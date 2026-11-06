Washington Deer Seasons Open September 1, but Your Unit Sets Your Dates

Explore amazing animal stories – visit Animal of Things Now and follow us!

Deer hunting season in Washington 2026-27 does not run on one statewide calendar. Your dates, your legal deer and even your weapon depend on the game management unit (GMU) where you hunt.

The state’s season year is set by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW). The pamphlet is effective April 1, 2026, through March 31, 2027, and covers deer, elk, black bear, cougar, mountain goat, moose, and bighorn sheep.

This article gives you the season windows by method, the unit-level rules that trip hunters up, and the licensing and reporting steps. Confirm your exact GMU in the WDFW pamphlet before you head out.

Deer Hunting Season Dates in Washington 2026-27

Washington’s deer calendar starts in September and ends in December, with the biggest block in October. Archery opens first, muzzleloader follows, and modern firearm general seasons arrive in mid-October.

The summary below reflects the 2026 pamphlet as reported by third-party trackers. Treat it as a planning outline and verify your GMU in the official WDFW regulations.

Season 2026 Window Where Early archery Sept. 1-25 (a few units close Sept. 20-22) Most GMUs High buck hunt Sept. 15-25 Wilderness areas and Lake Chelan Recreation Area Early muzzleloader Sept. 26-Oct. 4 Statewide, unit-specific legal deer Modern firearm, black-tailed deer Oct. 17-Nov. 1 Western Washington Modern firearm, mule deer Oct. 17-27 Eastern Washington Modern firearm, white-tailed deer Oct. 17-30 or Oct. 17-27 Northeast GMUs 101-124, or other eastern units

These windows match the breakdown in Trail Pro Intel’s 2026 season summary, which draws on the WDFW pamphlet. Season-year dates are published by WDFW on its 2026 big game regulations release.

Archery and Crossbow Deer Season in Washington

Archery is the longest and earliest way to hunt deer in Washington. Archery deer season opens September 1, 2026, and closes between September 22 and September 25 depending on the unit.

Many units also have a late archery window that runs into late fall or December. For example, northeast white-tailed deer units list a late archery period from November 25 to December 15 under an archery deer tag or multi-season tag.

Crossbow eligibility is narrower than in many states. Check the WDFW pamphlet’s weapon rules for your tag before you rely on a crossbow, since legal equipment is tied to the season type.

Muzzleloader Deer Season in Washington

Early muzzleloader runs September 26 to October 4 statewide, with legal deer set by unit. That makes it a good option if you want a quieter hunt before the October firearm crowds.

Popular post:Big Cat Ownership Laws in Colorado: What Is Banned and Who Can Keep One

Late muzzleloader hunts come after the main firearm seasons. Third-party summaries list varying late muzzleloader windows from November 20 to December 15, depending on the unit and species.

Pro Tip: Buy the muzzleloader deer tag or a multi-season tag before the season you want. A modern firearm tag does not cover a muzzleloader-only hunt.

Firearm Deer Season in Washington (Rifle and Shotgun)

The modern firearm general season opens statewide on October 17, and rifles are the standard tool. Closing dates split by region and species.

Western Washington blacktail: October 17 to November 1, with any buck legal in most western GMUs.

October 17 to November 1, with any buck legal in most western GMUs. Eastern mule deer: October 17-27, with a three-point minimum in most units.

October 17-27, with a three-point minimum in most units. Northeast whitetail: October 17-30 in GMUs 101-124.

Some western GMUs restrict hunters to shotguns, muzzleloaders or archery gear in certain areas. The unit entry in the pamphlet spells out any weapon limits.

Youth and Disabled Hunter Deer Seasons in Washington

Youth get their own white-tailed deer windows in the northeast. GMU 124 runs October 24-30 for any deer, and GMUs 127-142 run October 24-27 for three-point minimum or antlerless deer.

Worth reading:New Mexico Elk Collisions: 5 Days to File a Crash Report, and You Cannot Keep the Elk

Youth general seasons are for hunters under 16 holding a modern firearm deer tag. Hunters with disabilities may qualify for special permits or modified rules through WDFW, so ask the agency about eligibility and paperwork before applying.

