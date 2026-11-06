When Is Deer Season in Louisiana? What State Rules Require for 2026-27

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Deer hunting season in Louisiana 2026-27 runs from late summer archery in a few CWD zones to a late-January finish, and which dates apply to you depends entirely on your deer area. The state is split into 10 deer areas, and each one has its own schedule and its own harvest limits.

This season brought three changes that matter before you hunt: a new Deer Area 1 limit, a new legal framework for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) zones, and a redefined legal buck. This article walks through the weapon seasons, limits, licensing, tagging and CWD rules so you can match your parish to the right schedule.

All figures come from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF). Because parish-level boundaries and WMA dates differ from the standard schedule, use the 2026-2027 LDWF hunting regulations as your final check for your exact parish.

Pro Tip: Find your deer area first. Every date, limit and special season below is tied to Deer Areas 1 through 10, and parts of many parishes are still-hunt only.

Deer Hunting Season Dates in Louisiana 2026-27

Louisiana is divided into 10 deer hunting areas, each with its own season dates and harvest limits. There is no single statewide opener. Archery opens first, followed by primitive firearms (muzzleloader), youth and veteran days, and then modern firearm seasons.

The table below shows the structure for Deer Area 1 as an example of how a typical schedule stacks up. Other areas open earlier or later, so read your own area’s schedule in the LDWF pamphlet.

Season (Deer Area 1) Dates Archery Oct. 1 – Jan. 31 Youth and veterans (private land) Oct. 31 – Nov. 6 Primitive firearms Nov. 14 – 20 and Jan. 25 – 31 Still-hunt firearms Nov. 21 – Dec. 11 and Jan. 4 – 24 Firearms, with or without dogs Dec. 12 – Jan. 3

The first row’s archery dates match the LDWF regulations, which list Area 1 archery as Oct. 1 – Jan. 31. The remaining Area 1 dates follow the Commission-approved schedule as reported in published area tables, so confirm them against your pamphlet before you plan a trip.

Planning a multi-species season? Louisiana also has separate calendars for turkey hunting season in Louisiana and dove hunting season in Louisiana.

Archery and Crossbow Deer Season in Louisiana

Archery is the longest season and the first to open. In Deer Areas 1, 2 and 4, archery runs Oct. 1, 2026 through Jan. 31, 2027, while Areas 3, 7, 8 and 10 open earlier, on Sept. 19, 2026, and run through Jan. 15, 2027.

Archery hunters can take either-sex deer unless a bucks-only firearms season is in progress. That rule matters in late fall, when some areas run bucks-only gun seasons overlapping with bow season.

A new special archery season opens inside CWD zones this year. In Deer Area 1, it opens the second Saturday of September (Sept. 12 this year) and closes after nine days, for antlered bucks only with or without velvet. LDWF added the special archery season within CWD Zones in Deer Areas 1, 2, and 6.

Muzzleloader Deer Season in Louisiana

Louisiana calls its muzzleloader window the primitive firearms season. Every area gets two of them, one in the autumn and one in January. For example, Areas 3, 7, 8 and 10 run Oct. 10-16, 2026 and Jan. 4-10, 2027, while Area 2 runs Oct. 24-30, 2026 and Jan. 18-24, 2027.

There is a notable change for 2026-27. Hunters 65 or older and disabled veteran licensees or properly licensed disabled hunters may hunt deer with any legal weapon during the Primitive Firearms Season in each deer hunting area. If you qualify, your rifle is legal during the muzzleloader window.

Firearm Deer Season in Louisiana (Rifle and Shotgun)

Modern firearm deer hunting usually opens as a still-hunt-only period, then shifts to a season where dogs are allowed in areas that permit them. No dogs may be used to hunt deer during still-hunt seasons. Deer Area 10 has no dog-hunting season at all.

Examples of the later “with or without dogs” windows: Areas 3, 7 and 8 run Nov. 30, 2026 to Jan. 3, 2027; Area 2 runs Dec. 10 to Jan. 17; Areas 1 and 4 run Dec. 12 to Jan. 3; and Area 6 runs Dec. 12 to Jan. 24. Parts of many parishes are still-hunt only, so look up your exact parish description in the regulations.

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Legal firearm rules also cover air guns and similar devices. The LDWF pamphlet allows pneumatic devices during the modern firearm season if they fire a projectile of at least .30 caliber, and they must use well-sharpened broadhead points.

