

Season 2026-27 Dates Archery, private land (all zones) September 15 – December 31 Archery, private land (Zones 11 and 12) January 1 – 31, 2027 Archery, state land September 15 – November 17 and December 23 – 31 Junior deer training days November 7 – 14 (excluding Sunday on state land) Shotgun/rifle/revolver, private land November 18 – December 8 State land no-lottery shotgun November 18 – December 8 Landowner season November 1 – December 31 Muzzleloader, private land December 9 – 31 Muzzleloader, state land December 9 – 22

Legal hunting hours on DEEP’s deer pages run from one-half hour before sunrise until sunset. For a closer look at the main firearms window, see our Connecticut rifle deer season breakdown.

Archery and Crossbow Deer Season in Connecticut

Archery gives you the longest runway. On private land in every zone, it runs September 15 through December 31, and state land bowhunting-only areas follow the same dates. DEEP announced that the fall archery season for deer and turkey on state and private land opens Tuesday, September 15.

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General state land is split: you can hunt it September 15 to November 17, then again December 23 to 31. The gap covers the shotgun and muzzleloader seasons, when bowhunters on state land step aside.

Zones 11 and 12 add a bonus on private land, with archery open January 1 through 31, 2027. Archery hunters need a Small Game and Archery Deer permit along with a hunting license.

Deer decoys are allowed during the early and late archery seasons only.

Archery bag limit: 2 either-sex and 2 antlerless deer (4 total).

Zones 11 and 12 get an extra bag of 1 either-sex and 1 antlerless deer in the January season.

Muzzleloader Deer Season in Connecticut

Muzzleloader season is the clean-up window after firearms close. Private land opens December 9 and runs through December 31, while state land closes earlier, on December 22.

You need a firearms hunting license plus the muzzleloader deer permit for the land type you choose. The state land muzzleloader bag limit is 1 either-sex deer. On private land, DEEP sets statewide limits of 1 either-sex and 1 antlerless deer, except in Zones 2 and 4A.

Pro Tip: Some third-party sites list muzzleloader as starting December 10. DEEP’s own summary says December 9, so plan around that date.

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Firearm Deer Season in Connecticut (Rifle and Shotgun)

Firearms season is November 18 through December 8, 2026. On private land you can use a shotgun, rifle or revolver. On state land, only shotguns are legal, and the same dates apply to the no-lottery season.

Private-land hunters need a firearms hunting license and a Private Land Shotgun/Rifle Deer permit. DEEP adds that a Revolver Deer Endorsement is also required if you hunt with a revolver.

The same November 18 opener applies statewide on private land. Zones change your bag limit and which tags are valid, not the opening day.

Youth and Disabled Hunter Deer Seasons in Connecticut

Junior Deer Hunter Training Days run Saturday, November 7 through Saturday, November 14, 2026, excluding Sunday on state land. DEEP warns that junior hunters with firearms deer permits may be hunting with firearms during that week, so bowhunters and other woods users should plan for it.

The week falls just before the general firearms opener, which makes it a useful chance for a young hunter to learn in quieter woods. DEEP maintains a junior hunting program page with eligibility and mentor details.

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Connecticut does not run a separate disabled-hunter deer season with its own dates. Disabled hunters use the regular seasons, and DEEP offers free qualifying disability licenses and special ATV permits for eligible hunters.

Antlerless, Late and Holiday Deer Seasons in Connecticut

Connecticut has no dedicated antlerless-only season. Antlerless deer are taken through your regular tags in each season, and most bag limits reserve at least one tag for an antlerless deer.

Your late-season options are the December 9 to 31 muzzleloader season, archery through December 31, and January archery in Zones 11 and 12. These are the seasons that overlap Christmas and New Year’s week.

The landowner season also runs through December 31, so property owners can hunt right through the holidays.

Connecticut Deer Hunting Zones, Units and Counties

Connecticut manages deer through numbered Deer Management Zones rather than by county. Zones 11 and 12 get extended seasons and extra bag limits on private land, and DEEP publishes a Deer Management Zone map in its guide.

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Zones 2 and 4A are exceptions to the statewide private-land bag limit, so check the map before you buy your permit. Lottery areas are a separate system: DEEP draws permits for specific state land areas, with an archery-only lottery, a “A” season and a regular season.

State Land Lottery 2026 Dates Archery-only areas September 15 – December 31 Lottery “A” season November 18 – 27 Lottery regular season November 18 – December 8

Deer Bag Limits in Connecticut

Bag limits change with the season and the land type. Here are the limits DEEP publishes for 2026.

Season Bag Limit Archery 2 either-sex and 2 antlerless (4 total); extra 1 either-sex and 1 antlerless in Zones 11 and 12 during January Private land firearms and muzzleloader (statewide except Zones 2 and 4A) 1 either-sex and 1 antlerless State land no-lottery 1 either-sex State land muzzleloader 1 either-sex Landowner 2 deer: 1 either-sex and 1 antlerless Archery lottery areas 2 either-sex and 2 antlerless, using archery deer permit tags

Minors are entitled to their own bag limits, per the 2026 Connecticut Hunting and Trapping Guide.

Antler Point Restrictions and Buck Rules in Connecticut

Connecticut’s published deer seasons are written around either-sex and antlerless tags rather than antler point minimums. Your tag type, not the size of the rack, decides what you can shoot.

An either-sex tag covers a buck or a doe, while an antlerless tag covers a doe or a button buck. Read the tag language on each permit and keep the right tag for each deer.

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Deer Hunting License, Tag and Permit Requirements in Connecticut

You need a base license plus the permit that matches your season. Firearms hunters buy a firearms hunting license and a deer permit. Archery hunters use the Small Game and Archery Deer permit.