WDFW also reviews hunter education incentive deer permits. A proposal on hunter education instructor incentive deer permit rules remained under supplemental rulemaking when the 2026 rules were released.

Antlerless, Late and Holiday Deer Seasons in Washington

Late seasons are where whitetail and blacktail hunters get a second shot. In the northeast, a late buck season runs November 7-19 in GMUs 105-124, landing squarely in the rut.

In western Washington, the late modern firearm window is short. Trackers list it as November 19-22 for selected western GMUs only.

Antlerless deer are legal only in units and seasons that say so. Look for “any deer” or “antlerless” in the pamphlet’s legal deer column, and plan any December hunt around archery or muzzleloader tags.

Learn more:When Is Deer Season in Louisiana? What State Rules Require for 2026-27

Washington Deer Hunting Zones, Units and Counties

Washington manages deer by GMU rather than by county. Each GMU has its own season dates, legal deer and weapon rules.

Use the numbering as a quick guide to region and species:

100-series: Northeast Washington, with most whitetail hunting.

Northeast Washington, with most whitetail hunting. 200 and 300-series: Eastern Washington, with whitetail and mule deer.

Eastern Washington, with whitetail and mule deer. 400, 500 and 600-series: Western Washington, with blacktail.

Several units are special permit only. GMUs 290 (Desert), 329 (Quilomene), 371 (Alkali) and 485 (Green River) are open to deer hunting by special permit only. Find your unit with WDFW’s GMU maps and Hunt Planner.

Deer Bag Limits in Washington

The general rule is one deer per hunter per season type, tied to the tag you hold. The legal animal in each unit is printed in the pamphlet as “any buck,” “three-point minimum” or “any deer.”

Eastern units differ from western ones. Mule deer in open eastern units have a three-point minimum, while white-tailed deer are any buck or three-point minimum by GMU.

Recent post:Feral Pig Hunting in Rhode Island: Laws, Licenses, and What to Do Instead

Multi-season tag holders can hunt several seasons, but the bag limit by season and unit still applies. Read the tag conditions before you fill a second tag.

Antler Point Restrictions and Buck Rules in Washington

Washington uses antler point restrictions across many eastern units. Each GMU has its own antler rule: any buck, three-point minimum, or any deer.

A three-point minimum means at least three antler points on one side. In practice, that makes it harder to take young bucks in mule deer country.

Common Mistake: Assuming a point rule from one unit applies next door. Adjacent GMUs often have different legal deer, so check the unit entry every season.

Deer Hunting License, Tag and Permit Requirements in Washington

You need a Washington hunting license and the correct deer tag for your weapon and season. Hunter education is required for most new hunters, so confirm your status with WDFW.

More article:Deer Collision Liability Laws in Missouri: Who Pays, Who’s at Fault, and What You Must Do

Costs vary by residency. One third-party summary lists a standalone deer license with tag at $61.70 for residents and $599.07 for nonresidents, but WDFW’s current fee schedule governs what you pay.

Special hunt permits are separate from general tags. For 2026, special hunt permit applications for deer, elk, mountain goat, moose, bighorn sheep and fall turkey opened April 20 and ran through May 27. Multi-season tags for 2027 are expected to go on sale in December, so watch WDFW for dates.

Nonresident Deer Hunting in Washington

Nonresidents can hunt deer in Washington with a nonresident license and tag. Fees are much higher than resident prices, and special permit hunts may be harder to draw.

Plan around the unit you want. Public access and unit-specific rules apply equally to residents and nonresidents, so use WDFW’s Hunt Planner to match your dates to your GMU.

If you are also hunting other Washington game on the same trip, our guides to elk hunting season in Washington and bear hunting season in Washington cover the overlap.

Further reading:New York Deer Season 2026-27 Opens in September, but Southern Zone Gun Hunting Starts November 21

Where to Hunt Deer in Washington: Public and Private Land

Public land is plentiful in the state, from national forest in the Cascades to state lands in the east. WDFW’s Hunt Planner and GMU maps show boundaries and access.

