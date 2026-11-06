Hit a Buck Tag Question in New Jersey? The 2026-27 Rule Changed to 7 Bucks

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Deer hunting season in New Jersey 2026-27 runs from September 12 to February 20, and the rulebook your buddy used last year no longer applies. New Jersey cut its deer regulation sets from nine to four, raised the annual buck limit, and moved the harvest reporting deadline to the night of the kill.

Here is what you need on the ground: season dates by method, bag limits, permits, Sunday rules and reporting. Dates and limits below come from NJDEP Fish and Wildlife material, and your exact zone still decides which dates apply to you.

Key Insight: The annual buck bag limit is now 7 antlered deer. You no longer have to choose between two antlered deer in the Six-Day Firearm season or one in Six-Day and one in Permit Shotgun.

Deer Hunting Season Dates in New Jersey 2026-27

New Jersey’s season is built around three regulation sets: High, Medium and Low. The state reduced regulation sets from 9 to 4, and the four sets are High, Medium, Low and Safety. Regulation Set Safety is not applicable in the 2026-27 deer season.

Look up your zone first, then match it to the dates below. The New Jersey eRegulations deer page and the NJDEP deer regulations PDF list the dates zone by zone.

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Season 2026-27 Dates Fall Bow Opens September 12 in High and Medium sets; October 3 in Low sets Youth Archery Day September 26, 2026 Permit Bow Begins October 31, 2026 Youth Firearm Day November 21, 2026 Permit Muzzleloader and Permit Shotgun Late November through winter, by regulation set Six-Day Firearm December 7-12, 2026 Winter Bow January 1 into winter, by regulation set

The latest dates reach February 20, 2027 in the High set. The NJDEP season information sheet shows the Low set’s Fall Bow running October 3 to October 30, 2026.

Archery and Crossbow Deer Season in New Jersey

Archery gives you the longest window, and it is the only way to hunt deer on a Sunday. Bow seasons split into Fall Bow, Permit Bow and Winter Bow.

In the High and Medium sets, Fall Bow opens September 12 and your first deer must be antlerless through October 2. Fall Bow then runs to October 30. Permit Bow starts October 31, and you need an Antlered Buck Bow Permit if you want to tag an antlered deer in that period.

Bag limits in Fall Bow differ by set. Per the 2026-27 summary, Fall Bow allows unlimited antlerless and one antlered in High; 5 antlerless and one antlered in Medium; and 2 deer, only one antlered, in Low.

Check the digest for crossbow rules before you head out, since crossbow eligibility depends on season and hunter category.

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Muzzleloader Deer Season in New Jersey

Muzzleloader deer hunting is a permit season. Permit Muzzleloader starts in late November and, in the High set, can run into February 20, 2027. You buy a permit for your zone before you hunt.

Where antlered deer are legal during permit seasons, you also need the matching buck permit. Antlerless-only days are marked in the digest, so read the segment dates for your set rather than assuming every day is either-sex.

The Multi-Zone Permit helps if you hunt more than one area. It was expanded and is now available for the High, Medium, and Low regulation sets for all permit seasons.

Firearm Deer Season in New Jersey (Rifle and Shotgun)

The Six-Day Firearm season is the statewide gun opener. It runs December 7-12, 2026, with a bag limit of two antlered deer. Only one buck may be taken at a time, so you report the first deer before pursuing a second.

Permit Shotgun seasons stack around it. In the High set, antlerless-only days run November 23-25 and 27, plus December 7-12, then either-sex days follow. Medium and Low sets get shorter windows, with Low’s permit shotgun listed as December 16-18, 2026.

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Rifle use is limited by season and area, so confirm the legal firearm for your zone and period in the digest before you load up. The 2026-27 changes also expanded legal ammunition types during certain seasons.

Youth and Disabled Hunter Deer Seasons in New Jersey

New Jersey uses two single youth days instead of a youth season. The Youth Archery Day is September 26, 2026, and the Youth Firearm Day is November 21, 2026.

The biggest change for young hunters is antler rules. Youth hunters are now exempt from antler point restrictions across all deer seasons. That applies on youth days and in every other season.

Youth hunters on these days must be accompanied by a licensed, non-hunting adult. Check the NJDEP game code changes summary and the digest for any disabled-hunter permit provisions that apply to you.

Antlerless, Late and Holiday Deer Seasons in New Jersey

Late seasons are where most antlerless harvest happens. In the High set, either-sex days include November 30, December 1, 14-24 and 26-31, 2026, and January 1-February 20, 2027, with unlimited antlerless deer.

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The holiday window is real. Permit Bow runs through December 24 and again from December 26-31 in many zones, and December 26-31, 2026 is listed with a one-deer either-sex limit in some sets.

Winter Bow starts January 1. In Low-set areas it ends January 31, 2027, while one listed Medium-set window gives 5 antlerless deer and one antlered deer from January 1 to January 31, 2027.

New Jersey Deer Hunting Zones, Units and Counties

New Jersey manages deer by numbered zones, and each zone belongs to one regulation set. The state reduced nine sets to four partly to line up season dates across neighboring zones. The map sits in the Hunting and Trapping Digest.

Zones 45 and 46 are the exceptions to watch. They are only open for fall bow, youth days, six-day firearm and winter bow seasons. Permit seasons are closed there.

Pro Tip: Write your zone number on your permit receipt and in your phone. Nearly every date, bag limit and antler rule in this article depends on it.

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Deer Bag Limits in New Jersey

Bag limits change by season, set and zone. Use this table as a quick check against the digest.