Youth and Disabled Hunter Deer Seasons in Louisiana

Youth and Honorably Discharged Veterans days run before the main gun seasons on private land. In Area 2, for instance, the youth and veterans season is Oct. 10-16, 2026, and youths 17 and younger, hunters 65 and older, and qualifying disabled veterans or disabled hunters may use any legal weapon during this season.

Public land has its own youth opportunities. LDWF added a youth deer season at Camp Beauregard WMA this year. Youth lottery applications for WMA hunts closed Aug. 31, so those slots are already assigned for this season.

The disabled-hunter rule is set in state law. The Commission’s notice cites R.S. 56:3000.H (1, 2, 3 or 4) as the basis for qualifying disabled hunters using any legal weapon during primitive firearms season. Check the LDWF pamphlet for the physically challenged season dates on private land.

Antlerless, Late and Holiday Deer Seasons in Louisiana

Late seasons are where Louisiana hunters get extra time, and the holiday stretch is built into the “with or without dogs” windows that run through late December and early January. Most areas close firearm hunting in January, with the final firearm closing date for the last zone landing around Jan. 24, 2027.

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Antlerless harvest is legal when the season is either-sex, not during bucks-only periods. Bucks-only seasons are set by area, so read the either-sex versus bucks-only columns in your area’s schedule. The daily limit rules in the bag-limit section below govern how many antlerless deer you can take.

The late January primitive firearms windows also give you a second muzzleloader chance after the main gun season closes, which matters if you did not fill tags in the fall.

Louisiana Deer Hunting Zones, Units and Counties

Louisiana does not use counties. It uses parishes grouped into deer areas. Deer Area 1 consists of parishes including Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin, Grant, La Salle, Madison, Morehouse, Ouachita, Rapides, Richland, Tensas and West Carroll.

Look up your parish in the area descriptions beginning on page 14 of the regulations, which LDWF Licensing points hunters to for each deer area’s schedule. Boundaries can split a parish, so a single parish can contain still-hunt-only portions.

Pro Tip: Hunting near a boundary road? Read the written area description, not just the map. Parish portions can fall under different rules.

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Deer Bag Limits in Louisiana

The daily limit is 1 antlered and 1 antlerless deer (when legal). The season limit is where areas differ, and the Deer Area 1 change is the one most hunters will notice.

Deer Area Season Limit Antlered and Antlerless Cap Area 1 6 No more than 2 antlered or 5 antlerless Area 4 4 No more than 2 antlered or 2 antlerless Area 10 3 No more than 2 antlered or 2 antlerless All other areas 6 No more than 3 antlered or 4 antlerless

These limits come from LDWF’s deer area guidance. Hunters in Deer Area 1 may now take no more than two antlered and no more than five antlerless deer, and the six-deer season limit is unchanged.

Tags match the limits. A typical set is one antlered tag, two either-sex tags and three antlerless tags, which lets hunters stay within the limits of any of the state’s 10 deer areas. An either-sex tag may be used on an antlered or antlerless deer, as long as you stay within that area’s limit.

Antler Point Restrictions and Buck Rules in Louisiana

Louisiana’s buck rule is about what counts as a legal antlered deer, not a point count. For 2026-27 the definition of a legal antlered buck now includes bucks with velvet-covered antlers 3 inches or longer.

That change affects bucks-only seasons and your tag choice. A velvet buck with antlers at least 3 inches long is an antlered deer and counts against your antlered limit. Anything shorter does not meet the definition.

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Some WMAs add their own restrictions, including one-deer daily limits and mandatory checks, so check your WMA’s page before you hunt public ground.

Deer Hunting License, Tag and Permit Requirements in Louisiana

Every deer hunter needs a basic season license plus a deer license. The regulations list the deer hunting license as required of all deer hunters in addition to the Basic Season License. Youth 17 and under who are actively harvesting deer need a Youth Hunting License.

Fees change by license type and residency, so use the Louisiana hunting license requirements breakdown and the LDWF licensing page for current prices. Tags are tied to your license, so print or add them before you hunt.

LDWF also publishes a licensing help article on 2026-2027 regulation changes, including links to the quick-reference guide by species.

Nonresident Deer Hunting in Louisiana

Nonresidents hunt deer under the same deer areas, seasons and bag limits as residents, but they buy nonresident licenses. Because license fees and eligibility depend on residency, confirm the exact nonresident license and deer permit with LDWF Licensing before you travel.

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Nonresidents should also plan for tag mechanics. Your six deer tags still apply, and the same area-specific limits control how many you can use. If you will hunt several parishes, check each one’s area description.

If you are comparing Gulf South states, the Mississippi bear hunting season page shows how a neighboring state structures its big-game rules.