Private Land Shotgun/Rifle Deer permit for firearms on private land.

Revolver Deer Endorsement if you hunt with a revolver.

Free Landowner Deer permit for qualifying landowners.

Deer lottery permits for controlled state land hunts.

The 2026 lottery application window opened January 2 at 9:30 AM, per DEEP’s What Is New in 2026 page. Adults over 17 could apply alone or in groups of up to four, and could list up to six areas. Because that window has closed, your remaining state land option is the no-lottery season or any unclaimed permits DEEP releases.

Pro Tip: Every Connecticut license holder gets a Conservation ID number. Have it ready when you buy permits online.

Nonresident Deer Hunting in Connecticut

Nonresidents can hunt deer in Connecticut, but you must buy a nonresident firearms or archery license plus the deer permit for your season. Deer permits are not bundled into the license.

Nonresidents follow the same dates, zones and bag limits as residents. Fees are set by DEEP and change by year, so use DEEP’s online licensing system for the current price list before you travel.

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Where to Hunt Deer in Connecticut: Public and Private Land

Connecticut offers state forests, wildlife management areas and permit-required hunting areas, plus private land with permission. DEEP publishes a 2026 Public Hunting Area List with the type of hunting allowed, town, acreage and any special conditions.

Daily permits for most permit-required hunting areas are free and issued online, first come, first served, to anyone holding a valid hunting license. Permits are issued 3 to 5 days in advance, and the quota for each day is limited.

State land is more restrictive than private land in the firearms seasons. Rifles are not allowed there, and the lottery controls many areas. Hunters who also pursue other game on these lands may want our guides to turkey hunting in Connecticut and bear hunting in Connecticut.

Hunting Deer on Your Own Property in Connecticut

Connecticut gives landowners their own season, November 1 through December 31, with a bag limit of 2 deer (1 either-sex and 1 antlerless). You need a Free Landowner Deer Permit, and landowners may use any legal hunting implement during that season.

Third-party summaries list a 10-acre contiguous minimum for the landowner permit. Confirm your parcel qualifies with DEEP before you rely on it.

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You still need a hunting license when hunting your own land, as noted in our Connecticut hunting laws overview.

Blaze Orange, Shooting Hours and Legal Methods in Connecticut

Shooting hours for deer run from one-half hour before sunrise until sunset in every season. DEEP’s guide also requires blaze orange for certain hunters: archery deer hunters must wear it from September 15 to November 17 in some cases and during the shotgun season of November 18 to December 8, so read the blaze orange section of the guide for your exact situation.

Legal implements depend on land and season. Private land allows shotgun, rifle and revolver, state land allows shotgun only, and muzzleloaders have their own December window.

Deer decoys: early and late archery seasons only.

Scent attractants: some types are restricted, so check the attractant rules in the DEEP deer guide.

Revolvers: require the Revolver Deer Endorsement.

Sunday Deer Hunting in Connecticut

Sunday deer hunting is allowed on private land, but you must carry written landowner permission. DEEP’s 2026 page states that deer and turkey hunters need written permission, while small game hunters can rely on verbal permission under new rules effective October 1, 2026.

State land is different. Sunday hunting on state land is excluded, including during the junior training days of November 7 to 14.

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The same Sunday rules shape your turkey and small game plans, so see our rabbit hunting season in Connecticut article if you split time between species.

Chronic Wasting Disease Rules for Deer Hunters in Connecticut

Connecticut’s 2026 deer pages focus on seasons, permits and bag limits, and they do not set out a separate CWD hunter rule that changes your season. Practical steps still apply: avoid handling deer that look sick, wear gloves when field dressing, and do not feed or bait deer.

If you travel to hunt in another state, check that state’s rules on bringing carcass parts home before you cross the line. Connecticut hunters who go out of state often hit those restrictions on the return trip.

DEEP’s Wildlife Division also tracks deer health, and its 2025 Connecticut Deer Program Summary is posted on the hunting guide page.

Deer Harvest Reporting, Tagging and Transport in Connecticut

Tag every deer immediately with the correct permit tag, and keep the tag type matched to your season and bag. Archery, firearms, muzzleloader and landowner seasons all use different tags.

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Report your harvest through DEEP’s reporting process after you take a deer. DEEP uses those reports to set bag limits and manage zones, so reporting accurately helps your future seasons.

Fill out and attach your tag at the kill site. Confirm the deer fits the tag you used (either-sex or antlerless). Keep your license and permits with you while transporting the deer. Submit your harvest report as DEEP instructs.

Best Time to Hunt Deer in Connecticut

Most Connecticut hunters find the best action during the first week or two of the firearms season in late November, when deer movement is high and the woods are open. The November 18 opener is the date most hunters mark on their calendar.

Bowhunters get the early-season advantage in October and the first half of November. The December muzzleloader season suits you if you prefer less pressure after the main push.

Pro Tip: Hunt the junior training week knowing young hunters will be out with firearms. If you are bowhunting November 7 to 14, stay aware of who else is in the woods.

Plan your season around three windows: archery from September 15, firearms from November 18, and muzzleloader from December 9. If you also chase small game or waterfowl, our duck hunting laws in Connecticut guide covers that side of the calendar. Check DEEP’s 2026 deer hunting page before each trip for the most current details.

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This article, Connecticut Deer Season Runs Sept. 15 to Dec. 31, With Private-Land Firearms Nov. 18 to Dec. 8, appeared first on Animal of Things. Discover more animal wonders – VISIT Animal of Things NOW AND FOLLOW US FOR FRESH UPDATES!

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