Season and Set Bag Limit Fall Bow, High Unlimited antlerless and one antlered Fall Bow, Medium 5 antlerless and one antlered Fall Bow, Low 2 deer, only one antlered Six-Day Firearm, all sets Two antlered deer, one at a time Permit Shotgun, Low 2 deer, one may be antlered with an Antlered Buck Shotgun Permit

The annual buck cap is 7 antlered deer under the new rules, which removes the old either-or choice between Six-Day and Permit Shotgun bucks.

Antler Point Restrictions and Buck Rules in New Jersey

Some zones carry antler point restrictions. In those zones, the Six-Day Firearm buck must meet the three-points-on-one-side rule, according to a Fish and Game Guide summary of the digest.

Youth hunters are exempt from those restrictions in every season. Adult hunters should treat the zone’s antler rule as binding on any antlered deer, and the digest notes mark the zones where it applies.

Fall Bow in High and Medium sets also carries a first-deer-antlerless rule through October 2. Your first deer in that window must be a doe or button buck, not a buck.

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Deer Hunting License, Tag and Permit Requirements in New Jersey

You need a hunting license for your method plus deer permits for the zone and season. Fall Bow and Six-Day Firearm run on the license alone, while Permit Bow, Permit Shotgun and Permit Muzzleloader require the matching permit. Antlered deer in permit seasons also need a buck permit.

Permit sales open ahead of the season, and the eRegulations hunting hub links to the current permit and fee pages. Fees change, so use the NJDEP permit page for the exact amount when you buy.

Buy your hunting license. Identify your zone and regulation set. Buy the permit for each permit season you plan to hunt. Add the antlered buck permit if you want a buck in a permit season. Consider the Multi-Zone Permit if you hunt several zones.

Nonresident Deer Hunting in New Jersey

Nonresidents can hunt deer in New Jersey with a nonresident license and the same zone permits residents use. Season dates, bag limits and antler rules are identical. Only the license category and cost differ.

Plan around permit seasons. Because permits are zone-specific, out-of-state hunters who want several weekends should look at the Multi-Zone Permit rather than buying single-zone permits one by one.

Where to Hunt Deer in New Jersey: Public and Private Land

Public deer hunting centers on Wildlife Management Areas, many of which require the same permits as private land. The Pinelands WMAs are a common starting point for public-land deer hunters, and zones 45 and 46 carry the limited-season rule described above.

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On private land, written landowner permission is the standard to carry. Hunting access in a densely populated state depends on knocking on doors early, well before the Six-Day Firearm opener.

If you are also planning other game, our guides to turkey hunting in New Jersey and rabbit hunting in New Jersey cover the same state’s rules.

Hunting Deer on Your Own Property in New Jersey

Owning land does not exempt you from the season framework. You still follow zone dates, hold the proper license and permits, and report the deer. Check the digest for any landowner provisions before assuming a permit is waived.

If deer already visit your yard, remember that feeding rules are separate. Our article on feeding deer in New Jersey explains why baiting-style habits can cause trouble.

Blaze Orange, Shooting Hours and Legal Methods in New Jersey

Legal hunting hours are half an hour before sunrise to half an hour after sunset. That holds every day of every deer season.

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Hunter orange rules got a clarification this year. NJDEP says archery and firearms seasons that overlap encourage tree-stand bowhunters to wear orange, but orange is required during the six-day firearm season. Treat orange as mandatory for any gun-season day.

Legal methods include bow, crossbow where allowed, shotgun and muzzleloader, matched to the season you hold a permit for. The digest lists the specific equipment standards for each method.

Sunday Deer Hunting in New Jersey

Sunday is archery only. NJDEP states that Sunday deer hunting is only legal for archery deer seasons and only on WMAs and private property.

That means no Sunday gun or muzzleloader deer hunting, even during the Six-Day season. If your six-day week includes a Sunday, you sit it out unless you are carrying a bow in a bow season on eligible land.

Chronic Wasting Disease Rules for Deer Hunters in New Jersey

Chronic wasting disease has not been the focus of New Jersey’s 2026-27 deer rule changes, and the official digest summary does not list new CWD requirements for in-state hunters. If you hunt out of state and bring a carcass home, the other state’s CWD import rules govern what you can transport.

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Before any trip across state lines, read that state’s carcass restrictions. Boned-out meat, cleaned skull caps and finished mounts are commonly treated differently from whole carcasses.

Deer Harvest Reporting, Tagging and Transport in New Jersey

Reporting changed this year, and it is the rule most likely to catch hunters off guard. Deer harvests must now be reported by 10:00 p.m. on the day of harvest.

The digest also says a deer must be reported before you pursue additional deer, except in zones where the rules say otherwise. That matters most during Six-Day Firearm, where you take one buck at a time.

Common Mistake: Waiting until you are home and the deer is hung. Report from the field or on the drive out, long before 10:00 p.m., so a dead phone or no signal does not turn a clean harvest into a violation.

Best Time to Hunt Deer in New Jersey

Archery hunters get the most patient hunting in late October and early November, when bucks move more and Permit Bow is open. Early Fall Bow is better for antlerless harvest in High and Medium sets, since the first deer must be a doe anyway.

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Gun hunters should plan for Six-Day Firearm pressure, which pushes deer into thick cover. Late seasons after Christmas reward hunters who stay quiet on pressured ground, and a Multi-Zone Permit gives you more places to sit.

Other upland and small-game options fill the gaps between deer days. See our guides to quail hunting in New Jersey and dove hunting in New Jersey, and compare with Pennsylvania turkey season if you hunt across the border.

This article, Hit a Buck Tag Question in New Jersey? The 2026-27 Rule Changed to 7 Bucks, appeared first on Animal of Things. Discover more animal wonders – VISIT Animal of Things NOW AND FOLLOW US FOR FRESH UPDATES!

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