Where to Hunt Deer in Louisiana: Public and Private Land

Louisiana offers private land, wildlife management areas (WMAs) and other public tracts. WMA and public-land calendars often differ from the standard area schedule, so treat the WMA section of the regulations as its own rulebook.

Many WMAs are still-hunt only, and some use one-deer daily limits, mandatory deer checks or lottery hunts. The Camp Beauregard youth hunt is one new WMA opportunity this season.

If you also want other species on public ground, see the pages for Louisiana bear hunting and rabbit hunting in Louisiana.

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Hunting Deer on Your Own Property in Louisiana

Seasons, limits, tags and harvest validation apply on private land too. Owning the land does not exempt you from the deer area schedule or the six-tag system.

Baiting is where private land differs by location. Outside CWD management zones, LDWF’s deer rules don’t restrict baiting on private land. Inside a zone, baiting follows the zone rules covered in the CWD section below.

Landowners in a CWD zone can also use the special archery season. Private land inside a CWD Management Zone in Areas 1, 2 and 6 qualifies for the special bucks-only archery season.

Blaze Orange, Shooting Hours and Legal Methods in Louisiana

Legal methods vary by season. Archery uses bows and crossbows, primitive seasons use muzzleloaders (plus any legal weapon for qualifying hunters), and modern firearm seasons allow rifles and shotguns. Dogs are legal only in the seasons that allow them and only in areas that permit them.

New this year, use of a drone to recover a mortally wounded deer or bear is permitted. That is limited to recovery, not scouting or locating live deer to hunt.

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Blaze orange and legal shooting-hour rules are listed in the LDWF pamphlet’s deer hunting section. Read those pages directly, since clothing and hours requirements can differ for archery and firearm seasons.

Pro Tip: Use the drone rule only for recovery of a wounded animal. It does not open the door to using drones to find deer before a shot.

Sunday Deer Hunting in Louisiana

Louisiana’s deer schedules are written as season windows by date range rather than carving out Sundays, so deer seasons in the LDWF schedule run on the listed dates. Read the section on your specific season and any WMA rules, since public-land areas can add their own day restrictions.

If you hunt a WMA, check that area’s listing for allowed days and check-station requirements before you go.

Chronic Wasting Disease Rules for Deer Hunters in Louisiana

CWD rules changed this year. Senate Concurrent Resolution 24, passed during the 2026 session, replaced the old “control area” system with CWD management zones. A zone extends 15 miles out from wherever a positive case is confirmed.

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Baiting is tied to local infection rates. For the current hunting season, baiting and supplemental feeding are permitted within CWD Management Zones through March 31, and each zone must meet a sampling goal of 145 deer while keeping apparent prevalence below 2.5%. If a zone’s CWD rate comes in between 2.5% and 20%, baiting gets shut off there for the following surveillance season.

Carcass movement rules apply. Any permitted deer parts transported outside a management zone must be accompanied by a possession tag with the hunter’s name, address, LDWF license number, parish of harvest, harvest date and sex of the deer. Hunters wishing to transport an uncleaned deer head to a Louisiana taxidermist may obtain a waiver from LDWF.

Zone locations change as cases are confirmed, so check the LDWF deer season notice and the agency’s CWD page for the current map.

Deer Harvest Reporting, Tagging and Transport in Louisiana

Louisiana ties tagging to your license. Tags must be attached and validated according to the regulations, and the harvest validation step is separate from physically tagging the carcass. Check the LDWF pamphlet’s harvest reporting pages for the exact validation window and methods.

Transport matters most for hunters near CWD zones. The possession tag requirement for deer parts leaving a zone, covered above, is the rule to follow if you take a deer inside one.

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For other species you may carry in the same trip, the goose hunting season in Louisiana and quail hunting season in Louisiana pages cover their own reporting and season details.

Best Time to Hunt Deer in Louisiana

The rut is later in Louisiana than in most northern states, and timing varies by region, which is why the state spreads gun seasons across November through January. The primitive firearms windows and early still-hunt periods are popular because deer have had less pressure.

A practical approach is to plan around your deer area’s schedule. Use archery early for lower pressure, a muzzleloader window for a quiet gun week, and the late “with or without dogs” or January seasons to fill remaining tags.

Whatever window you choose, match it to your area’s either-sex or bucks-only status, count your tags against your area’s limit, and keep your CWD possession tag handy if you hunt in or near a management zone. For anything this article does not spell out, the LDWF pamphlet is the controlling source.

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