Private land is a different game. Always get permission before you enter, and ask about any access programs the landowner participates in.

Eastern Washington’s whitetail country around the northeast corner draws the most pressure. Western blacktail hunters often rely on timber company and national forest land.

Waterfowl hunters will find the same unit-by-unit approach in our duck hunting laws in Washington article.

Hunting Deer on Your Own Property in Washington

Owning land does not exempt you from licensing or season rules. You still need a valid license, the right tag and a legal season for your unit.

Just for you:Hit a Buck Tag Question in New Jersey? The 2026-27 Rule Changed to 7 Bucks

Landowners with crop damage problems can ask WDFW about damage assistance programs. Do not shoot deer outside season on the assumption that damage permits are automatic.

Check local county or city rules too, since discharge ordinances can restrict firearms near homes and roads.

Blaze Orange, Shooting Hours and Legal Methods in Washington

Washington sets hunter orange requirements for modern firearm deer hunting. Check the pamphlet’s current wording for the clothing standard, since details differ by season type.

Shooting hours for most big game start 30 minutes before sunrise and end 30 minutes after sunset. That matches the pattern WDFW uses for many furbearer and small game seasons, so confirm it for your tag.

Night hunting rules also affect other species during deer season. It is unlawful to hunt coyote at night during modern firearm deer or elk general seasons in October and November.

Don't miss:Hit a Moose in Washington? The Meat Is Off Limits Even Though Deer and Elk Are Not

Sunday Deer Hunting in Washington

Washington does not ban hunting on Sundays. Deer seasons run on the days WDFW lists in the pamphlet, so a Sunday inside your season is a legal day.

Landowner restrictions and local ordinances still apply. Confirm access rules for any public or private land before you go.

Chronic Wasting Disease Rules for Deer Hunters in Washington

Chronic wasting disease (CWD) is a fatal brain disease of deer, elk and moose. WDFW monitors for it and publishes guidance for hunters, including carcass handling and testing information.

If you hunt out of state, check whether the state you visit restricts bringing high-risk carcass parts into Washington. Never eat meat from an animal that looks sick.

Pro Tip: Wear gloves when field dressing and keep brain and spinal tissue out of the meat. Use WDFW’s guidance on disposal so you do not spread waste to new areas.

Similar story:25 Days of Firearm Deer Hunting in New Hampshire: Nov. 11 to Dec. 6, 2026

Deer Harvest Reporting, Tagging and Transport in Washington

Validate your tag immediately after the kill, before you move the animal. Washington also requires hunters to report their harvest, and WDFW sets the deadline in the pamphlet.

Keep proof of sex and species attached to the carcass during transport, as required by your tag conditions. Hunters who skip reporting can face enforcement action and lose future access to some special permits.

Validate the tag at the kill site. Keep evidence of sex attached while transporting. Submit your harvest report by the WDFW deadline.

Best Time to Hunt Deer in Washington

Early morning and the last hour of light are the best windows in any season. In the northeast, the late whitetail hunt in November lines up with the rut, which is why the November 7-19 late buck season is considered prime time.

For blacktail, the opening weekend of the October 17 firearm season offers the best chance before pressure builds. Mule deer hunters have only an 11-day firearm window, so scout early.

Wherever you hunt, build your plan around the GMU entry in the WDFW pamphlet. Our guides to turkey hunting season in Washington and trout fishing season in Washington can fill the rest of your calendar.

Continue reading:Rabbit Hunting Season in Kentucky: Dates, Limits, and Rules for 2026-27

This article, Washington Deer Seasons Open September 1, but Your Unit Sets Your Dates, appeared first on Animal of Things. Discover more animal wonders – VISIT Animal of Things NOW AND FOLLOW US FOR FRESH UPDATES!

Related Posts:

• Big Cat Ownership Laws in Maryland: What Is Banned and Who Is Exempt

• Feral Pig Hunting in Nebraska: What the Law Allows and Prohibits

• Feral Pig Hunting in Minnesota: Why It’s Illegal and What to Do Instead